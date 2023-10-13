Highlights Dwight Powell is a solid NBA player but may not be competent enough for the Mavericks' championship aspirations at the center position.

Zach Collins would be a versatile center who can protect the paint and play goalkeeper at the rim for the San Antonio Spurs.

Mitchell Robinson is a shot-blocking monster but needs to develop his offensive game to become a more dominant force as a center.

The center position was once known for having the most dominant presence on the court, from the likes of Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O'Neal, to now players like Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokić. Even though the dominance has dissipated throughout the years, it has recently come back in the form of the two previously mentioned MVPs of the league, who have brought back the fame and the prestige to one of the most important positions on the court, influencing those in the generations after them, as we'll see plenty on this list.

30 Dwight Powell - Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks' biggest knock last season was the clear lack of size and presence in the paint, and so it should've been the number one priority to reinforce the center position. While they went ahead and drafted Dereck Lively II, who's got some potential to be a very solid big, the starting position should still be Dwight Powell's come opening night.

Powell is a solid NBA player, doesn't really excel in any particular area of the game, can defend a reasonable amount and is an alright option on the pick-and-roll, but for the Mavs' championship aspirations, they clearly need someone a little more competent for such an important role.

29 Zach Collins - San Antonio Spurs

When we think about the San Antonio Spurs roster for the season, the first name that comes to mind is obviously Victor Wembanyama, the French rookie that's bound to take the league by storm, but sources claim he'll be starting the season as the power forward for Gregg Popovich's team. With that, the Spurs need a versatile center that can protect the paint and kind of play goalkeeper at the rim.

With those characteristics, Zach Collins is basically what they need to do the job. Shooting around one three-pointer a game, while also being a solid enough rebounder, he could almost be the perfect guy to cover up some holes left by Wemby as he takes the time to adapt his game to the NBA level.

28 Daniel Gafford - Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards had a complete rebuild this past offseason, moving from seasoned veteran Bradley Beal and former All-Star Kristaps Porzingis, to focus on a younger roster that fits the timeline they are looking for. Though Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole are set to be the faces of the franchise for the near future, the surrounding roster is still very promising and competent.

Their starting center is Daniel Gafford, an almost perfect fit with Kuzma, who excels more on the perimeter, channeling his opposition into the paint for Gafford to swat away any shot attempts, as he has averaged over a block per game throughout his whole career. Offensively, he is a very well taught roller on the pick-and-roll actions and has an impressive dunk reel to accompany his game.

27 Mark Williams - Charlotte Hornets

For the past few seasons, the Charlotte Hornets have been nothing shy of mediocre, but that is bound to change with the development of several young players, full of potential, that can really make a name for themselves in the league. We all know about LaMelo Ball and everything he can do on the court, but for more casual fans, Mark Williams could eventually become the perfect piece to play alongside him on the interior.

Williams only played about half of the season and started for less than 20 games, but when the opportunity came, he was very fast to grab it and make the most out of it. Being the prototypical dunking, blocking and rebounding center that's become a bit of an unseen sight in this day and age, Mark really has all the tools to become a dominant force in the paint, all that stands between him and success, is however the Hornets decide to utilize the seven-foot-one big-man out of Duke.

26 Mitchell Robinson - New York Knicks

We've just talked about how unusual it is to see a center that doesn't stretch the floor in any way and whose game is far more similar to a player from the 1990s than to someone from today, but there are still a couple of guys like these who are very quality on their role.

One of these guys is Mitchell Robinson, a shot-blocking monster that came into the league and finished second in blocks per game right away. Possibly one of the best players in the league for this specific role, the problem stands with everything else in his game. Though he is also a very good rebounder, offensively his game is a bit lacking. He hasn't shown that much progress throughout his five-year NBA career, so we're still yet to know if this is it for his development or if he can turn out to become a more dominant force that he has the potential to become due to his size and length.

25 Steven Adams - Memphis Grizzlies

For the Memphis Grizzlies, the center position isn't as crucial as it is for many other teams around the league, as they have the reigning Defensive Player of the Year playing as the power forward, but even then, Steven Adams makes his presence felt in various other ways.

Not even mentioning how great of a behind-the-scenes teammate he is that can really impact his colleagues game without even playing, or any sort of locker-room leadership, Adams is probably one of the biggest forces to reckon with on an NBA court currently. The sheer amount of power and strength the big out of New Zealand possesses is enough to scare away the opposition into trying to mess with him in the paint, allowing him to be one of the best offensive rebounders of the past few years.

24 Ivica Zubac - Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers are more infamous for their star-power duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but it wasn't just those two making the team competitive these past couple of years. Since the team has a lot of three-point shooting between all the starting positions, the one thing they need was someone to go up and grab some rebounds, make the put-back dunks off misses and block some shots.

They found their perfect match in Ivica Zubac, as the Bosnian seven-footer has been averaging a near double-double with points and rebounds, while increasing the amount of shots blocked, increasing his stock, steadily, year by year, making him a very valuable starting center, that doesn't require much maintenance or the ball to make the difference on the court.

23 Clint Capela - Atlanta Hawks

After trading away John Collins, a significant loss of size has affected the Atlanta Hawks' starting lineup, as now all the rim protecting responsibilities fall on Clint Capela. Capela is one of the best rebounders of the past couple of seasons, averaging a double-double for most of his career, being a near perfect match for the backcourt of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.

The only reason why it's a near perfect match is because Capela doesn't really fit the timeline of the team. Though only two years apart from Murray, Capela's skill-set doesn't match the potential of Onyeka Okongwu, the fourth year center out of USC, who was shown drastic improvements season after season, so the future of the center position should probably run through him.

22 Wendell Carter Jr - Orlando Magic

In a team where the focus is on Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner or even one of the many young promising guards the Orlando Magic has acquired over the years, it's easy to forget Wendell Carter Jr., as he was traded from the Chicago Bulls when the Magic began their rebuild a couple of years ago.

Carter was one of the key pieces of the team those first seasons, averaging 15 points per game and around 10 rebounds to back that up, while also being a decent enough shot-blocker. He doesn't have to space the floor due to the amount of quality shooters around him; all he needs to do are the intangibles, the screens, having energy and helping the team around him get better looks, and he does that very well.

21 Jalen Duren - Detroit Pistons

Looking at the Detroit Pistons' center rotation, we will see two former second overall picks in the NBA Draft in James Wiseman and Marvin Bagley, as well as a late-lottery pick in 19-year-old Jalen Duren. If you don't really pay attention to Pistons basketball, it may surprise you why the franchise likes Duren so much, but once you see the young man play, it's very clear why.

Jalen Duren - 2022-23 NBA Statistics Points 9.1 Rebounds 8.9 Assists 1.1 Blocks 0.9 Field goal % 64.8

Duren does everything you need your starting center to do; he defends, he blocks, he sets good screens, he's great on the pick-and-roll, and he's a very solid finisher at the rim. Being so young and already such a complete player is why the future is so bright for the historical franchise and for Duren, so don't be surprised if you come back next season to read this same list and see him much higher.

20 Jusuf Nurkić - Phoenix Suns

The Suns entered the sweepstakes of the Damian Lillard trade to Milwaukee in order to try and get a veteran center to do the things DeAndre Ayton couldn't do, like being aggressive, showing some strength and just do basic actions around the rim.

They found their match with Jusuf Nurkić, as the Bosnian is known for all the skills listed above, which is why he worked so well with Lillard and C.J. McCollum during his years with the Portland Trail Blazers. That's where the Suns' front office is aiming for, as they have Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant who are all elite level scorers for Nurkić to facilitate their lives on both ends of the floor.

19 Jakob Poeltl - Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl is a name that's unknown for most casual NBA fans, as he had his big break in San Antonio a couple of years ago and just recently returned to the franchise that drafted him with the Toronto Raptors.

Poeltl is the ideal center for any guard/wing heavy team. The Austrian has a lot of tools that are valued by every GM in the league, his screen setting, his near-perfect read of the game, his rebounding and even the way he positions himself to score upon receiving the ball from his teammates.

18 Alperen Sengun - Houston Rockets

The current trend with European centers is being near-elite playmakers, like Sabonis and Jokić, who are both featured on the top of this list, but coming up is a member of the Houston Rockets' bright young core, Alperen Şengün.

The young man out of Turkey struggled with finding the opportunity in his first season to have some playing time, but once he proved himself, the improvements were evident. He jumped to a 15 point scorer and averaging a near double-double with rebounds and almost four assists to go along with those impressive statistics for a 20-year-old in his second season. With the defensive-minded Ime Udoka coming in, it'll be interesting to see Şengün develop as a defender while also keep creating looks like he does on the other side of the game.

17 Chet Holmgren - Oklahoma City Thunder

The second overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft suffered an unfortunate injury during the offseason leading up to his rookie year, so this will be the first NBA look at Chet Holmgren, after two successful Summer Leagues. Chet has a similar build to Victor Wembanyama, a very tall, lean machine who can do almost everything on the court.

Holmgren had a decent three-point shot with Gonzaga, but the most impressive part of his game was his footwork and how he got to the rim so effortlessly. Adding to that, he's already trained for a year with some of the best in the business like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, two guys that'll be feeding him open looks every game, helping his development as an offensive threat. As a seven-footer, Chet is also a very good shot blocker, with great reads that helped him reach nearly four blocks per game in his one-year in college.

16 Walker Kessler - Utah Jazz

After parting ways with the dominant Frenchman Rudy Gobert, the Utah Jazz quickly found a potential replacement in Walker Kessler, an important piece in that trade. Kessler was the blocks leader of the NCAA season prior to arriving into the NBA and his game translated beautifully in the big league.

Averaging a near double-double without having a true play-maker and facilitator for half of the season, and over two blocks per game, is impressive for any NBA player, let alone a rookie. It's clear that his early taste of defensive dominance isn't sustainable, as he is expected to completely elevate his game in every way imaginable, so the question is: Could he possibly overshadow Gobert's accomplishments as a member of the Jazz?

15 Jonas Valančiūnas - New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are synonymous with high potential bigs, having produced Anthony Davis and now having Zion Williamson taking the reins of the franchise. However, through trade, they have also acquired Jonas Valančiūnas, who would be the perfect center for any team if he had a little more consistency.

Jonas Valančiūnas - 2022-23 NBA Statistics Points 14.1 Rebounds 10.2 Assists 1.8 Field goal % 54.7 3-point field goal % 34.9

Valančiūnas is extremely versatile offensively, just not consistent enough. He could have games where he hits three or four three-point shots, and then go 20 games without hitting one. And unfortunately for him, that applies to most of his on-court skill set. Granted, being paired next to someone like Zion isn't a great fit for the Lithuanian, but he's proven time and time again how much value he truly has, being a near 20 point per game scorer while also being a very valuable asset on the glass makes him one of the top-feared center to play against.

14 Nic Claxton - Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets started the season as serious contenders for the championship with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and ended the year in a clear rebuild phase, barely scraping the playoffs. In the first half of the season, alongside the two All-Stars, Nic Claxton was having the best year of his career, but also one of the best defensive campaigns of the entire league, having been on the top of the DPOY rankings for many months leading up to the trade deadline.

Post-deadline, the roster suffered a complete turn around and Claxton's opportunity quickly faded away, but with Ben Simmons coming back to reclaim his previously All-Star worthy form as one of the best playmakers in the NBA, Claxton could seriously emerge once again as a top candidate for the best defensive player in the league.

13 Nikola Vučević - Chicago Bulls

After what seemed like a very successful roster construction around Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan that quickly stagnated last season, when they made the Play-In tournament but were ultimately left out of the playoffs. Even though they have an All-Defensive guard in Alex Caruso and promising young forward Patrick Williams, the lack of defensive effort from Nikola Vučević is always something that could hinder them from succeeding.

Vučević is a very good NBA player, a former two-time All-Star with Orlando, a great scorer and very versatile offensively, but that just doesn't cover up his lack of defensive effort anymore. Being paired with both DeRozan and LaVine, who suffer from the same problem, is a pretty lackluster match that doesn't really translate in winning.

12 Jarrett Allen - Cleveland Cavaliers

Having acquired an explosive scoring machine in Donovan Mitchell, while also developing one of the most skilled guards in the league in Darius Garland and a future perennial Defensive Player of the Year in Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen fits in this team like a glove.

For other franchises that will be listed soon enough on this list, the "Two-Bigs" lineup didn't really work out at first, but with the Cavaliers, it was love at first sight. Mobley is great on both ends of the defensive possession, on the perimeter and on the interior, while Allen just excels on protecting the rim, having such an extensive highlight-reel of blocking your favorite players. Though the lights were too bright for him in the playoffs, there's no doubt that with the experience, the Cavs will get there again and so some damage with their quality roster.

11 Myles Turner - Indiana Pacers

Out of every person on the Indiana Pacers' roster, only three shot above 37% from the three-point line and played most of the season, including shooting specialist Buddy Hield, star guard Tyrese Haliburton and the squad's starting center, Myles Turner.

With his size, it's impressive how great of a three-point shooter Turner is, but unlike some other great shooting bigs like Karl-Anthony Towns, Turner is actually an elite rim-protector, having led the league in blocks two separate times in his career, and just this season scored a career high 18 points per game. As Haliburton keeps growing as a playmaker, Turner will continue to have great numbers and improved stats, as those two clicked together almost instantly for the better success of the team.