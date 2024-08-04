Highlights Eric Bailly, Diego Costa and Andriy Shevchenko are some of the most expensive signings made by Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese manager has spent heavily on players over the years, including breaking the £100m barrier twice.

Mourinho's signing of Paul Pogba as Manchester United boss is his most expensive signing ever.

Football would certainly not be the same without the countless debates that revolve around it every day. And although most of them will never lead to any absolute truth, they have become an integral part of football-related discussions. Among the most common is the debate about whether Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player in history.

Others, such as the question of who is the best coach in history, is just as popular. And in this discussion, the name of Jose Mourinho often comes close to the top. It has to be said that the charismatic Portuguese coach has a number of arguments in his favour. It would take a long time to go through his entire list of achievements, but a quick glance at the list is all it takes to appreciate the Setubal native's place in footballing history.

A legend largely written with the help of the many talented players he had under his command, sometimes brought to him through extremely expensive transfers. This article now lists the 11 most expensive signed by Mourinho, ranging from his managerial stints at Manchester United, Chelsea and AS Roma among others.

The 11 Most Expensive Jose Mourinho's Signings Ever Rank Player From To Transfer fee 1 Paul Pogba Juventus Manchester United £124.2m 2 Romelu Lukaku Everton Manchester United £100.2m 3 Fred Shakhtar Donetsk Manchester United £69.8m 4 Nemanja Matic Chelsea Manchester United £52.9m 5 Andriy Shevchenko AC Milan Chelsea £51.9m 6 Henrikh Mkhitaryan Borussia Dortmund Manchester United £49.7m 7 Tammy Abraham Chelsea AS Roma £48.5m 8 Didier Drogba Olympique de Marseille Chelsea £45.5m 9 Michael Essien Olympique Lyonnais Chelsea £45m 10 Diego Costa Atletico Madrid Chelsea £45m 11 Eric Bailly Villarreal Manchester United £45m

11 Eric Bailly

Transfer fee: £45m (From Villarreal to Manchester United)

In the summer of 2016, Eric Bailly left Villarreal to join Manchester United, having finished fourth in La Liga and reached the semi-finals of the Europa League. At the age of 22, the centre-back became the first signing of the Mourinho era, when he was made official as the Red Devils' new coach a few weeks earlier.

A player with a bright future, his English adventure soon took an unfortunate turn. After an encouraging first season, punctuated by a European League title, the Ivorian saw his destiny turned upside down by a host of physical problems, more or less serious, which gradually pushed him further and further away from a starting berth. In two and a half seasons under the Portuguese manager, Bailly missed 38 games through injury.

10 Diego Costa

Transfer fee: £45m (From Atletico Madrid to Chelsea)

Diego Costa is one of those players who is better to have with you than against you. He is a enigmatic character and, unsurprisingly, one of Mourinho's greatest successes. Having returned to Chelsea the previous season, the Portuguese was keen to renew his attacking line-up for the 2014 summer transfer window.

And it was the Spanish striker who was the Lusitanian coach's choice. Fresh from a season in which he won La Liga and finished third top scorer (27 goals in 35 games) for Atletico Madrid, the 25-year-old centre-forward signed for the London club for a cheque of €38m. It proved to be an immediately fruitful marriage, with Costa scoring 20 goals in 26 Premier League games to help the Blues to their fifth league title in their history.

9 Michael Essien

Transfer fee: £45m (From Olympique Lyonnais to Chelsea)

The relationship forged by Mourinho and Michael Essien is, by their own admission, similar to that between father and son. In 2005, the defensive midfielder, who had just won a second consecutive French league title with Olympique Lyonnais, moved to Chelsea after weeks of negotiations.

It was a record transfer for the West London club, and one that quickly paid for itself. The Ghanaian was immediately introduced as an undisputed first-team regular, and during his seven-and-a-half seasons with the Blues, he helped the club win numerous titles. He won the Champions League in 2012, two league titles (2006, 2010) and three FA Cups (2007, 2009, 2012), before leaving England for Italy, where he joined AC Milan in January 2014.

8 Didier Drogba

Transfer fee: £45.5m (From Olympique de Marseille to Chelsea)

When Didier Drogba arrived at Chelsea in the summer of 2004, many still had no idea who he was. While it is true that the Ivorian striker was coming off a great season with French giants Olympique de Marseille, with whom he was decisive 39 times (32 goals, seven assists) in 55 games, his lack of experience at the very highest level had some observers wondering. Mourinho, on the other hand, was already aware of the Abidjan native's potential.

So much so, in fact, that he asked Roman Abramovich to invest with his eyes closed and let time take its toll. What followed was clearly in the Portuguese's favour. In the space of eight seasons, Drogba rose to the rank of club legend, punctuating his adventure with a goal and the decisive penalty against Bayern Munich to give Chelsea their first Champions League. A player whose praises continue to be sung at Stamford Bridge and in Marseille, where his only season in France is now deified.

7 Tammy Abraham

Transfer fee: £48.5m (From Chelsea to AS Roma)

A confident player is one whose chances of success are maximised. Tammy Abraham can testify to this. Considered more of a second-rate player than a real starter at Chelsea, the English striker, who was much coveted by Mourinho, who had recently become coach of AS Roma, decided to leave his parent club in the summer of 2021.

It's a decision that paid off for the centre-forward, whose first season was crowned with success. He scored 17 goals in Serie A and nine in the UEFA Europa Conference League to help his side lift the newly-created European Cup trophy. It was the high point of a brilliant season, but the Englishman was unable to repeat the feat the following year. Less decisive, he suffered a serious cruciate ligament rupture in June 2023. This setback kept him out of action for almost a season.

6 Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Transfer fee: £49.7m (From Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United)

Having bagged 15 assists for Borussia Dortmund and been named Bundesliga Players' Player of the Season at the end of the 2015/16 season, Henrikh Mkhitaryan joined Manchester United the following summer. A free transfer for the player who then became the first Armenian in Premier League history.

But while expectations were high, it was difficult to assess his 18 months at Old Trafford. While he proved invaluable in winning the 2017 Europa League, his performances in the Premier League were mixed. To the point where Mourinho all but dismissed him the following winter. An unbearable situation for the player, who saw the arrival of Alexis Sanchez at the Red Devils in January 2018 facilitate his departure to Arsenal.

5 Andriy Shevchenko

Transfer fee: £51.9m (From AC Milan to Chelsea)

It's undoubtedly one of the biggest failures of Mourinho's career. And yet, when Andriy Shevchenko arrived at Chelsea in the summer of 2006, there was every reason to believe that the legendary Ukrainian would make the Premier League his new hunting ground.

Fresh from another successful year with AC Milan (28 goals and 10 assists in 40 games in all competitions), ‘Sheva’ was considered one of the best centre-forwards on the planet in the 2000s. But the 2004 Ballon d'Or winner's English adventure took an unexpected turn. Four league goals (14 in 51 games in all competitions) in his first season in West London and five in his second (eight in 25 games) were disappointing, to say the least, for a player bought for almost €45m.

4 Nemanja Matic

Transfer fee: £52.9m (From Chelsea to Manchester United)

Regarded by Mourinho as the best player he has ever had under his command, Nemanja Matic has a very close relationship with the Portuguese coach. And with good reason, as the pair have played together at three different clubs. After working together at Chelsea, it was at Manchester United that the two men met again in 2017.

In the end, the only thing missing from their partnership was a joint title with the Red Devils, who finished the 2017/18 season in second place in the Premier League table and runners-up in the European Supercup and FA Cup. And while Mourinho was sacked by his management in the winter, the two men had no intention of ending their relationship and reunited four years later in Italy, at Roma.

3 Fred

Transfer fee: £69.8m (From Shakhtar Donetsk to Manchester United)

Fred's adventure at Manchester United is not one that could be described as a complete failure. However, given the price the English club spent to snatch the Brazilian midfielder from Shakhtar Donetsk in August 2018, they were certainly in a position to expect more.

It has to be said that the Belo Horizonte native's Manchester career has not got off to the best of starts. Under Mourinho, with whom he spent only half a season, he made just eight appearances for the Red Devils, including six starts. This trend continued until the end of the 2018/19 season, when he finally made his mark under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

2 Romelu Lukaku

Transfer fee: £100.2m (From Everton to Manchester United)

After four successful seasons with Everton, Romelu Lukaku signed for Manchester United in the summer of 2017. It was a colossal investment, but the Belgian No9's performance seems to justify it. And given the relative success of his first season at Old Trafford (16 Premier League goals), the future looked bright for the native of Antwerp.

Romelu Lukaku is the second player with the highest combined transfer fee in history.

But his statistics were not enough to convince the entire United management team of the real added value of their ‘new’ player. So, after a less prolific second season (12 goals in 32 league games) and a starting berth that no longer seemed guaranteed, Lukaku decided to leave England for Italy, where he joined Inter Milan in August 2019.

1 Paul Pogba

Transfer fee: £124.2m (From Juventus to Manchester United)

The story of Paul Pogba's return to Manchester United, the club where he completed his training, had all the ingredients to make history. Unfortunately for the Frenchman, not everything went according to plan. Some would say that his record transfer fee of €105m had something to do with it. His arrival was supposed to usher in a new era at Old Trafford, but his six-year adventure saw him win ‘just’ two trophies, the Europa League and the 2017 League Cup.

This was undoubtedly due to poor relations with a number of people at the club, including Mourinho before he left; a lack of understanding of his true position and the best way to make the most of all his qualities; and a lack of connection between him and the fans. So many potential factors that inevitably make us regret an adventure that can easily be judged as incomplete for a player whose talent cannot be questioned.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29th of July 2024.