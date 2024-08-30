Key Takeaways No NFL team has been sold for under $1 billion since the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2011.

Some NFL owners are among the richest people in the world.

One NFL franchise was purchased for only $100 in the early 20th century.

The sweet spot for buying an NFL team lasted almost 100 years.

It started in 1920 when George Halas bought the Decatur Staleys for $100 and changed their name to the Chicago Staleys and then to the Chicago Bears . It ended in 2011 when Shahid Kahn bought the Jacksonville Jaguars for $760 million. That was the last time an NFL team was sold for under $1 billion.

If you had enough money to buy an NFL team anywhere in that time — and then hold onto it — you were making the investment of a lifetime.

Now, NFL teams are more like accessories for the ultra-rich. Think you've got almost everything money can buy? Then it's time to buy a team.

Here's a look at the primary owners of all 32 NFL teams, ranked by their net worth:

1 Rob Walton, Denver Broncos, $92.9 Billion

Wal-Mart heir is among the richest people in the entire world

Wal-Mart heir Rob Walton is the richest owner in the NFL and the second-richest owner in all of North American professional sports behind Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer ($122.4 billion). Walton paid an estimated 24 percent over the team's estimated value when he bought the Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion in 2022.

2 David Tepper, Carolina Panthers, $20.6 Billion

Tepper is off to a rocky start as NFL owner following a fan incident in 2023

Tepper bought the Carolina Panthers for $2.2 billion in 2018. It’s an investment that’s more than doubled, with the franchise valued at $5.1 billion in Aug. 2024. Tepper is known for making great investments. In fact, Tepper is so rich that when he moved from New Jersey to Florida in 2016, New Jersey state officials had to address concerns about a possible budget deficit because of Tepper's loss in state income tax alone. An ugly incident with a fan in 2023 put Tepper on the back foot heading into 2024.

3 Jody Allen, Seattle Seahawks, $20 Billion (Trust)

Allen's brother, Paul Allen, was one of Microsoft's co-founders

Jody Allen manages the trust her brother and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen created before his death in 2018. Paul Allen bought the Seattle Seahawks in 1997 for $200 million, saw them win a Super Bowl in 2014, and the team is now worth an estimated $5 billion. The trust, run by Jody Allen, also owns the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers , representing another incredible investment—Paul Allen purchased the team for $80 million in 1988. They’re now worth an estimated $3.08 billion.

4 Los Angeles Rams, Stan Kroenke, $16.2 Billion

Kroenke has won titles as owner in the NFL, NBA and NHL

Stan Kroenke owns teams in three of the North American professional sports leagues — the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams , NBA’s Denver Nuggets and NHL’s Colorado Avalanche . Each of the teams has won at least one championship under his ownership. He also has an MLS Cup title with the Colorado Rapids. Say what you will; the dude is a winner.

5 Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys, $14.3 Billion

Jones made one of greatest sports investments of all time, buying the Cowboys in 1989

The Dallas Cowboys became the first professional sports team in the world to surpass a $10 billion valuation in 2024. Jerry Jones paid an estimated $140 million for the franchise in 1989, which continues to be one of the great investments in American history, regardless of the industry. That the Cowboys haven’t won or even played in the Super Bowl since 1995 makes you wonder … how much would they be worth if they’d won it all at any point in that stretch?

6 Shahid Khan, Jacksonville Jaguars, $14.3 Billion

Khan fought rumors he was moving the team to London for years

Shahid Khan turned the fortune he made in the auto parts industry into NFL ownership in 2012 when he bought the Jacksonville Jaguars for $760 million. Khan also came close to buying the St. Louis Rams in 2010 but got beat out by Stan Kroenke.

7 Robert Kraft, New England Patriots, $11.1 Billion

Patriots have won six Super Bowls under Kraft's ownership

Robert Kraft purchased the New England Patriots for $175 million in 1994 after making a fortune in the paper and packaging industry. Thirty years and six Super Bowl wins later, the team is worth an estimated $7.3 billion, and Kraft is widely regarded as one of the greatest owners in professional sports history.

8 Stephen Ross, Miami Dolphins, $10.1 Billion

Dolphins continue to increase in value despite not winning playoff games

Stephen Ross used the vast riches from his real estate empire to buy the Miami Dolphins for $1 billion in 2008, and 16 years later, the team is worth almost $7 billion. That value has little to do with the team’s success. The Dolphins haven’t won a playoff game since 2001.

9 Arthur Blank, Atlanta Falcons, $8.5 Billion

Blank made sure fans were taken care of with the new stadium's concessions

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank became one of the few professional sports owners people can root for when he made sure concessions prices were capped at Mercedez-Benz Stadium when it opened to replace the Georgia Dome in 2017. He did so to make sure middle-class families could still afford to go to games. Which everyone can appreciate.

10 Josh Harris, Washington Commanders, $8.5 Billion

Harris now owns teams in the NBA, NHL and NFL following the purchase of Commanders

Josh Harris led a group that included NBA legend Magic Johnson in purchasing the Washington Commanders from reviled owner Dan Snyder in 2023. Harris also owns the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils and, if he gets his way, will move the Commanders’ stadium back into Washington, D.C., proper

11 Cleveland Browns, Jimmy Haslam, $8 Billion

Haslam once paid a $92 million settlement to avoid prosecution

Jimmy Haslam signed Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to arguably the worst contract in NFL history before the 2022 season — a deal so bad it rearranged the quarterback market to the damage of other NFL owners. Here's what kind of guy Haslam is — his company, Pilot Flying J, ripped customers off for $56 million in “gas purchase rebates” and was forced to pay restitution to customers and a $92 million settlement to avoid federal prosecution in 2013.

12 Steve Bisciotti, Baltimore Ravens, $7.1 Billion

Bisciotti bought full control of Ravens from Art Modell in 2004

Steve Bisciotti purchased 49 percent of the Baltimore Ravens for $325 million in 2000 and the remaining 51 percent from Art Modell in 2004. The Ravens won the Super Bowl with Bisciotti as the minority owner in 2000 and again in 2012. The Ravens are run a lot like the Pittsburgh Steelers—Baltimore has only had two head coaches in the last 23 years.

13 Terry Pegula, Buffalo Bills, $6.8 Billion

In the last decade, Pegula turned the Bills into one of the NFL's elite teams.

Terry Pegula has been one of the NFL’s best owners since buying the Buffalo Bills for $1.4 billion in 2014, spending big on the roster and watching the team become one of the best in the NFL. Taxpayers, Pegula, and the NFL are paying for a new $1.4 billion stadium.

14 Cal McNair, Houston Texans, $6.2 Billion

McNair, Texans got a windfall of talent in the 2023 NFL Draft

While Cal McNair has helped run the Houston Texans since their inception in 2002, he only took over for his mother, Janice McNair, as the team’s primary owner at the NFL’s annual meetings in March 2024. Things were looking pretty bleak for the Texans until the start of the 2023 season, but a new energy infused by rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and rookie linebacker Will Anderson Jr. has brought the franchise back to life.

15 Gayle Benson, New Orleans Saints, $6.1 Billion

Benson also owns the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson became the first woman to own a majority stake in an NFL and NBA team following the death of her husband, Tom Benson, in 2018. Gayle Benson has run her NBA team, the New Orleans Pelicans , into the ground and could be on the way to doing the same with her NFL team. Just sell the team already.

16 Denise DeBartolo York, San Francisco 49ers, $5.8 Billion

DeBartolo family purchased 49ers for $17 million in 1977

York is the younger sister of Ed Debartolo Jr., who bought the San Francisco 49ers for the paltry sum of $17 million in 1977 — one of the greatest sports investments of all time, with the franchise valued at approximately $6 billion in 2024. York’s son, Jed, has been the team president since 2008 ... but it’s still her team.

17 Jeffrey Lurie, Philadelphia Eagles, $4.6 Billion

Lurie's ownership led to the first Super Bowl title for Philly in 2017

The Philadelphia Eagles were actually Jeffrey Lurie’s third attempt at buying an NFL team after falling short in bids to buy his boyhood team, the New England Patriots, and the Los Angeles Rams before getting the Eagles for $185 million in 1994. Under Lurie, the Eagles have been one of the NFL’s most consistent teams and finally brought a Super Bowl home in 2017 … by pulling off an upset of the Patriots.

It’s worth noting that Lurie is one of the great documentary film producers of all time and a three-time Academy Award winner.

18 Public Stockholders, Green Bay Packers, $4.6 Billion

Packers are the only publicly-owned franchise in the NFL

The Green Bay Packers are the only publicly owned pro sports team in North America, and the public has proven to be pretty incredible owners with four Super Bowl wins since the mid-1960s. There are approximately 537,000 owners of the team — the shareholders. Power to the people.

19 Jim Irsay, Indianapolis Colts, $4.4 Billion

Irsay, Colts suffered a major setback with Andrew Luck's retirement in 2019

Jim Irsay has been a pretty decent owner of the Indianapolis Colts since taking over the team from his father, Bob Irsay, in 1997. When teams say they’ve had bad luck, it’s usually just an excuse. The Colts really do have bad luck. They drafted quarterback Andrew Luck with the No. 1 overall pick in 2012, and after he made four Pro Bowls in his first seven seasons, he shocked the football world by retiring before the 2019 season.

20 Woody Johnson, New York Jets, $3.3 Billion

Johnson had done little that has worked while the owner of the Jets

Woody Johnson and his brother, Chris Johnson, are the primary owners of the New York Jets , but Woody has been running the show since they purchased the team 23 years ago. It’s been a tenure defined by gross ineptitude — one in which the Jets haven’t been to the playoffs since 2010. Woody Johnson isn’t just bad at being an NFL owner. He also ripped off the IRS for approximately $300 million in tax revenue by illegally purchasing false capital losses (fake debt) and was ordered to repay that money by the U.S. Government.