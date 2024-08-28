Key Takeaways The Celtics have the most talented starting five in the league heading into the 2024-25 season.

The Thunder addressed weaknesses with strategic moves, creating a versatile and defensively solid starting unit.

The Nuggets looked to Christian Braun to replace KCP and maintain defensive prowess in their starting lineup.

With the relatively uneventful 2024 NBA offseason pretty much wrapped up, save for a few small moves or a surprise trade before the season starts in October, it is time to start ranking teams and making predictions for 2024-25.

Several key free agent signings and trades have shifted the NBA landscape, and many franchises will head into opening night with a different starting five than last year. The Boston Celtics retained their top nine players from their dominant championship run, but every other organization is gunning for that top spot in basketball.

Here is every potential starting lineup, ranked from 30 to 1.

30 Brooklyn Nets

Dennis Schröder, Cam Thomas, Cameron Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Nic Claxton

Close

The Brooklyn Nets are likely in the bleakest situation of any organization currently: they traded away their star to recoup all the draft picks they lost, have very little talent, and don't have many young guys to develop. They will almost certainly compete for the worst record in basketball in 2024-25, and should trade several players by the deadline. Dennis Schroder , Cameron Johnson , Dorian Finney-Smith , and Bojan Bogdanovic are all attractive trade pieces for contenders, and the Nets can continue to plan for the future by moving them. It's going to be a tough year in Brooklyn.

Something to watch for

Can Cam Thomas shed his bad offensive habits and shot selection to become an efficient, effective player?

Nets Starting Five Player 2023-24 PPG Dennis Schröder 14.6 Cam Thomas 22.5 Cameron Johnson 13.4 Dorian Finney-Smith 8.5 Nic Claxton 11.8 2024 Lineup Net Rating N/A

29 Washington Wizards

Malcolm Brogdon, Jordan Poole, Kyle Kuzma, Alex Sarr, Jonas Valanciunas