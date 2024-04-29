Highlights The Detroit Lions modernized their classic 90s look with brighter shades and sleek updates, including a bold black alternate.

Uniform redesigns are something to look forward to each year, and luckily for uniform connoisseurs, the 2024 NFL offseason has not disappointed in that regard.

Four teams (technically five) have already shown off notable design changes this spring, with some going back to their roots and others going in a futuristic direction.

With the NFL Draft all wrapped up, it seems like uniform redesign season is complete for now. Some teams may reveal new alternates or throwbacks later in the summer, but as far as new home and away uniforms go, this is probably the end of the road.

Now, the only question left to answer is which team had the best redesign? Well, that's what we're here to figure out as we rank every team's newly-revealed uniforms this offseason.

1 Detroit Lions

MoTown throws it back to the 1990s

The Detroit Lions' future looks brighter than it has in decades, maybe ever, and now they have some shiny new duds to take into the new era.

Detroit's new home and away uniforms draw heavily from the ones they wore in the 90s, one of their best looks from one of their few successful eras, while including enough differences to make it feel like a modern classic.

The shade of "Honolulu Blue" is noticeably brighter, and adding it to the face masks is a nice touch. Changing the numbers on the home jersey from silver back to white is a great improvement as well.

For a bolder look, the Lions delivered with their new black alternate uniform, which is something head coach Dan Campbell was pushing for ever since he got the job. Detroit previously wore black in the mid-2000s, but these differ in that they have black pants and a bright blue helmet. As a side note, that blue helmet is much better than the one they wore last season, which featured a strange pseudo-throwback look.

Finally, the Lions will still have their 1950s throwback look that they traditionally wear on Thanksgiving, ensuring any kind of jersey lover has something to enjoy with this new set. Detroit's new look seems to be a hit among fans, and it's not too hard to see why.

2 Houston Texans

NFL's youngest franchise finally gets a makeover

Of the teams that unveiled new uniforms recently, the Houston Texans' was by far the boldest of the bunch, which tracks with the feeling around the team considering the bold offseason they've had. The Texans have hardly changed their look since entering the league in 2002, so a new take is much-appreciated.

The "Deep Steel Blue" home uniform is by far the simplest of the bunch to break down. Described as a "classic", it bears a strong resemblance to what came before, but with tweaks such as a new number font and the primary logo appearing on the sleeves. The contrasting "Liberty White" road uniform is described as "traditional with a modern edge" and features a horn design on the sleeves rather than the aforementioned logo.

Where it starts to get more interesting is with the new "Battle Red" alternate uniform. It's essentially a red version of the road uniform, but with a unique helmet depicting the same horn design as the sleeves. The all-red look from head to toe is admittedly a bit loud, but the option to wear white pants instead helps balance it out.

Finally, there's an entirely-new look with the all-navy Color Rush uniform. This look introduces the brighter "H-Town Blue" to the Texans' color scheme for the first time ever and adds a brand-new secondary logo, showing a stylized H. The Texans claim to have relied on fan input for this redesign, and it definitely shows in the final product.

3 New York Jets

Nostalgia surrounding the New York Sack Exchange is still palpable

The New York Jets' previous uniforms, which they had worn since 2019, were quite divisive among NFL fans, so going back to a classic look seems like a good move to help reunite the fanbase.

Dubbed the "Legacy Collection," the Jets' new uniforms are faithful recreations of the ones they wore during the days of the New York Sack Exchange in the 80s, when Mark Gastineau and Joe Klecko roamed the grounds of Shea and Giants Stadiums.

New York technically got a head start on this redesign by debuting the white uniform last season, but now there's a complimentary green uniform and an all-new blackout look. With the ability to mix and match the green and white pants with their respective jerseys, this is a solid aesthetic upgrade for Gang Green.

Even though the Jets technically rank second-to-last on this list, that's more of a testament to the quality of new uniform designs this year rather than an indictment on New York.

4 Denver Broncos

Return of throwbacks highlights otherwise uninspiring redesign

The Denver Broncos haven't made any major design changes to their uniforms since 1997, and while they had great success in those threads, winning three Super Bowls, it was long past time for a change. Unfortunately, the redesign Denver gave fans ended up being the weakest of this offseason.

Denver's new look is appropriately named "The Mile High Collection," and while it's not a terrible look overall, there are certainly some questionable design decisions here. The worst offender is the helmet, which for some reason features stripes that only stretch halfway across the lid rather than all the way.

The change from a glossy finish to a matte one also didn't turn out well, as the helmet now appears so dark that one could mistake it for black from a distance.

In fairness, there are some positives to this redesign. The white alternate helmet is a nice look, and the "Orange Crush" throwback uniforms, making their return for the first time since 2001, are simply gorgeous.

Denver's redesign earns points for finally bringing the team's aesthetic into the modern age, but taken on its own merits, it's an average or below-average look.

5 Honorable Mention: Cleveland Browns

Browns only made one small change to their uniforms

One may not even notice the change the Browns made to their uniforms this offseason. Compared to the other teams on this list, Cleveland's changes are extremely subtle.

All the Browns did was change their face masks from brown to white, with no changes to the jersey or pants. While it's a nice tribute to their past, they wore white face masks until the last decade or so, meaning it's not a big enough change to warrant a full spot on this list.