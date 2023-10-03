Highlights The Atlanta Hawks may start Saddiq Bey at power forward, a skilled shooter with potential to improve defensively.

The Detroit Pistons have options at power forward, including James Wiseman and Marvin Bagley III, who are looking to revitalize their careers.

The Los Angeles Lakers have found success with Jarred Vanderbilt at power forward, a defensive specialist who brings crucial energy to the team.

When we think about the power forward position, a few legendary names come to mind: Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki and plenty of other talented players, mostly from the 2000s. For a few years, it wasn't the most popular rotational spot in the sport, but as of recently, we have a huge variety of skill sets that impact winning in a lot of different ways.

So continuing the series where we go over the best teams based on their starting players, let's rank all 30 NBA teams based on who's starting at the four spot.

30 Atlanta Hawks

A first round exit and some poor performances in the playoffs made the front office trade former second option on the team, John Collins, who is further up in this list, to the Utah Jazz, basically for a second round pick that conveyed into another trade for veteran guard, Patty Mills.

That being said, there appeared an opening for the starting power forward spot on the lineup and, although it's not yet certain what Snyder is planning to do, the most likely candidate is Saddiq Bey, a 6-foot-7 forward that was acquired last season for a couple of second round picks.

Saddiq Bey - Atlanta Hawks 2022-23 Season Statistics Points Per Game 11.6 Assists Per Game 1.4 Rebounds Per Game 4.8 Field Goal (%) 47.0 3-Point Field Goal (%) 40.0 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference

Bey is an above average shooter from beyond the arc, finishing his first two seasons in the top-20 for three-point field goals made which probably made the acquisition more attractive to the Hawks' front office. While he hasn't proven himself on the defensive end, with his frame, he can definitely transition into a solid force to ease the workload for Dejounte Murray, DeAndre Hunter and Clint Capela.

29 Detroit Pistons

Here enters James Wiseman, a former second-overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft from the Golden State Warriors, whose immediate impact didn't pan out as expected, being a very raw prospect who ended up not having much opportunity in the Bay Area. Although he usually plays at center, former head coach Dwayne Casey preferred a lineup that included both Wiseman and Jalen Duren for the final stretch of the season, so it wouldn't be surprising if Monty Williams came in and switched it up, but going off of last season, that's a likely move.

Williams also has other routes to go for when it comes to the starting lineup, with Cunningham, Ivey, Bojan Bogdanović and Duren should be the locks. A power forward, obviously Wiseman is an option, as well as former second overall pick, Marvin Bagley III, who is attempting to revitalize his NBA career after a couple of unsuccessful seasons with the Sacramento Kings.

28 Indiana Pacers

At the 2021-22 trade deadline, the Indiana Pacers took a stance on the future of the organization, trading away All-Star Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings for promising young star Tyrese Haliburton. While this exchange gave Indiana fans hope for a future led by the first-time All-Star point guard, it also created a bit of an opening for the power forward spot.

This past season, the position was mostly filled by either Aaron Nesmith or Buddy Hield, and with neither of the players being big enough, it clearly wasn't the greatest lineup. With this, the front office decided to fix up the open spot and draft Jarace Walker with the eighth overall pick in the NBA Draft, while also trading for Obi Toppin, from the New York Knicks, for a couple of future second round picks.

While it isn't likely that Walker takes up the starting position straight away, it is expected for him to slowly develop and transition into that spot, as he has the most upside out of the two players. Toppin is also a versatile finisher at the rim, that being proven by his Dunk Contest win in the 2022 All-Star Weekend. His defense isn't lacking, but with his 6-foot-9 frame, it has the potential to improve alongside the Rick Carlisle defensive system, which also doesn't rely on him developing a jump shot, something that he hasn't yet shown to be a part of his offensive arsenal, but could come in the future.

27 Dallas Mavericks

Maxi Kleber has been quite reliable for some minutes at the four for the Dallas Mavericks, but not enough to get far in the playoffs, and so, during this offseason, a three-team trade sent Reggie Bullock to San Antonio and some draft compensation to Boston in return for defensive minded forward Grant Williams.

With three Eastern Conference finals appearances in four years as a member of the Boston Celtics, Williams was mostly in charge of guarding the other teams' best players and succeeding in doing so. Although is offensive game isn't something to brag about, he has shown a lot of flashes, especially when shooting the ball, highlighted by the Game 7 performance against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round in the 2022 playoffs, where he made seven three-pointers, totaling 27 points in the game.

26 Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder have emerged with one of the most promising young cores in the NBA, led by star guard Shai Gilegous-Alexander and very promising young players like Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams and recently returned from injury, Chet Holmgren. Chet will be having his rookie season after missing last year due to a right foot injury, and should occupy the center position straight away.

As for the PF spot, OKC experimented quite a lot last season, trying a variety of lineups, until ultimately concluding that sliding Luguentz Dort to the position was the best fit for the talented lineup. Dort has been widely renowned as one of the best perimeter defenders in the league, providing a ton of energy to the lineup, while being on the most important pieces to the success of last year's Thunder squad.

25 Los Angeles Clippers

Marcus Morris has been the starting power forward for the Clippers since being acquired via trade with the New York Knicks in 2020, when he had the best individual start to a season, averaging around 19 points per game. His role with Los Angeles wasn't the same as in New York, as he was primed to be the intense defender and veteran leader on the court. And that's what he does the best.

Marcus Morris - Los Angeles Clippers 2022-23 Season Statistics Points Per Game 11.2 Assists Per Game 1.8 Rebounds Per Game 4.0 Field Goal (%) 42.6 3-Point Field Goal (%) 36.4 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference

24 Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis has been quite vocal about not enjoying playing as the center these past few years, but due to his size, strength and ability on both sides of the floor, it is in fact the best place for him to play. After a few seasons of struggling for team success, the Lakers might've finally found their roster for success after the 2020 NBA Championship winning team. In a deadline-day trade, the Los Angeles franchise acquired Jarred Vanderbilt from the Utah Jazz in a move that ended up working perfectly for both sides.

Vanderbilt is a defensive pest, one of the biggest energy guys in the league, awarding himself with the nickname "V8" after his stint with the Minnesota Timberwolves where he showcased his high motor. He was one of the biggest star-player stoppers for the Lakers, right after Davis, proved himself to be a quality starter and a future All-Defensive team member, while not being a good offensive player, the energy he brings is crucial for the team's success.

23 Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets haven't been the most exciting team to watch for a couple of seasons now, pretty mediocre during the regular season, only with the highlight of LaMelo Ball playing night in and night out.

This season is primed to change that narrative, bringing in the second overall pick out of the University of Alabama, Brandon Miller, who should have a very successful NBA career, as well as the returning Miles Bridges, who is still serving a suspension that will extend to 30 games during this upcoming season.

Miles Bridges - Charlotte Hornets 2021-22 Season Statistics Points Per Game 20.2 Assists Per Game 3.8 Rebounds Per Game 7.0 Field Goal (%) 49.1 3-Point Field Goal (%) 33.1 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference

Bridges had the best season of his young career the last time he was on an NBA floor, propelling him to max contract talks before his off-court issues took precedent. He is one of the best finishers in the whole league, while also providing good rim-coverage and shot blocking. It isn't yet known if he will come back to his previous form, but if he does, the league could be in trouble with this new young core.

22 Miami Heat

This entry to the list is a little uncertain, as we don't yet know what the final roster will look like ahead of the beginning of the season for the Miami Heat, but if we take what we saw from the playoffs a couple of months ago, then starting Caleb Martin is a must.

Martin was one of the best players on the court for the Heat during the Finals run this past season, a complete revitalization of his young NBA career after being waived by the Hornets just a year prior. He offers a good mix of three-point shooting and rim-attacking, while also being a competent defender, the only thing you need more from him is consistency.

The other option for the starting role would be veteran Kevin Love, who isn't the rebounding machine he used to be ten years ago, but can still provide quality looks and impact on the court. Young promising forward, Nikola Jovic, is also primed to have a breakout season if given the chance, as he had a couple of very solid performances during the latest FIBA World Cup for Team Serbia.

21 Chicago Bulls

This entry may seem a little too high for some eyes, especially since the Chicago Bulls have been average at best for the past year. The offense that's brought from the duo of Zach LaVine and Demar DeRozan is almost good enough to make you forget about their total lack of defensive awareness, fortunately though, there are two players on the starting lineup that are way more defensive minded than them.

How does a team led by two offensively-minded end up with the fifth-best defense in the league? Simple, Alex Caruso (who was the leading guard in the All-Defensive first team) and the starting power forward, Patrick Williams.

Williams has only played two complete NBA seasons in his career, having struggled with an injury during his sophomore year, and though the improvement can't really be seen through the stat lines, you best believe the growth has been there all along. Williams has all the facilities to become an All-Defensive team type player, being able to guard virtually any position (maybe except some centers), while also having the ability of knocking down the outside shot.

20 Brooklyn Nets

Led by Mikal Bridges offensively and hoping for a Ben Simmons return to All-Star form ahead of the season, Cameron Johnson is the one that starts at the power forward spot, known for his strong outside shooting skills, as well as being a good dunker and defender, Johnson really has all the tools to become a future All-Star in this league, while also being involved in a young and exciting franchise for the future.

Cameron Johnson - Brooklyn Nets 2022-23 Playoffs Statistics Points Per Game 16.6 Assists Per Game 2.1 Rebounds Per Game 4.8 Field Goal (%) 46.8 3-Point Field Goal (%) 37.2 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference

19 Philadelphia 76ers

P.J. Tucker has consistently been that guy for the 76ers, not offensively, as he only has a corner three-point shot in his arsenal, but defensively, Tucker is still one of the most feared energizer pests in the league, as well as a top role-player.

Though he isn't a conventionally exciting player, Tucker really allows all of his teammates to flourish, taking off a lot of defensive pressure from the star players, mostly James Harden. There's no wonder James requested for Tucker to be signed during last year's offseason.

18 Utah Jazz

As previously mentioned, the Utah Jazz gave up virtually nothing in exchange for high-ceiling, high-flying power forward John Collins from the Atlanta Hawks. Although he exhibits solid numbers on the stat lines, Collins' recent playoff performances were the main reason for his departure from Atlanta, as he didn't show enough improvement and not enough contributions to winning.

This now gives a new opportunity to Collins, much like it did for fellow Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, who is fresh off a first All-Star appearance, it might benefit him as well to be playing in a pressure-less environment for a couple of seasons and really improve on all areas that he needs in order to be a competent piece for a contending-level roster.

17 Portland Trail Blazers

Following Damian Lillard's departure, the future of the Blazers' organization is uncertain, probably prioritizing the development of the young players on the roster, like Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe and now DeAndre Ayton, leaving former borderline All-Star Jerami Grant's destiny up in the air.

Jerami Grant - Portland Trail Blazers 2022-23 Playoffs Statistics Points Per Game 20.5 Assists Per Game 2.4 Rebounds Per Game 4.5 Field Goal (%) 47.5 3-Point Field Goal (%) 40.1 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference

The rumors are that the front office will look to ship him out as soon as he's available for trades, near the deadline in February, but whichever team ends up getting Grant, they will be adding a very solid scoring option who was been showing his real value and versatility these past couple of years in Detroit and Portland.

16 Washington Wizards

After a number of trades that turned the Washington Wizards' roster upside down, the one key element that remained was Kyle Kuzma. Kuzma has been with the team since the Los Angeles Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook two years ago, and his performances have been nothing shy of solid.

Kyle Kuzma - Washington Wizards 2022-23 Playoffs Statistics Points Per Game 21.2 Assists Per Game 3.7 Rebounds Per Game 7.2 Field Goal (%) 44.8 3-Point Field Goal (%) 33.3 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference

His role with the championship winning Lakers was very different to what is expected from him in Washington, as he is often looked at as the main scoring options, and that role is bound to increase in this upcoming season with the departures of Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis in the offseason.

Although he was rumored to go back home to Detroit in the offseason, Kuzma committed his future to the capital and signed a four year, $102 million deal. Now we'll see how this new-look Wizards team will play out in the regular season, with minimal expectations, alongside Tyus Jones and Jordan Poole, in an exciting and young core.

15 Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets made a couple of interesting long term investments during the offseason, including handing out lucrative contracts to both Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks. One thing they also did was draft exciting prospects in Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore, who should have entertaining NBA careers, but no future is brighter than Jabari Smith Jr.'s.

Jabari was the second overall pick in last year's draft, but could've easily been the first. He did have a solid rookie season, maybe a little slower than expected, but has already shown glimpses of what's to come during the Summer League in Las Vegas a couple of months ago.

His scoring is the main attribute, while he also has every tool at his disposal to become a great defender, standing at 6-foot-10, with a lengthy wingspan and a lot of lateral quickness. This year should be a big season, as new head coach Ime Udoka could really benefit the Rockets' locker room culture and help Smith improve in every caliber of his game.

14 Boston Celtics

After consecutive Eastern Conference finals appearances for the Boston Celtics, other than the Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown partnership, the one thing that's been performing very consistently is "The Embiid Stopper", Al Horford. Even at 37 years old, Horford has constantly been regarded as one of the few people able to contain big time players like\ Embiid or Giannis Antetokounmpo, which is beyond impressive, considering he is also a tremendous three-point shooter for his size.

In the Celtics' most recent trip to the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, Horford had a performance of a lifetime in his first reaching that stage of the competition, scoring 26 points, including six three-pointers in one of two total wins against the champions. Although he is slowing down his productivity, he is still one of the main reasons why Boston keeps going far in the postseason, and this year, he should be a big reason why they could do it once again.

13 Sacramento Kings

If we have to name the most exciting teams to watch during last season, the first name that would come up is the Sacramento Kings. Powered by All-Stars DeAaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, and rookie Keegan Murray, the Kings will be the team to watch yet again in the Western Conference.

Murray was constantly on the Rookie of the Year award race (even if it was clear from the start who was going to win it), ended in the All-Rookie first team and, most impressively, established a new three-point field goal record for a rookie during the regular season, scoring a total of 206 threes throughout 80 games.

From what he showed during the one game he played in Summer League, scoring 41 points on great efficiency, the league could be in serious trouble as he's shown so many improvements already, we can't wait to see what he can do during the season.

12 San Antonio Spurs

This is probably the most interesting entry on this list, because the player in question is yet to play an official NBA game. We're obviously talking about one of the most hyped prospects to ever enter the league, Frenchman Victor Wembanyama, who was just the first overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft.

We're talking about a 19-year-old, 7-foot-4 big man who is capable of doing everything on the court, from shooting threes to guarding anyone on the other teams' lineup. Wemby won plenty of awards in his last year playing professionally in the French national league with Metropolitans 92, such as the MVP, DPOY, Best Young Player, Top Scorer and Best Blocker in the whole league, which is beyond impressive.

11 Denver Nuggets

A couple of years ago, people would only recognize Aaron Gordon from his absurd dunk contest attempts, as he is still regarded one of the best dunkers of all time. However, since joining Denver via trade in 2021 from the Orlando Magic, his whole playstyle shifted, and it made him and his teammates way better.

Playing alongside Nikola Jokić meant he had the opportunity to step up defensively (which he did), as well as get easy looks from the big man, which translated into more scoring chances and ultimately, an NBA Championship.