Highlights New head coaches face high expectations to succeed immediately in the NFL, due to impatient owners.

Factors like QB play, roster talent, and division competition impact a coach's chances of success.

Recent trends show experienced coaches have a better shot at winning their division in their first year.

It's a daunting task for a new head coach to step in and immediately succeed, but we've seen it done before.

This offseason, we saw eight head coaching changes in the NFL.

With owners getting more and more impatient, we've come to see more head coaching changes in any given offseason.

The expectation now is for some of these coaches to come in and immediately deliver results. Though, some coaches will need more time than others.

Factors such as QB play, roster talent and competition within the division will all be factors in determining just how quickly these coaches find success.

Though it may seem unlikely for a first-year coach to come in and not just make the playoffs, but win the division, we have seen it done recently. In fact, we saw it as recently as last season, when DeMeco Ryans came in and won the AFC South, led by rookie QB sensation C.J. Stroud.

Recent First-Year Head Coaches Who Won Their Division Coach Team Year DeMeco Ryans Houston Texans 2023 Todd Bowles Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 Kevin O'Connell Minnesota Vikings 2022 Doug Pederson Jacksonville Jaguars 2022 Ron Rivera Washington Commanders 2020 Matt Lafleur Green Bay Packers 2019 Matt Nagy Chicago Bears 2018 Doug Marrone Buffalo Bills 2017 Sean McVay Los Angeles Rams 2017

Looking at the eight new hires this offseason, who has the best chance of stepping in and winning right away? Let's find out.

1 Raheem Morris - Atlanta Falcons

An established veteran at QB and a weak division puts Morris in a fantastic spot.

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

In the recent examples of first-year coaches coming in and winning their division, one recurring theme was that three of the last five weren't rookie head coaches (Bowles, Pederson, Rivera).

Raheem Morris has that advantage as he steps in to coach the Atlanta Falcons, as he has head coaching experience, albeit his last year as a head coach was in 2011, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Raheem Morris' Head Coaching Record Year Record 2009 3-13 2010 10-6 2011 4-12

While a coaching record of 17-31 looks bleak, we have to remember Morris was in his early 30s and taking over a Bucs team with rookie Josh Freeman at QB.

In Atlanta, Morris gets to step in with Kirk Cousins as his starter, and he takes over a team many felt was talented enough to win the NFC South last season.

The key factor for Morris having the best chance to succeed right away lies in his division. The NFC South has been one of the weakest divisions in all football in recent years, and the Falcons have the tools to improve on their seven-win season from 2023.

If Morris can turn the defense around, and Cousins can be the QB he was prior to his Achilles tear, the Falcons could very well be the favorites in the NFC South.

2 Mike Macdonald - Seattle Seahawks

Competitive team, with uncertainty in the division.

Unlike many first-year head coaches needing to come in and clean up a mess of the previous regime, Mike Macdonald gets to step in and take over a team that's had recent success.

The reason this opening was available wasn't due to a firing, but rather due to Pete Carroll transitioning into more of an advisory role within the Seahawks organization.

Macdonald coached the Ravens to an incredible defensive season in 2023, leading the league in points allowed, and takeaways.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Ravens finished the 2023 regular season with a triple crown NFL record, becoming the first team in history to lead the league in points allowed (16.5 per game), sacks (60), and takeaways (31).

The challenge for Macdonald will be to compete with the likes of Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay in the NFC West.

Still, taking over a team with back-to-back winning seasons, Macdonald has a solid chance of surpassing the Niners and Rams, as we see fluctuation every year in the NFL.

3 Jim Harbaugh - Los Angeles Chargers

Harbaugh has the QB, but is in the wrong division for a quick turnaround.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Given Jim Harbaugh's winning pedigree, he easily would've been no.1 on this list if he was in a different division.

Despite Harbaugh getting Justin Herbert as his quarterback, which made the Chargers' vacancy the most attractive of any this offseason, he has a mountain to climb in trying to dethrone the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, who have had a stranglehold on the AFC West in the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes era.

Harbaugh may go on to have the most long-term success of any coaching hire this offseason, and may very well sneak the Chargers into the playoffs as a wild card team, but trying to knock off the eight-time defending AFC West champs in year one is simply too much to ask.

4 Dan Quinn - Washington Commanders

Quinn's chances hinge on Jayden Daniels' performance as a rookie.

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders opted to go with experience at head coach when they hired Dan Quinn this offseason.

Quinn coached the Atlanta Falcons for five seasons, leading them to within 17 minutes of the franchise's first Super Bowl. He had success in Dallas the past few seasons as their defensive coordinator, and now has gone to a division rival, to a franchise desperate for a new identity and some stability.

The Commanders made some moves to get better this offseason, and their most significant move of course, was drafting Jayden Daniels second overall, who looks like he's ready to step in and make an immediate impact.

Quinn's challenge will be trying to knock off the likes of the Cowboys, who are coming off three straight 12-win seasons, and an Eagles team that reloaded this offseason in an effort to return to their 2022 form.

5 Brian Callahan - Tennessee Titans

Can Will Levis be the breakout star of the division?

Credit: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Like many head coaches, Brian Callahan's chances of success in Tennessee start with his quarterback.

If Will Levis can make some massive strides under Callahan's tutelage, then the Titans can very well surprise people and contend for the AFC South title.

General manager Ran Carthon certainly put his rookie head coach and second-year QB in a position to succeed this season, as he not only made improvements on offense, but added some big-name veterans on the other side of the ball.

Tennessee Titans Offseason Additions Player Position L'Jarius Sneed CB Calvin Ridley WR Tyler Boyd WR Jamal Adams S Tony Pollard RB Lloyd Cushenberry C

The Titans also drafted JC Latham to strengthen their o-line, and hired Bill Callahan to coach the o-line, arguably the NFL's best offensive line coach.

The Texans are the favorites to repeat as AFC South champions, and Anthony Richardson is expected to provide a spark to the Colts' offense, and of course, we can't rule out Trevor Lawrence bouncing back after struggling in 2023, but this may very well be a division where we see a cluster of teams racing to 10 wins, which would likely be enough to win the AFC South.

6 Antonio Pierce - Las Vegas Raiders

Pierce has the same hurdle as Harbaugh, without a franchise QB.

Credit: AroundTheNFL

Antonio Pierce provided a spark to the Raiders when he took over as interim head coach last season, finishing the season with a 5-4 record. He showed enough to Mark Davis to take over permanently in Vegas, but he wasn't exactly put in a position to succeed as he now steps into his first full year as an NFL head coach.

The Raiders' defense is expected to carry the team in 2024, after the team had the no.1 scoring defense in the season's final nine games last year.

The problem here, is the Raiders will be fielding either Aidan O'Connell, or Gardner Minshew under center, which puts them at a huge disadvantage in a division featuring Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.

Pierce is also a rookie head coach in a division full of superstar head coaches in Andy Reid, Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton.

The Raiders certainly won't be a pushover, but Pierce is going to need more help from his front office before he can make the Raiders contenders.

7 Dave Canales - Carolina Panthers

Canales has a huge reclamation project on his hands.

Jim Dedmon/USA Today

Dave Canales did wonders for Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers' offense last season, which caught the attention of the division rival Carolina Panthers.

Priority no.1 is fixing Bryce Young, whom the Panthers selected first overall in 2023, only to see Young struggle throughout his rookie campaign, while C.J. Stroud, drafted second overall by Houston, tore up the league as a rookie.

Bryce Young's 2023 Stats Completion % Passing Yards Touchdowns Interceptions Yards Per Attempt Passer Rating 59.8 2877 11 10 5.5 73.7

Unlike other teams on this list, the Panthers do not have the tools for a quick turnaround. This year will be all about Canales setting a foundation in Carolina and developing his young QB.

8 Jerod Mayo - New England Patriots

Short on talent in a tough division.

Jerod Mayo has been tasked with succeeding a legend in New England, after the Patriots and Bill Belichick parted ways after 24 seasons.

While Mayo may get more wins than Canales will in year one, his chances of winning his division are lower, simply due to the quality he's facing.

This year will be about Mayo establishing a culture in New England, and seeing how much of his predecessor's ways will remain intact, while establishing his own identity as an NFL head coach.

He'll also be overseeing the development of Drake Maye, who will likely get some starts later in the season.

Mayo and the Patriots will certainly have some bright spots this season, but this is not a team built to win right now.