Highlights Manchester United's season saw a mix of successes and failures, including an FA Cup win and a disappointing Premier League finish.

Rather than focusing on the coaching saga, the team's performance on the field is evaluated through player rankings.

The rankings range from 4/10 to 9/10, with Bruno Fernandes receiving a top score.

As the 2023/24 season draws to a close in England, the time feels right to take a reflective look at the campaign gone by and the successes and failures of the clubs and players of the season.

One club in particular who had a more mixed bag than most were Manchester United, who, despite picking up an FA Cup after defeating rivals Manchester City at Wembley, finished 8th in the Premier League and crashed out of the Champions League in pitiful fashion.

In taking on the job of ranking Man United's season, in the midst of a saga regarding whether to stick or twist with Erik ten Hag, it may be better to take a look at those on the field.

To summarse the Red Devils' season, GIVEMESPORT have taken every Man United player this season (who has played at least 5 Premier League games) and grouped them into rankings from 1/10 to 10/10.

4/10

Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial, Antony

Starting off on our bottom rung are our 4/10's for the season. Two through no real fault of their own, it's difficult to place Shaw and Mount any higher in this list. Fitness and injury issues over the duration of the season had seen their game time incredibly limited, and when they did get the chance to appear, they couldn't quite shake themselves into sharpness to make any real contribution to the season.

Luckily for Shaw, other fitness and form issues for other English left-back contenders such as Rico Henry and Ben Chilwell have seen him keep his head just far enough above water to make the England squad this summer.

Moving to Martial, it's a shame to see his early star fizzle into the player we see today. Having shot onto the scene 9 years ago with his debut goal against Liverpool, that teenage prodigy suffered with fitness and injury issues too, over the course of his time at United.

Save for a wonderful return to top form during lockdown, he hasn't lived up to the heights he certainly could have reached consistently. Having not played in the Premier League since December and having scored one in the league all season, his time at Manchester United has ended with a whimper.

And then there is Antony. Constantly the butt of the joke across the Premier League this season, the Brazilian winger, as it stands, will go down as one of the worst signings in Premier League history. Save for a few flashes of the brilliance he provided for Ajax to prompt his move to the Premier League, Antony has massively failed to live up to his hefty price tag.

With three goals to his name in all competitions and a wide variety of underwhelming displays behind him in 23/24, concluded by him failing to score in the league until matchday 33, Antony has a lot of work to do to live up to the sum he arrived for.

5/10

Marcus Rashford, Sofyan Amrabat, Victor Lindelof, Casemiro

Moving up to the 5/10's, it's a real surprise to see the struggles that players the quality of Marcus Rashford and Casemiro have gone through this season.

A mainstay in the England squad and the Manchester United first team for a number of years now, Rashford's unique style and ability, as well as his wicked shooting technique, have seen him largely go from strength to strength over the course of his career.

This season has sadly been a different story, although not quite as bad as it could have been. The glimpses and occasional moments of quality were there, such as his goal against Arsenal and similar finish against Italy, but Rashford has failed to match that with consistency this season, and as such, has been left out of the England squad heading to the Euros.

With Jamie Carragher infamously lambasting Casemiro and begging him to leave the game before it leaves him, you find a fairly distinct summary of how Casemiro has got on in this campaign.

A big fan of a yellow card, and an even bigger fan of being left for dead by tricky attackers, Casemiro's position as a vital cog in Real Madrid's Champions League 3-peat seems worlds away from the player we have now. A sad twilight period for a player who arrived to so much fanfare.

While Amrabat arrived to a lot of applause after his heroics at the World Cup for Morocco, it's safe to say those performances haven't translated over to the Premier League in full force.

Deployed as a left-back more often than not due to Shaw and Malacia's fitness issues, it may not entirely be the midfielder-by-trade's fault, but sadly, we cannot put him any higher than mid-table here.

Lindelof has been a loyal servant to Manchester United for several years now, but with his contract up at the end of next season, it's likely that he'll be heading off sooner rather than later.

If it is to be the end soon for Lindelof, he can be happy with his Old Trafford spell as a whole, but a mixed bag of a 23/24 campaign would likely leave him regretting his diminishing squad role in Manchester.

6/10

Andre Onana, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire

Kicking off our 6/10's with Andre Onana, it's safe to say that his season, when settled, improved plenty from his early stages at Manchester United.

Signed to fill the gap left by David De Gea, his non-competitive debut ended with red faces as he was lobbed from the halfway line in a loss to RC Lens. Further mistakes would follow, with errors against Bayern Munich, Copenhagen, and a particularly bad one against Taiwo Awoniyi of Nottingham Forest.

Following the rocky start, however, Onana's performances improved to an impressive level. The mistakes were cut out, and his impressive knack for quality distribution came to the forefront a little more often than it had done before. Had he kept those sorts of levels up for a whole season, then he would likely have placed considerably higher on our list.

Whilst Aaron Wan-Bissaka's remarkable defensive prowess is still something to be seriously impressed by, his general lack of attacking sense has started to hamper his position in Erik ten Hag's system, which focusses introspectively on attacking output from his wide defenders.

He can still be regarded as maybe the best 1v1 defender in world football, genuinely, but his one-dimensional aspects to his game started to get exploited when he appeared this season.

Whilst Maguire may have been something of a cruel laughing stock during his time at Manchester United so far, he can be relatively happy with how he got on this season.

Whilst he may have been rescinded of his captaincy and seen his heavy squad role diminished, the dissolution of Maguire from the daunting public eye seems to have helped the England defender, performing reliably enough when called upon. If his level of performance was extrapolated over a whole season with a more prominent squad role, he very well may have placed much higher up.

7/10

Scott McTominay, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Willy Kambwala, Jonny Evans, Amad Diallo

Quite a few of Manchester United's cohorts rank in this sector, perhaps outlining the mediocre season they have been through in 23/24.

With Martinez and Diallo, their gametime, for injury and the sake of being overlooked for Antony (somehow) respectively, is the main reason neither have placed higher in the list. When they have played, they have both been outstanding, with Diallo's winner at the very jaws of a cup tie against Liverpool a real highlight of a player with a high ceiling. Martinez's influence on the backline is an important one, showcasing that whenever fit this season, but his inability to do that has stagnated both his position on this list and Manchester United's defensive frailties.

Similar issues have plagued Raphael Varane this season, though not to the extent of his Argentine partner. When fit and performing, the duo are of a very high standard, but neither have been able to stay that way for long enough to help the Red Devils to much extent this season. Varane's overall time at United was a mixed one, with the Frenchman leaving the club alongside Martial this summer.

With Jonny Evans and Willy Kambwala, both were thrown into the very deepest part of the deep end this season. Fully dressed. In iron. Whilst the water was boiling.

Kambwala, outstanding at youth level and promoted to deal with an injury crisis aged just 19, performed admirably for his years despite his difficult new-found responsibility. As did Evans, who only joined Manchester United in pre-season for a bit of match fitness, and ended up battling through a war of injuries.

Thankless jobs for the pair of them, and though they may not have been starring performers, neither of them were really supposed to be there in the first place. With that in mind, they did well.

And finally, McTominay. Maybe not the easiest player on the eye, but certainly a player willing to give everything he can to the cause. Born through the fabric of the Manchester United academy, his occasional world-beating goals and wet work in the midfield at Old Trafford was one of the few things to enjoy about their 23/24 campaign.

8/10

Rasmus Hojlund, Diogo Dalot, Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho

Youth, promise and consistency are the orders of the day when moving to our 8/10's at Manchester United, with Kobbie Mainoo, Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho joining the ever-present, ever-consistent Diogo Dalot at this rank.

Mainoo's ability and consistency lies far beyond his years, upon witnessing his season gone by at Manchester United. Earmarked as a top prospect from an early age by those responsible for forming him, the teenagers' performances have been superb to say the least. With a calmness in possession and a passing range that belittles some of the clubs seasoned pro's, Kobbie Mainoo is a lock to go right to the top, and the Euros, maybe.

Whilst his early season form was met with jokey comparisons to an Australian soul singer who didn't actually look like him at all, in relation to his goal drought in the Premier League, Hojlund's all-round performances displayed all the tools that he has at his disposal to carve himself out as an elite-level forward in the near future.

Picked up for a hefty sum, his early season struggles in front of goal ended with a flicked finish against Aston Villa, and resulted in a final tally of 10 Premier League goals, a perfectly acceptable tally for a 21-year-old making his first steps into Premier League life, especially his six-game streak of scoring across January and February.

Alejandro Garnacho has always been pegged to become a superstar, but his performance on the flanks of Manchester United's attack this season have been one of few things for Red Devils to grin over. A showstopping goal against Everton has been lauded as the greatest Premier League goal of all time by some, and his tandem goals with Kobbie Mainoo secured an FA Cup against rivals Manchester City at the swansong of their campaign. A just dessert for a mighty talent.

And then for Dalot. A once heavily inconsistent and bang-average right-back who has since become one of Manchester United's key players. Consistent in work-rate and application, he has been deployed on either flank of the defence 37 times this season, and his endeavour and stamina have made him a breath of fresh air in a club dealing with so many injuries.

9/10

Bruno Fernandes

Given many of the headlines that have surrounded Manchester United this season, you'd be forgiven for allowing Fernandes' season slip under your radar somewhat. However, a 41 G+A season shouldn't be ignored no matter how the club fared overall, and Bruno Fernandes was the jewel in the cheaply-made, glued together crown for Manchester United this season.

The man who took over the captaincy from the centre of the park had a lot on his shoulders during this campaign, for all of United's problems, but he has been the glowing example the club have needed through them, finalising his contributions with a remarkable assist for breakthrough teammate Kobbie Mainoo at Wembley, as the curtain fell on a mixed season for his club, but a standout one for him.