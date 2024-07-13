Highlights The Central Division has seen a variance in first-overall picks' success: from a bust like Anthony Bennett to a generational superstar like LeBron James.

Andrew Wiggins isn't a franchise cornerstone, but became a key piece in the Warriors' title run in 2022.

Kyrie Irving helped the Cavaliers win their historic NBA championship in 2016 and remains one of the league's premier players.

Since 2008, the Central Division has had five first-overall picks in the NBA Draft. The expectation for a first-overall pick is for the player to develop into a star and franchise centerpiece. However, that isn't always the case. The spectrum goes from bust to once-in-a-generation talent.

The following five athletes cross this entire spectrum, combining for 12 All-Star game appearances, three Rookie of the Year Award winners, and one League MVP. The Cleveland Cavaliers have made three of the division's last five first-overall picks, and the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls each have one.

Central Division First Overall Picks Teams Total First-Overall Picks Last First-Overall Pick Notable Players Chicago Bulls 2 2008 Elton Brand, Derrick Rose Cleveland Cavaliers 6 2014 LeBron James, Kyrie Irving Detroit Pistons 3 2021 Bob Lanier, Cade Cunningham Indiana Pacers 0 N/A N/A Milwaukee Bucks 5 2005 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Andrew Bogut

5 Anthony Bennett

Bennett never quite lived up to the expectations of a number-one overall pick

The Cleveland Cavaliers selected forward Anthony Bennett with the first overall pick in 2013. Bennett played only one season in Cleveland before being traded alongside the 2014 top pick, Andrew Wiggins, as part of the deal to acquire Kevin Love .

The trade helped the Cavaliers win the 2016 NBA Championship. So, in a way, the top pick contributed to the team's rebuild and title hopes. Bennett last played in the NBA in 2017, his age-23 season. In a list full of stars, Bennett falls on the spectrum as a draft bust. His draft class included Giannis Antetokounmpo , Rudy Gobert , and CJ McCollum .

Anthony Bennett Career Stats Games 151 PPG 4.4 RPG 3.1 APG 0.5

4 Andrew Wiggins

Wiggins has been a consistent scorer but never a franchise centerpiece

The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Andrew Wiggins in the 2014 NBA Draft one year after taking Anthony Bennett. Wiggins was immediately dealt to Minnesota and began his career with the Timberwolves.

In his five-and-a-half seasons in Minnesota, he averaged 19.7 points per game. He won the 2016 Rookie of the Year Award, winning all but 20 of the first-place votes. Early in his career, he played alongside other young stars, Karl-Anthony Towns and Zach LaVine . His first playoff game came in 2018, in Jimmy Butler 's single season in Minnesota.

Andrew Wiggins Career Stats Games 706 PPG 18.5 RPG 4.5 APG 2.3

In 2020, he was dealt to the Golden State Warriors , where he played alongside Stephen Curry , Klay Thompson , and Draymond Green . The Canadian thrived playing in the Warriors system and established himself as a high-level role player on both ends of the floor. He became a key piece in Golden State's run to the 2022 NBA championship. In that playoff run, he averaged 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds. He also made his first and only All-Star game that season.

3 Cade Cunningham

Cunningham hopes to lead the Pistons back to NBA relevancy

The Detroit Pistons took Cade Cunningham with the top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. While Cunningham has yet to make an All-Star game or win a championship, he recently signed a five-year rookie max extension, cementing his position as the team's cornerstone player.

Cunningham has struggled with injuries and has yet to lead the Pistons to the postseason. Given the talent surrounding him, arguing that the Pistons should make the playoffs is difficult. He's had no teammates like Curry, Thompson, Butler, or Anthony-Towns.

Cade Cunningham Career Stats Games 138 PPG 20.0 RPG 5.0 APG 6.5

2 Derrick Rose

Rose transformed himself into a role player after suffering multiple injuries

Derrick Rose won the League MVP Award in his third season. At the time, he was largely seen as one of LeBron James' biggest rivals. In his first four seasons, he averaged 21.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game.

During that time, he also won the Rookie of the Year Award and made his three All-Star appearances. Unfortunately, one bad landing during the 2012 NBA Playoffs completely changed the trajectory of his career.

After his injuries, he continued to play well but was no longer a franchise cornerstone. In the summer of 2016, the Chicago Bulls traded Rose to the New York Knicks, where he had a bounce back season, averaging 18.0 points per game, his highest since his ACL injury.

Derrick Rose Career Stats Games 723 PPG 17.4 RPG 3.2 APG 5.2

By the 2018-19 season, he had reinvented himself as a sixth man in Minnesota, and that season included a career-high 50-point performance in a win over the Utah Jazz . Rose's postgame reaction remains a memorable one.

He was among the top seven in the Sixth Man of the Year Award voting in three straight seasons. Since then, he's had stints in Detroit, a second in New York, and one season in Memphis, where he has taken on a mentorship role.

1 Kyrie Irving

Irving has established himself as one of the NBA's premier players

The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Kyrie Irving as the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, which was one of the decade's best. That season, he won Rooke of the Year and remains one of the league's best players. He has played in eight All-Star games and won the game's MVP award in 2014.

Irving helped the Cavaliers win the 2016 NBA title, teaming up with LeBron James to overcome a 3-1 Warriors lead in the Finals. While sometimes a controversial figure, he undoubtedly remains among the game's elite. This past season, he helped the Dallas Mavericks win the Western Conference championship before falling to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

Kyrie Irving Career Stats Games 729 PPG 23.6 RPG 4.0 APG 5.7

He's never been an MVP candidate but has superior numbers to Rose. The argument against Irving has always been who he has played with, including Luka Dončić , Jayson Tatum , and James. He's rarely been considered the best player on his team, but his regular and postseason success makes him the best player in this group.

In the postseason, he has played in the Finals four times. Irving averages 23.0 points and 4.9 assists per game in 96 playoff games.

