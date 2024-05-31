Highlights Italians have had mixed luck in the Premier League, but their managers have won more trophies than players.

With Enzo Maresca, Chelsea are hoping for continued success with Italian coaches, following positive outcomes with Carlo Ancelotti and Antonio Conte.

The very best Italian managers have been ranked, mainly taking into account their success in the Premier League.

After Chelsea confirmed the appointment of Championship-winning Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca as their new head coach this week following Mauricio Pochettino's shock exit at the end of the 2023/24 season, it brought back into focus the double-edged fate of Italians in the Premier League.

On one edge of the sword, there are only 10 Italian players currently in the Premier League, while the boot-shaped country has only ever produced four on-field winners of the competition. Contrary to that worrying statistic, however, Italy have also given rise to more Premier League-winning managers than any other nation, with coaches from the country having had huge success in English football.

Chelsea, having profited from the appointments of Carlo Ancelotti and Antonio Conte in the past, will hope that they can maintain this positive trajectory, with the club still suffering a hangover from the well-to-do reign of Roman Abramovich. Under new chairman, Todd Boehly, the Blues are yet to see silverware. But by remembering - and ranking - every Italian manager to have graced England's topflight, there is optimism radiating from west London that the good times will roll again.

Only permanent managers since the start of the Premier League in the 1992/93 season are considered in this ranking.

Every Italian Premier League manager ranked Rank Name Clubs Managed Games Wins Draws Losses Points Per Match Premier League Titles 1. Roberto Mancini Manchester City 133 82 27 24 2.05 1 2. Carlo Ancelotti Chelsea, Everton 134 73 27 34 1.84 1 3. Antonio Conte Chelsea, Tottenham 132 83 19 30 2.03 1 4. Claudio Ranieri Chelsea, Leicester City, Fulham, Watford 238 82 27 24 1.62 1 5. Maurizio Sarri Chelsea 38 21 9 8 1.89 0 6. Gianluca Vialli Chelsea, Watford 86 41 29 16 1.77 0 7. Roberto Di Matteo West Brom, Chelsea, Aston Villa 48 19 11 18 1.42 0 8. Roberto De Zerbi Brighton 70 26 19 25 1.39 0 9. Gianfranco Zola West Ham 73 20 20 33 1.10 0 10. Walter Mazzarri Watford 38 11 7 20 1.05 0 11. Francesco Guidolin Swansea City 20 6 5 9 1.15 0

11 Francesco Guidolin

Swansea City

Francesco Guidolin was hired in January 2016 to help guide Swansea City to Premier League survival after Gary Monk left the club straddling just two points above the drop zone. While the decision baffled some pundits, the Swansea chairman argued that Guidolin's achievements at Udinese on a relatively small budget were similar to what the club was trying to achieve.

Nevertheless, after securing mathematical safety for the following season - in turn, rewarding him with a two-year contract extension - the Treviso-born coach had a 61st birthday to forget just over two months into the 2016/17 campaign when he was sacked after a poor start failed to remedy the club's persistent relegation troubles. The decision saw him quit football management for good, and he now works as a pundit for DAZN.

10 Walter Mazzarri

Watford

Although he earned a reputation as one of the best coaches in Serie A during the early 2010s, Mazzarri also became known in Italy for the excuses he made for poor performances during post-match interviews. This, of course, didn't bode well with Watford's trigger-happy ownership, who terminated his contract after just one season.

Despite keeping the Hornets in the Premier League, Mazzarri's 11-month reign saw a four-place slip from Quique Sanchez Flores' league finish from the previous term. Added to this was disastrous end-of-season form which saw Watford lose 10 of their last 15 Premier League games.

9 Gianfranco Zola

Chelsea

By his own admission, Gianfranco Zola was never suited for management. In stark contrast to the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho, the Chelsea icon was one of the nice guys, and he refused to change his ways. Certainly, he was far better in the coaching teams, as shown by his Europa League success when he shadowed Maurizio Sarri.

Be that as it may, his fleeting tenure at West Ham's helm proved fairly successful. Appointed as the Hammers' first overseas-born manager ahead of the 2008/09 campaign, he steered a cosmpolitan side to a respectable ninth-placed Premier League finish. With Scott Parker excelling in central midfield and Carlton Cole rejuvenated in attack, the east Londoners played with verve and style in Zola’s first season at the Boleyn Ground, finishing just two points adrift of European qualification.

Unfortunately, the 2009/10 season did not go so well, with the Hammers winning just eight Premier League matches to finish 17th in the table with 35 points. Zola departed his role in May 2010.

8 Roberto De Zerbi

Brighton

If there was ever an indication of just how significant of an impact Italian managers have made on the Premier League, let it be the fact Roberto De Zerbi is this low in the list. Stepping into the shoes of Graham Potter after he sought higher ground in the form of Chelsea was never going to be easy, but the former Shakhtar Donetsk manager excelled in his two years on the south coast.

Achieving a point-per-match ratio of 1.39 in the Premier League with a team that was languishing in League One just 14 years prior and reeling from the effects of wholesale changes in his first summer in charge is impressive in itself. But to take on Potter's side and take it up a notch to bring about the Seagulls' first-ever European qualification is the highlight of a young and hungry head coach that the AMEX faithful will have wished to keep for longer. However, with Manchester United, AC Milan, and Juventus among those keeping tabs on him, De Zerbi is the latest exciting tactician to leave Brighton soon after joining - albeit, in good condition for his successor.

7 Roberto Di Matteo

West Brom, Chelsea & Aston Villa

Roberto Di Matteo's first taste of Premier League management came after piloting West Brom to a second-place finish in the 2008/09 Championship campaign after just 12 months in charge at the Hawthorns. A 6-0 opening day defeat to former side Chelsea was quickly remedied by the club's best-ever start to a league season which saw the Italian named September's Premier League Manager of the Month.

Yet, after a purple patch in mid-season, Di Matteo's hopes of continuing as the Baggies' head coach dwindled quickly. A 3-0 home defeat to Manchester City in January confirmed his eventual departure, but his best days in management were yet to come. In remarkable circumstances, across just eight months as Chelsea manager between 2011 and 2012, Di Matteo led the Blues to an FA Cup and Champions League triumph as caretaker boss, crowning the west London club as the only side in the capital to have lifted the big-eared trophy.

With a points-per-match ratio of just 1.44, it remains a baffling timeline for Chelsea fans, who find it difficult to comprehend how Di Matteo achieved such soaring heights in so little time. But after being appointed as the permanent manager - as it was deemed by the club's hierarchy that he was the 'right man for the job' - his managerial tenure flatlined, with failure to take the Bleus further than the Champions League group stage a key turning point.

6 Gianluca Vialli

Chelsea & Watford

After Ruud Gullit was sacked in February 1998, 33-year-old Gianluca Vialli was promoted to the position of player-manager, becoming the first Italian manager to oversee a Premier League team. Chelsea were already in the semi-finals of the League Cup and the quarter-finals of the European Cup Winners' Cup, and went on to win both competitions under Vialli, finishing fourth in the league as an added bonus.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In beating VfB Stuttgart in the Cup Winners' Cup final on 13 May 1998, at 33 years and 308 days old, Vialli became the youngest manager ever to win a UEFA competition. The record stood for thirteen years until 18 May 2011, when FC Porto's Andre Villas-Boas won the Europa League at the age of 33 years and 213 days.

In the following season, the Blues' success under Vialli continued as they lifted the UEFA Super Cup in front of Real Madrid and finished third in the Premier League, just five points fewer than champions Manchester United. For the next two seasons, steady progress was made as Chelsea established themselves as a European outfit, winning an FA Cup and Charity Shield to show for it.

Vialli's downfall arrived in his fifth campaign in charge, when an indifferent start - which saw him fall out with several key players such as Didier Deschamps and Gianfranco Zola - led to his sacking. The Italian would return to Premier League management a year later with Watford, but he failed to relive his past peaks and left after 12 months.

5 Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea

Chelsea's model of appointing proven managers was consistently fruitful in the Roman Abramovich era. This was particularly evident when Napoli head coach, Maurizio Sarri, was able to snatch the baton from his Premier League-triumphing predecessor, Antonio Conte, and continue sprinting towards silverware like managing the Blues was no less difficult than a relay race.

Throughout the 2010s, the Chelsea post was arguably the easiest and most enviable position in world football - an immeasurable dichotomy to the Todd Boehly years of contemporary proceedings. In his first and only season in Stamford Bridge's hot seat, Sarri hoisted the Europa League after a 4-1 victory over London rivals Arsenal.

He left to take up a position as Juventus manager 12 months later. However, while it remains unknown as to whether it was a decision so that he could pick his touchline smoking habits again or not, his departure left many questions as to how far he could have taken the Blues. A 1.89 point-per-match statistic ranks him as the third highest in this list, and it is easy to forget he only orchestrated one campaign with how well he did so.

4 Claudio Ranieri

Chelsea, Leicester City, Fulham & Watford

Defying the bookmakers' odds of 5000-1, Leicester City won the 2015/16 Premier League title after having only been promoted from the Championship two seasons before. To this day, it remains one of - if not the - most miraculous club achievements of all time. With a squad costing just £26.6m (for context, Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling joined Manchester City back then for a combined total of £140m), Claudio Ranieri masterminded an unprecedented rags-to-riches story; a modern-day fairytale.

The glorious achievement came 12 years after he first left England following an indifferent reign as Chelsea boss. But after learning the English language and coming back with fresh impetus, he ensured his next departure from England would be much more memorable. While some managers are consistent in their ways, others prefer to save their prime for the right moment, and this was exactly what Ranieri did.

Throughout the season, Ranieri drew praise from the media for his good humour and inspirational leadership at Leicester, and for successfully building a winning mentality and a successful team environment, while also being singled out for his tactical awareness, and for frequently taking the pressure off his players. Earning the nicknames 'King Claudio' and 'The Tinkerman', his second season saw a decline after losing Riyad Mahrez and N'Golo Kante to big six clubs, which culminated in his exit following a supposed meeting between players and the club's chairman that sealed his fate.

Short and nondescript spells with Fulham and Watford stained his otherwise exultant Premier League career, as inconsistency leaves him just outside the top four in the all-time Italian ranking.

3 Antonio Conte

Chelsea & Tottenham

The key difference between Conte and Sarri is that the former won a Premier League title during his Chelsea reign. So, while Sarri eclipses the currently out-of-work Conte in terms of win percentage and game-to-game success, there perhaps has never been a better debut season by a Premier League manager than the Lecce-born superintendent.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only four managers have ever won the Premier League title in their maiden season. Conte joins the list alongside Manuel Pelligrini and other former Chelsea bosses, Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti.

Formerly of Juventus and the Italian national team, Conte equalled the Premier League record of most consecutive wins in a season that was set by Arsenal, achieved when the exciteable and touchline-prowling head coach navigated 13 wins in his first 13 English league games - which followed with the achievement in the subsequent month of becoming the first manager to win three consecutive Premier League Manager of the Month awards.

By winning the top flight with the record of most wins in a season (30 from 38), the Conte-era boasted a seemingly endless stream of milk and honey. But despite going on to win the FA Cup in his second campaign, a fifth-placed finish in the league saw him sacked. Meanwhile, a tumultuous Tottenham tenure a couple of years later did little to help him raise his profile as he left on his own terms after losing the dressing room following his infamous rant that went along the lines of 'this is Tottenham's history' in relation to their trophy-winning potential, or lack thereof.

2 Carlo Ancelotti

Chelsea & Everton

In a tactical, man-management, and silverware sense, there is no denying that, across Carlo Ancelotti's entire career, he is one of the best managers in football history. This was, again, palpably obvious when he led Chelsea to a Premier League title in his 2009/10 debut season following the underwhelming appointments of Avram Grant, Guus Hiddink, and Luiz Filipe Scolari in the years leading up to the Italian's anointment.

The team finished the campaign with 103 goals, becoming the first team in the Premier League to score more than 100 goals in a season, and the first in the English top flight since Tottenham in the 1962–63 season. Clearly, Ancelotti was an instant hit, and after becoming the first from his nation to win the English topflight, he also polished the campaign with the club's first - and only - FA Cup and league double.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ancelotti finished with a record of 67 wins, 20 draws and 22 losses in 109 matches with Chelsea. The win percentage was (at the time) the third-highest in Premier League history, behind only Jose Mourinho and Alex Ferguson.

A fourth and second-placed finish followed in the subsequent Premier League adventures - but without any trophy to show for the latter, Ancelotti was sacked less than two hours after the final whistle of the 2011/12 campaign. His achievements elsewhere are more memorable after one term as Everton boss in the 2019/20 season saw him ditch his duties soon after joining in favour of a fruitful return to Real Madrid.

1 Roberto Mancini

Manchester City

While winning Manchester City's first Premier League title and their first of any league title in 44 years will go down as Roberto Mancini's standout accomplishment in England, it is also his stroke of genius to consistently build formidable teams that qualify for Europe, which sits him on the throne as Italy's best Premier League manager.

Despite having been a support striker during his playing career, Mancini places great emphasis on building from the back, stressing the importance of not conceding a goal means the team will always have an opportunity to win, going as far to say:

"I like 1–0 wins. When you don't concede a goal, and you have players like Edin Džeko, Carlos Tevez or David Silva, you win 90%. I prefer we are boring for two to three matches, and we win 1–0. If you watch teams that won titles, they conceded very few goals."

The British media, at times, criticised Mancini for adopting a 'defence first' mentality as opposed to a 'win first' approach. However, his 2.05 points per game ratio sees him sit comfortably above his compatriots, and while those below him had underwhelming stints elsewhere, Mancini's legacy in English football remains spotless.

Adding an FA Cup triumph to his trophy cabinet, Mancini acted as a pre-cursor to Man City's impending aura of invincibility which came as a result of Pep Guardiola's arrival in 2016. In many ways, the newly-appointed Saudi Arabia manager laid the groundwork for future managers to profit from in the future. With the obscene backing Guardiola gets nowadays, it's hard to imagine how prosperous another Mancini reign would prove to be in today's game.