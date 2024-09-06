Key Takeaways Bench depth is crucial for teams vying for an NBA championship.

The Suns addressed their point guard void with Tyus Jones and Monte Morris.

The Celtics, Magic and Knicks boast some of the best bench units in the league.

The 82-game NBA season is a long and strenuous journey, with injuries, suspensions and off-court controversies.

Along with load management and the competitiveness for top spots in each conference, teams' reserves are as crucial as ever in today's game.

The deepest teams are often those best positioned to win a championship. Top-heavy squads like the L.A. Lakers , Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers unsurprisingly struggled to make a dent in the championship picture in 2023-24.

Here's GIVEMESPORT's ranking of the potential bench lineups for all 30 NBA teams.

30 Sacramento Kings

Jordan McLaughlin, Keon Ellis, Malik Monk, Trey Liles, Alex Len

Kings 2024-25 Bench Outlook Player, Position MPG (23-24) PPG (23-24) RPG (23-24) APG (23-24 Jordan McLaughlin, PG 56/11.2 3.5 1.3 2.0 Keon Ellis, G 57/17.2 5.4 2.2 1.5 Malik Monk, SG 72/26.0 15.4 2.9 5.1 Trey Lyles, PF 58/20.0 7.2 4.4 1.2 Alex Len, C 48/9.3 2.5 2.7 1.0

While Malik Monk has certainly proven that he is one of the best bench players in the entire league, it's difficult to pinpoint who else on the Sacramento Kings ' bench has the ability to produce offensively.

Thanks to their defensive versatility, Trey Lyles and Keon Ellis could see extended minutes alongside De'Aaron Fox and the newly-acquired DeMar DeRozan .

29 Phoenix Suns

Tyus Jones, Josh Okogie, Royce O'Neale, Bol Bol, Mason Plumlee

Suns 2024-25 Bench Outlook Player, Position GP/MPG (23-24) PPG (23-24) RPG (23-24) APG (23-24 Tyus Jones, G 66/29/3 12.0 2.7 7.3 Josh Okogie, G 60/16.0 4.6 2.6 1.1 Royce O'Neale, F 79/24.7 7.7 4.8 2.8 Bol Bol, F/C 43/10.9 5.2 3.2 0.4 Mason Plumlee, C 46/14.7 5.3 5.1 1.2

The Phoenix Suns addressed their point guard void in free agency, acquiring Tyus Jones and Monte Morris . Both players are playoff-proven veterans who will undoubtedly help shore up a Phoenix bench that often looked dysfunctional last season.

Drew Eubanks , the backup to Jusuf Nurkic last season, has been replaced by another experienced center, Mason Plumlee .

The Suns have taken a liking to former Nuggets players as of late, with Morris, Plumlee, Bol Bol , and Collin Gillespie all expected to be on the roster for 2024-25.

28 Utah Jazz

Isaiah Collier, Jordan Clarkson, Cody Williams, Taylor Hendricks, Kyle Filipowski

Jazz 2024-25 Bench Outlook Player, Position GP/MPG (23-24) PPG (23-24) RPG (23-24) APG (23-24 Isaiah Collier, G N/A (Rookie) N/A (Rookie) N/A (Rookie) N/A (Rookie) Jordan Clarkson, G 55/30.6 17.1 3.4 5.0 Cody Williams, F N/A (Rookie) N/A (Rookie) N/A (Rookie) N/A (Rookie) Taylor Hendricks, F 40/21.4 7.3 4.6 0.8 Kyle Filipowski, C N/A (Rookie) N/A (Rookie) N/A (Rookie) N/A (Rookie)

While immensely talented, the Utah Jazz bench lacks experience, with at least three rookies expected to feature. Plenty will be expected of first-round picks Cody Williams and Kyle Filipowski . Isaiah Collier , one of the top prospects from the 2023 high school class, will be keen to prove his worth following a disappointing freshman campaign at USC.

27 Atlanta Hawks

Dyson Daniels, Garrison Mathews, Zaccharie Risacher, Larry Nance Jr., Onyeka Okongwu

Hawks 2024-25 Bench Outlook Player, Position GP/MPG (23-24) PPG (23-24) RPG (23-24) APG (23-24 Dyson Daniels, G 61/22.3 5.8 3.9 2.7 Garrison Mathews, G 66/15.0 4.9 1.4 0.6 Zaccharie Risacher, F N/A (Rookie) N/A (Rookie) N/A (Rookie) N/A (Rookie) Larry Nance Jr., F/C 61/19.9 5.7 5.0 1.0 Onyeka Okongwu, F/C 55/25.5 10.2 6.8 1.3

The Atlanta Hawks drafted Zaccharie Risacher with the first overall pick, and while the 19-year-old doesn't necessarily have "franchise cornerstone" written all over him, his off-ball ability and defensive prowess should ensure a smooth transition to the NBA.

Acquired in the Dejounte Murray trade, Dyson Daniels and Larry Nance Jr. are solid additions to the second unit, although it remains to be seen whether Nance Jr. will be moved on.

Onyeka Okongwu will retain his role as the backup to Clint Capela , and Garrison Mathews is a constant threat from deep.

26 Charlotte Hornets

Vasilije Micic, Seth Curry, Josh Green, Cody Martin, Nick Richards

Hornets 2024-25 Bench Outlook Player, Position GP/MPG (23-24) PPG (23-24) RPG (23-24) APG (23-24 Vasilije Micic, G 60/19.6 7.0 1.5 4.4 Seth Curry, G 44/14.0 5.1 1.5 1.0 Josh Green, G 57/26.4 8.2 3.2 2.3 Cody Martin, F 28/26.9 7.5 3.9 3.7 Nick Richards, C 67/26.3 9.7 8.0 0.8

The Charlotte Hornets ' bench has a little bit of everything. Seth Curry brings shooting, Josh Green is a hound on the defensive end, and Cody Martin is a little bit of both. Vasilije Micic impressed during his short time in Charlotte last season, and Nick Richards is a solid backup big.

The Hornets also have a plethora of guards behind LaMelo Ball and Micic, including rookie KJ Simpson and Tre Mann .

25 Brooklyn Nets

Ben Simmons, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jalen Wilson, Trendon Watford, Day'Ron Sharpe

Nets 2024-25 Bench Outlook Player, Position GP/MPG (23-24) PPG (23-24) RPG (23-24) APG (23-24 Ben Simmons, G/F 15/23.9 6.1 7.9 5.7 Bojan Bogdanovic, G/F 57/25.9 15.2 2.7 1.7 Jalen Wilson, F 43/15.4 5.0 3.0 1.0 Trendon Watford, F 63/13.6 6.9 3.1 1.3 Day'Ron Sharpe, C 61/15.1 6.8 6.4 1.4

The often-maligned Ben Simmons looks set to run the Brooklyn Nets second unit as the primary ball handler. The addition of Bojan Bogdanovic will prove invaluable to the young Nets core.

However, Simmons' availability is far from a certainty. A myriad of injuries has restricted the 28-year-old former All-Star to only 57 appearances since his arrival in Brooklyn two seasons ago. If Simmons can rediscover even the slightest bit of form that led to his early success in Philadelphia, Brooklyn's bench will be a surprise storyline to keep an eye on in the Eastern Conference.

24 Washington Wizards

Bub Carrington, Malcolm Brogdon, Kyshawn George, Bilal Coulibaly, Marvin Bagley III

Wizards 2024-25 Bench Outlook Player, Position GP/MPG (23-24) PPG (23-24) RPG (23-24) APG (23-24 Bub Carrington, G N/A (Rookie) N/A (Rookie) N/A (Rookie) N/A (Rookie) Malcolm Brogdon, G 39/28.7 15.7 3.8 5.5 Kyshawn George, G N/A (Rookie) N/A (Rookie) N/A (Rookie) N/A (Rookie) Bilal Coulibaly, F 63/27.2 8.4 4.1 1.7 Marvin Bagley III, F/C 50/21.1 11.7 6.2 1.1

The Washington Wizards bench features a number of rookies and young prospects that could finally provide some sense of direction for a franchise that has been stuck in the mud for the past five seasons.

Bilal Coulibaly endured a topsy-turvy rookie season, but flashed enough potential to merit inclusion in Washington's core moving forwards.

Marvin Bagley III enjoyed a career-resurgence of sorts, and will likely be the backup to second overall pick Alex Sarr.

Malcolm Brogdon would be a tremendous leader for the second unit, but is likely to be moved at some point this season, so expect rookies Carlton Carrington and Kyshawn George to get plenty of opportunities.

23 Chicago Bulls

Lonzo Ball, Ayo Dosunmu, Matas Buzelis, Torrey Craig, Jalen Smith

Bulls 2024-25 Bench Outlook Player, Position GP/MPG (23-24) PPG (23-24) RPG (23-24) APG (23-24 Lonzo Ball, G DNP (knee injury) DNP (knee injury) DNP (knee injury) DNP (knee injury) Ayo Dosunmu, G 76/29.1 12.2 2.8 3.2 Matas Buzelis, F N/A (Rookie) N/A (Rookie) N/A (Rookie) N/A (Rookie) Torrey Craig, F 53/19.8 5.7 4.1 1.1 Jalen Smith, C 61/17.2 9.9 5.5 1.0

Will Lonzo Ball finally return to the court for the Chicago Bulls this season? The former UCLA star has been sidelined with various injuries since January 2022, but assured fans that he'd make his long-awaited return this season.

Ball's potential backcourt partner will be Ayo Dosunmu , who is coming off the back of an impactful season in which he established himself as Chicago's marquee presence off the bench.

Highly-touted prospect Matas Buzelis will have plenty of opportunity to assert himself as a key part of the Bulls' core moving forwards.

Free agent addition Jalen Smith replaces Andre Drummond as the backup center, and offers more offensive versatility than the latter.

22 Cleveland Cavaliers

Craig Porter Jr., Caris LeVert, Sam Merrill, Georges Niang, Dean Wade

Cavaliers 2024-25 Bench Outlook Player, Position GP/MPG (23-24) PPG (23-24) RPG (23-24) APG (23-24 Craig Porter Jr., G 51/12.7 5.6 2.1 2.3 Caris LeVert, G/F 68/28.8 14.0 4.1 5.1 Sam Merrill, G 61/17.5 8.0 2.0 1.8 Georges Niang, F 82/22.3 9.4 3.4 1.2 Dean Wade, F 54/20.5 5.4 4.0 0.8

The Cleveland Cavaliers bench is virtually unchanged, returning all the core pieces from the team that reached the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs last season.

Caris LeVert will still be the top offensive reserve, but Craig Porter Jr. could make a significant leap in year two.

Although LeVert was the only member of the bench to average double-digits in scoring, it's important to note that the Cavaliers extensively play hybrid lineups featuring both the starters and the bench, and that trend is likely to continue under new head coach Kenny Atkinson.

21 Detroit Pistons

Marcus Sasser, Ausar Thompson, Simone Fontecchio, Paul Reed, Isaiah Stewart

Pistons 2024-25 Bench Outlook Player, Position GP/MPG (23-24) PPG (23-24) RPG (23-24) APG (23-24 Marcus Sasser, G 71/19.0 8.3 1.8 3.3 Ausar Thompson, G 63/25.1 8.8 6.4 1.9 Simone Fontecchio, F 66/24.9 10.5 3.7 1.5 Paul Reed, F 82/19.4 7.3 6.0 1.3 Isaiah Stewart, C 46/30.9 10.9 6.6 1.6

Although the Detroit Pistons have been one of the worst Eastern Conference franchises of the past decade, they enter 2024-25 boasting some solid reserves.

Ausar Thompson showed plenty of promise in his rookie campaign, and will be keen to show he can blossom into the second star alongside Cade Cunningham that the Pistons so desperately need.

Paul Reed is one of the most underrated big men in the entire association, and he will form a physical frontcourt tandem with Isaiah Stewart .

Marcus Sasser appears to be the answer at backup point guard, after a solid rookie season in which he averaged 8.3 points in just 19 minutes per game.

20 San Antonio Spurs

Tre Jones, Stephon Castle, Malaki Branham, Keldon Johnson, Zach Collins

Spurs 2024-25 Bench Outlook Player, Position GP/MPG (23-24) PPG (23-24) RPG (23-24) APG (23-24 Tre Jones, G 77/27.8 10.0 3.8 6.2 Stephon Castle, G N/A (Rookie) N/A (Rookie) N/A (Rookie) N/A (Rookie) Malaki Branham, G 75/21.3 9.2 2.0 2.1 Keldon Johnson, F 69/29.5 15.7 5.5 2.8 Zach Collins, F/C 69/22.1 11.2 5.4 2.8

Year 2 of the Victor Wembanyama era sees the San Antonio Spurs return with a reloaded roster following the additions of future Hall of Famer Chris Paul and 2024 fourth overall pick Stephon Castle . Castle's multi-faceted game as a combo guard combined with his excellent IQ should prove to be a seamless fit with the assumed floor general of the second unit, Tre Jones .

Keldon Johnson is a starter masquerading as a bench piece and Zach Collins will continue to provide backup minutes to Wembanyama.

19 Los Angeles Clippers

Kris Dunn, Amir Coffey, Norman Powell, Nicolas Batum, Mo Bamba

Clippers 2024-25 Bench Outlook Player, Position GP/MPG (23-24) PPG (23-24) RPG (23-24) APG (23-24 Kris Dunn, G 66/18.9 5.4 2.9 3.8 Amir Coffey, G 70/20.9 6.6 2.1 1.1 Norman Powell, G 76/26.2 13.9 2.6 1.1 Nicolas Batum, F 60/25.5 5.3 4.1 2.1 Mo Bamba, C 57/13.0 4.4 4.2 0.7

The Los Angeles Clippers bench is among the most experienced in the NBA, headlined by Norman Powell 's scoring.

Nicolas Batum returns to the team less than a year after being traded to the 76ers.

With Mason Plumlee and Daniel Theis now gone, the backup center role is Mo Bamba 's to lose.

The addition of Kris Dunn could prove integral on the defensive end, as the former fifth overall pick has become one of the best on-ball defenders in the league.

18 Golden State Warriors

De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, Buddy Hield, Kyle Anderson, Trayce Jackson-Davis

Warriors 2024-25 Bench Outlook Player, Position GP/MPG (23-24) PPG (23-24) RPG (23-24) APG (23-24 De'Anthony Melton, G 38/26.9 11.1 3.7 3.0 Gary Payton II, G 44/15.5 5.5 2.6 1.1 Buddy Hield, G/F 84/25.7 12.1 3.2 2.8 Kyle Anderson, F 79/22.6 6.4 3.5 4.2 Trayce Jackson-Davis, C 68/16.6 7.9 5.0 1.2

Despite losing Klay Thompson in free agency to the Mavericks, the Golden State Warriors managed to upgrade their bench with the key acquisitions of Buddy Hield and Kyle Anderson.

De'Anthony Melton and Gary Payton II will form a fearsome defensive backcourt duo, and will likely see minutes with the starters during late-game situations.

Floor spacing could prove to be an issue, as Hield is the only renowned shooter in the second unit.

17 Toronto Raptors

Davion Mitchell, Gradey Dick, Bruce Brown, Ochai Agbaji, Kelly Olynyk

Raptors 2024-25 Bench Outlook Player, Position GP/MPG (23-24) PPG (23-24) RPG (23-24) APG (23-24 Davion Mitchell, G 72/15.3 5.3 1.3 1.9 Gradey Dick, G 60/21.1 8.5 2.2 1.1 Bruce Brown, G/F 67/27.9 10.8 4.2 2.9 Ochai Agbaji, G/F 78/21.0 5.8 2.8 1.1 Kelly Olynyk, F/C 78/22.6 9.8 5.3 4.4

One thing the rebuilding Toronto Raptors don't lack is depth.

The addition of Davion Mitchell provides a solid lead guard off the bench, and Bruce Brown is still there (despite being at the center of endless trade rumors).

Toronto will be hoping that Gradey Dick and Ochai Agbaji can improve on their ambivalent 2023–24 campaigns.

16 Milwaukee Bucks

Delon Wright, A.J. Green, Andre Jackson Jr., Taurean Prince, Bobby Portis

Bucks 2024-25 Bench Outlook Player, Position GP/MPG (23-24) PPG (23-24) RPG (23-24) APG (23-24 Delon Wright, G 47/15.8 4.5 1.8 2.5 A.J. Green, G 56/11.0 4.5 1.1 0.5 Andre Jackson Jr., G/F 57/10.0 2.2 2.0 0.9 Taurean Prince, F 78/27.0 8.9 2.9 1.5 Bobby Portis, F/C 82/24.5 13.8 7.4 1.3

Doc Rivers' first full season as head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks will feature a stronger bench, thanks in part to the free agency additions of defensive stalwarts Delon Wright and Taurean Prince .

Andre Jackson Jr. saw limited playing time in his first season in the league, but figures to have an increased role following the departures of Malik Beasley and Jae Crowder .

Bobby Portis retains his role as the backup center, and AJ Green 's elite outside shooting provides a nice complement to a well-balanced second unit.

15 Denver Nuggets

Russell Westbrook, Julian Strawther, Peyton Watson, Vlatko Cancar, Dario Saric

Nuggets 2024-25 Bench Outlook Player, Position GP/MPG (23-24) PPG (23-24) RPG (23-24) APG (23-24 Russell Westbrook, G 68/22.5 11.1 5.0 4.5 Julian Strawther, G 50/10.9 4.5 1.2 0.9 Peyton Watson, F 80/18.6 6.7 3.2 1.1 Vlatko Cancar, F DNP (torn ACL) DNP (torn ACL) DNP (torn ACL) DNP (torn ACL) Dario Saric, F/C 64/17.2 8.0 4.4 2.3

Losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Magic in free agency was not an ideal scenario for the Denver Nuggets and general manager Calvin Booth to find themselves in. Fixing their woeful bench appears to be Denver's answer to those losses.

Russell Westbrook , arguably the most high-profile signing in Nuggets history, will lead a revamped second unit that features both youth and experience.

Dario Saric was brought in as the backup to Nikola Jokic , and hopes to finally be somewhat of a stopgap for a team that is historically woeful when the three-time MVP is not on the floor.

Peyton Watson has already shown flashes of what he is capable of, and Julian Strawther will need to become a consistent threat from beyond the arc for the Nuggets bench to really shine.

14 Los Angeles Lakers

Gabe Vincent, Max Christie, Dalton Knecht, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaxson Hayes

Lakers 2024-25 Bench Outlook Player, Position GP/MPG (23-24) PPG (23-24) RPG (23-24) APG (23-24 Gabe Vincent, G 11/19.8 3.1 0.8 1.9 Max Christie, G 67/14.1 4.2 2.1 0.9 Dalton Knecht, G N/A (Rookie) N/A (Rookie) N/A (Rookie) N/A (Rookie) Jarred Vanderbilt, F 29/20.0 5.2 4.8 1.2 Jaxson Hayes, C 70/12.5 4.3 3.0 0.5

Injuries ravaged the L.A. Lakers bench last season, with the most notable absences being those of Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt . If Vincent can recapture his 2022-23 form with the Heat, this second unit instantly becomes a threat to opposing benches.

Bronny James has been the major talking point in Los Angeles this summer, but it was fellow rookie Dalton Knecht who stole the show, following his standout Summer League performances, in which he averaged 21.3 points.

The Lakers have invested a lot of faith in third-year guard Max Christie , and 2024-25 could mark a breakout season for the 21-year-old.

13 Portland Trail Blazers

Shaedon Sharpe, Matisse Thybulle, Kris Murray, Jabari Walker, Donovan Clingan

Trail Blazers 2024-25 Bench Outlook Player, Position GP/MPG (23-24) PPG (23-24) RPG (23-24) APG (23-24 Shaedon Sharpe, G 32/33.1 15.9 5.0 2.9 Matisse Thybulle, G/F 65/22.9 5.4 2.1 1.4 Kris Murray, F 62/21.7 6.1 3.6 1.3 Jabari Walker, F 72/23.6 8.9 7.1 1.0 Donovan Clingan, C N/A (Rookie) N/A (Rookie) N/A (Rookie) N/A (Rookie)

A youthful, but immensely talented Portland Trail Blazers reserve unit is headlined by Shaedon Sharpe . The high-flying 21-year-old guard will hope that his injury worries are behind him, and continue to build on the impressive flashes of potential he displayed in 2023-24.

Kris Murray and Jabari Walker took full advantage of their opportunities last year, and are expected to have solid roles in Chauncey Billups' rotation going forward.

Portland has quite the trio of big men, featuring Deandre Ayton , Robert Williams III , and rookie Donovan Clingan . Ayton will continue to start, and Williams III is coming off the back of successful surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right knee, so expect the two-time NCAA champion Clingan to steal the backup center minutes early on.

12 Miami Heat

Josh Richardson, Duncan Robinson, Haywood Highsmith, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kevin Love

Heat 2024-25 Bench Outlook Player, Position GP/MPG (23-24) PPG (23-24) RPG (23-24) APG (23-24 Josh Richardson, G 43/23.5 9.9 2.8 2.4 Duncan Robinson, G/F 68/28.0 12.9 2.5 2.8 Haywood Highsmith, F 66/20.6 6.1 3.2 1.1 Jaime Jaquez Jr., F 75/28.2 11.9 3.8 2.6 Kevin Love, F/C 55/16.8 8.8 6.1 2.1

Roster depth has been the cornerstone of success for the Miami Heat for the past decade, and next year's iteration appears to be no different.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. could easily start for the Heat after a stellar debut campaign in 2023-24. However, his presence will be felt more as a sixth man, similar to the role that Tyler Herro used to serve in.

Duncan Robinson continues to evolve as a player, showcasing that he is more than just a shooter.

Kevin Love will likely start the season as the backup big, but he will face stiff competition from the 15th overall pick in the 2024 draft, Kel'el Ware , as the season progresses.

11 Houston Rockets

Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard, Jae'Sean Tate, Jeff Green, Steven Adams

Rockets 2024-25 Bench Outlook Player, Position GP/MPG (23-24) PPG (23-24) RPG (23-24) APG (23-24 Amen Thompson, G 62/22.4 9.5 6.6 2.6 Reed Sheppard, G N/A (Rookie) N/A (Rookie) N/A (Rookie) N/A (Rookie) Jae'Sean Tate, F 65/15.9 4.1 3.0 1.0 Jeff Green, F 78/16.8 6.5 2.3 0.9 Steven Adams, C DNP (PCL sprain) DNP (PCL sprain) DNP (PCL sprain) DNP (PCL sprain)

The Houston Rockets enter 2024-25 with a mix of youth and experience in their second unit. Jeff Green is back for his 16th NBA season, and Steven Adams is a luxurious piece to have backing up Alperen Sengün .

The young guards, however, will determine how far this Rockets team can go. Amen Thompson had a phenomenal defensive rookie campaign, but needs to dramatically improve his outside shooting to take his game to the next level.

Reed Sheppard is undoubtedly the future starter at one of the guard positions in Houston, and he left no doubt about that with his tremendous showing during the Summer League. However, the 20-year-old rookie will have to come off the bench as long as Fred VanVleet and/or Jalen Green are still in Houston.