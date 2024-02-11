Quick Links
EURO 2024 is fast approaching, as Germany prepares to host the 17th edition of the competition. The globally-watched tournament was first introduced in 1960 when just four teams participated, nowadays 24 teams compete for the desired trophy across six groups after a series of qualification matches. England and France are considered joint favourites to win the competition by bookmakers whilst defending champions Italy are surprisingly unfancied to retain the silverware.
As Germany prepares to welcome a plethora of global stars, including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe, GIVEMESPORT has ranked the Golden Boot contenders at EURO 2024.
It's important to note, each player will be ranked on the following factors:
- Goal record in qualifying
- Performances during the 2023/24 season
- Goal record at previous EUROs
|
Top 10 Golden Boot contenders at EURO 2024
Rank
Player
Country
|
Club
1
Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal
|
Al-Nassr
2
Kylian Mbappe
France
|
Paris Saint-Germain
3
Harry Kane
England
|
Bayern Munich
4
Romelu Lukaku
Belgium
|
AS Roma
5
Alvaro Morata
Spain
|
Atletico Madrid
6
Niclas Fullkrug
Germany
|
Borussia Dortmund
7
Robert Lewandowski
Poland
|
Barcelona
8
Memphis Depay
Netherlands
|
Atletico Madrid
9
Federico Chiesa
Italy
|
Juventus
10
Patrik Schick
Czech Republic
|
Bayer Leverkusen
10 Patrik Schick
Czech Republic and Bayer Leverkusen
Patrick Schick topped the goalscoring charts along with Cristiano Ronaldo at EURO 2020 after netting five goals, though, the Portuguese forward acclaimed the Golden Boot award thanks to his one assist. The Czech Republic centre-forward led his nation to the quarter-finals of the competition and scored a quite mesmeric long-range strike against Scotland in the group stages which was named Goal of the Tournament.
Repeating a similar tally this time around may be a tall order given his nation are in a group with Portugal and Turkey, with the final team yet to be confirmed, but he has shown he is capable.
|
Patrik Schick's Career Stats
Team
Appearances
Goals
|
Assists
Sparta Prague
10
1
|
0
Bohemians 1905
29
9
|
1
Sampdoria
35
13
|
4
AS Roma
58
8
|
3
RB Leipzig
28
10
|
3
Bayer Leverkusen
102
47
|
9
Czech Republic
35
18
|
6
|
Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 08/02/2024
9 Federico Chiesa
Italy and Juventus
Reigning champions Italy could become only the second team in history to retain the European Championship, having won the edition in 2020. Federico Chiesa starred in the triumph at the last tournament and will be hoping to add to his tally of seven goals for his country. The 26-year-old missed much of the qualifying matches through injury but did net a brace in a 5-2 win against North Macedonia.
Chiesa has netted six times for Juventus during the 2023/24 campaign and is entering the prime years of his career, so the Golden Boot award is certainly an achievement in reach for the supremely talented 26-year-old.
|
Federico Chiesa's Career Stats
Team
Appearances
Goals
|
Assists
Fiorentina
153
34
|
25
Juventus
113
28
|
22
Italy
44
7
|
7
|
Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 08/02/2024
8 Memphis Depay
Centre-forward for Netherlands and Atletico Madrid
Memphis Depay has a phenomenal record for the Netherlands, scoring 44 goals in 88 appearances and is certainly a contender for the Golden Boot award at EURO 2024. The former Manchester United forward netted twice at the last EUROs and laid on an assist across four outings before his side bowed out in the last 16 against Czech Republic. If Ronald Koeman's side are to better their last 16 finish this time around, it wouldn't at all be surprising to see Memphis towards the top of the goal-scoring charts.
The 29-year-old is in the peak years of his career and could be the main man for his nation in Germany.
|
Memphis Depay's Career Stats
Team
Appearances
Goals
|
Assists
PSV Eindhoven
124
50
|
29
Manchester United
53
7
|
6
Lyon
124
50
|
29
Barcelona
42
14
|
2
Atletico Madrid
27
11
|
2
Netherlands
88
44
|
29
|
Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 08/02/2024
7 Robert Lewandowski
Poland and Barcelona
Robert Lewandowski has been one of the most prolific strikers in the world over the last decade and will be fancied to win the Golden Boot Award at EURO 2024 - if Poland manage to qualify that is. The 35-year-old has scored 82 goals for his country across 146 appearances and netted twice at the last EUROs before exiting in the group-stage phase. The Barcelona forward is entering the twilight of his career but has shown little signs of slowing down.
Lewandowski has scored 14 goals whilst laying on six assists for the La Liga giants during the 2023/24 campaign, as his side sit third, still in the race to retain the title.
|
Robert Lewandowski's Career Stats
Team
Appearances
Goals
|
Assists
Znicz Pruszkow
32
21
|
1
Lech Poznan
82
41
|
20
Borussia Dortmund
187
103
|
42
Bayern Munich
375
344
|
73
Barcelona
77
47
|
14
Poland
146
82
|
31
|
Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 08/02/2024
6 Niclas Fullkrug
Borussia Dortmund and Germany
Niclas Fullkrug made his international debut for Germany at age 29 and become the oldest outfield debutant for his country in 20 years. The Borussia Dortmund forward has enjoyed a late rise to the elite level and his output since arriving on the international stage has been prolific. Fullkrug has netted 10 times in 13 appearances for Germany, with seven of those 13 outings coming off the bench.
If he manages to gain a place as a starter in Julian Nagelsmann's side, he could shine at the EUROs and become the main source of goals. With the hosts expected to reach the latter stages of the competition, Fullkrug could get enough game time to win the Golden Boot award.
|
Niclas Fullkrug
Team
Appearances
Goals
|
Assists
Germany
13
10
|
2
Werder Bremen
124
49
|
16
SpVgg Greuther Furth
24
6
|
1
1.FC Nurnberg
59
18
|
11
Hannover 96
80
24
|
8
Borussia Dortmund
25
10
|
6
Germany
13
10
|
2
|
Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 08/02/2024
5 Alvaro Morata
Atletico Madrid and Spain
Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata has been in fine goal-scoring form for Diego Simeone's team, having scored 19 goals across 31 appearances throughout the 2023/24 season. The former Chelsea forward is the joint-top scorer in the Champions League and netted four goals in qualifying for Spain, including a hat-trick against Georgia. So heading into the EUROs in Germany, Morata will be full of confidence in front of goal.
Spain, who reached the semi-finals of EURO 2020, will be hoping to go a couple of steps better and their 31-year-old captain will likely play a pivotal role in any success they do have. Morata has made 10 appearances at the EUROs previously and has scored six times.
|
Alvaro Morata's Career Stats
Team
Appearances
Goals
|
Assists
Real Madrid
95
31
|
11
Juventus
185
59
|
39
Chelsea
72
24
|
6
Atletico Madrid
137
56
|
12
Spain
69
34
|
7
|
Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 08/02/2024
4 Romelu Lukaku
Belgium and AS Roma
Romelu Lukaku was the top scorer in EUROs qualifying, netting 14 times across just eight outings, so naturally he's expected to be among the goals in Germany. The former Manchester United and Chelsea forward scored four times at the previous EUROs, only one behind Golden Boot winner Ronaldo. Now aged 30, Lukaku is a veteran striker who has been around the block, and will likely be among the top scorers at the competition should his nation reach the latter stages.
Belgium are up against Slovakia and Romania in Group E, with the final team yet to be decided, but the expectation is that they'll progress. A run to the final would set Lukaku up nicely to be a firm contender for the top goal-scorer award too.
|
Romelu Lukaku's Career Stats
Team
Appearances
Goals
|
Assists
RSC Anderlecht
98
41
|
17
Chelsea
59
15
|
3
West Bromwich Albion
38
17
|
7
Everton
166
87
|
29
Manchester United
96
42
|
13
Inter
132
78
|
23
AS Roma
28
15
|
2
Belgium
113
83
|
16
|
Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 08/02/2024
3 Harry Kane
England and Bayern Munich
Harry Kane has been firing in the goals for Bayern Munich since making an £86m move from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2023. The 30-year-old centre-forward is the top scorer in the Bundesliga having scored 24 goals in 20 appearances. Kane has played 11 games at the EUROs previously, netting four times whilst turning provider on three occasions.
England are joint favourites to win the competition along with France, so if that expectation come to fruition, the former Spurs forward will likely play a key role in achieving the feat and could well be a contender for the Golden Boot Award.
|
Harry Kane's Career Stats
Team
Appearances
Goals
|
Assists
Tottenham Hotspur
430
278
|
64
Leyton Orient
18
5
|
0
Millwall
27
9
|
5
Norwich
5
0
|
1
Leicester
15
2
|
0
Bayern Munich
27
28
|
8
England
89
62
|
19
|
Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 08/02/2024
2 Kylian Mbappe
France and Paris Saint-Germain
Kylian Mbappe is widely considered as one of the best players in the world and will be raring to right the wrongs of the last EUROs, which saw France bow out in the round of 16 on penalties against Switzerland. The Paris Saint-Germain wide player missed the crucial spot kick, as his side fell to a 5-4 defeat in the shootout.
After starring at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, helping Les Bleus reach the final whilst picking up the Golden Boot Award, Mbappe will likely be the talisman for his country once more and stands every chance of topping the goal-scoring charts.
|
Kylian Mbappe's Career Stats
Team
Appearances
Goals
|
Assists
Monaco
60
27
|
16
Paris Saint-Germain
288
241
|
105
France
75
46
|
30
|
Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 08/02/2024
1 Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal and Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo netted five goals at the previous EUROs and was crowned top goalscorer, so he's more than capable of replicating that feat in a world-class Portugal side this time around. The Al-Nassr forward celebrated his 39th birthday in February 2024 but has shown little signs of slowing down at club and international level. Ronaldo leads the goalscoring charts in the Saudi Pro League having struck 20 times across just 18 outings.
The Real Madrid legend has also continued to deliver for his national team and was the second top scorer in EUROs qualifying, netting 10 times. It may be Ronaldo's final international tournament, so it'd be fitting for him to bow out with the Golden Boot and a second EUROs title.
|
Cristiano Ronaldo's Career Stats
Team
Appearances
Goals
|
Assists
Sporting
31
5
|
6
Manchester United
346
145
|
64
Real Madrid
438
450
|
131
Juventus
134
101
|
22
Al-Nassr
44
38
|
13
Portugal
205
128
|
46
|
Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 08/02/2024