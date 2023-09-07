Highlights Mourinho's track record with signings is hit or miss, with some world-class players failing to impress under his management, such as Shevchenko and Mkhitaryan.

Notable disappointments include players like Eric Bailly and Romelu Lukaku, who struggled to live up to their potential under Mourinho's leadership.

However, Mourinho did have successful signings, like Diego Costa, Michael Essien, and Luka Modric, who became one of the best midfielders in the world under his guidance.

Jose Mourinho is a name synonymous with almost everyone across the footballing world, with well-documented success in Portugal, Spain, England and Italy.

Known as "The Special One", he has already left a legacy across Europe, winning two Champions League titles, two Primeira Ligas, three Premier League crowns and a La Liga title in 2012 - not to mention numerous domestic cups to go alongside his League titles. The current Roma boss is no stranger to spending big money while at clubs, most of the time being seen as very specific in the type of players he wants in his side, signing many players multiple times to embed his philosophy into the club.

He has also been no stranger to publicly voicing his opinions about players, such as berating Luke Shaw during his time at Manchester United stating, "I made every decision for Luke Shaw" (via Bleacher Report), following a draw against Everton.

Some fans love him because of this wild behaviour, while others are not so fond of the 60-year-old, mainly due to his unpredictable touchline behaviour, including famously bolting down the touchline at Old Trafford to celebrate a goal for his Champions League-winning Porto side in 2004. We have even recently seen some wild antics from Mourinho, who followed the Europa League final referee, Anthony Taylor, to the car park to aggressively make his feelings known about decisions made in the game.

A manager who demands success will do anything to win, and famously claimed he was 'the special one' during one of his first press conferences during his first stint at Chelsea.

However, not everything he touches turns to gold. In this article, we will take a look at the best and worst signings the great man has made - with many world-class players proving ordinary under Mourinho's stewardship, with others unexpectedly being hidden gems. All figures taken from TransferMarkt have been converted from Euros (€) to Pounds (£) for accuracy.

Andriy Shevchenko - £37.7 million - (F)

Arguably one of the best goalscorers in the world at the time, Shevchenko arrived at Stamford Bridge during the summer of 2006. The Ukranian had just netted 29 times in 40 games the previous season. However, he failed to live up to the hype in the Premier League, registering just four times in 30 games during his first season in West London, despite having won the Champions League during his time in Italy.

His fortunes didn't improve either, with just five goals in his second season. Ultimately a torrid time at Stamford Bridge for a striker who otherwise was seen as world-class during his many years at AC Milan.

Eric Bailly - £32.6 million - (E)

The Ivory Coast international linked up with Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford during the summer of 2016. Bailly was known as a solid defender, blessed with pace, coming off the back of a few consistent seasons in La Liga. However, the 29-year-old just simply couldn't adapt to the physical nature of the English game, in and out of the side.

Adding to that, it has to be said that the player did suffer from serious injuries during his time in England, nonetheless a disappointing signing for Mourinho.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan - £36.1 million - (E+)

The Armenian made the switch from Dortmund to Manchester at the start of the 2017 season. At the time, Mkhitaryan was highly rated, previously being known as a playmaker, contributing to 55 goals in just 52 appearances for the German giants. However, he was not so prolific in England, netting just 13 times in 63 outings for the Red Devils. Not Mourinho's best recruit!

Fred - £50.7 million - (D-)

The Brazilian midfielder rocked up at Old Trafford for a hefty fee of £50.7 million, during the summer of 2018. However, his first season in Manchester was nothing to write home about, registering just 17 Premier League appearances.

His time in Manchester did improve, appearing more consistently in the next 4 seasons - until he recently departed for Fenerbahce. Fred wasn't that bad, a signing rated poorly mostly due to the sheer amount of money paid for him. Again, not one of Jose's finest transfers.

Nemanja Matic - £38.4 million - (D)

The big Serbian joined forces with Mourinho at Old Trafford at the start of the 2017/18 season, after previously working with Mourinho during Chelsea's successful 2014/15 season. A match made in heaven? Well, so you'd think. However, Matic wasn't the same player at Old Trafford, still a steady midfielder, breaking up play, and keeping the game ticking - not to the same level as before though.

Matic made 189 appearances for Manchester United before departing for Roma, again working with his Mourinho. To summarise, the Serbian wasn't the worst, nor the best signing for Mourinho.

Paul Pogba - £90.2 million - (D)

The enigma that is Paul Pogba joined Mourinho at Old Trafford at the start of the 2016/2017 season. Initially, United fans were excited at the prospect of a world-class midfielder joining the ranks. The France international was globally known, creating a brand alongside his on-field flair and competence. Although, no doubt, this class was shown in glimpses during Pogba's time at Old Trafford,, his reputation was constantly tarnished by ever-present feuds involving various members of the United camp.

Pogba did still win silverware at Old Trafford with triumphs in the Europa League, alongside a League Cup win, both coming at the end of the 2016-17 season. Overall, the price tag wasn't ever justified during Pogba's tenure at Old Trafford.

Romelu Lukaku - £72.8 Million - (D+)

The Belgian marksman joined Mourinho at Old Trafford after leaving Everton in 2017. At the time, Lukaku was in form, coming off the back of a 25-goal season during his last campaign at Goodison Park. Initially, the Belgian got off to a decent start at Old Trafford, scoring 16 Premier League goals in his first season at the club.

However, the goals dried up, scoring just 12 times in his next season at Old Trafford. Another footballer was plagued with off-field issues which no doubt took away from his game on the pitch. Ultimately, Lukaku never justified the price paid for him. The same could be said for the rest of his career, arguably peaking during his time before the United move.

Tammy Abraham - £35.7 Million - (C)



The current striker for AS Roma, who is managed by Mourinho, is a product of Chelsea's youth academy. Unfortunately, the Englishman is currently unfit due to a serious injury he sustained earlier this year. Before this setback, he had been in great form, scoring 25 goals in 75 appearances while playing in Italy. Abraham possesses similar physical capabilities to former Mourinho favourite Didier Drogba, as he is a quick, strong, and tall striker. It is expected that he will continue to score goals for Mourinho once he is fit again.

Michael Essien - £32.5 Million - (B)

The Ghanaian was a marquee signing during the summer of 2005. The central midfielder was a great success while playing in the Premier League, appearing 31 times in his first campaign. His time at Stamford Bridge was rich with silverware, winning two Premier Leagues, four FA Cups, and one League Cup.

At his introductory press conference with Real Madrid, Mourinho affectionately referred to Essien as 'his son', while Essien referred to Mourinho as his dad, showing the close relationship between the two. When Essien scored his first goal for Real Madrid, he also dedicated it to the Portuguese manager.

Diego Costa - £32.5 million - (A)

Costa worked with Mourinho during the manager's second spell at Chelsea. At the time, Costa was fresh from scoring 25 La Liga goals when he joined the West London side. As expected, he was an instant success, netting 20 goals in just 26 Premier League games, leading Mourinho to his third success in the league.

A player who embodied the spirit of Mourinho, constantly causing chaos among defences, a player never far away from the action. Costa was one of Mourinho's great successes in the transfer window.

Luka Modric - £30 million - (A)

A footballer who needs no introduction, who is easy on the eye, a serial winner, and a man who controls games of football like no other The great Croatian joined Mourinho at Real Madrid following a successful stint at Tottenham Hotspur. During his first season, he was infamously labelled as the 'worst signing' of the season, according to Spanish outlet Marca. The playmaker 'won' 32.2% of the vote, putting him just ahead of Barcelona's Alexander Song, who had moved from Arsenal in the same summer.

However, Modric's fortunes changed; he eventually clicked into the Real Madrid midfield and has been one of the first names on the team sheet ever since, winning five UEFA Champions League titles, three La Liga titles, and three Copa Del Rey triumphs so far in his Madrid career. Although the tough start cannot be ignored, Modric has proved to be one of the best signings made by Mourinho.

Didier Drogba - £32.9 million - (A+)

Drogba joined Mourinho at Stamford Bridge during the summer of 2004, following a successful 19-goal season at his previous club, Olympique de Marseille. Initially, the Ivorian never set the Premier League alight, scoring just 10 goals in his first season in England.

However, his time improved, and he became one of the best strikers in the league for a prolonged period at his peak, winning four Premier League titles. Most famous for his 'big game' mentality and will to win, Drogba most notably scored the equaliser during Chelsea's 2012 Uefa Champions League triumph, also scoring the winning penalty in the shoot-out to seal the deal that day in Munich.

Statistically, the striker's record is one to be marvelled at, with 104 Premier League goals to his resume in 254 games, also accompanied by a respectable return of 64 assists. Drogba achieved so much during his time with Mourinho and at Chelsea overall that he must be considered one of the best signings of the Mourinho era!