Highlights Alex Pereira has established himself as one of the biggest stars in the UFC since signing with the promotion in 2021.

The Brazilian won a UFC title in just his fourth fight - knocking out rival Israel Adesanya for the middleweight strap.

Since arriving at MMA's biggest promotion, 'Poatan' has managed to secure five knockout wins.

Since he was signed to the UFC back in 2021, Alex Pereira has established himself as a real star and is now one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet.

The 36-year-old became a UFC champion in just his fourth fight in the organisation, knocking out former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 back in 2022.

He has since moved up a weight division and struck gold in the 205-pound division after knocking out Jiri Prochazka last year, before going on to defend his title successfully against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alex Pereira landed 24 out of 30 significant strikes against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300.

Dana White recently took to social media to officially announce the cancellation of the UFC 303 main event between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. However, he also announced new bouts added to the card to redeem the loss. Pereira proved he's the promotion's saviour once again by stepping up on short notice to face Prochazka once ahead. Ahead of the rematch with the Czech star, we rank the Brazilian's five finishes since signing with the organisation.

5 Jiri Prochazka

UFC 295 - 11/11/2023

UFC 295 was supposed to see one of the greatest fighters of all time, Jon Jones, take on Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight world title. However, 'Bones' was forced to pull out of the contest after suffering a brutal injury in preparation for the bout.

Instead, the organisation confirmed a new main event, with Pereira taking on Prochazka for the vacant light-heavyweight strap. The pair have a reputation for being ruthless killers and the contest delivered in spectacular fashion.

In the second round of the mouthwatering main event, 'Poatan' dropped Procazhka with his trademark left hook before landing a series of elbows as Prochazka clung to the Brazilian’s legs. The Czech then fell to his back, with the Brazilian dropping straight into mount. At that moment, Goddard decided to wave off the fight.

Prochazka quickly got up to his feet, with many going on to believe that it was an early stoppage. For that reason, we've decided to rank this finish fifth in our list. That said, the Czech Republic native had his moments in the first round and had Pereira backpedalling at times and did admit after the fight that the referee got the call spot on.

Taking the rematch fight on such short notice is a huge risk, but 'Poatan' is aware of the threat that his opponent possesses and has recently taken to social media to voice faith in his abilities.

“I understand that this fight is very close and there may be difficulties with the lead up time BUT if there is somebody that can make this happen it is me! POATAN!

“This is why I am one of the biggest names in the UFC Alex Pereira!!! I take risks that not one other person would be willing to take but I know I have my ancestors with me. The spirits are with me and I’m ready for it all.”

4 Israel Adesanya

UFC 281 - 12/11/2022

In just his fourth fight in the UFC, 'Poatan' became a world champion after he vanquished longtime rival Adesanya with a stunning fifth-round knockout to claim the middleweight title.

The fight was truly a battle of elite strikers, with both Adesanya and Pereira displaying high-level technique throughout the fight. The first big shot of the night came from a well-timed right hand from 'The Last Stylebender' that caught his opponent off guard.

While Adesanya was in control for most of the fight, whenever Pereira was able to cut off the cage, he started getting more aggressive while launching knees and shots to the body.

When it looked like 'Poatan' was staring at his first defeat in the UFC, he decided to leave everything in the cage, and he came after the champion with everything left in the fifth and final round. A left hook staggered Adesanya and that spelled the beginning of the end as Pereira just unloaded a barrage of punches in succession.

Adesanya fell to the ground for a moment but managed to get back to his feet, only for Pereira to continue the assault until referee Marc Goddard saw enough and waved off the bout. While it wasn't the Brazilian's best finish, it was arguably one of the most important victories of his career.

3 Andreas Michailidis

UFC 268 - 06/11/2021

After impressing on the regional scene, the UFC were quick to sign Pereira and were eager to get him a fight as soon as possible.

With a lot of noise surrounding him heading into the promotion, It’s never easy to live up to the hype, many fail at it it, but then there’s Pereira, who lived up to it in a major way at UFC 268.

A packed out Madison Square Garden played host to a superb evening of fighting with the middleweight bout closing out the preliminary card.

The fight started in good fashion, Michailidis started the first round on the front foot, wasting no time and going for a takedown inside the first minute.

Pereira was defending well, but Michailidis was on his back and pressing down all of his weight on the Brazilian to wear on him. 'Poatan' managed to get back to his feet and got a reset in the centre of the cage from the referee which delighted the crowd.

Michailidis continued attaching himself to Pereira and put him right back up against the cage, the bell sounded and the Greek fighter was 1-0 up.

The lead did not last long though, as the effort put in to try and control Pereira had taken a toll on Michailidis, and he was visibly exhausted after the end of the first round.

At the beginning of the second round, Pereira took a massive advantage. He casually stepped forward to Michailidis and delivered a devastating flying kick that caught the Greek fighter flush on the chin.

At first, Periera thought he had a walk-off knockout, but the referee hadn’t stopped the fight yet, so he had to deliver a few more blows before the official had seen enough to end it.

2 Sean Strickland

UFC 276 - 02/07/2022

In just his third fight in the organisation, Pereira proved again why standing and striking with him is risky business. In his first chance to make a statement on a major pay-per-view against a highly ranked opponent, 'Poatan' unleashed a devastating left hook that put Sean Strickland down and out in the first round at UFC 276.

It was a jaw-dropping finish as the Brazilian needed just a single shot to land flush that dropped the American to the canvas where Pereira delivered one more huge strike before the referee rushed in to stop the bout.

“I don’t care whatever he says in the pre-fight interviews, I don’t take nothing personal,” Pereira said about the American. “I want to thank him for fighting me. We had a strong strategy. Took some time in there for the knockout.”

1 Jamahal Hill

UFC 300 - 13/04/2024

His best finish arguably came on the biggest card in the history of the UFC. 'Poatan' needed just a few minutes to brutally knock out Jamahal Hill at UFC 300.

The Brazilian knocked Hill down with one clean shot before unloading a barrage of punches on him while unconscious on his back on the mat.

Heading into the fight, the Brazilian was the favourite, and he showed why in a matter of minutes. Moments before the knockout, fans all thought Pereira was going to need a minute to recover after an apparent low show from Hill, with referee Herb Dean even stepping in to pause the bout. However, the light-heavyweight champion was quick to wave off the official, and then seconds later, finished the fight for good.