Highlights The AFC North is the best division, anchored by Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow.

The NFC West has balanced QBs like Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray.

The AFC East boasts Josh Allen, Tua Tagovailoa, and Aaron Rodgers.

In the NFL, quarterback is the most important position. Having a great quarterback can mask massive holes in a team. No matter the receiving core, the Kansas City Chiefs will always be title contenders as long as they have Patrick Mahomes.

Not all divisions are created equal when it comes to quarterback talent. Some divisions possess three of the best in the league, while others might not have a top-15 quarterback in the entire division.

Based on the quarterbacks, this list goes through each division from best to worst.

1st: AFC North

Jackson vs Burrow will be an iconic rivalry for a long time.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

AFC North Teams Quarterback Ravens Lamar Jackson Bengals Joe Burrow Steelers Russell Wilson Browns Deshaun Watson

In recent years, the AFC North has proven to be the best division in the NFL. Every team is competitive, and last year, the division became the first division in NFL history to have every team end with a winning record.

Obviously, with such a competitive division, the quarterback race will also be competitive. The fight for the top spot of the best quarterback in the division is between Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Jackson is coming off of an MVP season, while Burrow has already reached the Super Bowl.

Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson are fighting to be the third-best quarterback in the division. Both quarterbacks are coming off disappointing seasons compared to their previous seasons. However, Wilson did play some of his best football and has the potential to reach familiar heights now that he is in a new system in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh also has Justin Fields as the backup to Wilson. Fields had an up-and-down career with the Bears but still possesses a ton of potential, and if Wilson disappoints, expect to see Fields take the reins in Pittsburgh this season.

2nd: NFC West

The NFC West doesn't have a bad quarterback.

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

NFC West Teams Quarterback Rams Matthew Stafford Cardinals Kyler Murray 49ers Brock Purdy Seahawks Geno Smith

The NFC West might have the most balanced quarterbacks. Matthew Stafford, Kyler, Murray, Brock Purdy, and Geno Smith are all solid to even great quarterbacks, and there isn’t an incredible outlier in the division who doesn’t deserve to be up there with the rest. Matthew Stafford is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback with the Los Angeles Rams and probably the best quarterback in the division.

However, there is a great argument that Kyler Murray is the best, as he has the most potential. Murray could enter his prime with Marvin Harrison Jr. as his new wide receiver in Arizona.

Purdy consistently proves that he is the guy for the San Francisco 49ers. After being drafted as Mr. irrelevant in the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy has proven that the rest of the NFL was sleeping on his tools, and he has been able to take the 49ers to the Super Bowl in his young career.

Geno Smith has had one of the best redemption arcs in the NFL. He may not be the Seattle Seahawks franchise quarterback for the next 10 seasons, but he is a solid quarterback who can beat the best team in the league on his day.

3rd: AFC East

Three potential Super Bowl MVPs play in the division.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

AFC East Teams Quarterback Bills Josh Allen Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa Jets Aaron Rodgers Patriots Drake Maye

The AFC East has a loaded quarterback division. Josh Allen is one of the top five quarterbacks in the NFL and is many fans' and experts' choice to win MVP this season. Allen is also a top-three quarterback in the league, with all the potential to lead the Bills to a Super Bowl.

However, both Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and New York Jets' Aaron Rodgers are incredibly talented. Tagovailoa has one of the best offenses in the league, with arguably the best weapons. While Rodgers is coming off of a major injury, he isn't far removed from winning the MVP just a few seasons ago.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tua Tagovailoa led the NFL in passing yards with 4,264 yards last season.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and is a question mark. However, with Maye's production in North Carolina, fans can expect to see great things out of the young quarterback if he starts early. If New England decides to sit Maye, fans will see Jacoby Brissett line up at quarterback.

4th: AFC West

Mahomes and Herbert are iconic to this generation.

Credit: © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports



AFC Teams Quarterback Chiefs Patrick Mahomes Chargers Justin Herbert Raiders Aidan O'Connell Broncos Bo Nix

The AFC West has a great quarterback class based on Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. The other two are more unknowns.

Aiden O'Connell had an up-and-down year with the Raiders and will likely get at least half a season to see if he can change his career trajectory. Gardner Minshew is the backup waiting in the wing in Las Vegas, ready to start if O'Connell under-performs.

The Denver Broncos are starting completely new, as they released quarterback Russell Wilson and drafted Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Mahomes is on pace to break Tom Brady's Super Bowl-winning records, and he's already staking his claim as a Hall of Fame quarterback, on his way to potentially going down as the greatest player in the league has ever seen.

It is unfortunate for Herbert to be in the division with Mahomes because, without Mahomes, Herbert could be the best quarterback. The Chargers seem to under-deliver relatively late in the season or the playoffs. Still, if they can finally fix their postseason curse, Herbert could easily find himself winning a Super Bowl MVP in the next couple of seasons.

5th: NFC East

Hurts and Prescott prop up the NFC East's quarterback division.

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

NFC East Teams Quarterback Eagles Jalen Hurts Cowboys Dak Prescott Giants Daniel Jones Commanders Jayden Daniels

The NFC East quarterback room is top-heavy. Both Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott are in the running for the top ten quarterbacks in the league. However, the division falls off after the two stars.

Daniel Jones is likely in his last season with the G-Men unless he can over-deliver. Jayden Daniels is an unknown but extremely exciting prospect, so the Commanders selected him with the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The NFC East starts great with its top talent, but a ranking higher than five in the NFL is difficult to justify with Jones and Daniels still with question marks.

6th: NFC North

With two rookie quarterbacks, the NFC North is the division of the future.

Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK

NFC North Teams Quarterback Lions Jared Goff Packers Jordan Love Bears Caleb Williams Vikings J.J. McCarthy

Ranking the NFC North exceptionally high is difficult when two quarterbacks coming into the division are rookies. Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has had an up-and-down career but has seemed to find stability in Detroit.

Jordan Love proved last season that the Packers made the right decision, moving past the Aaron Rodgers era and embracing Love's skill sets. It is still very early in Love's career, and he does need development to become a top-five quarterback in the league, but the potential is there, and the Packers look to have their next franchise guy.

Caleb Williams is coming into this NFL season with some of the most hype a rookie quarterback has seen in years. Williams had a tremendous career as the USC Trojans quarterback, winning a Heisman and getting comparisons to Patrick Mahomes. The Bears knew that the moment they were the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, they were selecting Williams. Williams has one of the best-receiving courses in all of the NFL right away, and he has all the tools to have a spectacular rookie season that could rival C.J. Stroud from last year.

The Minnesota Vikings will have a quarterback battle. Rookie Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is the future, but they may start veteran quarterback Sam Darnold, who has the experience and leadership to stabilize the Vikings in the upcoming year.

7th: AFC South

C.J. Stroud leads a quarterback division that is the youngest in the NFL.

Credit: © Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

AFC South Teams Quarterback Texans C.J. Stroud Jaguars Trevor Lawrence Colts Anthony Richardson Titans Will Levis

C.J. Stroud lit the NFL on fire last year, having the greatest rookie quarterback season in NFL history for the Houston Texans. He already comes in as arguably the best quarterback in the division, and he has impressive feats. The AFC South also has Trevor Lawrence, one of the best quarterbacks in the league with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This division would be higher than if there was more certainty about Anthony Richardson and Levis. Richardson shined in the few games that he played last season. Unfortunately, an injury would take him out for the rest of the season, but Colts fans already have seen enough to be excited that Richardson is their quarterback of the future.

Will Levis had a tremendous beginning to his rookie season before returning to reality. Tennessee doesn’t know if Levis is the franchise guy, but he has the keys to the franchise, at least for this season, to prove that he can be their leader for years.

8th: NFC South

Kirk Cousins isn't enough to move the NFC South up.

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

NFC South Teams Quarterback Falcons Kirk Cousins Buccaneers Baker Mayfield Saints Derek Carr Panthers Bryce Young

It doesn’t come as a surprise that the worst division in the NFL last season had the worst quarterback play. However, the division may improve in that area, as the Atlanta Falcons were able to sign Kirk Cousins from the Minnesota Vikings. Cousins immediately comes in and is the best quarterback in the division, with Tampa Bay quarterback and Baker Mayfield right behind him, as Mayfield had just signed a three-year deal to be the Buccaneers quarterback of the future.

Derek Carr did not have the season he wanted for the New Orleans Saints, and Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young had a difficult rookie season, as the offensive line was historically poor. The Panthers did not have many weapons to help out Young. The Panthers had an impressive 2024 NFL draft, and hopefully, with the tools they acquired in the off-season, this could be the season Young sees his full potential.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.