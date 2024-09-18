Key Takeaways Fans have mixed reviews on the 2024-25 City Edition jerseys, ranging from slick designs to uninspired ones.

Some teams, like the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, made poor design choices, while others, like the Sacramento Kings, honored their history well.

The Utah Jazz's return to their iconic mountain jerseys was a widely acclaimed move, mixing throwback design with modern elements.

The 2024-25 NBA City Edition jerseys have seemingly been leaked, giving fans a look at the alternate uniforms their favorite stars and teams will be donning in the coming season.

Predictably, the designs have been received with mixed reviews. Just like last year's crop , the new kits include some slick designs, some passable but uninspired creations, and some downright stinkers.

Here is GIVEMESPORT's ranking of every 2024-25 City Edition jersey.

30 Miami Heat

The Miami Heat did not learn from last year's mistake, sticking with the tacky "Heat Culture" branding on the chest, and simply changing the jersey color from black to red.

This just looks like a counterfeit jersey your little cousin bought on vacation for $5.

29 Boston Celtics

This Boston Celtics jersey is just so boring, and looks more like a practice jersey than something to be worn in an NBA game.

The defending champions deserve better than this minimalist design. Look at how much better last year's version was.

28 Indiana Pacers

Nike and the Indiana Pacers made the wrong decision when they doubled down on this branding direction, which debuted during Indiana's run to the In-Season Tournament Final last season.

I'm not entirely sure why they insist on the splash of paint and the cartoonish font, when they can take inspiration from some classic Pacers jerseys from the 1990s and 2000s.

27 Los Angeles Clippers

This jersey is on-brand with the current roster makeup of the Los Angeles Clippers : boring.

The shade of blue is nice, but the font and text on the chest feels a little random, and with no other notable designs on the jersey, I can't imagine these will be flying off the shelves at the brand new Intuit Dome .

26 Los Angeles Lakers

Practice jersey or real jersey? Let's be honest: the L.A. Lakers have been shafted by Nike's designers for this year's City Edition threads.

The color combination is slick, and the gradient has some potential, but the lack of any interesting design element leaves these wanting so much more. Also, the LakeShow branding is just straight-up tacky.

LeBron James deserves better.

25 Minnesota Timberwolves

Nice jersey, where's the rest of it?

This Minnesota Timberwolves uniform looks very similar to last year's edition, but once again falls short of charming its audience. I can appreciate the frost effect that they're going for here, but there is just too much white to make this jersey special in any way. The "Minnesota" font is a bit boring as well.

T'Wolves fans are also complaining that the team has too many white jersey options already. Fair point.

24 Brooklyn Nets

It might be time the Brooklyn Nets move on from the Kaws-themed jerseys.

These aren't horrible, but it seems the fans have grown tired of the mediocre uniforms their mediocre team has donned over the last few mediocre seasons. Sense a theme here?

Considering their lack of any real NBA history or heritage, the Nets can take some creative freedoms with their designs. Unfortunately, they consistently go in the wrong direction.

23 Portland Trail Blazers

I can appreciate what the Portland Trail Blazers were thinking with this design. Their color scheme is tough to get wrong, and the classic "Ripcity" branding is generally appreciated around the league.

The plaid effect on the jersey could be a call back to the quirky and creative suits that legendary coach Jack Ramsay wore in the 1970s. I'm just not sure they'll look that cool on the court.

22 Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards aren't going to be good this season, and it's too bad none of their jerseys are nice enough to distract fans from the poor product on the court.

There's a sleekness to this design that is charming, and the trim looks pretty cool (even if the effect is a little random). The "District" branding, however, has been a miss, and hurts the potential that these uniforms may have had.

21 Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets have my attention with this one.

I'm intrigued by the choice of font, which has been a point of contention for fans online. I'm curious to see what the player names and numbers will look like, as that'll make or break this jersey.

20 Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have opted for a clean, quiet look for their City Edition jersey this season.

The white and gold compliment each other quite well, and the Broadway-style font for the "Bulls" provides a new element to the branding that has gone relatively unchanged since the 1990s.

19 Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings are throwing it back to the days of the Royals, and I'm here for it.

Nike has implemented the blue, red and white color scheme from the Kings' predecessor's to create a uniform that honors the franchise's past, while combining modern design elements to make a well-rounded, solid jersey.

This design is not ground-breaking by any means, but it's a fun change of pace.

18 Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder have gone with a familiar look for their City Edition jersey this year.

The template is similar to most of the uniforms in their rotation, and they've added a black base to their traditional color scheme to create an intriguing dark option.

My issue with this jersey is that it contains too many different colors, which is difficult to make work on a black jersey.

17 Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are going bold with their 2024-25 City Edition threads.

The red pops in a way that few of their jerseys ever have, while the font pays homage to the city — and state's — rich musical history. Ja Morant is going to look great flying through the air in this modern spin on a classic look.

16 Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have opted for a toned down version of their black swingman jersey, going for white with grey tones this season.

The font is really clean, and the pattern that goes down the side of the jersey adds an artsy element to the uniform, something that few other City Edition threads have implemented in their designs.

Sure, it lacks color and pop, but this is one of the coolest white jerseys in the league at the moment.

15 New York Knicks

The New York Knicks brand is a recognizable as any, and they rarely — if ever — veer far from it.

Their 2024-25 City Edition threads are a fun twist on their classic white jersey, with juxtaposed "New York" texts in orange and blue spread over the chest. The coolest element of this jersey is the custom Nike logo on the top right, which has "NYC" layered behind the iconic logo.

Maybe not the most creative design, but if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

14 San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are turning into one of the most exciting teams in the NBA, thanks in large part to sensation Victor Wembanyama , and they'll have some cool threads to match the on-court product this season.

These white jerseys are almost identical to the City Edition uniform they trotted out last year, with the addition of some green trim around the sleeves and collar. The cowboy-style font for the text and numbers is a fun element and will be a nice change of pace from the usual black and grey color scheme.

13 Denver Nuggets

Colorado is best known for its altitude, and the city's sports franchises won't ever let anyone forget it.

The Denver Nuggets are especially proud of this reputation, always looking for ways to insert the "Mile High City" moniker into their branding. They've kept up the tradition this season with a sleek new "5280" jersey (there are 5,280 feet in a mile). The whole thing might be a little played out at this point, but this is a fun new twist on the Nuggets uniforms.

The colorful pattern on the sides is meant to represent topographic maps, which determine elevation. It's smart, original and fashionable.

12 Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have upgraded a familiar look for their alternate jerseys this year.

The branding and template of the uniform is their regular uniforms, but the blue base gives them a fun third color to turn to for the upcoming campaign. The squiggly line cutting across the middle of the jersey represents Wisconsin's northern border with Michigan.

Reviews have been mixed on this design so far, but I like that they've stuck close to home with these.

11 Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have been especially creative and adventurous with their alternate jerseys in recent seasons, and these are no different.

The Dubs have gone for a sci-fi look on these threads, incorporating their color scheme from the 2000s into a Metroid-inspired template.

I'm a big fan of the idea, and these should look cool with the numbers in the middle of the "Golden State" logo.