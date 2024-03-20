Highlights The World Cup has seen some legendary names grace the tournament during its illustrious history.

The likes of Ronaldo and Diego Maradona are among the stars who have stepped up in the biggest moments for their countries.

Kylian Mbappe's astonishing hat-trick for France against Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final is among the greatest performances ever.

The World Cup is undoubtedly the biggest event in football. Every four years, since 1930, the world's best teams battle it out to see which one of them dominates the rest. It's not uncommon at these tournaments for one - or even several - players to stand out with an extraordinary individual performance. This article takes a look back at the seven greatest of all time, and there are some legendary names and matches that feature.

Ranking factors

To select them, we decided to use a number of criteria, including:

The context of the event

The exceptional value of the performance

The historical aspect

Ranking the Greatest Individual Performances in World Cup History Rank Player Country World Cup Opponent Stage 1 Diego Maradona Argentina 1986 England Semi-final 2 Kylian Mbappe France 2022 Argentina Final 3 Zinedine Zidane France 2006 Brazil Quarter-final 4 Sir Geoff Hurst England 1966 West Germany Final 5 Pele Brazil 1958 France Semi-final 6 Ronaldo Brazil 2002 Germany Final 7 James Rodriguez Colombia 2014 Uruguay R16

7 James Rodriguez vs Uruguay

World Cup 2014

We all remember the tears of the inconsolable James Rodriguez, comforted by David Luiz, after Colombia were eliminated by Brazil in the quarter-finals of the 2014 World Cup. That day, despite his goal, the play-maker was unable to prevent Neymar and his team from reaching the semi-finals of the competition.

Although disappointed, no one has forgotten the performances of the then 22-year-old. Among them, his performance in the Round of 16 against Uruguay is undoubtedly the most memorable. The reason for this is that the attacking midfielder scored one of the most stunning goals in the history of the tournament. Rodriguez sent the Colombian fans in the stands at the legendary Maracana into a frenzy of joy with a controlled chest movement followed by the purest of volleys.

It was a goal so memorable that no-one would have forgotten that he had scored a second during the game, single-handedly qualifying his country as one of the eight best teams in the world.

6 Ronaldo vs Germany

World Cup 2002

This is the story of a survivor. Haunted by the ghosts of the World Cup Final he had lost four years earlier and ravaged by injuries, Ronaldo could have never set foot on the pitch of the Japanese-Korean competition. But Luiz Felipe Scolari decided otherwise and chose to select the Brazilian centre-forward for the 2002 World Cup.

It was a decision that quickly paid off. From the group stage to the final, 'R9' found the net six times and reminded the world what a talented player he had always been. Against Germany, with only 90 minutes separating Brazil from their fifth star, the Inter Milan player entered the arena of the Yokohama International Stadium sporting a hairstyle - which was to become legendary - in the shape of a half-moon, in order to draw attention to something else besides his physique. Ronaldo left his mark on the match, twice beating Oliver Kahn, the best goalkeeper in the world.

5 Pele vs France

World Cup 1958

On the 29th of June 1958, Pele became the youngest player in history to win a World Cup - a record he still holds at the time of writing. But before reaching the summit of world football, the young player, then aged 17, and his band had to see off the French team of Raymond Kopa and Just Fontaine.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: It was also during this competition that Pele became, at 17 years and 239 days, the youngest goalscorer in the history of the World Cup.

That day, on the pitch of the Rasuna stadium in Solna, on the outskirts of Stockholm, Pele revealed himself to the world. In the space of 23 minutes, the Santos FC striker scored a hat-trick to single-handedly extinguish Albert Batteux's men's hopes of reaching the final. Five days later, against hosts Sweden, Pele scored twice to lead Brazil to their first world title. A tournament that the King has always considered his "launching pad", the forward's incredible ability to affect a match's outcome even at such a young age was a testament to his nerve and resolve.

4 Sir Geoff Hurst vs West Germany

World Cup 1966

Until 2022, Sir Geoff Hurst was the only player to have scored a hat-trick in a World Cup final. A record - which is no longer one - set in 1966, when England won their first, and to this day only, major international title. Sir Geoff's hat-trick against West Germany was the "ideal" one.

In the 18th minute, with the Three Lions down for six minutes, Hurst soared into the London sky to score the equaliser with a header that left Hans Tilkowski pinned to his line. In extra time, with the score tied at two apiece, the then West Ham United player struck twice, first with his right foot and then with his left, to seal England's victory over Franz Beckenbauer's team-mates.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT in December 2022, Hurst said: "The great thing about winning a World Cup is people's memories: they remember where they were on the day and then sons and grandsons and grandchildren talk about their father or grandfather talking about the World Cup. And they simply just last forever." He can be rest assured that the memory of this event will remain with him forever.

3 Zinedine Zidane vs Brazil

World Cup 2006

In 1998, when Zinedine Zidane won France its first world star, he became a legend in the Tricolor national team's history books. 8 years later, in the same competition, the French playmaker went on to become a world icon. The date was the 1st of July 2006. In Frankfurt, 34-year-old Zinedine Zidane took to the pitch at the Commerzbank Arena, captain's armband around his biceps and number 10 on his back.

On that summer's evening, the French team and Brazil, the two most recent world champions, met in the quarter-finals of the German World Cup. It was an opportunity for the maestro to show off his class. As early as the 37th second, he broke free of the Auriverde pressing, setting the tone for what many observers still regard as the greatest performance of his career.

90 minutes of joy, punctuated by the only decisive pass of the match, as he dribbled like an adult in the middle of a playground full of children. Children named Kaka, Ronaldinho and Juninho. To top it all off, Zidane himself revealed to the newspaper L'Équipe that he had played the match injured. It made his performance even more legendary.

2 Kylian Mbappe vs Argentina

World Cup 2022

Kylian Mbappe's overall performance in the final of the 2022 World Cup may not be the most accomplished in the history of the competition, but the one he delivered from the 79th minute onwards will go down in history as legendary. With the French team trailing Argentina by two goals with ten minutes remaining, the French striker first beat Emiliano Martinez from the penalty spot, before scoring a stunning goal less than two minutes later.

In extra time, just as Lionel Messi scored twice to restore the Albiceleste's lead, the PSG player scored a hat-trick, emulating Sir Geoff Hurst's performance almost 60 years earlier, to send Les Bleus into a penalty shoot-out that would prove unlucky for them.

1 Diego Maradona vs England

World Cup 1986

A divine performance. On the 22nd of June 1986, in the heat of Mexico, Diego Maradona became a legend. Faced with England in the semi-finals of the World Cup, Argentina were out for revenge. Having been eliminated in the quarter-finals of the 1966 World Cup by the same opponents after a tense encounter, the Albiceleste now had a new weapon at their disposal: a player, Diego Maradona, who was in one of the best forms of his life at the time.

Already a threat in the first half, he was still a long way from displaying his full splendour. It was not until the 51st minute that the first moment of history marked this match. In a one-on-one with England goalkeeper Peter Shilton, the little Argentinian deflected the ball with his left hand into the back of the net. Maradona had just scored a legendary goal, the famous "hand of God". But the best was yet to come.

Four minutes later, found in midfield, the No10 raced past the entire Three Lions defence before finally disposing of a helpless Shilton. At that moment, the world had just witnessed what is now considered to be "the goal of the century". Maradona had conquered England by himself, and had produced the kind of generational display that has stood the test of time, with people still now talking about it to this day.