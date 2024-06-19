Highlights Euro 2024 is filled with some incredible captains, intent on leading their nations to glory.

Some are much better footballers than others, though.

Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Kevin De Bruyne all feature towards the top of our ranking of every Euro 2024 captain based on playing ability.

Every good team needs a solid captain leading the way for them. The countries competing in Euro 2024 are no different. More often than not, the player wearing the armband is one with plenty of experience, vocal on the pitch and knows how to lead by example. That doesn't always mean the captain is the best player in the team, though.

In fact, sometimes they aren't even the second, third or fourth best player in the team, they just know how to take charge and that makes them the perfect candidate to be skipper. There are a mixed bag of captains in Euro 2024, with some shining bright as the best players on the pitch, while others are seasoned veterans, but when ranking all 24 of them in terms of how good a player they are, there's a clear order.

Every Euro 2024 captain ranked by how good a player they are Rank Player Country Position 1 Kylian Mbappe France FWD 2 Harry Kane England FWD 3 Kevin De Bruyne Belgium MID 4 Virgil van Dijk Netherlands DEF 5 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal FWD 6 Ilkay Gundogan Germany MID 7 Luka Modric Croatia MID 8 Andrew Robertson Scotland DEF 9 Robert Lewandowski Poland FWD 10 Gianluigi Donnarumma Italy GK 11 Alvaro Morata Spain FWD 12 Dominik Szoboszlai Hungary MID 13 Milan Skriniar Slovakia DEF 14 Marel Sabitzer Austria MID 15 Jan Oblak Slovenia GK 16 Hakan Calhanoglu Turkey MID 17 Granit Xhaka Switzerland MID 18 Tomas Soucek Czech Republic MID 19 Berat Djimsiti Albania DEF 20 Dusan Tadic Serbia FWD 21 Simon Kjaer Denmark DEF 22 Andriy Yarmolenko Ukraine FWD 23 Nicolae Stanciu Romania FWD 24 Guram Kashia Georgia DEF

24-11

Some notable names don't quite make the top 10

Outside of the top 10, there are some very notable captains in Euro 2024. Stars like Granit Xhaka, Dominik Szoboszlai and Jan Oblak feature, but don't quite break into the top 10. There are some underrated figures, such as Berat Djimsiti and Hakan Calhanoglu, who is coming off the back of a very impressive season with Inter Milan.

Forgotten Premier League stars like Dusan Tadic and Andriy Yarmolenko do a solid job with their countries but aren't quite on the level of some of the names featured later on the list. Robert Lewandowski is undeniably Poland's greatest every player and their all-time leading goalscorer, but he has shown signs of slowing down this year and while he's included in the team's Euro 2024 squad, he's struggling with injuries and might not feature at all.

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Italy

While he hasn't become the behemoth that many expected when Gianluigi Donnarumma first burst onto the scene as a very young prospect at AC Milan, he's still a very dependable goalkeeper and has done a fine job with his country over the years. He's been a top shot-stopper with Italy, and while he's had some issues at club level, they are usually nowhere to be seen when he represents his nation.

Despite being just 25 years old, Donnarumma has played 63 times for Italy. He was pivotal to their success at Euro 2020 and played a key role in beating England in the final at Wembley with several crucial penalty saves in the shootout. The goalkeeper had captained his country in the past, but he was officially named skipper ahead of Euro 2024 and will be hoping he can lead them to glory.

Robert Lewandowski

Poland

Whether it's with Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich or Barcelona, Robert Lewandowski has made a career of being one of the most prolific goalscorers on the planet. That isn't any different when he's playing for Poland either, with the forward currently the country's all-time leading goalscorer.

He's vital to everything his nation does and has been captain for over a decade now. He wasn't completely fit to start Euro 2024 and didn't feature in his side's first game, but he was included in the squad anyway and if he can return soon, he just might be the difference between whether they progress beyond the group stage or not.

Andrew Robertson

Scotland

A no-nonsense defender, Andrew Robertson is Scotland personified. The Liverpool man has become one of the best full-backs in the Premier League during his time with the Reds and that's work to his country's benefit. He's since taken the armband with Scotland and led them to a couple of international tournaments.

The country are far from one of the favourites to do well and a supercomputer recently gave them some of the worst odds to go all the way, but he's still one of the best captains in the entire tournament in terms of his own pure ability. There's a reason Jurgen Klopp turned to him so many times over the years.

Luka Modric

Croatia

He might be 38 years old, but Luka Modric ageing like a fine wine and is still playing at an elite level for both Real Madrid and Croatia. Coming off of a season in which he won a La Liga title and the Champions League with Los Blancos, the midfielder is primed to lead his country to a solid major tournament once again.

Modric is undoubtedly Croatia's all-time greatest player and he's played a key role in their past success at tournaments such as the World Cup in 2018 and Euro 2020 when they reached the semi-finals. Things might not have gotten off to a great start for his side this summer, but if anyone is capable of turning things around, it's Modric.

Ilkay Gundogan

Germany

He might have left Manchester City in 2023, but Ilkay Gundogan is still a very good footballer and has shown as much over the last 12 months. In his debut campaign with Barcelona, he played over 50 games for the Spanish side and scored a handful of goals, but he truly shines when he plays international football with Germany.

He's an enforcer in the middle of the park and was named captain of his country in September 2023. He's not been in the role for too long yet, but he's a fine player and, regardless of whether he was wearing the armband or not, he's always one of the first names on the team sheet.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal

Sure, he might be 39 years old, but Cristiano Ronaldo is still a pretty darn good footballer. The Portuguese star broke the record for the most goals in a single Saudi Pro League season during the 2023/24 campaign, with 35 strikes in the league. There have been accusations that he's still only playing so well due to the level of the league he's in, but he's also still shining for his country.

The former Manchester United man was pivotal to Portugal qualifying for Euro 2024, and in 2023, he scored 10 times for them in nine appearances. He won't be playing for too much longer, with his 40th birthday closing in, but Ronaldo has shown he still has plenty to offer so he's still one of the best.

Virgil van Dijk

Netherlands

After a bounce-back season at Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk re-established his place as one of the best centre-backs in football. The Dutchman has been operating at an extremely high level for years now and that doesn't slow down once he's playing internationally with the Netherlands.

His country might not have the strongest team in the Euros on paper, but they certainly have the best defender, with Van Dijk standing head and shoulders above the rest. He's dominant in the air and stands up to the task of defending just about anyone on the pitch. It helps to have a powerhouse like him in your backline.

Kevin De Bruyne

Belgium

One of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history, Kevin De Bruyne is still one of the best players in the world, despite now being 32 years old. His absence during the first half of the 2023/24 season proved just how important he is to Manchester Citys success and he's had a similar impact on his country Belgium throughout his career.

De Bruyne is untouchable as a playmaker, and the way he picks out the perfect pass almost every single time sets him apart from every other midfielder. Having made his international debut in 2010, the midfielder has now played over 100 times for his country and is the perfect figure to lead them.

Harry Kane

England

England's all-time leading goalscorer, the manner in which Harry Kane continues to score a bucketload of goals year after year is very impressive. Despite moving to Germany last summer, his form didn't take a hit in any shape or form. The forward has been a vital figure for the Three Lions over the last decade and it's hard to imagine they'd have gone quite as far in tournaments as they have if they didn't have him leading the side.

Kane's a dependable figure who doesn't shy away on the grandest stages for England and, while he's now on the wrong side of 30, he's showing no signs of slowing down just yet.

Kylian Mbappe

France

There's no surprise to see who is number one on this list. Kylian Mbappe is the best footballer on the planet right now, so it only makes sense that he's also the best captain in Euro 2024 when judging solely on pure football ability. The Frenchman has already had some incredible moments with his country, including a superb World Cup final hat-trick.

Heading to Real Madrid this summer, Mbappe should only keep getting better, which is a scary thought for the rest of football. His combination of speed and the ability to evade defenders have made him a nightmare for opponents to deal with. The World Cup winner is still just 25 years old as well, so barring any unforeseen circumstances, he'll be leading the lines for his country for years to come.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 19/06/2024