Highlights Nearly a third of all NFL teams are preparing to possibly start backup quarterbacks due to injuries and other circumstances in Week 9. Many are inexperienced rookies or have limited playing time in the NFL.

The New York Giants have a potentially concerning situation with rookie Tommy DeVito as their potential starter. He has limited experience and struggled in his brief playing time so far this year.

Gardner Minshew of the Indianapolis Colts is the most reliable backup this week, with previous starting experience and solid performances so far this season.

The 2023 NFL season has been a tough one for quarterbacks, and there are several backups that are likely to be starting in Week 9. Some of these are coming in as replacements for injured starters, although there are also cases where some backups are thrown in to replace benched or traded former starters.

Many quarterbacks are coming in for their first NFL extensive action this weekend, but there are a few experienced veteran backups who have been in the league for a few years getting a new chance to show what they can do. Many of the backups will be looking to make that mark in tough situations too: seven of the 10 backups who could start in Week 9 will be playing on the road. Here is a look at every clipboard Jesus who could be starting in Week 9, ranked from worst to best.

10 Tommy DeVito (New York Giants)

The most dire situation is the one in which the New York Giants find themselves: they might be forced to start rookie Tommy DeVito this week against the Raiders. Daniel Jones did return to practice, so there is a chance he will be back in the starting lineup after he missed three straight games with a neck injury. However, his backup Tyrod Taylor suffered a rib injury and is considered week to week.

If DeVito, who shares a name with Joe Pesci's iconic Goodfellas character, is thrown into the starting lineup, it might not be the best news for the Giants. DeVito replaced Taylor against the Jets and ran for a touchdown, but he only completed two of seven passes for negative yards while also taking two sacks. DeVito is an undrafted rookie out of Illinois, where he only played for one season after transferring from Syracuse. While he couldn't hold the starting job at Syracuse, he started all 13 games for Illinois in 2022, putting up an 8-5 record.

9 Clayton Tune (Arizona Cardinals)

The Arizona Cardinals gave up on Joshua Dobbs and traded him away after winning just one game this season. That means that they head into Week 9 with either Clayton Tune or Kyler Murray as their starting quarterback. Murray gives them the best chance to win, but he is not expected to return until Week 10. The Dobbs trade might speed could speed that timeline up, but head coach Jonathan Gannon said that he expects to start Tune this week.

There is one problem. Tune is a rookie the Cardinals picked in the fifth round out of Houston, and he has just one pass attempt in an NFL regular season game. He was a five-year starter at Houston, where he led them to 12 wins in the 2021 college football season.

8 Jaren Hall (Minnesota Vikings)

Jaren Hall will start in place of Kirk Cousins, who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 8 for the Minnesota Vikings. After replacing Cousins in last week's game, he completed two of three passes for 23 yards in his first NFL regular season action.

While head coach Kevin O'Connell said they are planning on starting Hall, the team also traded for Joshua Dobbs, so that says they might not be completely sold on the rookie. Hall was a fifth-round draft pick out of BYU, where he started for two seasons with the Cougars.

7 Tyson Bagent (Chicago Bears)

Justin Fields is out with a thumb injury on his throwing hand, and it looks like he won't dress for the Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. With his continued absence, Tyson Bagent will start again for the Chicago Bears.

Tyson Bagent 2023 Game Logs Opponent Result Cmp Att Yds TD Int Minnesota Vikings L 13-19 10 14 83 0 1 Las Vegas Raiders W 30-12 21 29 162 1 0 Los Angeles Chargers L 13-30 25 37 232 0 2

The problem is that he does not possess the dual-threat talent that Fields has, so the Bears have had to change their game plan with him in the lineup. The Bears are 1-1 when Bagent has started, but he threw two picks last week against the Chargers and only has one touchdown pass in two and a half games. The aura of the former Division-II QB's winning performance against the Raiders a couple of weeks ago has already waned considerably.

6 Aidan O'Connell (Las Vegas Raiders)

The Las Vegas Raiders fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler, and now they are benching their starting quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, after a ghastly Monday night performance in Week 8 that saw him go 10-for-21 for just 126 yards, no touchdowns, a pick, and a brutal 46.9 passer rating.

With the Raiders are now 3-5 and likely in line for a losing season, so they are looking to give Aidan O'Connell, their fourth-round pick from Purdue, a longer look. So far this season, O'Connell has played in two games, both losses, with 313 total yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

5 P.J. Walker (Cleveland Browns)

Deshaun Watson tried to return in Week 7 for the Cleveland Browns but had to exit the game early. He looks like he will miss Week 9 as well, and this will be his fourth full game out with his shoulder injury, plus one where he only threw five passes before leaving the game.

After rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson failed to impress in Week 4, fourth-year player P.J. Walker—who lost the QB3 training camp battle with Bagent in Chicago this offseason before arriving in Cleveland—got the call. In three games with Cleveland this season, he has thrown only one touchdown and five interceptions, but he knows how to move the offense and the Browns are sticking with him until Watson is back from injury.

4 Brett Rypien (Los Angeles Rams)

In 2022, the Los Angeles Rams lost Matthew Stafford, but the team brought in Baker Mayfield, and he saw a bit of a resurgence playing under Sean McVay. They have to hope to see the same from Brett Rypien. The former Denver Broncos quarterback came in after Stafford's injury in Week 8 and completed 5/10 passes for 42 yards against a great Dallas Cowboys defense.

The nephew of Super Bowl XXVI MVP Mark Rypien only started three games in three seasons with the Broncos, so he still has a lot to prove. He is 2-1 in his starts, but he has thrown twice as many interceptions (8) as touchdowns (4) so far in his NFL career.

3 Taylor Heinicke (Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor Heinicke was a popular starter for the Washington Commanders in 2021 and part of 2022, and his record in those two seasons was 12-11-1. He was also decently accurate, with 32 touchdowns compared to only 21 interceptions in those two years. However, the Commanders went with second-year pro Sam Howell this year and Heinicke moved on to the Atlanta Falcons to back up another sophomore QB in Desmond Ridder. Ridder is medically cleared after concussion concerns in Week 8, but the Falcons are turning to Heinicke anyway.

Atlanta is 4-4 and has the Vikings, who are also starting a backup quarterback, in Week 9. In his snaps last week, Heinicke completed 12 of 21 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers. Head coach Arthur Smith said Heinicke slotting in as the starter was just a short-term move. However, this is a chance for Heinicke to prove he might deserve the starting job, as Ridder has struggled mightily in recent weeks with red zone turnovers.

2 Will Levis (Tennessee Titans)

Ryan Tannehill is out with an ankle injury and Will Levis will start in his place again for the Tennessee Titans in Week 9. Levis might be the most exciting backup to start this week because of his NFL debut in Week 8. Against the Falcons, Levis completed 19 of 29 passes for 238 yards and four touchdowns and showed off all the physical traits that scouts love in a starting QB.

Levis was the first pick of the second round in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he might be pushing Tannehill for the starting job if he has another outing like his debut this week against the vaunted Steelers defense on Thursday Night Football. At Penn State and Kentucky, Levis was a two-year starter, where he went 17-7 with a 64.9 completion percentage and 46 touchdowns compared to 25 interceptions.

1 Gardner Minshew (Indianapolis Colts)

The safest start for any backup quarterback in Week 9 is Gardner Minshew. With rookie Anthony Richardson on the injured reserve, the Indianapolis Colts are Minshew's team for the time being, and have been since Week 2. The Colts are Minshew's third team since coming into the NFL, and he has started games in every season he has been in the league. This season, he is playing well enough to have his Colts at a 3-5 record. He has thrown for 1,400 yards with a 63.4 completion percentage and has tossed seven touchdowns with five interceptions.

Minshew has also improved as the season has worn on. He had back-to-back 300+ yard passing games against the Jaguars and the best defense in the league, the Browns. He has also thrown four touchdowns and only two picks in the last two games and showed his scramble ability by running for two touchdowns in the team's 39-38 loss to the Browns. In Week 9, he won't have a very tough test, as he'll be going against the 1-6 Carolina Panthers and a defense allowing the third most points per game (28.4) this year.

Backup QB QB Being Replaced Team Week 9 Opponent Tommy DeVito Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor NYG (2-6) @ Las Vegas Raiders (3-5) Clayton Tune Kyler Murray ARI (1-7) @ Cleveland Browns (4-3) Jaren Hall Kirk Cousins, Josh Dobbs MIN (4-4) @ Atlanta Falcons (4-4) Tyson Bagent Justin Fields CHI (2-6) @ New Orleans Saints (4-4) Aidan O'Connell Jimmy Garoppolo LV (3-5) vs. New York Giants (2-6) P.J. Walker Deshaun Watson CLE (4-3) vs. Arizona Cardinals (1-7) Brett Rypien Matthew Stafford LAR (3-5) @ Green Bay Packers (2-5) Taylor Heinicke Desmond Ridder ATL (4-4) vs. Minnesota Vikings (4-4) Will Levis Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis TEN (3-4) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) Gardner Minshew Anthony Richardson IND (3-5) @ Carolina Panthers (1-6)

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

