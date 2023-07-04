The ownership of Premier League clubs has never been so important.

Years ago, football fans probably couldn't care less who owned their club. Now, it's vital you have an owner willing to dip into their deep pockets to fund transfers.

The likes of Newcastle and Manchester City are now essentially being owned by states, while there's an increasing number of billionaire owners. If you don't have a rich owner, it's going to be very difficult to be competitive in the greatest league in the world.

But which clubs have the richest owners ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League season?

Well, with help from Planet Football, we've ranked every Premier League owner in terms of their wealth.

Some of the money involved is simply ridiculous.

20 Burnley – Alan Pace (Unknown)

Alan Pace is the managing partner of ALK Capital. Velocity Sports Partners (VSP), the sports investment department of ALK Capital, purchased an 84 percent share in Burnley for £170 million in December 2020. However, Pace's net worth is currently unknown.

19 Luton Town – David Wilkinson (£25.74million)

Luton achieving promotion to the Premier League is an incredible success story. David Wilkinson was voted chairman in 2018 and is a lifelong Luton fan. Wilkinson was a founding member of Luton Town 2020, the consortium of supporters who led the club out of administration in 2008.

18 Sheffield United – Abdullah bin Musaid Al Saud (£158million)

Abdullah bin Musaid Al Saud is the former general president of Saudi Arabia's General Sports Authority. He purchased a 50 percent stake in then-League One club Sheffield United and became co-chairman with Kevin McCabe. In 2019, he assumed full control of the club after a High Court decision.

17 Brentford – Matthew Benham (£220million)

The Brentford fan established his wealth through gambling firms such as Matchbook and Smartodds. He took control of the Bees in 2012 and also owns Danish side FC Midtjylland. He's become a bit of a hero among the fanbase with a statistical model helping Brentford establish themselves as a regular Premier League club, as well as helping build a brand-new stadium.

16 Nottingham Forest – Evangelos Marinakis (£489million)

The Greek hasn't held back in terms of investing in the transfer market following Nottingham Forest's return to the Premier League. It worked as they managed to stay up during the 2022/23 campaign. Evangelos Marinakis also owns Olympiacos.

15 Brighton – Tony Bloom (£1.03billion)

Tony Bloom actually made his billions through gambling, specifically poker. He bought his boyhood club in 2009 and has overseen their incredible rise with a clear philosophy and incredible success in the transfer market.

14 Bournemouth – William P. Foley (£1.26billion)

US billionaire Bill Foley recently assumed control at the Vitality Stadium. He's the chairman of Fidelity National Financial, Cannae Holdings and Black Knight Financial Services. He also owns NHL side, Vegas Golden Knights and a stake in French Ligue 1 club FC Lorient.

13 Everton – Farhad Moshiri (£2.29billion)

Moshiri was previously a shareholder of Arsenal but sold his shares in 2016 and took ownership of Everton. Along with chairman Bill Kenwright, Moshiri has splashed the cash at Everton with very little success.

12 Manchester United – Glazer Family (£3.71billion)

How much longer will Avram and Joel Glazer be in charge of Manchester United? The brothers took control of the club following their father's - Malcolm Glazer's - death. Both Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim are currently in the running to become the new owners.

11 Crystal Palace – John Textor, David Blitzer, Josh Harris, Steve Parish (£4.34billion)

Josh Harris also owns NHL's New Jersey Devils and NBA's Philadelphia 76ers along with business partner David Blitzer. Steve Parish has been the club chairman since 2010.

10 Tottenham – Joe Lewis, Daniel Levy (£4.58billion)

Daniel Levy may be the chairman of Tottenham, but Joe Lewis is ENIC Group's major shareholder (70.6%). ENIC have been at Spurs since 2001 and, while Levy is seen at every match, Lewis lives in the tax exile of the Bahamas.

9 Wolves – Guo Guangchang, Liang Xinjun, Wang Qunbin (£5.45billion)

Guo Guangchang has been chairman of the Fosun Group, based in Shanghai and Hong Kong. He bought Wolves in 2016 for just £45 million and helped return them to the Premier League.

8 West Ham – David Sullivan, Daniel Kretinsky (£5.76billion)

David Sullivan and the late David Gold earned their fortunes in the soft porn industry. They initially owned Birmingham before buying their boyhood club, West Ham, in 2010.

7 Fulham – Shahid Khan (£6.24billion)

Shahid Khan also owns NFL side Jacksonville Jaguars and is the co-owner of wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling with his son, Tony.

6 Liverpool – John W. Henry, Tom Werner (£7.74billion)

John Henry is the head of Fenway Sports Group and has been in charge of Liverpool since 2010. He also owns the Boston Red Sox.

5 Aston Villa – Wes Edens, Nassef Sawiris (£9.39billion)

Nassef Sawiris is the youngest son of Egyptian billionaire, Onsi Sawiris. He saved Aston Villa from apparent administration under Tony Xia, buying a 55 per cent controlling stake. He also owns a stake in Adidas.

4 Arsenal – Stan Kroenke (£10.18billion)

Stan Kroenke married Ann Walton, an heiress of the US supermarket Walmart, in 1974. He then founded a real estate development group. He also owns other sports teams including the LA Rams, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Rapids.

3 Chelsea – Todd Boehly, Hansjorg Wyss, Mark Walter (£12.47billion)

Todd Boehly bought Chelsea from Roman Abramovich for £4.2 billion and has already invested a lot of money into the club without many results. Boehly is the co-founder and chairman of a private investment firm called Elridge Industries. He also owns a stake in the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team.

2 Manchester City – Abu Dhabi United Group, Silver Lake (£17.37billion)

Sheikh Mansour bought Manchester City back in 2008, and they've been transformed into the best club side in world football. Mansour is the deputy prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, and is part of the royal family of Abu Dhabi.

1 Newcastle United – Saudi Public Investment Fund, RB Sports & Media, PCP Capital Partners (£489billion)

Newcastle have some of the richest - and most powerful - people in the world in charge of them. Chaired by Mohammed bin Salman and governed by Al-Rumayyan, Newcastle could follow in Manchester City's footsteps in terms of dominating English football in years to come. They're already back in the Champions League.