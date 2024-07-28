Highlights A handful of logos have become ingrained in modern society.

Some teams have logos that represent their cities perfectly.

How could some teams be so awful at choosing a logo?

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld once joked that with all the player and coach movement and team relocations, what fans are really cheering for each Sunday are the team's jerseys. While it's more complex than that, he's not totally wrong.

True NFL fans live and die with their teams each week. We are blindly loyal to the uniforms that take the field, and that all starts with the logo. While many teams re-design new uniforms quite often, the logo is usually the one constant.

Sometimes it's hard to understand how franchises could have created logos that are as boring, confusing, or downright ugly as some in the NFL. On the other hand, some logos are so appealing that a team's apparel becomes part of mainstream pop culture. Their gear is then worn by people who aren't even fans of that team, but rather of the logo and/or color scheme.

So let's take a look at all 32 logos in the NFL to see which fans are spoiled and which deserve better.

1 Las Vegas Raiders

It doesn't matter what city they call home when their logo is the most iconic in sports

There is no logo in sports that matches the silver and black pirate of the Las Vegas Raiders. A bad looking pirate with two crossed sabers behind him and the two coolest colors together makes this logo number one on most lists.

The logo and the silver-and-black has transcended football and can be found all across the country and in pop culture in countless forms. Most notably, the Raiders became unofficial sponsors of the gangsta rap movement of the late 1980s and early 1990s in Compton due to so many rappers and artists rocking their gear.

2 Pittsburgh Steelers

No logo represents its city better

The Pittsburgh Steelers logo isn't the fanciest, but it carries the most weight. Not only does it carry more gravitas than others in the NFL, but its meaning represents the Steel City perfectly. The three hypocycloids on the helmet represent the three ingredients to make steel: yellow for coal, red for iron ore, and blue for scrap steel.

Similar to the black and silver of the Raiders, the black and yellow of the Steelers just hits differently. It looks tough, just like the people of the city, and no matter what part of America you may be in, Steelers gear can be found.

3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

There's something about pirates

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are another team with a logo that just screams "badass". The skull and crossed sabers on the tattered flag with a sword as a pole reeks of awesomeness. Without even considering how great the pewter helmets look, this logo is the total package of intimidation, a nice color combo, and one-of-a-kind design. The vintage Bucs logo would have found its way to the top of this list, too.

4 Chicago Bears

The NFL's second-oldest franchise gets it right

The ferocity of the bear head on the helmet of the Chicago Bears is quite representative of the history of "Papa Bear" George Halas's organization. In the world of sports, navy blue and orange is synonymous with the Monsters of the Midway. Players like Mike Ditka, Dick Butkus, Mike Singletary, and Brian Urlacher played with the ferociousness of the bear that is their logo.

Previously a co-primary logo, along with the famous "C" found on their helmets, the bear head was made the primary logo of the Bears in 2023.

5 Dallas Cowboys

The biggest star in sports belongs to America's Team

The silver and blue of the Dallas Cowboys is another of the NFL's iconic logos. Though they won two Super Bowls in the 1970s, their rise to prominence took place in the 1990s when they won three titles in four years.

There was nothing cooler than sporting the logo worn by Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin, and Deion Sanders. Even though the Cowboys haven't had much post-season success since the 1995 title (just five playoff wins in 24 years), the star is still one of the most recognized and special logos in all sports.

6 Baltimore Ravens

Purple never looked so tough

For many people, as soon as they see the Baltimore Ravens logo, Ray Lewis and Ed Reed immediately flood their minds with memories of Super Bowl victories, vicious hits, and the purple and black turning people black and blue or clashing with the black and gold of their biggest rivals.

The raven logo is inspired by legendary writer and poet, Edgar Allen Poe, who spent much of his life in Baltimore and is buried there. There is a special connection between this logo and the city, plus the color combination fittingly represents the darkness of Poe's writing.

7 Houston Texans

Can't go wrong with the ol' red, white, and blue

There isn't anything more Texas than a red, white, and blue bull's head with a lone star for an eye. The Houston Texans hit it out of the park with this logo. The 28th addition to the U.S.A. is known for its patriotism, and the Lone Star State can be proud of its no-nonsense bull logo. The newest member of the NFL can make every Texan proud.

8 Jacksonville Jaguars

The logo is nice, but if you're looking for a jaguar, don't go to Florida

Are there jaguars in Jacksonville? Absolutely not; for that matter, you won't find any in the Florida wild.

However, while the choice of name may be questionable, there is no denying that the Jacksonville Jaguars' logo is one of the best in the NFL. The jaguar is one of the world's best hunters and most dangerous big cats, and it's a perfect name for a football team. Still one of the newest franchises in the league, the Jags' unique color combo of teal and dark gold together with the fierce look of the jungle cat put it near the top of the list of logos.

9 Carolina Panthers

Another big cat ranks high

There is just something about ferocious animals and football logos. Ranking just behind another big cat, the Carolina Panthers own one of the best logos in the NFL. Like the Jags, Carolina ownership chose a fierce animal that won't be found in the state in which they play. But that's not important; it's a cool looking animal with colors that compliment each other well.

10 Philadelphia Eagles

Though their fans aren't widely liked, it's easy to love their logo

Though the bald eagle represents strength and freedom and the U.S. of A., in the northeast, if it has green and black in it, it's not looked upon with as much reverence. If you aren't an Philadelphia Eagles fan, chances are, you're an Eagles hater. But love them or hate them, the logo is one of strength, winning, and consistency. Not to mention the winged-helmets are pretty darn cool.

11 Detroit Lions

The king of the jungle finally has a team to match its bite

Is there a better animal in the world than the lion? They run the show on the savannah; they maintain order with their mix of power, speed, tenacity, and intelligence. The ultimate apex predator, the lion is yet another perfect symbol for a team in the NFL. The blue, silver, and white of the Detroit Lions logo is nice, but they could have done more with it to get into the top ten of this list. Still though, it's a solid look for a tough town.

12 Buffalo Bills

A big, strong animal and the colors of the flag...good choice

The Buffalo Bills symbol has changed throughout the years, but every version has been a solid logo. What makes this one all the more interesting is the confusion surrounding it. The logo is of a bison, not a buffalo, and the team's name derives from the Western frontiersman Buffalo Bill, rather than any animal.

Either way, red, white, and blue are always a good color scheme in America, and paired with a gigantic, dangerous, fast animal like the bison, the Bills hit the jackpot.

There aren't any animals in the world that have the combination of size, speed, strength, and stamina of the bison, as it can run for hours at a time at speeds of over 30 MPH while weighing over one thousand pounds.

It's a perfect logo for a tough town like Buffalo, N.Y. (though that red line still seems a little random).

13 Los Angeles Chargers

The uniform is nicer than the logo

NFL fans around the country love the powder blue of the Los Angeles Chargers. Sure, we remember Natrone Means "rumbling, bumbling, and stumbling" over defenses in the navy blue uniforms of the 90s, but those powder blues are it. The logo isn't good enough to be any higher, but it's nice, and it has a hint of powder blue.

14 Atlanta Falcons

Another logo, another bird

It's hard to get it wrong with the red, black, and white color combo. The actual falcon is solid but nothing special, but the Atlanta Falcons logo gets a boost because it's impossible to think of anyone other than Michael Vick when you see it. The straight lines of the logo and the sharp talons give it a clean, crisp appearance. Take into account the colors, and it's a solid NFL logo.

15 Minnesota Vikings

No one wants to go one on one with a viking

Simple, yet effective. The Minnesota Vikings logo does enough to put it in the middle of the pack. Vikings are some of the toughest and most brutal brand of people in the history of the world. Their logo shows that; he looks like he means business. The big horns, defined cheekbones, and fantastic mustache make up for the yellow and purple combination. Strong logo, even stronger viking.

16 Denver Broncos

Fun Fact: A bronco is not a breed of horse, it's a horse bred to buck

Let's start with the elephant in the room; the old Denver Broncos logo is much better. Used mostly in the 1970s and 80s, the logo comprised of the large letter D with a bronco on its back legs while steam pours out of its nose. That's about as good as it gets for football logos.

Still, though, the current Broncos symbol is as strong as the horse it depicts. Navy and orange work well, though the Bears dominate that color combo. At the end of the day, everybody gets much more excited when the throwback uniforms are dusted off.

17 Miami Dolphins

People love the colors

Other than the Raiders and Cowboys, the Miami Dolphins are arguably the team with the most apparel worn by non-NFL fans. The colors aqua and orange work well together, and the dolphin (somehow) looks tough. The part that makes the logo really pop is the sunburst. Over the years, its edges have been sharpened, and the orange has been darkened. It's really hard to blame someone when they say they like the Dolphins because of the colors (or logo).

18 New Orleans Saints

No, it's not a banana

The fleur-de-lis is a lily that stands for royalty and purity, among other things, and in the case of the New Orleans Saints, it is a nod to the large French population in the Louisiana area. It's a universally recognized symbol that is synonymous with Louisiana and the French-speaking world, and while the gold is a bit tame, the style of the flower certainly makes it pop.

19 Indianapolis Colts

Their horseshoe gave them good luck in the form of many worse NFL logos

The Indianapolis Colts logo is pretty plain, but it's not insulting. Everyone loves a lucky horseshoe; plus, blue and white work well. This is a better option than using an actual colt as the symbol, and when it comes down to it, it's better than what's left on the list. We'll reward teams with common sense and a little bit of creativity.

20 New England Patriots

Bring back Pat Patriot

The Broncos aren't the only team that should turn the clocks back. The New England Patriots need to bring back the military man known as Pat Patriot (or Pat the Patriot).

Perhaps the best logo in the history of the NFL (and maybe sports, in general), the patriotic mascot who was ready to snap the ball and dominate a nose tackle is missed by fans of all teams. The stoic looking man of the current logo is still respectable, but Mr. Kraft, give the people back the red, white, and blue American hero.