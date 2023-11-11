Highlights Manchester United has had some incredible teams throughout the history of the Premier League, with the top 10 sides in terms of points earned all occurring during Sir Alex Ferguson's reign.

The historic treble winning side don't feature on this top ten list, showing just how incredible the club have been over the years.

But which side goes down in Manchester United history as the best team of the Premier League era? Find out below

While you wouldn't know it looking at them right now, Manchester United have spent the majority of the Premier League's history as one of the division's most dominant forces and have won more titles than anyone else. As a result, they've had some seriously incredible teams turn out over the years.

Which one was the best, though? Well, that's what we're here to tell you. Having looked at every single one of the Red Devil's Premier League seasons, we've compiled a list ranking the top 10 sides in terms of the amount of points they earned. Spoiler alert, they were all during Sir Alex Ferguson's reign. Let's get into it.

10 1992/93 - 84 points

The very first Premier League season ever saw United pick up 84 points, enough to get them onto this list in the number 10 slot. The Red Devils kicked off the new era by winning the title, a sign of the dominance they'd go on to establish over the next 20 years. Eric Cantona's arrival, paired with Ryan Giggs' breakthrough season and Mark Hughes' dominance in front of goal was enough to steer United to league triumph.

Having them on this list does feel a little unfair, though, as they got to play 42 times this year, four more games than almost any other team on this list. The number of fixtures played in the league dropped down to 38 during the 1995/96 season, but those first few Premier League campaigns had more points on offer, so it's only natural that the Red Devils gained more back then. Still, there are a few 38-game sides included here that picked up more points, so it's not too bad.

9 2009/10 - 85 points

After winning three straight league titles, United seemed unbeatable heading into the 2009/10 season and for the most part, they were. Picking up 85 points, they ordinarily would have picked up another trophy for their troubles, but they were denied by a scintillating Chelsea side that was scoring for fun that season.

Wayne Rooney was in some of the best form of his career, scoring 26 times for the Red Devils as they pushed the Blues all the way until the final game of the season. They were narrowly pipped to the championship, though, finishing the campaign just one point behind Chelsea. Still, considering how long they'd been dominating at the top of the league, it was another incredible campaign for Fergie's side.

8 2007/08 - 87 points

The 2007/08 season is fondly remembered for two reasons. It was a year in which United picked up a double, winning the Premier League with 87 points and winning the Champions League after beating rivals Chelsea in a penalty shootout in the final. It was also the year in which Cristiano Ronaldo truly announced himself to the world as a genuine world-class superstar.

Sure, he'd been fantastic the year before, but this season saw him really take over, and he eventually won the Ballon d'Or for his efforts throughout the campaign. Alongside the Portuguese star's brilliance, United dominated England and pipped the Blues to the league title by two points.

Ronaldo led the way with an insane 42 goals in all competitions, but the rest of the side were also pretty fantastic and this campaign was one of the highlights of Ferguson's tenure in charge. There are few times in the history of football as star-studded as this one, with Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes and Rooney just a few of the incredible talents that turned out for the Red Devils at the time.

7 1994/95 - 88 points

In the first few years of the Premier League's existence, United ran rampant over everyone and the 1994/95 season didn't look too different as the club picked up 88 points. Unfortunately, Jack Walkers and his beloved Blackburn Rovers stood in their way and after the Lancashire side spent big on the likes of Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton, they narrowly beat the Red Devils to the trophy, becoming the first side other than Fergie's United to win the league.

Still, the Manchester club were largely brilliant for the majority of the campaign. Andy Cole was fantastic alongside Cantona and the class of 92 had truly come into their own. They'd bounce back pretty quickly, but this was a rare instance in which the club was at the top of its game but failed to win the league.

6 2006/07 - 89 points

After several years away from the top of the Premier League, largely due to Arsenal and Chelsea's dominance, United returned with a vengeance in the 2006/07 season, picking up 89 points and winning the title with absolute ease. No one came close to reaching the levels that they were operating at throughout the campaign.

This was the best possible way to return to the pinnacle of English football and with talent such as Nemanja Vidic, Patrice Evra, Michael Carrick and Ronaldo, they were unstoppable. The sale of Ruud van Nistelrooy the summer prior did nothing to hurt the team, and they actually got better. The season kicked off what would be a superb run of five league trophies in seven seasons and what a way to get it going.

5 2012/13 - 89 points

In what would be Ferguson's final year in charge of United, the Scot went out in style as the Red Devils snatched back their Premier League title from local rivals Manchester City in emphatic fashion. Picking up 89 points, the arrival of Robin van Persie from Arsenal proved to be a major catalyst for the club's success.

The Dutchman scored 26 times in the league as United smashed past everyone, winning the title 11 points clear of City. It was as dominant a response to the Cityzen's first Premier League win one year earlier as they could have wished for. It proved to be the perfect send-off for Ferguson and if you'd have said that it would be the last time the club would win the league as of right now, over a decade later, there wouldn't have been many people who believed you.

4 2011/12 - 89 points

One year earlier, United picked up the exact same amount of points but were beaten to the title by their local rivals, City, in what was one of the most dramatic closes to a season ever. Sergio Aguero's last-minute goal to spark jubilation for Roberto Mancini's side and hand them the trophy is the greatest moment in Premier League history, but let's not forget about how good United were that season too.

The Red Devils pushed City all the way until the final minutes of the season, losing the title by goal difference, but they were superb for the most part. Rooney was once again in blistering form in front of goal, scoring 27 times across all competitions, David de Gea arrived and after a shaky start, established himself as one of the best young keepers in the world and Ryan Giggs showed he could still go even in his twilight years.

Sure, they didn't win the title, but this is still one of the best United squads that we've seen during the Premier League era.

3 2008/09 - 90 points

Finishing off what was an epic trilogy of titles, United were incredible during the 2008/09 season, earning 90 points across the campaign. It was Ronaldo's final year at Old Trafford before leaving for Real Madrid, and he went out with a bang. The Portuguese star scored 26 times in all competitions and the Red Devils competed across all fronts.

They came close to winning everything, reaching the semi-finals of the FA Cup, winning the League Cup and finishing as runners-up in the Champions League, that's what makes their success in the Premier League all the more impressive. Despite competing in numerous competitions, they never lost focus on the domestic division and finished four points clear of Liverpool in second place. It was an emphatic display and rightfully one of the best ever.

2 1999/00 - 91 points

After winning the historic treble one year earlier, it would have been easy for United to take their foot off the gas during the 1999/00 campaign. After all, they'd just completed one of the most impressive feats in football and a hangover was only natural, right? Wrong. Instead, the Red Devils came right back out and smashed the Premier League again.

They were out of sight of their rivals almost immediately and managed to finish the campaign a monumental 18 points clear of Arsenal in second place. There have been few if any, sides that dominated the league to such an extent and ran away with the trophy so convincingly. Cole, Dwight Yorke and Ole Gunnar Solksjaer were all scoring goals for fun and the class of 92 had all really hit their stride at this point.

It was a mightily impressive season and United picked up more points than any other season in which they played 38 games, winning 28 times and losing just three games in the league. If it wasn't for the fact that they were playing 42 games earlier in the Premier League's run, this side would have certainly topped the list.

1 1993/94 - 92 points

One year after the Premier League was created, and off the back of their first title, United came back and won more points in the division than they ever have again. Talk about getting off to a strong start. Their first two campaigns in the league bookend this list and while they were playing an extra four games, it's still an incredible achievement.

Cantona was at his best, Roy Keane had arrived and immediately made an impact, Giggs' rise to the top was still in progress and things were just clicking at Old Trafford that year. Just two years into the Premier League, Fergie's side had established themselves as powerhouses in the division, and it was hard to fathom anyone beating them to the title. Until Rovers did the very next year anyway.

Check out the table below to take a closer look at the 10 best Manchester United sides in the Premier League era in terms of the number of points they picked up and how they compared to each other.

Manchester United season Points Final league position 1. 1993/94 92 1st 2. 1999/00 91 1st 3. 2008/09 90 1st 4. 2011/12 89 2nd 5. 2012/13 89 1st 6. 2006/07 89 1st 7. 1994/95 88 2nd 8. 2007/08 87 1st 9. 2009/10 85 2nd 10. 1992/93 84 1st

