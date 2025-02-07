In a transfer window that can often disappoint, this January was quite a hit-and-miss window, with some clubs doing lots of business and others doing relatively nothing.

This can be for many reasons. It could be down to the Profit and Sustainability Rules limiting how much the club can spend, or it could just be that a club is comfortable with their current squad and doesn't feel it needs many changes heading into the final stages of the season.

This January, the Premier League spent roughly £370 million, a considerable amount less than what was spent in the season prior, as the 2023/24 January window saw only £96.2 million worth of signings, a significant outlier to most windows. In this article, GIVEMESPORT will analyse each Premier League club's transfer window, ranking each team based on their performance this January.

Ranking factors

Quality of players bought in relation to money spent

Improvement on the squad

Impact on the ongoing season

Has the club addressed the key deficiencies in their squad?

Related Supercomputer Predicts 2024-25 Premier League Table A worst Premier League finish is predicted for Manchester United, while Tottenham will finish just two places above the dropzone.

20 Leicester City

Net Spend: £8.1m

Ranking in at rock bottom of this list with the worst January window, Leicester City have failed to recruit in key areas of their squad. In a campaign that is looking very precarious for the Foxes, currently languishing in 18th position and on course for relegation, the squad desperately required recruitment to help fight the drop.

Signing only one player, Woyo Coulibaly from Parma at right back, Leicester have left their inexperienced coach, Ruud Van Nistelrooy, short of options heading into the crunch time of the season. Needing another striker, midfielder, and centreback this window, to not bring through any bodies in those positions, makes Leicester the worst-performing club in the January market.

Leicester City - Incomings Fee Woyo Coulibaly (Parma) £1.9m Brad Young (Hartlepool) End of loan Leicester City - Outgoings Fee Tom Cannon (Sheffield United) £10m Hamza Choudhury (Sheffield United) Loan Tom Wilson-Brown (Kilmarnock) Loan Arjan Raikhy (Tamworth) Loan

19 Southampton

Net Spend: £0m

Another side that is fighting the drop and is in an even more worrying position than Leicester, is Southampton. Ranking in at 19th, Southampton have made some acquisitions this window; however, it is looking likely that regardless of these arrivals, the Saints are doomed for relegation, sitting rock bottom of the division on nine points. Bringing in four players in total, three on undisclosed fees and Albert Gronbaek on loan from Rennes, Southampton have displayed a level of ambition.

Unfortunately, though, not bringing in any players who are experienced at Premier League level is a big gamble, and the overwhelming probability is that they will still face relegation come the end of the season. However, due to making a few signings, they find themselves above relegation rivals, Leicester, in this ranking.

Southampton - Incomings Fee Welington (Sao Paulo) Undisclosed Joachim Kayi Sanda (Valenciennes) Undisclosed Albert Gronbaek (Rennes) Loan Zach Awe (Accrington) End of loan Ollie Wright (Yeovil) End of loan Victor Udoh (Royal Antwerp) Undisclosed Southampton - Outgoings Fee Adam Armstrong (West Brom) Loan Ronnie Edwards (QPR) Loan Ben Brereton Diaz (Sheffield United) Loan Maxwel Cornet (West Ham) Recalled from loan Dom Ballard (Cambridge) Loan Sam Amo-Ameyaw (RC Strasbourg) Loan Gavin Bazunu (Standard de Liege) Loan

Related Diego Maradona Named His 'Favourite' Premier League Team Diego Maradona revealed why he changed his 'favourite' Premier League side to support a rival

18 Arsenal

Net Spend: £0m

At the other end of the table, competing for the Premier League title, Arsenal have shown a real lack of ambition in the January window, not bringing in any recruitment in forward areas. Over the past few windows, Arsenal have been strongly linked to prolific centre forwards around Europe, with the general consensus being that they must bring a goalscoring forward in. Failing to accomplish that goal this window, they are left short in the final third, pinning too much responsibility on Kai Havertz to score goals.

Compounded by an injury to key forward Bukayo Saka, this has left Arsenal looking blunt in the final third at times, relying on set pieces to score goals. With Manchester City falling out of contention for the title this season and Liverpool currently leading the race, the Gunners had to pull the trigger this window to give themselves the best opportunity at a Premier League title. Not doing so has left them short in attacking areas, which could ultimately be the difference in the title race.

Arsenal - Outgoings Fee Josh Robinson (Wigan) Undisclosed Marquinhos (Cruzeiro) Loan Maldini Kacurri (Bromley) Loan

17 Chelsea

Net Spend: £12.5m

Another side that failed to recruit in key areas of their squad is Chelsea, who have recently fallen out of the top four after a brilliant beginning to the campaign. Needing a goalkeeper, centre-back, and possibly a clinical forward, Chelsea opted to make no incomings to their squad, outside of bringing back four players on loan. The most notable of the four is Trevoh Chalobah, who will play a role in the team and strengthen their backline.

Despite this, they lost Joao Felix and Renato Veiga on loan, and are still short in key areas of the squad. Up against fierce competition in their battle for the top four, the Blues have the likes of Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Bournemouth all breathing down their neck in fourth. Having made some improvement to their squad by recalling Chalobah, Chelsea edge themselves ahead of Arsenal in 17th.

Chelsea - Incomings Fee Aaron Anselmino (Boca Juniors) Recalled from loan Gabriel Slonina (Barnsley) Recalled from loan Trevoh Chalobah (Crystal Palace) Recalled from loan David Fofana (Goztepe) Recalled from loan Chelsea - Outgoings Fee Joao Felix (AC Milan) Loan Renato Veiga (Juventus) Loan Alex Matos (Oxford United) Loan Kai Crampton (Bournemouth) Undisclosed Zain Silcott-Duberry (Bournemouth) Undisclosed Jimmy-Jay Morgan (Gillingham) Loan Cesare Casadei (Torino) £12.5m Caleb Wiley (Watford) Loan Carney Chukwuemeka (Borussia Dortmund) Loan Harvey Vale (QPR) Undisclosed

Related 15 Players Who Have Played for the Most Premier League Clubs GIVEMESPORT looks at the players who have represented the most Premier League clubs.