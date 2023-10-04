Highlights VAR has caused more headaches than it has fixed things, and the PGMOL has issued 14 apologies for mistakes made in the last 18 months.

The incorrect decisions range from easy to miss calls to absolute howlers, with some understandable errors in between.

The recent decision to disallow Luis Diaz's goal against Tottenham, despite clear evidence that he was onside, is a particularly high-profile mistake.

The introduction of VAR was supposed to make officiating football games easier for referees, but so far, it seems to have caused more headaches than it has fixed things. Just in the last 18 months, the PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited), the body responsible for officiating in English professional football has had to issue 14 apologies due to mistakes made on their behalf.

It's rare that officials hold their hands up and admit any wrongdoing, so to get 14 instances of it in less than two years is quite eye-opening. How bad were these decisions, though? There have certainly been some shockers, such as Luis Diaz's recent wrongdoing against Tottenham Hotspur, but there have also been some understandable errors. The team at GIVEMESPORT have taken a closer look and have ranked all 14 incorrect decisions that forced the PGMOL to issue apologies in a series of different categories, using Tiermaker.

Each incident has been sorted into one of five categories, which are titled: 'Easy to Miss', 'Questionable decision', 'Bad Call', 'What Was The Ref Thinking?', and finally, 'Absolute Howler'. This is highly subjective, so be sure to let us know if you would make any changes in our social media comments. But for now, here's how we've graded all 14 incidents.

Easy to miss

Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa (20th August 2022)

With the scores tied at 1-1, Crystal Palace were awarded a penalty after a header struck the arm of Lucas Digne and VAR deemed it a handball. The call was harsh as the defender was in close proximity to Marc Guehi as he headed the ball, and it would have been impossible to pull his arm back with such short notice. Still, the ball did technically strike his outstretched arm, so while the call was harsh, it's certainly the least offensive incident on this list.

Chelsea 2-1 West Ham United (3rd September 2022)

After Maxwel Cornet hit the back of the net for West Ham United against Chelsea in the dying moments of their contest, it looked like the forward had bagged a draw for the Hammers who were trailing 2-1 at the time. VAR, though, ruled his goal out after they deemed that Jarrod Bowen had committed a foul on Edouard Mendy in the build-up. The Englishman had run through on goal before the keeper got to the ball first, palming it away as he dropped to the deck, but Bowen's follow-through connected with Mendy's chest and he stayed down. It was a tame foul to give away and the PGMOL soon apologised for the decision, but there was contact, so this mistake was an easy one to make.

Questionable Decision

Newcastle United 0-0 Crystal Palace (3rd September 2022)

On the same day as the mistake that cost West Ham a point, VAR were at it again, this time denying Newcastle United a winner against Crystal Palace. After a ball was played into the box, Tyrick Mitchell headed it into his own goal to spark jubilation among the Magpies, but it was ruled out due to a foul by Joe Willock on Vincente Guaita in the Eagles' goal. The decision to completely ignore the fact that Willock had been shoved into Guaita by Mitchell leading to the collision is what makes this a pretty questionable decision as anyone with any level of common sense should have seen who was at fault here and allowed the goal to stand.

Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal (4th September 2022)

After Gabriel Martinelli burst through the Manchester United defence and slotted the ball past David de Gea, he should have given Arsenal the lead, but the goal was ruled out for what VAR deemed was a foul on Christian Eriksen by Martin Odegaard in the build-up. The Norwegian bumped the Red Devils midfielder off the ball with a shoulder barge, but the Dane went to the ground and VAR decided there was enough in it to rule the goal out. The contact was minimal, though, and Eriksen went down far too easy, so it's no surprise to see that the PGMOL issued an apology to the Gunners for the decision not long afterwards.

Fulham 3-0 Aston Villa (30th October 2022)

Any player that leans in with their head during a confrontation will always run the risk of receiving a red card for violent conduct and that's exactly what happened to Douglas Luiz as he faced off against Aleksandr Mitrovic during Aston Villa's 3-0 loss to Fulham. The incident came as the Villans were 1-0 down, but was missed by the referee. VAR called attention to it, though, and Luiz was sent off. In real-time, it's easy to see why too as the moment does look damning for the midfielder, but on closer look, the Fulham striker initiates the initial confrontation with a bump and then goes down far too easily when Luiz moves his head towards him. The red card was rescinded shortly afterwards which says it all really.

Bad Call

Nottingham Forest 2-2 Brentford (5th November 2022)

With VAR introduced, there was a general belief that incidents such as diving would be stamped out of football, but Yoane Wissa proved that wasn't quite the case when he won a penalty for Brentford against Nottingham Forest. The forward had found himself in a one-on-one situation with Dean Henderson but lost his footing as he dribbled past the keeper.

He stumbled, fluffed his lines and made a real mess of the effort, but as he went to the ground, VAR stopped play and looked at the situation. After replays showed Henderson's hand had grazed his leg, they decided to award a penalty, not taking into account how soft the touch was and how there was no chance it would have knocked the forward down in the manner in which he fell. It all worked out in the end, though, and one year later, he wasn't given a penalty against Forest that was certainly more deserving than the one he won here.

Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Liverpool (29th January 2023)

All you have to do is look at Fabinho's facial expressions following his horror tackle on Evan Ferguson to know how lucky he was that VAR inexplicably didn't deem his foul a red card. The midfielder lunged in on the youngster and left him on crutches following the match, but the officials didn't see it as a dismissable offence. Considering some of the red cards we've seen this season already, it's wild to think VAR didn't see this tackle as worthy of one.

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion (8th April 2023)

Another incident that saw VAR rule wrongly against Brighton, this time cost them as Pierre-Emile Hojberg stood on the foot of Kaoru Mitoma in the Spurs penalty box and should have seen the Seagulls awarded a spot-kick with the game tied at 1-1. The foul was pretty apparent, but the officials didn't give it and Spurs went on to win the contest 2-1. It wasn't the only VAR decision to go against Brighton, with a couple of goals ruled out as well, but certainly the one they should have felt the most hard done by. Howard Webb even apologised directly to the club afterwards and admitted the goal should have stood.

What Was The Ref Thinking?

Everton 0-1 Manchester City (26th February 2022)

Considering how close the title race was, and Everton's position at the time, both sides of Merseyside will have been furious about this call. During Manchester City's meeting with the Toffees, Phil Foden had given them a 1-0 lead, but Rodri should have conceded a penalty in the closing stages of the match when he controlled the ball with his arm in his own box. This wasn't a case of a shot ricocheting onto his arm from close range, there was no one around him as it dropped from the air, and he clearly used his arm to control it and somehow the referee didn't see it. VAR didn't even bother intervening and telling him to look at the situation again which is pretty shocking. There's no surprise they soon apologised for the incident, but luckily, the Toffees avoided relegation anyway.

Aston Villa 3-1 Manchester United (6th November 2022)

What makes Anthony Taylor's mistake here all the much worse, was the fact that Christian Eriksen literally pointed it out to him beforehand and he ignored the midfielder. After Villa were awarded a free kick on the edge of the United area, the Red Devils wall was set up more than 10 yards away from the ball, which the Dane quickly pointed out to Taylor. He ignored the claims, though, forcing the wall to remain where it was and Lucas Digne scored from the set piece. Taylor received a talking-to from his higher-ups as a result of the situation, and it was just a shocking display of ignorance on his behalf.

Arsenal 1-1 Brentford (11th February 2023)

Considering VAR spent three minutes looking at Brentford's equaliser against Arsenal, it's embarrassing that they somehow missed the fact that Christian Norgaard, who assisted the goal, was blatantly offside when the ball was played to him. Spending so long looking at the moment and somehow still missing the most important part wasn't a good look for the officials. It was a pretty shocking display, but not quite on the level of these absolute howlers that we've saved for the final category.

Absolute Howler

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion (11th February 2023)

In theory, using lines to determine offside decisions is a smart one and should lead to getting the majority of calls right, it would help if VAR actually drew the lines from the correct players, though, which they somehow failed to do during Crystal Palace's match against Brighton. After Pervis Estupinan opened the scoring for the Seagulls, the goal was ruled out as the officials determined that, after drawing the lines from James Tomkins, the full-back was in an offside position. Shockingly, though, they'd somehow missed the fact that Marc Guehi was actually the deepest defender and was playing Estupinan onside. It was simply schoolboy-level errors and an embarrassing display from the professionals who are in charge of officiating games in the Premier League.

Manchester United 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers (14th August 2023)

After many tipped Wolverhampton Wanderers to struggle this season, they got off to a bright start with their display against United in the opening game of the season and will rightly feel hard done by to have come away with a loss. Not only did they perform admirably, but they should have had a penalty in the closing stages as Andre Onana clattered into Sasa Kalajdzic in his own box. He got nowhere near the ball and practically took the striker's head off, but somehow it wasn't deemed a foul by VAR. To make matters worse, Jon Mass, the director manager of the referees immediately went to see Gary O'Neill and apologised for the missed call.

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Liverpool (30th September 2023)

In terms of the mistakes made by VAR and the apologies that the PGMOL have issued, the most recent incident feels like the most high profile and for good reason. The decision to rule Luis Diaz's goal against Tottenham, despite the fact he was clearly onside, was an absurd one, and it's astounding that VAR didn't intervene with the call. The system is in place to assist referees, but it wasn't used when it was needed most and Liverpool are outraged about the missed call. It's not even like the moment was even remotely close, and it was clear even to the naked eye that Diaz was onside so how this was allowed to happen, we'll never know.

You can see the Tiermaker in full below. If you would put any of the incidents in separate categories, be sure to let us know in our social media comments.