Manchester City lifted the Champions League to complete an incredible treble and bring the 2022/23 season to a close.

Premier League clubs have had varying degrees of success this year, with some emphatically avoiding relegation on the last day, while others massively over or underachieved.

So to reflect on the season, the team here at GIVEMESPORT thought we would give a grade to every club for their performances this season.

Every side will be rewarded a mark out of 10, with scores taking into account performances in cup competitions as well as the league.

As always, if you disagree with any of our shouts, feel free to let us know in our social media comments.

Be warned, Chelsea fans. This isn’t going to be pretty…

Grading every Premier League team’s performance this season

Arsenal – 7/10

A valiant effort from the Gunners this season, who pushed City for the Premier League title.

But a dismal April, paired with no silverware at all from the Europa League, Carabao Cup or FA Cup, means they finished the season empty-handed.

Promising? Sure. But room to improve next year.

Aston Villa – 7/10

Arsenal fans, before you leave angry comments about your rating being the same, it’s not about how you start, but how you finish.

Villa’s score up until October was at most a two, but going from three points above the relegation zone to qualifying for the Europa Conference League is an emphatic turnaround.

Bournemouth - 6/10

What a job Gary O’Neil has done for the Cherries.

Barely anyone thought they’d survive this season, but they were comfortably clear of the bottom three at the end.

Not a sensational year by any means, but certainly above expectations.

Brentford – 6/10

The Bees were dreaming of Europe at one point this season but finished two points outside the qualification spots in the end.

Early eliminations in both domestic cups also knock the grade down a bit, but a very solid season overall.

Ivan Toney celebrates after scoring against Manchester City

Brighton – 8/10

Started well. Lost their manager. Got even better with their new one. FA Cup semi-finalists. And qualified for Europe.

A great campaign for the Seagulls. Only some shock results like a thrashing by Everton prevented a higher score.

Chelsea – 1/10

It’s tempting to give a zero here, after failing to compete on any front, getting through four separate managers (yes, we’re counting Bruno Saltor) and recording their worst-ever points finish in the Premier League era.

Chelsea get one point for avoiding relegation and for recruiting promising young players. Even if it did cost them an outrageous sum.

Crystal Palace – 5/10

Sacking Patrick Vieira after a dismal run of form is the main blemish on their record this year, otherwise another solid mid-table finish for the Eagles.

Everton – 2/10

Another bleak season for Everton.

Yes, the Toffees survived on the final day. But they should not have been fighting for their Premier League futures in the first place.

Fulham – 6/10

Back in the top-flight, and with a top-half finish in their first season too.

Without an implosion in the FA Cup against Manchester United, they might have had a trip to Wembley to savour as well.

Leeds United – 1/10

It will be hard to find a Leeds fan who gives their side a higher score than this.

Relegation back to the second tier capped a truly terrible season for the Whites.

Leicester City – 1/10

Rinse and repeat what was said for Leeds.

This might be even worse to be fair, given Leicester’s qualification for Europe just a couple of seasons ago and their eighth-placed finish last year.

Nobody would have put them in the bottom three at the start of the season.

Liverpool – 4/10

Jurgen Klopp’s team salvaged a spot in the Europa League next season, but that doesn’t change the fact they fell way below expectations this year.

They are marked down for poor showings in cup competitions too. But expect a resurgence next year.

Manchester City – 10/10

If you were being harsh, you could say City should have won the Carabao Cup too.

But realistically, that would be the cherry on top of the icing of a very large cake. An incredible year for Pep Guardiola’s boys.

Manchester United – 8/10

Back in the Champions League and with another Carabao Cup in the cabinet. Not bad for Erik ten Hag’s first season in English football.

Newcastle United – 8/10

Not many people would have thought the Magpies would qualify for the Champions League at the start of the year. Finishing fourth is a big overachievement.

They came close to lifting the Carabao Cup too. Only an early elimination in the FA Cup to Sheffield Wednesday caps them at an eight.

Nottingham Forest – 6/10

Managed to survive after looking down and out at points this season.

That’s all that matters for Forest.

Southampton – 1/10

Relegation means the Saints fell way below expectations, so you can’t give them any higher than this.

The only positive for fans at the moment is that they are early favourites to bounce straight back up next season.

Tottenham Hotspur – 3/10

This might be harsh, but failing to qualify for Europe, despite your striker scoring 30 league goals, is a dreadful team effort.

No performances to shout about in Europe or domestic cups either.

West Ham United – 8/10

West Ham would have got a two for their Premier League performances. But their displays in the Conference League and that night in Prague are definitely worth a 10.

A first trophy since 1980 and back in the Europa League despite finishing 14th. Think any West Ham fan would take that.

Wolverhampton Wanderers – 5/10

No big things to shout about in the domestic cup competitions and a mid-table finish means a mid-score for Wolves.