Highlights A strong centre-back partnership is crucial for success in the Premier League. Manchester City's Ruben Dias and Manuel Akanji were integral in their historic treble last season.

Teams like Luton Town and Sheffield United have weaker centre-back partnerships, with unproven players and defensive weaknesses.

Arsenal's William Saliba and Ben White have the potential to be one of the best centre-back pairings in England, while Manchester United's Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez were instrumental in their team's improvement last season.

A strong defence is at the heart of any good team and for anyone to succeed in the Premier League, they'll need a competent centre-back partnership capable of carrying the team at times.

There's no way Manchester City complete their historic treble last season if they didn't have Ruben Dias and Manuel Akanji holding the fort at the back, and a large reason for Manchester United's resurgence under Erik ten Hag was Raphael Varane's impressive alliance with Lisandro Martinez.

With the new season upon us, and teams significantly strengthening this summer, it's time to weigh up each side's centre-back duos and see how they rate when compared against each other.

Here's every centre-back partnership in the Premier League this year ranked from worst to best.

20 Luton Town - Tom Lockyer & Mads Andersen

If Luton Town's first game of the season is anything to go by, the club might not even play with two centre-backs this season. The side deployed a back three against Brighton & Hove Albion in their Premier League debut, but with Tom Lockyer and Mads Andersen both included, and both traditionally centre-backs, this is what we're working with.

Andersen joined the club this summer from Barnsley in League One, while club captain Lockyer has been at the club for three years, having joined from Charlton Athletic in 2020. In terms of where they've been and their unproven nature in the top flight, it's hard to rank these guys any higher than dead last, unfortunately.

19 Sheffield United - Anel Ahmedhodzic & John Egan

Newly promoted Sheffield United have a tough task ahead of them this season. The Blades haven't had the greatest of transfer windows as they prepare for a fight to stay in England's top flight, and their defence is one of the weakest in the league right now.

While Anel Ahmedhodzic and John Egan have both impressed at various moments of their careers at Bramall Lane so far, the Bosnian is yet to prove himself in the Premier League, so it remains to be seen just how well he'll adapt.

18 AFC Bournemouth - Illya Zabarnyi & Marcos Senesi

After exceeding expectations last season, AFC Bournemouth surprisingly sacked Gary O'Neill and replaced him with Andoni Iraola in the summer.

The manager has an impressive record in Spain and the side has had a fantastic transfer window so far, but the centre-back partnership of Illya Zabarnyi and Marcos Senesi could still be improved. The duo have played 37 games in England's top flight combined so far and considering no one conceded more than the Cherries in the league last year and survived the drop, it's clear there's a lot to work on at the back.

17 Nottingham Forest - Scott McKenna & Joe Worrall

Nottingham Forest actually play three centre-backs at the back this year, but considering Scott McKenna and Joe Worrall are the two who have played the most minutes so far, they're the pair we're going with here.

McKenna struggled with injuries last year but seems to have fully recovered and alongside captain Worrall, the two will look to improve upon last season's defensive struggles. Only Bournemouth conceded more than Forest and remained in the league. Alongside Willy Boly, the pair will be influential to any level of success Forest may have, but the area remains one of the weakest in the squad.

16 Burnley - Ameen Al-Dakhil & Dara O'Shea

Many have predicted that Burnley will defy the odds and surprise a lot of sides in the Premier League this year. Under Vincent Kompany, there's a general belief that the club could comfortably avoid relegation.

With some smart business this summer, the squad is looking strong and with Dara O'Shea joining from West Bromwich Albion, the club's centre-back position has strengthened. Alongside Ameen Al-Dakhil, O'Shea makes up one half of a formidable back-line that will likely play a key role in the Clarets doing well this year.

15 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Craig Dawson & Max Kilman

Craig Dawson has been more than a serviceable Premier League centre-back throughout his career, but at the age of 33, it's fair to say he's taken a step back. Max Kilman, on the other hand, hasn't even hit his prime yet, and the pair should complement each other well.

Many tipped the midlands club to struggle this year, but if their performance against Man United was anything to go by, they should be just fine. The duo of Dawson and Kilman looked assured at the back and with the club's recent struggles offensively, the pair are likely to be the difference between a successful season and a disappointing one.

14 Everton - Michael Keane & James Tarkowski

Despite the fact both men are now 30 years old, the Toffees will need Michael Keane and James Tarkowski at their best this season if they're to avoid another relegation battle.

Former Burnley man Tarkowski has demonstrated his ability in the top flight for years now, and you only have to look at how Everton did when Keane played last season compared to when he didn't to see how big a role he plays in the team. With a serious lack of firepower up top, they'll need to be at their best defensively this season and that won't be too unreasonable with these two at the back.

13 West Ham United - Nayef Aguerd & Kurt Zouma

After an up and-down season last year that saw West Ham United struggle in the Premier League but thrive in Europe, the club had a big summer on their hands. Losing Declan Rice, they had big shoes to fill and may have done so with Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse, but their defence is largely unchanged.

Initially linked with Harry Maguire, the move collapsed, and they're back at it with Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma as their first-choice centre-backs once again. Without Rice, the pair won't have the talisman in front to protect them anymore and things will likely get a whole lot tougher. The pair should rise to the occasion, though.

12 Fulham - Tim Ream & Issa Diop

Last year, Fulham smashed pre-season expectations and comfortably avoided a relegation battle, with the Cottagers finishing 10th. With that being said, the underlying numbers showed they over-performed defensively and if they're to repeat the feat this season, they'll need to step things up again at the back.

Tim Ream and Issa Diop have plenty of experience in the Premier League's top flight and with Fulham adding Calvin Bassey to the side, the move should motivate the pair to give it their all this year and provide the necessary competition to improve the defence.

11 Crystal Palace - Marc Guehi & Joachim Andersen

While a lot of focus has surrounded Crystal Palace's offensive capabilities this season, with the departure of Wilfried Zaha and the emergence of Eberechi Eze last year, the club will likely have to rely on their impressive defence at numerous points this year.

Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen have been fantastic for the side and will play significant roles for the club and its success this season. The loss of Zaha will be huge, but defensively, they should be as good as they've ever been in the top flight.

10 Brentford - Nathan Collins & Ethan Pinnock

Brand-new signing Nathan Collins will be a huge addition to Brentford's back-line and partnered with Ethan Pinnock, they should be instrumental in the Bees' success.

While the club plays five at the back, these two will be the most important components if they're to succeed. Thomas Frank's side have gone from strength to strength since they were promoted to the Premier League in 2021, so it's hard to imagine they'll do anything but impress again this year and these two will be significant in that.

9 Brighton & Hove Albion - Lewis Dunk & Jan Paul van Hecke

Losing someone like Levi Colwill would be disastrous for almost every team, but Brighton & Hove Albion have shown time and time again that they're capable of replacing stars and somehow continuing to get better.

That might not necessarily be the case this year, but their new pairing of Lewis Dunk and Jan Paul van Hecke has already gotten off to a strong start and that shouldn't change going forward. After impressing on loan at Blackburn Rovers, first-team opportunities were hard to come by for Van Hecke last season, but he seems primed for a run in the side this year, and he won't disappoint.

Dunk has already proven time and time again that he is a solid top-flight defender and that won't change anytime soon. While it will be their offense that shines largely throughout this season, Brighton's defence will also be in top form and these two will be key.

8 Tottenham Hotspur - Cristian Romero & Micky van de Ven

With Harry Kane's departure last week, this season just got a whole lot tougher for Tottenham Hotspur and with their attack inevitably taking a step back, they're going to need their defence to step up. With Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven lining up in the middle, that shouldn't be too big an issue.

Sure, there'll be growing pains, with Van de Ven joining from VFL Wolsburg this summer and the 22-year-old sure to take time finding his feet, but before long they'll form a solid partnership. Ange Postecoglou's team will have plenty of ups and downs this year, but these guys should provide plenty of highlights.

7 Aston Villa - Pau Torres & Ezri Konsa

The loss of Tyrone Mings is a huge blow to Aston Villa, after the centre-back suffered a serious injury against Newcastle United in the opening game of the season, ruling him out for quite some time.

Adding Pau Torres to the side this summer, though, should make the absence a little easier to deal with, and his partnership with Ezri Konsa could quickly become one of the most impressive in England. The former Villarreal man shone in La Liga and Konsa was excellent last season. Under Unai Emery, the two should shine together and play a major role in the club taking a step forward this season.

6 Chelsea - Thiago Silva & Levi Colwill

You could substitute either Thiago Silva or Levi Colwill out for Axel Disasi here as Chelsea are primed to play with three at the back this year, but the prior two and their proven Premier League track records are what give them the nod here.

Silva has aged like a fine wine and has been fantastic for the Blues since he joined the club in 2020, while Colwill had a standout season on loan at Brighton last year and is ready to make a spot in the backline at Stamford Bridge his own this campaign. After a disastrous season last year, Chelsea need a bounce-back year and are on the right track having significantly improved the defence with both Colwill and Disasi.

5 Newcastle United - Sven Botman & Fabian Schar

Considering the excellent work Newcastle United have done strengthening the side in a variety of areas on the pitch, it's a testament to how impressive their pairing at the back between Sven Botman and Fabian Schar is that they've been largely left untouched.

One of the very best defences in England last year, these two had a major role in the club's success. Botman was a wonderful addition to the team and Schar has gone from strength to strength under Eddie Howe. With the Magpies returning to the Champions League, these two have a lot of work on their hands this year, but are more than up for the task.

4 Liverpool - Virgil van Dijk & Ibrahima Konate

After an uncharacteristically poor season last year, Liverpool will surely perform much better this time out. After significantly strengthening their midfield, we could see a major revival from the side. A lot of attention has been spent on the team's engine room and forward line, but their defence will need to be at its best as well if they're to improve.

With Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate in the heart of the backline, that shouldn't be too much to ask either. The pair have both looked great during their careers at Anfield and while the former Southampton man Van Dijk may not be the world beater he was several seasons ago, he's still an impressive top-flight defender and paired with Konate, who has been fantastic at Anfield, they're one of the best pairs in England.

3 Manchester United - Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez

After several rough seasons, United took a significant step forward last season under Erik ten Hag, and Varane and Martinez's pairing at the back played a huge role in that.

The duo quickly found their feet together and struck up a solid partnership. Despite struggling up top, United finished third in the league and secured a return to the Champions League, and it was due to their sensational defensive performances, spearheaded by these two men. Expect that to continue this year.

2 Arsenal - William Saliba & Ben White

With the injury to Jurrien Timber, it remains to be seen whether Mikel Arteta intends to deploy Ben White as a right-back again this year, but the former Brighton man is a natural centre-back and having started there in the opening game of the season alongside William Saliba, we're including him in the Gunners' selection here.

If the pair are to play together going forward, there's no telling how strong Arsenal can become. Initially signing in 2019, Saliba had to wait for his time in the Gunners lineup, but once he got there, he certainly made the most of it, becoming one of the best centre-backs in England. With these two together, there are few centre-back pairings in the world who can compare, and only one in England.

1 Manchester City - Ruben Dias & Manuel Akanji

Ruben Dias has been one of the best defenders in the world since he joined Manchester City in 2019, so his place among the best centre-back partnership should surprise no one.

Manuel Akanji's emergence as one half of the duo came as a major surprise to many, though, with the former Borussia Dortmund star initially signed to add depth to Pep Guardiola's side, but with John Stones being moved further up the field, he has made that centre-back role his own. However, with Josko Gvardiol's arrival, might we see the Swiss defender drop out of the lineup as the season progresses?

But back to Dias and Akanji. The pair thrived together last season and were key components of one of the best defences in the league. They have spent just one year together, but already have a trophy cabinet that most decorated partnerships would be envious of. The club's historic treble likely wouldn't have come if these two weren't holding up the fort at the back. It's hard to think of any centre-back duos in the world who are better, and there are certainly none in England.