The big news for Liverpool towards the end of the summer transfer window is that they have finally sealed the first new arrival under Arne Slot. Indeed, the Reds have pulled off a move for Italian winger star Federico Chiesa.

The player arrives from Juventus as quite the bargain too. Indeed, the winger will come for as little as £11m, although his chequered injury past may explain why he is signing for such a low fee.

Over the years, Italy has produced some brilliant footballers and some have impressed in the Premier League. However, the Reds haven't really had any luck when signing players from that part of the world.

Six have played for Liverpool in total but few have made a great impression. That much will become clear in the rankings below.

Ranking factors

Time spent at Liverpool

Success at Liverpool

Wider success in football career

7 Daniele Padelli

Goalkeeper

The sort of stint that will only ever be remembered in pub quizzes, Daniele Padelli is the least recognisable name on the list to English fans. Even Liverpool supporters will do well to remember his brief spell with the club.

Joining in January 2007 on loan from Sampdoria with an option to buy, he played just once before returning to Italy. He made his debut in the last league game of the 2006/07 season against Charlton Athletic in a 2-2 draw. The best spell of his career came later as he played over 100 times for Torino, later sealing a move to Inter Milan where he once again struggled for game time at a big club. As of 2024, he plays for Udinese.

Daniele Padelli at Liverpool Games 1 Goals Conceded 2 Clean Sheets 0 Time at Club January 2007 - June 2007

6 Gabriel Paletta

Centre-back

Another not particularly memorable Italian to feature at Anfield is defender Gabriel Paletta. The centre-back, who was actually born in Argentina to parents of Italian descent, later represented the Azzurri at the 2014 World Cup, but struggled in England during the decade prior.

He lasted just eight games with the club, notably playing the full 90 in a 6-3 League Cup quarter-final home defeat against Arsenal that wouldn't have helped his reputation. He was sold to Boca Juniors a year after arriving but came back to Europe for spells with Parma, AC Milan and Atalanta, before ending his career with Monza

Gabriel Paletta at Liverpool Games 8 Goals 1 Assists 2 Time at Club July 2006 - August 2007

5 Andrea Dossena

Left-back

With 10 caps for Italy, Andrea Dossena may well be a little better-known in the footballing community, and he at least reached double figures for the Reds. Arriving in July 2008, delivered two high-profile moments for the club before leaving in January 2010.

First, he scored against Real Madrid in the Champions League and then just four days later he netted a memorable lob in a 4-1 victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford. This proved to be a high point for the defender/winger who also had spells in England with Sunderland and Leyton Orient before retiring in 2017. He is now the head coach of Serie C team SPAL.

Andrea Dossena at Liverpool Games 31 Goals 2 Assists 0 Time at Club July 2008 - January 2010

4 Alberto Aquilani

Midfielder

A highly-rated youngster, who turned down offers from Chelsea and Arsenal as a 17-year-old to stay with Roma, Alberto Aquilani eventually made the move to England in 2009. Liverpool paid a fee of £17m – more than what they stumped up for Chiesa – showing that it was a pretty big deal at the time.

The Italian, however, failed to live up to expectations. Taking on the no.4 shirt from club icon Sami Hyypia, he had some promising early displays but when Roy Hodgson replaced Rafael Benitez in the summer of 2010, the midfielder quickly fell out of favour. He was loaned to Juventus and AC Milan before joining Fiorentina permanently. He retired in 2019 having played 38 times for his country. Under a different manager, Aquilani perhaps could have better enjoyed his time in England.

Alberto Aquilani at Liverpool Games 28 Goals 2 Assists 6 Time at Club August 2009 - August 2012

3 Fabio Borini

Forward

Fabio Borini started his professional career with Chelsea and performed most consistently in England during his time with Sunderland, but spent a spell with Liverpool sandwiched in between. He was actually Brendan Rodgers' first signing but failed to truly find his feet at Anfield.

A couple of injuries hampered his progress and after just one season he was loaned out to Sunderland. He then turned down a permanent move to the Black Cats, hoping to earn his place at Liverpool but eventually made the switch to the Stadium of Light for £8m in 2015. In a respectable career, he also had stints at Roma, AC Milan and Sampdoria – and still plays for the latter at the age of 33.

Fabio Borini at Liverpool Games 38 Goals 3 Assists 3 Time at Club July 2012 - August 2015

1 Mario Balotelli

Centre-Forward

While his time at Liverpool was not a great success, he certainly showed more of his quality in prior stints at Inter Milan and Manchester City, Mario Balotelli is undoubtedly the best Italian to ever play for the Anfield club. Scoring just four goals for the side, he failed to come close to filling the void left by Luis Suarez, who he was brought in to replace for £16m.

It took him until February to get his first Premier League goal, and picked up more yellow cards (seven) than goals or assists combined. By August he'd been loaned back to AC Milan and while a nomadic career would follow, there is no doubting that Balotelli was a special player when at the peak of his powers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Balotelli is the only Italian player to have won the Premier League.

Mario Balotelli at Liverpool Games 28 Goals 4 Assists 0 Time at Club August 2014 - August 2016

Stats via Transfermarkt (as of 29/08/24).