Highlights The AFC North is the most consistent division in the NFL with all teams finishing above .500 last season.

The AFC West is carried by the Chiefs, with the Chargers as the most likely team to finish in second place.

The NFC West has depth, while the 49ers and Rams are the most likely to win their respective division.

NFL training camp is quickly approaching, and the buzz about the start of the season will soon dominate headlines.

Teams value the offseason very much, as it is an early indication of how a team will look heading into the season.

Coaches use this time to evaluate players and finalize depth charts. Multiple variables go into roster building, which includes players performing consistently during training camp and preseason games.

The first goal that many teams set for themselves is winning their division. Achieving that feat guarantees at least one playoff game. Not winning your division is not the end of the world, but for teams - specifically in the AFC - taking your chances in battling for a wildcard spot is a dangerous game.

Which teams have easier paths to winning their division? Which teams will have to work harder to finish atop the division standings?

This will be an attempt to accurately rank each NFL division from best to worst.

While recent records will be taken into consideration, this ranking is more about anticipating which will truly be the strongest and weakest, specifically for the 2024 season.

1 AFC North

Last season, all four teams finished with a record above .500 with three teams making the playoffs

The AFC North is the league's most consistent, proven, well-rounded division.

That was evident in 2023, as each team finished with at least nine wins, and three of the teams did so with a less-than-ideal quarterback situation.

After finishing with a 13-4 record in 2023, the Baltimore Ravens were one of the most dominant regular-season teams last season. Lamar Jackson won his second MVP while leading Baltimore to the AFC title game. Losing three offensive line starters and defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald could result in fewer wins in 2024, but this team should still be a playoff team with the addition of Derrick Henry.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson has been one of the biggest disappointments since being acquired in 2022, but if he can stay healthy and return to his previous form, the Cleveland Browns are a sleeper team to win the AFC North. With a strong defense and offensive line, Watson should have more than enough to lead this team into the postseason.

Despite the​​​​​​​ Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterbacks throwing for a pathetic 13 total touchdowns in 2023, Pittsburgh finished with a 10-7 record and made the playoffs as a wildcard team. The team improved the quarterback position, signing​​​​​​​ Russell Wilson and acquiring Justin Fields, but this feels like the year the Steelers finished with a sub .500 record. The writing is on the wall of a fourth-place team in the division race.

Injuries derailed the Cincinnati Bengals' season before it really got started. Joe Burrow suffered a calf injury during training camp and played through the injury early in the season. Playing at less than 100% impaired his performance, leading to offensive struggles. The 27-year-old quarterback would then suffer a torn ligament in his wrist, ending his 2023 campaign.

With a favorable schedule (fifth-easiest in the league), the Bengals have a strong chance of winning the AFC North as long as Burrow stays healthy.

2 NFC North

By the end of 2024, this division could be the league's best, but right now it is second fiddle.

If it weren't for a second-half blunder in the NFC Championship game, the Detroit Lions would have been playing in the Super Bowl. It was a magic carpet ride season for Detroit in 2023, and maybe they will prove that 2023 was a precursor to what has yet to come. Jared Goff signed a massive contract extension, and the Lions did not lose any significant pieces.

Jordan Love's emergence at the back end of the season was a much-needed boost of hope for Green Bay Packers fans. Before that stretch, the 25-year-old quarterback did not look like the next franchise signal-caller. Love is the answer for Green Bay, but I would like to see that consistently throughout this season.

The team with the lowest floor in the NFC North is the Minnesota Vikings, who clearly have the fourth-best quarterback in the division, regardless of who starts between Sam Darnold and J.J. McCarthy (Darnold is expected to be the starter in Week 1).

The hope is that head coach Kevin O'Connell's scheme, paired with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockensen, and Aaron Jones, can elevate the quarterback. If the 27-year-old quarterback struggles early and McCarthy is forced to play before he is ready, it could spell disaster for Minnesota.

The Chicago Bears were a 7-10 team in 2023, with Justin Fields as quarterback and Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator. The Bears improved in both departments by drafting Caleb Williams and hiring Shane Waldron.

Chicago went all-in this offseason, loading up on the offensive side of the ball with the additions of Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, and D'Andre Swift. Chicago is a year away from being legitimate contenders, but if Williams is as advertised, the Bears could be a headache to deal with.

3 NFC West

The 49ers and Rams are proven contenders in the NFC, while the Seahawks and Cardinals have potential

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

As the defending NFC champions, the San Francisco 49ers are returning all their starters and are poised to be among the top teams in the conference again. Brock Purdy is entering his third year in Kyle Shanahan's system and is looking to lead his team back to the Super Bowl.

It may seem that the 49ers' window to win a Super Bowl is wide open, but Purdy has two years left on his rookie contract. Once he is up for a new contract, the window for this current regime may be closed. San Francisco should be able to win the NFC West and compete for a conference title again.

Losing Aaron Donald will not be easy to overcome, but the Los Angeles Rams have done a great job of mixing young talent with star veterans. Los Angeles' season hinges on the health of Matthew Stafford. Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, and Kyren Williams form one of the best skill-position groups in the league. If Stafford and the rest of the roster stay healthy, it is realistic for them to win the division and make a deep run in the playoffs.

Last season was a major disappointment after the Seattle Seahawks' performance in 2022. Geno Smith regressed, and the defense struggled despite possessing talent at all levels.

Seattle hired Mike MacDonald as its head coach, hoping to improve the defensive side of the ball. Smith should also improve with former Washington Huskies' offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb joining the Seahawks' coaching staff.

With D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Locket, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Kenneth Walker III, and Zach Charbonnet, Grubb should have this offense at another level. Seattle could easily be a wildcard team if everything clicks.

Of the teams who improved the most this offseason, the Arizona Cardinals did a great job of building a competitive roster.

Arizona drafted Marvin Harrison Jr. as the third overall pick, giving Kyler Murray another reliable target alongside Trey McBride. I don't have high expectations for Arizona, but this will be a much-improved team with Murray fully healthy heading into training camp.

4 AFC South

The future is bright in the AFC South with four young potential franchise quarterbacks in the division

Credit: © Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

C.J. Stroud shocked the league last season, leading the Houston Texans to a division title in his rookie season. Houston improved the roster, trading for Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon, and signing Danielle Hunter. The Texans are now legitimate contenders in the conference and are the clear favorites to win the South.

Trevor Lawrence signed a five-year, $275 million contract extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason, making him the highest-paid quarterback in the league (tied with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow).

It is a major overpay for a player who has been somewhat of a disappointment based on lofty expectations. Jacksonville lost Calvin Ridley in free agency, and addressed the receiver position by signing Gabe Davis and drafting Brian Thomas.

Anything less than a division title would be considered a disappointment for the Jaguars.

The Indianapolis Colts are another team where health is the biggest factor in the team's success, in particular, Anthony Richardson.

The Colts finished with a 9-8 record last season with the 22-year-old quarterback playing only four games. Indianapolis has the widest range of outcomes among the four teams. I expect the Colts to push for the division title, but they could end up as a bottom-half team in the AFC South.

Will Levis' development is monumental in the Tennessee Titans' success this upcoming season. DeAndre Hopkins and Calvin Ridley are great options for the 25-year-old quarterback, who is entering his second season in the NFL. Tennessee hired Bengals' offensive coordinator Brian Callahan to be their new head coach, and he will be a major component in Levis' long-term future.

5 AFC East

The AFC East is one of the toughest divisions to navigate and accurately predict

Late-season struggles will continue to haunt Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins if that narrative persists.

The 26-year-old quarterback is seeking a contract extension, but another lackluster finish to the season will make it tough for Miami to commit to the quarterback long-term.

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will continue to anchor the offense, while the defense could take a step back with the loss of Christian Wilkins and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. In a loaded AFC, if the Dolphins aren't careful, they could miss the playoffs entirely.

As long as Josh Allen is the quarterback, the Buffalo Bills have an inside track of winning the division. This season, it will have to be done without Stefon Diggs, who was traded to the Texans in April.

Buffalo has already heavily leaned on Allen, and that will be the case even more this season. With a depleted roster and ambiguity in the receiver room, the Bills could struggle at times in 2024.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Josh Allen struggled with turnovers last season, throwing 18 interceptions and coughing up four fumbles.

Aaron Rodgers' health is pivotal to the New York Jets' success, as he is coming off a torn achilles.

New York arguably has the best roster in the division, but health and offensive line struggles are the main concerns for the Jets. New York utilized financial resources on the offensive line, signing multiple veterans, including Tyron Smith and drafting Penn State product Olu Fashanu.

Winning the AFC East is definitely in the cards for the Jets with a strong defense and talented weapons in Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams, and Breece Hall.

New England Patriots It is a new era for the New England Patriots with first-year head coach Jerod Mayo and rookie quarterback Drake Maye leading the way.

Lack of offensive firepower will be the reason the Patriots finish with one of the worst records in the league. Jacoby Brissett will most likely enter the season as the starting quarterback. The sooner Maye starts, the worst, as the North Carolina product will be set up to fail.

6 NFC East

This division is most likely a two-team race and does not offer a ton of potential outside of that.

Dallas Cowboys 2024 is a pressure-cooker season for Dak Prescott, Mike McCarthy, and the Dallas Cowboys. Winning one playoff game is not going to cut it with Jerry Jones and the front office.

Dallas' overall talent is good enough to reach the playoffs, but the Cowboys are primed to take a step back this season. CeeDee Lamb is the only reliable pass-catching option, while there is no real rushing threat in the backfield.

While the Cowboys remained stagnant this offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles were aggressive, signing Saquon Barkley and drafting defensive backs Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper Dejean.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio should have a positive impact on the defense's performance. Philadelphia have top talent all over the roster. Jalen Hurts will need to step up and prove he can consistently deliver from the pocket.

It was a mixed-bag offseason for the New York Giants, as they lost Saquon Barkley in free agency, but traded for Brian Burns and landing Malik Nabers in the draft.

New York will go as far as Daniel Jones will take them, which is a problem in itself. The Giants could be in the market for a quarterback in 2025.

Jayden Daniels provides optimism for the future, but it may take a while before everything clicks for the rookie quarterback.

His athleticism and mobility will allow him to buy some time as he figures things out, but the Washington Commanders are not going to accomplish much this season. 2024 is about Daniel's development and affording him time to digest and learn the game.

7 AFC West

Despite the class of the Chiefs, the rest of the AFC West does not hold up in competitiveness.

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champions have firmly established themselves as the next dynasty in the NFL. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs' offense struggled for prolonged stretches with a lack of receiving options outside of Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice.

Kansas City have filled out the receiving corps this offseason, signing Marquise Brown and drafting Xavier Worthy. Defense will remain a stronghold for the Chiefs, and if the offense can rediscover its explosiveness, Kansas City could be virtually impossible to beat.

A bounce-back season for the Los Angeles Chargers should be expected with the hiring of Jim Harbaugh as the team's head coach. Pairing Harbaugh with Justin Herbert should maximize the talent of the 26-year-old quarterback. T

The departures of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams may hamper the offense initially, but Los Angeles will rely more on the run game, opening up the passing attack. In general, expect the Chargers to be more disciplined offensively and defensively.

The Denver Broncos hit the reset button on the quarterback position, selecting Bo Nix with the 12th-overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.The 24-year-old quarterback fits more of the Sean Payton mold - a signal caller who can go through reads properly and deliver the football on time with accuracy. Denver is hopeful Nix can finally be the long-term solution at quarterback.

Antonio Pierce established himself as a quality coach since taking over as the Las Vegas Raiders' head coach midway through last season.

That momentum could carry over into 2024, but without a quality quarterback, it could be a long season for the Raiders. If Las Vegas does turn into a dumpster fire, look for Davante Adams to be a trade piece near the deadline. At this time, there is no path for the Raiders to compete in the division.

8 NFC South

Kirk Cousins joining the Falcons makes them clear favorites in a mostly underwhelming division.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Winning the NFC South was something many did not see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers doing in 2023.

Baker Mayfield had a career-saving season, throwing for 28 touchdowns and over 4,000 yards. Retaining Mayfield and Mike Evans gives Tampa Bay continuity in hopes of winning a third consecutive division title.

I am unsure if that will happen in 2024 with the loss of their offensive coordinator, but the Buccaneers deserve the benefit of the doubt based on what they achieved last year.

​​​​​​​

Bryce Young looked like everything, but the first-overall pick in his rookie season. The 22-year-old quarterback looked simply overwhelmed at times last season, and the Carolina Panthers looked outmatched in almost every game.

Carolina ended up with the worst record in the league, handing Chicago the number-one pick, which turned into Caleb Williams. The second-year quarterback will have a better chance to survive with the additions of Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette.

The arrival of Dan Canales should also lead to more success in 2024. This team still has a long way to go and will come nowhere near the playoffs.

Last season was supposed to be a turnaround season for the Atlanta Falcons with the talent assembled on the offense. However, Desmond Ridder was a major disappointment and Arthur Smith was a terrible head coach.

Atlanta replaced both with Kirk Cousins and Raheem Morris as the head coach. With Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts, the 35-year-old quarterback could have this offense as a top-10 unit in the league.

If you are looking for a dull and stagnant offense to watch, then the New Orleans Saints are your team. Derek Carr refuses to take chances and let routes develop, leading to frustration and confusion from receivers. No matter what, do not bet on this team winning the division.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.