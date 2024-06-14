Highlights The right environment is crucial for a young QB's success in the NFL, affecting their development and trajectory.

Jayden Daniels has plenty of ability, but the Commanders are the worst initial landing spot of the six rookies.

With weapons like Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson, J.J. McCarthy is being placed in a great spot to succeed.

As a first round pick at the game's most important position, quarterbacks are met with immense pressure when they first get into the NFL. While plenty already have the skill set and traits to succeed, a large part of taking that next step can come down to their landing spot and environment.

The right coaching, fit, and surrounding talent are crucial to rookie passers building in the right direction and sticking in the league.

Just look at players like Tua Tagovailoa, who struggled until Mike McDaniel arrived as head coach and Tyreek Hill was added to the Miami Dolphins offense. Or Mac Jones, who started out strong, then ripped apart at the seams after Matt Patricia was hired as offensive coordinator.

The trajectory of a young quarterback is a fickle thing. So, putting these prospects in the best environment is important.

The 2024 NFL Draft saw six new passers enter the league in the first 12 selections. Everyone has their own opinions and thoughts on each player, but how do these six stack up in terms of opportunity? With a closer look at each situation, some are destined for greatness, while others have large looming questions for their franchise to answer.

Related Most Quarterbacks Taken in the 1st Round in NFL Draft History The 2024 NFL Draft tied the all-time record for the most quarterbacks taken in the first round.

6 Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Don't count out the Heisman Winner, but this was the worst-case scenario

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After coming off of a tremendous Heisman Trophy-winning campaign in his final season at LSU, Jayden Daniels now arrives with the Washington Commanders with a chance to provide the organization with stability at the quarterback position, which is something they haven't had in a long while. Unfortunately, the current system in place is not ideal for a young passer.

GiveMeSport Key Stat: Jayden Daniels led all FBS passers in yards per pass attempt with an average of 11.7, one full yard more than the next closest quarterback.

Weapons-wise, Washington can offer Terry McLaurin and an underrated Jahan Dotson, but the team has serious questions surrounding the offensive line, which allowed Sam Howell to be sacked an NFL-high 65 times last year. Not only will the unit have three new starters, all of them come from the same side of the line.

On top of that, Bobby Johnson is currently in place as the coach for the unit, and he notoriously struggled at developing the young talent that joined him during his two-year stint with the New York Giants.

Kliff Kingsbury will be the play-caller for the team, but his offenses can get a bit gimmicky, and that led to issues while running the offense as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. With a less talented lineup than the one he had in the desert, could that result in even more issues being exposed by opposing defenses?

Daniels has some phenomenal traits, but he is still a work in progress when it comes to his decision-making and processing. If he isn't helped out by the supporting cast and coaching staff, it could easily domino into bad habits, and that doesn't forecast well for his development.

5 Drake Maye, New England Patriots

It won't be easy, but the North Carolina product can thrive in Foxboro

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

There are plenty of questions surrounding the New England Patriots' infrastructure, that could make or break the environment that Drake Maye is coming into. The initial question starts with the coaching staff. Jerod Mayo has been clear he knows he isn't Bill Belichick, but he will still have to prove himself as a head coach to remain in New England long-term.

Additionally, the offense will be under the control of Alex Van Pelt. With offensive coordinator experience during his time with the Cleveland Browns, this should help. However, Kevin Stefanski was in charge of play-calling, so how the 54-year-old operates when deciding on plays for his new quarterback will be huge.

With the success of Joe Flacco last season, Van Pelt will have familiarity with Maye's archetype, but turning it into effective play will be pivotal.

The next question will come on the offensive line. New England decided to address left tackle in the third round of the draft with Penn State's Caedan Wallace; they also signed Pittsburgh Steelers reject Chukwuma Okorafor.

If neither can provide stability, or injuries plague the team's protection like they did in 2023, some of Maye's bad decision-making habits could reappear, leading to turnover issues and confidence concerns.

Lastly, the team will be looking for stability at wideout. DeMario Douglas returns after a promising rookie campaign, and Kendrick Bourne has been one of the more underrated pass-catchers in football over the past two seasons (albeit, he tore his ACL last year) but neither should be the team's top target.

If one or both of New England's rookie wideouts in Ja'Lynn Polk (second round) and Javon Baker (fourth round), can step in and contribute right away, the team should have a decent weapons room moving forward.

Related Fantasy Football: 5 Rookie QBs with the Best Chance for Success in 2024 Six rookie quarterbacks were selected in round one of the 2024 NFL Draft. Which 5 are heading for success in their first year in the league?

4 Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

The former Oregon star could be a great scheme fit for Sean Payton

Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

As the sixth quarterback coming off of the board, Bo Nix will be pairing up with Sean Payton as the Denver Broncos hopeful face of the franchise. Payton has proven to be an offensive guru, and is big on wanting a passer who can stay disciplined to remain in the system, and trust the play development to make smart reads. Once an inconsistent passer, Nix reformatted his game, and now fits that checklist perfectly.

The offensive line in Denver is also a huge benefit. Despite the struggles the team has had producing points, the protection was solid, and the team had one of the highest-graded average scores in the league.

In fact, they were one of just two teams to finish in the top five in both PFF's pass-blocking grade and run-blocking grade. Keeping your rookie comfortable and confident in the pocket allows the game to slow down, and makes finding receivers much easier.

The receiver room is still a question for the Broncos. Courtland Sutton is a proven talent, but the rest of the roster is untested, and Sutton is in the midst of a contract dispute as well. Marvin Mims Jr. showed plenty of promise in his rookie campaign, but taking that next step can be much more difficult. Rookie wideout and Nix's top target at Oregon, Troy Franklin, will also be one to watch.

Additionally, Josh Reynolds should be a quality contributor, but is a bit capped in his upside. The running game could be beneficial if Javonte Williams is back to 100% after a recovery year in 2023.

Still, things are up in the air for long-term pieces on this current roster, so that will be important through the early seasons of Nix's career.

3 Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

The number one pick usually doesn't join such a strong roster

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Generally speaking, the first overall pick doesn't usually enter the league in a great situation, but Caleb Williams is an exception.

The Chicago Bears were owners of the Carolina Panthers' pick, plus the team went and made some huge acquisitions this offseason, such as trading for Keenan Allen and signing D'Andre Swift. Not to mention the other weapons they already had, including WR D.J. Moore and TE Cole Kmet, as well as the No. 9 overall pick, receiver Rome Odunze.

Though they finished 7-10 in 2023, the Bears found their groove late last season, finishing the campaign on a 4-2 tun.

Still, the team made a controversial decision to move on from Justin Fields as the starting quarterback and bring in Williams. The former USC star brings excellent playmaking and arm talent, but there are lofty expectations that he will have to meet right out of the gates.

Shane Waldron was hired as offensive coordinator after a disappointing 2023 season with the Seattle Seahawks. However, he has proven to be capable of calling a good game, so he should be a nice presence to have while getting the offense in rhythm.

Additionally, the Chicago defense is one of the best units in the league. If this team is consistently winning the battle of field position, that's a huge benefit to a rookie QB, as it makes his job much more manageable.

Related The 10 NFL Rookie Quarterbacks With the Most Passing Yards in a Game C.J. Stroud broke the NFL rookie record for passing yards in a game with a 470-yard outburst in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

2 Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons

It was a shock, but Penix Jr. is now in a great situation

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The best thing a front office can do for a quarterback is be patient. Washington's Michael Penix Jr. will get plenty, as he likely sits for the next two to three years behind Kirk Cousins.

Getting the chance to learn from and compete with one of the league's top passers every day can go a long way in establishing success for a passer. The Green Bay Packers have certainly proven that the QB succession plan can be a great way to go about things under center.

While the future is hard to project with Penix not expected to take over any time soon, there are still plenty of long-term building blocks in place for the Atlanta Falcons offense. Weapons such as Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson should remain contributors, while the offensive line should be dependable as well.

There is an issue, though, concerning who will be calling the offense, as Zac Robinson will likely get his shot as a head coach in 2025 should the Falcons produce as expected.

Still, Raheem Morris has preached having an open-minded approach and a large part of team success is being adaptable.

Being plugged into the Sean McVay tree of offensive play-callers, and having the infrastructure in place on the roster to produce, are huge for the 24-year-old's chances of becoming a franchise quarterback, and thriving in the league when he finally gets his chance.

1 J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

Hands down, the Michigan QB is best set up for success

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Regardless of your personal evaluation of J.J. McCarthy, it's hard to argue that the former Michigan quarterback didn't land in the perfect spot to succeed.

To start off, McCarthy is just 21-years-old working with one of the best offensive minds in Kevin O'Connell. Having a coach who has been through the ringer as an NFL QB himself while also having proven credentials as a play-caller is huge.

On top of that, McCarthy has an excellent supporting cast. The Minnesota Vikings had the third-highest pass blocking grade, via PFF, in 2023.

While standing in a reliable pocket, McCarthy will have options like Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and eventually T.J. Hockenson to throw to. Not to mention, the team also has veteran running back Aaron Jones, who is one of the better backfield receiving threats, and can help take the load off of the rookie by picking up yards on the ground.

The biggest knock on the 11th overall pick was that at Michigan he was surrounded by plenty of talent and wasn't asked to do much in order to succeed. Well, in Minnesota, that narrative may follow him, as he will have one of the best supporting casts around him to instill confidence and help him develop.

It's difficult to determine who will thrive at the next level, or who will fail. However, J.J. McCarthy has been put in a great position to pan out, and should be able to find success with the Vikings.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all salary info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.