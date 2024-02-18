Highlights INEOS group is set to claim a 25% stake in Manchester United, aiming to restore the former glory of the club alongside the Glazers.

Elite sport empires have investments in various sports, not just football but NBA, NFL, and MBL.

GIVEMESPORT ranks the best sporting conglomerates based on wealth, number of teams, historical and recent success, ownership stake, and fan relationships.

In the world of modern sport, it's not uncommon for an owner to have their finger in more than just one pie. Take for instance, Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group who are set to claim a 25% stake in Manchester United.

The British billionaire will now be working alongside the Glazers to help restore the Premier League club to its former glory. The Red Devils, however, will not have the undivided attention of INEOS group. This is because the multinational conglomerate has invested in elite sport across many areas including other football teams such as OGC Nice and FC Lausanne-Sport, as well as in running, rugby, cycling, sailing and Formula One.

Ratcliffe isn't the only billionaire to be in such a situation. This is why GIVEMESPORT has decided to rank the best sporting empries in the world of sport right now. We are using information taken from Forbes' World’s Most Valuable Sports Empires 2024, but INEOS group and Todd Boehly-linked BlueCo (who have stakes in Chelsea and RC Strasbourg) aren't wealthy enough to make the top 25, so aren't included in our list.

Our ranking factors include

Wealth, in terms of the total value of sports teams owned as well as other sport-related ventures

Number of teams owned

Historical success of teams owned

Recent success of teams owned

Percentage of ownership stake

Relationship with fans

This list only includes conglomerates which have their ownership spread across multiple different sports, so City Football Group Value isn't included as Manchester City, New York City FC, and Melbourne City FC are all football teams.

11 Shad Khan

Conglomerate Value: £6.55bn

Shad Khan Value are the lead investors behind the professional wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling but as that's not a single sports team, we'll take into account just the Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham for the sake of this article. They've been in control of the Jaguars since 2011. They have won two division titles in this time and made the playoffs twice but have yet to win the Super Bowl in their entire history.

They've been in charge of their Premier League club since 2013 – taking over for around £150m to £200m. In that time, Fulham have floated between the first and second division of English football but the Khans have been widely criticised for their pricey matchday prices, with their team having the most expensive adult season tickets in the country at £3000 in 2023/24.

Shad Khan Key Figure(s) Shad Khan, Tony Khan Teams Jacksonville Jaguars, Fulham FC Conglomerate Value $8.25bn (£6.55bn) Via Forbes (as of 25/01/24)

10 49ers Enterprises

Conglomerate Value: £5.72bn

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers have won the Super Bowl five times in their history, but the most recent of those came way back in 1994. In the modern era, the York Family has been calling the shots to varying degrees of success. There is a sense within the fanbase that 49ers Enterprises' primary goal is to grow their expansive portfolio rather than try and win another Super Bowl.

They became a minority shareholder in 2018 and steadily increased their stake until completing a takeover in the summer of 2023. Since their involvement, the Whites have risen to the Premier League, dropped out and are now in the Championship, fighting for promotion once again.

49ers Enterprises Key Figure(s) Denise DeBartolo York, John York Teams San Francisco 49ers, Leeds United Conglomerate Value $7.21bn (£5.72bn) Via Forbes (as of 25/01/24)

9 Glazer Family

Conglomerate Value: £6.36bn

The Glazer Family need little introduction and most fans will be familiar with their short-comings since taking over at Old Trafford in 2005 for £790m. While that was at the height of Sir Alex Ferguson era, since the legendary manager departed in 2013, the club has been on a sharp decline – failing to win the Premier League in the 11 years since.

Of course, as mentioned in the intro, the Glazers now have a smaller stake in Man United after Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group claimed 25% at Old Trafford. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have at least had some more recent success, winning the Suber Bowl in 2021, to go with their other triumph of 2003.

Glazer Family Key Figure(s) Bryan Glazer, Edward Glazer, Joel Glazer Teams Manchester United, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Conglomerate Value $8.02bn (£6.36bn) Via Forbes (as of 25/01/24)

8 Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment

Conglomerate Value: £6.72bn

Canadian franchise basketball team Toronto Raptors have won one conference title and one NBA championship (both in 2019) during the Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment era. The Toronto Maple Leafs are their most successful team, with the NFL side winning 13 Stanley Cup championships in their history, second only to the 24 championships won by the Montreal Canadiens.

They are involved with soccer team Toronto FC – winners of the MLS Cup, and Supporters' Shield, both in 2018, as well as eight Canadian Championship titles. They also own Canadian Football League team the Toronto Argonauts and the Toronto Marlies who compete in the American Hockey League.

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Key Figure(s) Cynthia Devine Teams Toronto Raptors, Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto FC, Toronto Argonauts, Toronto Marlies Conglomerate Value $8.47 (£6.72bn) Via Forbes (as of 25/01/24)

7 Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment

Conglomerate Value: £9.43bn

While John Textor is the majority owner of Crystal Palace, Josh Harris and David Blitzer each control stakes of 18% – making them the second-largest shareholders. Success in England has been limited so far, and the Philadelphia 76ers are yet to become NBA champions under their ownership which took over in 2011.

NFL team the Washington Commanders, the American Hockey League side the Utica Comets and the NHL outfit the New Jersey Devils are also part of the Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment empire. Although none have achieved anything particularly notable in the ownership era.

Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment Key Figure(s) Josh Harris, David Blitzer Teams Philadelphia 76ers, Crystal Palace, Washington Commanders, New Jersey Devils, Utica Comets Conglomerate Value $11.86bn (£9.43bn) Via Forbes (as of 25/01/24)

6 Paul G. Allen Trust

Conglomerate Value: £7.62bn

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Allen bought the Seattle Seahawks in 1997 and under his watch, the Seahawks made the Super Bowl three times following NFC Championship victories, winning Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014. He died in 2018 and now Jody Allen calls the shots as chairwoman of the Paul G. Allen Trust and they've regularly made the playoffs (four times in total) since.

Before the takeover of the Seahawks, NBA team Portland Trail Blazers were purchased in 1988. As an Allen-owned enterprise, they reached the playoffs 19 times including the NBA Finals in 1990 and 1992. They are also part of the ownership team for Seattle Sounders, who won the MLS Cup in 2016 and 2019, and the Supporters' Shield in 2014.

Paul G. Allen Trust Key Figure(s) Jody Allen Teams Seattle Seahawks, Portland Trail Blazers, Seattle Sounders Conglomerate Value $9.06bn (£7.62bn) Via Forbes (as of 25/01/24)

5 Madison Square Garden Sports

Conglomerate Value: £8.17bn

New York-based Madison Square Garden Sports were only established in 2010 but have quickly become a giant within the sporting world under founder James Dolan. The New York Knicks are the empire's jewel in the crown, but they've struggled since the takeover and won only one playoff series between 2001 and 2022.

The Knicks did at least beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games, sealing their first playoff series win since 2013, but later lost to Miami Heat in the conference semifinals. They also own ice hockey teams, the New York Rangers and Hartford Wolf Pack.

Madison Square Garden Sports Key Figure(s) James Dolan, David Hopkinson Teams New York Knicks, New York Rangers, Hartford Wolf Pack Conglomerate Value $10.25bn (£8.17bn) Via Forbes (as of 25/01/24)

4 Yankee Global Enterprises

Conglomerate Value: £7.70bn

As well as owning the New York Yankees, Yankee Global Enterprises also have investments in AC Milan and New York City FC. However, they only have a 10 per cent and 20 per cent stake in those two teams respectively, which influences our rankings.

In August 2022 they became involved with Italian team AC Milan, although it's too early to judge how that relationship will pan out. They also own a stake in New York City FC, who became MLS Cup Champions in 2021. Of course, they are best known for owning the New York Yankees. The highly successful baseball team are, according to Forbes in 2023, the second most valuable sports team in the world with a value of roughly £5.64bn.

Yankee Global Enterprises Key Figure(s) Hal Steinbrenner Teams New York Yankees, New York City FC, AC Milan Conglomerate Value $9.07 (£7.70bn) Via Forbes (as of 25/01/24)

3 The Kraft Group

Conglomerate Value: £7.24bn

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Kraft Group are a group of privately held companies, doing business across 90 countries in the sports, manufacturing, and real estate development industries. The New England Patriots and the New England Revolution are their two professional sports teams – although they also have invested in UFC.

The Patriots were acquired by Kraft in 1994 and since then have won the Super Bowl six times, the joint-most of any NFL team (although the last victory came in 2018. In 1995, soccer club New England Revolution were also taken over by Craft. Since then, they have won the MLS Eastern Conference Championship four times, as well as the Supporters' Shield and U.S. Open Cup once each.

The Kraft Group Key Figure(s) Robert Kraft Teams New England Patriots, New England Revolution Conglomerate Value $9.13bn (£7.24bn) Via Forbes (as of 25/01/24)

2 Fenway Sports Group

Conglomerate Value: £10.32bn

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are a familiar name for those who have been following elite-level sports over the past few years, and they are most closely associated with the Boston Red Sox as well as Liverpool – but also own the Pittsburgh Penguins. Cofounder and principal owner John Henry is the face of the company.

Under FSG since 2010, Liverpool have enjoyed great success. Although most of that has come since Jurgen Klopp became manager in 2015 – with the German guiding the Reds to glory in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup and Club World Cup. The Red Sox also managed to put an 86-year World Series drought to an end in 2004, two years after FSG took over, and have added another three to their collection since.

Fenway Sports Group Key Figure(s) John Henry, Thomas Werner Teams Boston Red Sox, Liverpool FC, Pittsburgh Penguins Conglomerate Value $12.95bn (£10.32bn) Via Forbes (as of 25/01/24)

1 Kroenke Sports & Entertainment

Conglomerate Value: £12.42bn

To top off our list, we have Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE). Headed up by Stan Kroenke, the American company are most famously associated with Premier League club Arsenal, NBA team Denver Nuggets and NFL outfit Los Angeles Rams. Fan feeling towards Kroenke haven't always been positive. Many were upset when he moved the Rams from St. Louis to LA, while Arsenal stagnated under his ownership as they lost their spot at the table as one of England's most dominant clubs.

However, the Rams won the Super Bowl in 2022, and Kroenke spent $5bn (£3.98bn) of his own money to move them into the SoFi Stadium. The Gunners' fortunes have also improved since he bought all remaining shares of former co-owner Alisher Usmanov in 2018. Add to this Denver Nuggets success at the 2023 NBA Finals, Colorado Avalanche's Stanley Cup triumph of 2022, and Colorado Mammoth's National Lacrosse League Cup success of the same year – as well as a total value of $12.75bn (£10.16bn) – and it's easy to see why they top our rankings.