With the international break currently upon us, it's interesting to note that a report in the Daily Mail suggests that the FA could be on the lookout for a new England manager in the near future. Indeed, it's claimed that Gareth Southgate may step down after Euro 2024, but it's not yet known who will be lined up to replace him.

Natrually, there are a number of names that spring to mind a candidates and so we've decided to rank 13 options from least likely to most likely. Enjoy!

12 Ange Postecoglou

Having only just arrived in England, and having made a brilliant start to life as Tottenham Hostpur manager, this is quite an unrealistic option. But who knows where Ange Postecoglou will be by the time the Three Lions are looking for a new head coach?

He's already proven himself in Great Britain with an outstanding tenure as Celtic manager, while the 58-year-old also has experience on the intentional stage too as Australia boss between 2013–2017. What's more, his ability to bring the good vibes back to Spurs after years of misery, echoes what Southgate did when taking charge of England. It's certainly an outside shot but could be one to consider.

11 Frank Lampard

After an okay spell with Derby County, Frank Lampard was fast-tracked by the powers that be at Stamford Bridge and handed the Chelsea manager's job. It didn't go well for him at all at the club where he shone for many years but he still managed to land on his feet after being sacked as he took charge of Everton next. While he initially helped keep the Toffees from relegation, that was about as good as it got for the Englishman as he was fired the following season with just three wins from 20 games in the Premier League.

Remarkably, he was later handed a second shot at Chelsea, tasked with steadying the ship following Graham Potter's woeful time in West London. This went even worse than his first spell, though, as the Blues crashed out of the Champions League and slumped to a 12th-placed finish in the Premier League. With all that in mind, despite having done nothing to prove he is a good enough coach to be appointed as England manager, Lampard still appears to somehow be in with an outside shout of landing the job.

10 Jose Mourinho

The 60-year-old has long been touted as a possible option to come in as England manager and at the peak of his powers he certainly would have been an interesting individual to take charge of the Three Lions. Of course, Jose Mourinho is a knock-out tournament specialist – having won the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League – so could, in theory, be the perfect man for the job.

However, his fairly toxic and happily confrontational managerial style is at complete odds with the culture of kindness Southgate has built up over the years, so it might not be the best direction to head. What's more, for now, Mourinho is still calling the shots in Italy with Roma so may not even be on the market when the FA begin their search.

9 Steven Gerrard

Much like Lampard, Steven Gerrard had an outstanding career in the Premier League as a footballer but has failed to deliver the same level of quality from the touchlines. The Liverpool legend lasted just 11 months in charge at Aston Villa, before getting the sack following the club's sixth defeat in just 11 league games.

In his final season, he won just two of 12 Premier League matches and his failings were cast in an even poorer light when Unai Emery took over and managed to get the Villans into Europe before the campaign was over. Gerrard has since found himself another job and is now working for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq but it just feels unwise to completely rule him out of the running as a possible future England manager.

8 Sarina Wiegman

Sarina Wiegman has done a fantastic job on the international scene in her career so far. Indeed, before taking charge of the England Women's team, she won the UEFA Women's Championship with the Netherlands in 2017, while also finishing runners-up with them at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup runner-up. Incredibly, she has matched this feat with the Lionesses, winning the 2022 Euros but sadly falling short at the final hurdle yet again at the World Cup this summer.

For all her success, she certainly would make a strong and exciting candidate to come in and replace Southgate. Her current relationship with the FA could also make for a smooth transition. However, it would be patronising to assume she would want to swap women's football to try her hand in the men's game, which is why Wiegman doesn't feature as a more likely option on this list.

7 Mauricio Pochettino

The former Tottenham boss is another to have been previously viewed as an ideal option for England one day but of course, has plenty on his hands for the time being as he looks to turn chaos into consistency at Chelsea. It's not been a great start to life at Stamford Bridge, though, with just one win from four so far in the Premier League.

And after watching Todd Boehly ruthlessly sack Thomas Tuchel and then Graham Potter last term, there is no guarantee that Poch will be around in the long term. If the Argentine is on the market when Southgate leaves, he could well be one of the first names on the shortlist.

6 Pep Guardiola

The Manchester City boss has already been touted as a name to be targetted by the FA should Southgate walk away from his job after Euro 2024. The timing could work out well too, with Pep Guardiola's contract at the Etihad set to expire in 2025.

This would be the biggest coup for England, and it would be fascinating to see just what would happen if he did take charge – from crazy tactical decisions to inspiring potential Ballon d'Or winners – but it remains unclear if the 52-year-old would have any interest in taking the job. Still, he could be open to a new challenge and international football is one area of the game Guardiola has yet to conquer as a manager.

5 Julian Nagelsmann

Still only 36 years of age, Julian Nagelsmann is one of the most high-profile managers in the game to currently be without a job. After being harshly sacked at Bayern Munich last season, he flirted with the vacant position at Spurs over the summer but that never came to pass.

Around the same time, however, it was reported by Sky Sports that he did want to work in England at a Premier League club. Perhaps he'd settle for the national team job instead. Should he still be available when the FA are on the hunt for a new head coach, they would surely consider an approach for a manager of his calibre.

4 Roberto Mancini

The FA will ultimately be looking for someone who has experience in England but also on the international stage. Well, in Roberto Mancini they have a perfect mix of both. Indeed, he was a Premier League winner with Manchester City and, of course, led Italy to their EURO 2020 triumph – against England at Wembley no less.

His inability to secure qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is a mark against the Italian's name but the 58-year-old could be a smart option. For the time being, though, he has taken over as Saudi Arabia's national team head coach.

3 Eddie Howe

As Eddie Howe took his plucky Bournemouth side from the precipice of League Two all the way up into the top flight, there were shouts that he could one day be the national team manager. His time at Newcastle United since then probably hasn't done him any harm on that front either.

Still, with the Magpies now funded by the limitless wealth of the Saudi Public Investment Fund, you get the sense that they could eventually opt to put their faith in a more glamorous manager. A slow start to the season hasn't helped Howe's cause either. If Amanda Staveley and co do opt to cut ties with the 45-year-old, he would be an obvious name to end up in the England hot seat.

2 Lee Carsley

While he may have been a Republic of Ireland international – who made 40 appearances for his nation between 1997 and 2008 – Lee Carsley is more recently appreciated for what he has achieved in England. After all, the 49-year-old brought glory to the nation's under-21s this summer by winning the Euro U21 tournament.

Seeing as Southgate managed the England U21 team before being promoted to the senior job in 2016, it wouldn't be a shock if the FA tried to repeat this trick once more. It worked out well last time, so why not do it again? Especially considering some of those successful youngsters will soon be involved in the first team anyway, such as Levi Colwill who could make his debut in the current international break.

1 Graham Potter

Out of all the candidates right now, it's hard to look beyond Graham Potter as the most likely individual to be handed the job. Although his spell with Chelsea was fairly disastrous, considering all the chaos surrounding that club, he can hardly shoulder all the blame.

It shouldn't be forgotten that Potter did brilliantly to forge a career in the top flight from humble beginnings, impressing at Östersund and Swansea City before ending up at Brighton where he established himself as one of the brightest young coaches in world football.

Still only 48, the Englishman will have learned from his time at Stamford Bridge and can take that experience into his next job. What's more, considering his mild-mannered approach with the press, it does feel as though he'd be a natural fit to come in and take over from Southgate.