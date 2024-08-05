Highlights Trevor Lawrence and Jordan Love are tied as the highest-paid quarterbacks, along with Joe Burrow, and this sets a precedent in the NFL.

Tua Tagovailoa and Jared Goff just missed market-setting contracts, while other QBs got huge deals.

Buccaneers may regret paying Baker Mayfield due to his inconsistent performance.

This offseason has consisted of six different quarterbacks receiving new contract extensions. The market hasn't changed since Joe Burrow signed his five-year deal worth $275 million last season. It has set a precedent where some of the better quarterbacks in the NFL deserve to get paid.

Soon, the market will shift again, as Dak Prescott is in a position to be the first player in NFL history to receive $60 million per year. Prescott is confident the contract will get done, and once it does, it will completely reset the quarterback market.

But now, looking at the quarterbacks who were recently paid, it's interesting to see who was worth the contracts they were paid, ranking them from worst to best. Just because a quarterback was paid top dollar doesn't mean they're worth it.

Quarterback Contracts In 2024 Player Contract Trevor Lawrence - JAX Five-year, $275 million Jordan Love - GB Four-year, $220 million Tua Tagovailoa - MIA Four-year, $212.4 million Jared Goff - DET Four-year, $212 million Kirk Cousins - ATL Four-year, $180 million Baker Mayfield - TB Three-year, $100 million

Now that you see every quarterback who received new contracts this offseason, here are all of them ranked from worst to best:

6 Baker Mayfield

Mayfield went from nearly becoming a career backup to having the best season of his career with the Buccaneers in 2023.

Unlike every other quarterback on this list, Baker Mayfield was on his way to becoming a career backup before his 2023 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: After only starting 10 games with two teams in 2022, Mayfield reached career-highs in completion percentage (64.3%), passing yards (4,044), and passing touchdowns (28).

Following Mayfield's best career season, he earned a three-year contract extension. Though, it could come back and bite the Buccaneers in the future. He had an impressive 2023 season, but Mayfield has been wildly inconsistent throughout his career. He had a great rookie season followed by a strong 2020 season with the Cleveland Browns, but ultimately, they decided to move on in the hopes of consistent quarterback play.

No one would argue that Mayfield was even in the conversation with those other quarterbacks before last season, so he's the worst of the contract, too, reflects this: He is $12 million less per season than the second-lowest quarterback, and he has the least amount of guaranteed money tied to his contract, with only $40 million.

5 Tua Tagovailoa

Tagovailoa has been a productive quarterback but lacks production in critical games, including the playoffs.

Somehow, the discourse surrounding Tua Tagovailoa has become a hot topic. He's either loved by the fans or hated. There's probably a good reason for the controversy surrounding his production. And maybe it's why the Dolphins didn't pay him at the top of the quarterback market.

Based on his last two seasons, statistically, he's been very productive. However, he hasn't quite helped elevate the Miami Dolphins past becoming casual playoff contenders.

Tua Tagovailoa Last Two Seasons Year 2022 2023 Completion Percentage 64.8% 69.3% Passing Yards 3.548 4,624 Passing Touchdowns 25 29 Turnovers 9 19

While Tagovailoa led the NFL in passing yards in 2023, he finished fifth in turnovers. Down the stretch, he played poorly, leading to the Dolphins' early playoff departure and a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He's been productive mostly in the regular season, but he hasn't played well when it matters, like the rest of these quarterbacks. Mayfield might have a playoff performance that Tagovailoa doesn't have, but he's been more consistent throughout the last two seasons, so he isn't ranked last on this list.

4 Jared Goff

Goff's trade to the Lions has been a blessing in disguise for the team and the player, but he's still not among the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

When the Los Angeles Rams traded Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions, it wasn't expected that the Lions would acquire a franchise quarterback. Goff has completely turned his career around with the fourth-most passing yards and seventh-most passing touchdowns in the last three years. It's what earned him a contract extension this offseason.

Goff has been a good quarterback that you can win with, but you won't win because of him. Unlike his time in Los Angeles, he played behind one of the best offensive lines in football, which has helped Goff perform at a higher level. Unfortunately, he lacks some of the elite traits many other quarterbacks possess, including rushing upside and elite arm strength. He's a smart player with good command pre-snap and pretty good accuracy, but he won't be the quarterback who completely takes over a game. And that's perfectly fine.

If the Lions can continue adding talent to their roster, there's no reason they can't compete for a Super Bowl ring. However, they can't expect Goff to perform at a higher level than he has recently. In a sense, the Lions know what they have, and they shouldn't expect much else moving forward throughout his new contract.

3 Kirk Cousins

Before his Achilles tendon tear in 2023, Cousins was playing at an MVP level.

Over the years, Kirk Cousins has become one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the NFL. He shouldn't be considered one of the elite quarterbacks, but he is comfortably within the top 12 quarterbacks when healthy. Maybe the biggest problem with the debates surrounding him is that he plays more of a traditional way as a pocket passer.

Cousins has been accurate, with the ability to put velocity on his passes even with pressure in his face. He's not perfect by any means, as he's susceptible to making bad decisions that lead to turnovers, but that isn't unique specifically to himself. Like Tagovailoa, Cousins doesn't quite have as strong of a resume as other quarterbacks during critical games.

With the Minnesota Vikings looking to draft a quarterback early in the 2024 NFL Draft, Cousins decided to get a new start by signing with the Atlanta Falcons. Unfortunately for Cousins, he didn't realize that the Falcons would do the same thing, as they drafted Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick. It will be fascinating to see how Cousins performs at 36, coming off a torn Achilles tendon with a new team.

2 Jordan Love

In Love's first season as a starting quarterback, he finished second in passing touchdowns with a playoff win.

Despite all the criticism when the Green Bay Packers drafted Jordan Love in 2020, it all paid off in his first full season as the team's starting quarterback. There's a reason the Packers wasted no time getting Love's contract done after only one productive season in the NFL. What will be interesting to see is how Love performs in year two this season.

Everything Love displayed on film last season is what you want to see from a young quarterback. He possesses really good arm strength, accuracy, and mobility. There's not anything that he can't do on the football field. The biggest question that will continue to be asked is how consistently Love can perform at this level. Unlike everyone on this list, the Packers only have one season they can go based on.

It might be controversial that Love isn't the best quarterback on this list, though that could change over the next year or two.

1 Trevor Lawrence

With the right pieces around him, Lawrence could finally enter the top-five conversation by the end of the 2024 season.

Many NFL fans have viewed Trevor Lawrence as an underwhelming generational prospect, but that isn't the case. The Jacksonville Jaguars haven't quite put together an offense that puts Lawrence in a position to dominate, but that could change this season.

Similar to Love, Lawrence can pretty much do anything that is asked of him. In every game, he probably makes two or three questionable decisions, but the upside is that he makes many throws that most NFL quarterbacks can't make. With the addition of Brian Thomas Jr. in the draft, Lawrence will finally have a wide receiver to help him take the next step.

The talent is there, and the hope is that the production will come soon with an improved wide receiver corps. It might appear that Lawrence's contract extension was an overpay, but it could quickly become a bargain if Lawrence takes the next step in 2024.

