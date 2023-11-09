Highlights In Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season, nine teams played backup QBs, with several games featuring matchups between two backups.

Backup QBs Clayton Tune, Brett Rypien, and Tommy DeVito struggled in their games, facing tough defenses and putting up disappointing numbers.

Will Levis had a strong showing in his first career start but struggled somewhat in his second against a tougher defense. Despite the loss, he was named the full-time starting QB for the Titans.

In Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season, nine different NFL teams played backup quarterbacks. Of these nine teams, only three won their games. The big news is that one of the wins was a comeback victory for a brand-new quarterback in Minnesota and the other was a big win for Las Vegas after cleaning house last week.

With several of these backup quarterbacks in line for a lot more playing time this season, this might be their chance to prove they belong in the starters' role, while others might be playing themselves right out of the NFL. Here is a look at how each backup quarterback performed in Week 9, ranked from worst to best.

Deshaun Watson made his return for the Cleveland Browns following a shoulder injury and helped his team roll over the hapless Arizona Cardinals. After a few weeks of the Browns surviving with a backup quarterback, the Cardinals found themselves in that same situation after they traded Joshua Dobbs to the Minnesota Vikings with Kyler Murray not yet ready to return from injury.

This means that Clayton Tune got to make his first NFL start against one of the best defenses in the NFL in 2023—and maybe in the last decade. The results weren't pretty. Tune had no chance against the swarming Browns' unit. He finished with a stat line of 11-for-20 for 58 yards and two interceptions. The Browns also sacked Tune seven times in the game and his rating for the game was an ugly 20.8.

Even worse, the Browns never respected the passing game and shut down the run. Once Tune's sacks were accounted for, the Cardinals had a total of 58 yards in the shutout loss: Tune was sacked for 41 lost yards, which was the exact total the running game accounted for. The Cardinals plan to start Murray in Week 10.

Last season, the Los Angeles Rams signed Baker Mayfield, and he played himself back into a starting role in 2023, albeit on a new team. Brett Rypien had that chance on Sunday and failed miserably. Against the Green Bay Packers, Rypien's stat line was 13-for-28 for 130 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception.

Coming into this game, the Packers were 2-5 and were in the midset of a four-game losing streak. Against Rypien, they looked like world-beaters. Green Bay won 20-3, and that marked the end of the road for Rypien in the City of Angels. Just two days after the loss, the Rams reportedly signed Carson Wentz to become their new quarterback until Stafford is able to return and waived Rypien in a corresponding move.

When the New York Giants battled the Las Vegas Raiders, both teams had backup quarterbacks in the starting lineup. While the Raiders made their choice by benching their starter, the Giants had no choice in the matter, as Daniel Jones was out with an injury that has since been revealed to be season-ending.

Replacing him was Tommy DeVito, and the Giants' offense did nothing with him behind center. DeVito passed for 175 yards but New York didn't score a touchdown on offense until the fourth quarter, when DeVito finally connected with Wan'Dale Robinson. It was too little too late, as the Giants lost 30-6.

Even worse was the fact that the Raiders had no respect for DeVito at quarterback and were able to slow, but not completely stop Saquon Barkley, who finished the game with 90 scrimmage yards but no touchdowns. With Jones out for the year and Tyrod Taylor's timetable still uncertain, the youngster is going to have to start playing up to snuff, or Brian Daboll might send Tommy DeVito home to get his shine box.

The Chicago Bears are anxiously awaiting the return to the field of franchise quarterback Justin Fields from injury. The team greatly misses his multi-dimensional offensive talents. However, in his four games this season, Tyson Bagent has been improving incrementally.

The Bears trusted him to throw the ball more in his second game as a starter, a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, but that resulted in two interceptions and no touchdowns. In Week 9, Bagent kept throwing picks, but he at least found the end zone and kept Chicago in the game. Against the New Orleans Saints, Bagent completed 18 of 30 passes for 220 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.

While Fields has thrown a pick in every game this year but one, he made up for it somewhat with his running. Bagent wasn't expected to add that dimension, but his eight rushes for 70 yards in Week 9 prove that he can make plays with his legs if he needs to as well. He just doesn't offer the same game-breaking threat as Fields.

Taylor Heinicke was starting for an injured second-year starter in Desmond Ridder. However, Ridder cleared concussion protocols, and the Atlanta Falcons chose to keep Heinicke in the starting lineup. Whether this was to allow Ridder more time to recover or to see if a quarterback change was necessary is a mystery.

In his first week in place of Ridder, Heinicke threw for 175 yards and a touchdown. He did pretty much the same in Week 9, although he also had a turnover in the game. Heinicke finished the outing going 21-for-38 for 268 yards, one touchdown, and one pick.

The Falcons also lost their second game in a row under Heinicke, dropping this one to the Vikings thanks in large part to his backup QB counterpart from Minnesota. Despite the losses, the Falcons plan to stick with Heinicke for another week when they play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10, according to head coach Arthur Smith:

We will go with Taylor this week. And reassess going into the bye.

The most exciting backup quarterback in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season was Will Levis, as he made his case to remain the starting quarterback for the Tennessee Titans, even when Ryan Tannehill returns from injury. However, Icarus fell back to Earth in Week 9.

Levis threw four touchdowns and no interceptions in his first start of his career against the Falcons. However, he struggled a lot more against the opportunistic and pressure-heavy Pittsburgh Steelers defense. In his second start, he still played decent considering the opposition, throwing for 262 yards.

Will Levis' First Two Games As A Starter Date Opponent Result Cmp Att Cmp% Yds TD Int Rate Week 8 Atlanta W 28-23 19 29 65.5 238 4 0 130.5 Week 9 Pittsburgh L 16-20 22 39 56.4 262 0 1 66.4

With that said, he didn't throw a touchdown pass and was intercepted with the game in the balance on the game's final meaningful play. However, it wasn't all bad news for Levis. A few days after the game, head coach Mike Vrabel announced that the rookie Levis would be the new full-time starting quarterback for the rest of the season, and that the veteran Tannehill would be the backup when he returns to action.

The Indianapolis Colts entered the 2023 NFL season with a lot of excitement surrounding new rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson. Sadly, the promising rookie went down with a season-ending injury after just four games. That left the Colts with a third-year player from Texas in Sam Ehlinger, or journeyman Gardner Minshew.

They chose Minshew and have ridden with him ever since. While Levis was the most exciting quarterback coming into the week, Minshew was the safest. He paid off the Colts' trust with another win in Week 9. While Minshew was only playing the 1-6 Carolina Panthers, a team that gave up the third most points per game going into this one, he still managed the game well.

He didn't do much, as he only threw for 127 yards on 17 completions. However, he tossed one touchdown to running back Jonathan Taylor. He didn't need to do much more, as Bryce Young threw three interceptions on the other side of the field, two of which Kenny Moore II returnred to the house to clinch the win for the Colts.

2 Aidan O'Connell (LV) - Las Vegas Raiders 30 New York Giants 6

The Las Vegas Raiders made several big moves last week. They cleaned house by firing general manager Dave Ziegler, head coach Josh McDaniels, and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi. After McDaniels was gone, they also benched their starting quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo.

Rookie Aidan O'Connell replaced Garroppolo as starter: it was time to see what the kid could do. While O'Connell didn't have a magical stat line, he did lead his team to a victory. By the end of the game, O'Connell had completed 16 of 25 passes for 209 yards. He didn't throw a touchdown or an interception in the game.

However, he played better than his backup counterpart across the field, Tommy DeVito. By managing the game and avoiding mistakes, the Raiders' running game was able to get going, with Josh Jacobs running for two scores on the day. It was a serviceable performance that kept O'Connell entrenched as the starting quarterback in Las Vegas, at least for now.

1 Joshua Dobbs (MIN) - Minnesota Vikings 31 Atlanta Falcons 28

The case with the Minnesota Vikings was a strange one. The team said they were happy with rookie Jaren Hall as their starting quarterback after Kirk Cousins' season-ending injury. They then traded for QB Joshua Dobbs. The Vikings did start Hall, and he played well at first, going 5-for-6 for 78 yards with a field goal drive.

However, after Hall was knocked out of the game with a concussion, it was Dobbs' time to prove himself to yet another team. The former Cardinals' starting quarterback finished the game with a stat line of 20-for-30 for 158 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 66 yards, including several crucial third and fourth-down conversions as well as a touchdown. Even better, he gave the Vikings the dramatic 31-28 win over Atlanta with a touchdown pass in the dying seconds.

Joshua Dobbs Career Stats Year Team Games Comp Att Cmp% Yards TD Int 2018 Pittsburgh 5 6 12 50.0 45 0 1 2020 Pittsburgh 1 4 5 80.0 2 0 0 2022 Tennessee 2 40 68 58.8 411 2 2 2023 Arizona/Minnesota 9 187 296 63.2 1,727 10 5

This was Minnesota's fourth win in a row, and with the way Dobbs was welcomed in the locker room, it looked like he could be the new starter in the Twin Cities. It was Dobbs' third-best rating of the season at 101.8, below the Cardinals' win over the Dallas Cowboys (120.0) and loss to the San Francisco 49ers (102.2). After winning only one game this season in Arizona, it has to be a nice change of pace for the former Tennessee Volunteer to win his debut with Minnesota.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

