Highlights According to ex-coaches, tanking is prevalent in the NFL as some owners offer cash incentives to ensure losses and improve draft position.

The Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots are both struggling this season and are potential contenders in the race to the bottom, hoping to secure high draft picks.

The New York Giants and Chicago Bears are also facing challenges and must decide whether to prioritize winning games or securing a top draft pick.

According to multiple ex-coaches, tanking’s alive and well in the NFL. In the last seven years, two head coaches alleged their owners offered “straight cash, homie” to ensure losses to improve draft position. Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Brian Flores, who’s suing the NFL, maintained that Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross proposed $100,000 per loss while Flores coached in Miami. Former Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson accused Jimmy Haslam of similar antics from 2016-2018.

With a projected star-studded draft class on the way and numerous teams occupying the league’s basement, the race to the bottom’s heating up! Here are the five franchises speeding toward perdition in hopes of finding salvation i.e. Caleb Williams or Drake May. We’ll also break down how a potential top draft pick brightens their future.

Read More: How the Detroit Lions have turned into one of the best teams in the NFC

5 New York Giants (3-8) - (--)

Current Over/Under Win Total 4.5 (-149) Under 4.5 (+120)

The New York Giants, fresh off their first playoff win since Super Bowl 46, doubled down on Daniel Jones. They enjoyed a magical vacation tryst with the unexpected Jones and decided to get married. Now they’re sitting with his $82 million in guarantees on a 2-8 trainwreck, wondering if they made a mistake.

Undoubtedly, to the frustration of many Giants fans, the team underscored the difficulty of tanking in the NFL with a win over the Washington Commanders in Week 11. Since every team pores over tape, players and coaches always feel like they're auditioning for their next job. After a playoff win last season, head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen should serve as ideal tanking candidates.

But live-at-home Tommy DeVito played well, and the Giants cost themselves valuable ground in the race to the bottom. They still own the league’s worst scoring margin by over a point, but Carolina’s hot on their heels. It's likely that two more games against the Philadelphia Eagles will restore their rightful place at the bottom. If they do secure the number one overall pick, do they take a QB or roll with Jones? Chances are this season fully sobered them of that Jones playoff run, and they’ll look to a quarterback of the future.

4 Chicago Bears (3-8) - (⬇️ 2)

Current Over/Under Win Total: Over 5.5 (-125) Under 5.5 (+105)

Despite winning the most games of this hapless clique, the Chicago Bears are still grinning like the Cheshire cat while bathing in Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr. highlights. Bears fans know that hope only leads to pain, but there’s a world where they come away with two of the top three picks in the 2024 NFL draft. That’s thanks to the Bryce Young trade in which the 1-8 Carolina Panthers sent, among other things, their 2024 first-round pick.

However, the organization and Justin Fields find themselves in a strange push and pull. Clearly, Fields wants to play as well as possible, with his future successor potentially on the way. The Bears also want him to play well, but there’s probably no better way to leap into contention than owning the first two picks in the draft.

Robert Mays of the Athletic, a massive Bears fan, expressed immense frustration at this weekend’s loss. It was a head shaker. According to Doug Colletti of ESPN1000, their loss to the Detroit Lions became the first time a team ever lost “with a plus 3 turnover margin and 40 minutes plus time of possession.” Teams checking off those two boxes were 48-0 before that collapse.

From Mays’ perspective, last year was the time to pile up losses. After trading a second round pick for Montez Sweat at the trade deadline and with the Panthers' pick in their back pocket, it’s time to show growth.

Fields played well, putting up over 250 yards of total offense without a turnover. Their quickest pathway to success includes him playing well while using their war chest of assets to build a contender. But they must be sure that he’s the answer at quarterback, because they likely won’t have a better opportunity to take a franchise QB if Fields isn’t the answer. Losing in this fashion doesn’t show the growth that Bears fans desperately want to see, and head coach Matt Eberflus will likely be the one to take the blame for that stunted development.

It will be an easy sell for general manager Ryan Poles to heap the blame atop the coach and sell a vision for the future to ownership. Conceivably, they could trade one of their top picks for a colossal draft haul yet again! Everyone on their schedule will have something to play for, except possibly the Green Bay Packers at the end of the year.

3 Arizona Cardinals (2-9) - (⬆️ 1)

Current Over/Under Win Total: Over 3.5 (-200) Under 3.5 (+170)

Does anyone know what the Arizona Cardinals are doing? Do they? Entering the season it seemed like they did. They traded off any valuable pieces, moved back in the draft to amass more capital, and talked about taking the slow approach with Kyler Murray.

Then Week 10 happens. Kyler looked incredible, leading them on a game-winning drive while zipping around like he never left. Then, in Week 11, they gave the division-leading Houston Texans all they could handle. Their defense even made C.J. Stroud look like a rookie for once. Luckily, they lost and maintained their loser ranking. So now what? Before Kyler came back, the Cardinals played it perfectly with competitive losses that built hope for the future without sacrificing draft position.

Clearly, they’ve decided to go the culture route, giving it their all while eschewing a potentially higher draft pick. In their defense, they have amassed a significant draft cache with 11 picks in the 2024 draft, including two first-rounders, one second-rounder, and three third-rounders. They do still have a difficult remaining schedule, so that may play in their favor draft-wise. Only time will tell if the frisky Cardinals will live to regret winning themselves out of the top draft position.

2 New England Patriots (2-8) - (⬆️ 1)

Current Over/Under Win Total: Over 4.5 (-130) Under 4.5 (+100)

November 26 ranks as the biggest date in the tank-off for 2024. That’s when the New England Patriots take on the New York Giants in a battle of worsts. Bill Simmons, Mr. Patriot, semi-jokingly dubbed it “the third Super Bowl,” though this time he's cheering for the Giants. That sparks the question: do the Patriots agree with their number one fan? With a roster mostly bereft of talent, you’d think a franchise QB would hold some appeal.

But Bill Belichick's pursuit of George Halas’ all-time win record and Mac Jones’ desperation to impress anyone outside New England probably precludes any egregious tanking. Nevertheless, this game will loom large over who falls farthest.

Obviously, Jones isn’t the answer in New England and perhaps a potential franchise quarterback could reinvigorate Belichick. However, there’s lots of smoke about him leaving to chase Halas’ record elsewhere.

But if you do one thing on Sunday, do yourself a favor and don't make it watching Giants-Patriots. Even Simmons admitted that the DeVito-Jones or DeVito-Zappe matchup could very well be the worst football game of the season, if not NFL history.

1 Carolina Panthers (Bears Pick Again) (1-9) - (--)

Current Over/Under Win Total: Over 3.5 (-125) Under 3.5 (-105)

After the college coach route failed miserably for Carolina Panther owner David Tepper, he decided to hire an all star coaching staff. First came head coach Frank Reich and Tepper promised:

The best people in the building — top 10 coaches. We’re not gonna have the best person at every position coach, but top 10 people. It should be an absolute standard.

Apparently, he assumed having “the best people” while trading a boatload of assets for the number one pick equals heat and serve success. Now the Panthers are up a creek without a paddle, a draft pick, and maybe a franchise quarterback. Rumors are also abound that Tepper has become impatient with Reich and could make a change if there isn’t offensive improvement. Those rumors come on the heels of other whispers that Reich preferred C.J. Stroud but Tepper went with Young.

After another anemic offensive performance against the Dallas Cowboys, things are looking very bleak in Carolina. They own the sixth-easiest remaining schedule, but based on their play thus far, that might not matter. Undoubtedly, they’ll be handing over a top-three pick at worst or best, depending on your perspective. Perhaps at some point, Tepper will stop making every new owner mistake in the book and let people who know what they're doing make decisions. But, probably not.

All odds courtesy of TheLines, all statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Read More: The San Francisco 49ers are about to go on another run