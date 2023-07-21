After Andre Onana completed his £47 million move to Manchester United from Inter Milan, how does he compare to the other 19 starting goalkeepers in the Premier League?

A new season is approaching which means it is about the time for fans to start comparing players from their club to those of their rivals.

Last season's Golden Glove winner was the man the Cameroon international will replace, David de Gea.

The Spaniard left United after the expiry of his contract following a 12-year stay at Old Trafford - and Onana has quite the act to follow.

With that in mind, read on to see our rankings of every Premier League side's current first-choice goalkeeper.

20 James Shea - Luton Town

Luton currently have three goalkeepers on their books, but Shea is the most likely to play as things stand having been at the club since 2017.

The Hatters could yet dip into the transfer market for a new number one before the season kicks off after last season's starter, Ethan Horvath, returned to his parent club.

19 Ethan Horvath - Nottingham Forest

The American is back at the City Ground after his successful spell at Luton in the Championship.

As with his former colleague, Shea, Horvath may not start the season as the first choice as former loanee Dean Henderson has been linked with a return to the club.

Wayne Hennessey is the only other senior keeper contracted to Forest, but the 36-year-old is now past his peak years.

18 Wes Foderingham - Sheffield United

Having played an important role in the Blades' promotion campaign in 2022/23, Foderingham can feel hard done by to finish so low in these rankings.

The English shot-stopper was a consistent performer in the Championship and is expected to remain the first choice as the club return to life in the top-flight.

With the occasional mistake in his game, the 32-year-old may not quite be up to the standard of his Premier League peers over the course of a full season.

17 Jason Steele - Brighton

Taking over as the number one from Robert Sanchez in the second half of the season, Steele is a member of the Brighton squad at risk of being replaced himself.

Not necessarily the best shot-stopper in the division but his calmness with the ball at his feet kept him in Roberto De Zerbi's plans.

Truth be told, neither Steele nor Sanchez seems to be their manager's ideal candidate in between the sticks and that is shown by the club looking at potential replacements.

16 James Trafford - Burnley

Perhaps recency bias is creeping in here slightly.

Trafford did not concede a single goal as England's Young Lions won the Under 21s European Championships in the summer.

Saving a crucial penalty in the final moments of the tournament with his side 1-0 against Spain, he helped his team triumph.

The 20-year-old is unproven in the top flight, but a move to Turf Moor provides the perfect opportunity for him to prove himself at the highest level.

15 Jose Sa - Wolves

Granted, his team did struggle throughout last season's campaign and did not cover themselves in glory defensively at all, but the contrast between Sa's two first campaigns at Molineux is alarming.

Being seen as one of the most impressive shot-stoppers in his debut season in England, the Portuguese keeper struggled a great deal in 2022/23.

He did keep 11 clean sheets in both campaigns, but conceded 18 more goals altogether in his second season.

14 Sam Johnstone - Crystal Palace

Capped three times for England, Johnstone is a very capable goalkeeper.

The fact he only nailed down a starting place towards the end of the season works against him slightly as there was obviously a close-call between him and Guaita.

Playing the ball out with his feet is not necessarily his strongest point and this does suit Palace because he is not asked to do so regularly.

He should keep the starting spot for the upcoming season and could make his way up this list with time and experience.

13 Neto - Bournemouth

Signing for struggling Bournemouth was an eyebrow-raising move for the Brazilian as he left Barcelona in search of first-team football.

From the club's point of view, it was a fantastic bit of business as Neto was impressive in helping the Cherries avoid the drop against all odds last season.

Featuring in 27 games, he kept 6 clean sheets which does not tell the whole story of his impressive form.

Without his presence last term, Bournemouth could have been in real trouble

12 Lukasz Fabianski - West Ham

A brilliant servant for the East London club, but is it time for Fabianski to make way for the younger Alphonse Areola?

Based on performances it could be the case with West Ham struggling in the league with the Poland international in goal.

When the understudy did play in the Europa Conference League, the Hammers won their first piece of silverware in over 40 years.

Maybe the Frenchman deserves a regular starting spot especially with Fabianski looking uncomfortable with the ball at his feet and making more errors than he previously did.

11 Jordan Pickford - Everton

Asking a neutral fan who Everton's most important player would result in many giving Pickford's name.

That opinion would be backed up by statistics in as much as the England number one made the third most saves in the last season with 123.

However, he did also face the third most shots-on-target (181)

Errors still exist in his game and his fiery temperament can sometimes cause him to lose his cool when a calmer head is required.

10 Kepa Arrizabalaga - Chelsea

That's right, the most expensive goalkeeper in the world is this low on the list.

Chelsea had a sub-par campaign last season - in which Kepa played the majority of their matches

He and Edouard Mendy struggled for consistency throughout 2022/23. As the latter has now departed Stamford Bridge for Saudi Arabia, Kepa looks likely to begin the new season with the gloves for Chelsea.

The Spaniard was notorious for having a hard time dealing with long-range efforts which cost his team on a number of occasions last term.

Fans of the Blues will be hoping he fares better under the management of new boss Mauricio Pochettino.

9 Guglielmo Vicario - Tottenham

With long-term no. 1 Hugo Lloris looking set for the exit door, Spurs will put their faith in 26-year-old Italian Vicario.

A £17.2 million signing from Empoli, Vicario likely won't be intimidated by the Premier League given that his former teammates nicknamed him 'Venom' due to the anger he was known to show on the pitch.

Ange Postecoglu needs big characters at Hotspur Way and he's certainly found one in his new shot-stopper.

8 Bernd Leno - Fulham

Leno has really proved his doubters wrong.

Having struggled at Arsenal, it was seen as a gamble for newly-promoted Fulham to take a punt on him last season.

It paid off big time however as Marco Silva's men achieved a top-half finish despite being one of the favourites to be relegated.

Leno kept eight clean sheets as his natural ability shone through.

If he can repeat his stellar first season at Craven Cottage, Fulham will be in good shape to have another strong campaign.

7 Emiliano Martinez - Aston Villa

It was a mixed bag of a season for the 30-year-old last term as he started in a side struggling for form and that appeared to impact Martinez's performances.

The arrival of Unai Emery put importance on Martinez using his feet to start build-up, and this approach caused some mistakes leading to goals at times.

He starred for Argentina - particularly in penalty shootouts - as they lifted the 2022 World Cup. This seemed to be the turning point.

The second half of the campaign saw the cheeky, talented goalkeeper we are familiar with. Now that he's back to his best, Villa have one of the most talented 'keepers in the league in their ranks.

6 Nick Pope - Newcastle

Starting last season in sensational form, Pope was part of a stubborn Newcastle backline that was the best in the entire division for the majority of the season.

He finished the campaign with 14 clean sheets which was a total only bettered by De Gea.

If this list was purely shot-stopping, Pope would be higher on the list, but his distribution works against him as he had quite a few nervy moments when asked to play the ball out from the back.

Few Newcastle fans would want to see anyone else apart from the 31-year-old in between the sticks at St. James' Park.

It has been quite a rise to prominence for the Sheffield-born man following back-to-back relegations only a few years ago.

Using his brilliant range of passing to get the Gunners on the attack quickly, Ramsdale has put his name among the best goalkeepers in the league during his two years at the Emirates.

The number of errors in his game has dramatically decreased, although they do still exist as he is sometimes beaten too easily at the near post, for example.

4 David Raya - Brentford

There's a reason the Spaniard has been linked with a move to either Tottenham or Man United - before the club opted for Onana.

Picking weaknesses in Raya's game is extremely difficult as his distribution is up there with the very best, his shot-stopping abilities have vastly improved, and he commands his area when crosses come in.

If he does get his move to a traditional 'top-six' club, he could end up in the conversation to be considered one of the best in his position.

3 Ederson - Manchester City

When it comes to distribution and being almost too calm with possession of the ball, there is no one in the Premier League better than Ederson.

The City man takes risks, but is good enough to get himself out of those situations on almost every occasion.

Conceding only 30 goals in 35 appearances in the league is brilliant, but those numbers could arguably be put down to City's solid defence for the most part.

Ederson can be prone to the odd howler, which keeps him just outside the top 2.

2 Andre Onana - Manchester United

It is an early shout for the incoming Cameroon international to be up there with the best goalkeepers in the league instantly.

He had a very solid campaign with Inter Milan in 2023/24, and Erik ten Hag will be hoping that continues into the upcoming season.

Onana is expected to be as composed on the ball as Ederson, with a huge passing range to potentially transform the way United play.

The 27-year-old has also been a more consistent shot-stopper than his City counterpart.

1 Alisson - Liverpool

The Brazilian was possibly the only Liverpool player that can look back at the 2022/23 season with his head held high.

Managing to keep the joint-second most clean sheets (14) was an impressive feat when considering the fragility of the defence in front of him.

He faced a lot more shots than Ederson due to the difference in quality between the teams they play for, but the Liverpool man kept three more clean sheets.

He managed to register an assist for Mohamed Salah against City to prove his distribution can be brilliant also.

Jurgen Klopp will demand far better from his side as a whole in 2023/24, but he'll have full confidence in his 30-year-old goalkeeper.