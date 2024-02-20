Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in world football, so when a player joins the glamourous Premier League side, often there are lofty expectations. Strikers, particularly, are expected to hit the ground running, as was the case with Rasmus Hojlund, who joined the Red Devils from Atalanta in the summer of 2023. The Danish centre-forward largely struggled at the beginning of his United career but of late, he's really begun to hit full stride and demonstrate why the club outlaid a whopping £72m on his signature.

With that said, GIVEMESPORT has ranked 11 Manchester United strikers in their first season. It's important to note, that only permanent transfers that took place in the summer, rather than mid-season, will be included in the list. We have included Hojlund in our list, though, we must mention that given he is midway through his first season at the club, that has factored into his ranking. Each player will be ranked on the following factors:

Goals and assists

Impact on the team

Silverware

Ranking Manchester United strikers' debut season # Player Joined from Transfer fee Goals Trophies 1 Robin van Persie Arsenal £24m 30 1 2 Ruud van Nistelrooy PSV £19m 36 0 3 Javier Hernandez Chivas Undisclosed 20 2 4 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Paris Saint-Germain Free 28 3 5 Dimitar Berbatov Tottenham Hotspur £30.75m 14 3 6 Wayne Rooney Everton £20m (potentially rising to £27m) 17 0 7 Anthony Martial Monaco £36m (potentially rising to £58m) 18 1 8 Romelu Lukaku Everton £75m (potentially rising to £90m) 27 0 9 Edinson Cavani Paris Saint-Germain Free 17 0 10 Rasmus Hojlund Atalanta £72m 13 0 11 Michael Owen Newcastle United Free 9 1 Data according to BBC Sport and Transfermarkt (correct as of 20/02/2024)

11 Michael Owen

Michael Owen joined Manchester United in 2009 as a free agent following his near four-year spell with Newcastle United. The former Liverpool forward was 29 at the time and had endured injury-hit spells on Tyneside, but nine goals in his first season at United provided great evidence to suggest he was still capable at the highest level. Owen's most memorable strike came in the Manchester derby when he calmly converted a stoppage-time winner in the enthralling seven-goal thriller. For that goal alone, many will feel his debut campaign was a great success.

Owen ended the campaign with an EFL Cup winners medal and was on the scoresheet in the final, as Manchester United defeated Aston Villa 2-1 to claim their fourth title in the competition.

Michael Owen's 2009/10 stats Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 19 3 1 Champions League 6 4 0 EFL Cup 4 2 1 Community Shield 1 0 0 FA Cup 1 0 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt

10 Rasmus Hojlund

Now, we've gone with Ramus Hojlund at 10, however, given he is halfway through his first campaign at Manchester United, it is, of course, a little unfair. By the end of the season, he may well find his way much higher on this list and with the way he's performed of late, it seems that may be the case. The 21-year-old has netted 13 times in all competitions and has scored in six consecutive Premier League games, making him the youngest-ever player to achieve such a feat.

Despite United's group stage exit from the Champions League, Hojlund topped the competition's top goalscorer charts with five, joint alongside Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata and Manchester City's Erling Haaland. So, with that said, the Denmark international is certainly displaying promising signs of a long-lasting and prolific United striker.

Rasmus Hojlund's 2023/24 stats Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 20 7 2 Champions League 6 5 0 FA Cup 2 1 0 EFL Cup 2 0 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt(correct as of 20/02/2024)

9 Edinson Cavani

Manchester United signed Edinson Cavani on a free transfer in 2020 following the expiry of his Paris Saint-Germain deal. The Uruguayan left Les Parisiens as their all-time top scorer and was already cemented as one of the most prolific forwards of the 21st century, though, some were dubious as to whether he was past his best.

Cavani silenced the naysayers and produced a 17-goal season. He was particularly prolific in the Europa League, netting six times in five outings, including in the final of the competition against Villarreal, which ended in a penalty shootout defeat. Whilst Cavani and his team failed to win any silverware, his contributions that year were vitally important and enough to see his one-year contract extended for a further season.

Edinson Cavani's 2020/21 stats Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 26 10 3 Europa League 5 6 3 Champions League 4 0 0 FA Cup 3 0 0 EFL Cup 1 1 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt

8 Romelu Lukaku

Signed from Everton for £75m - potentially rising to £90m - in the summer of 2017, Romelu Lukaku fired home 27 goals in his debut season at Manchester United and ended the campaign as the club's leading goalscorer. Whilst silverware eluded the Belgian, his side did finish runners-up to Manchester City in the Premier League, the highest position United have achieved since Sir Alex Ferguson departed in 2013.

Lukaku also provided nine assists and was only second to Paul Pogba, who laid on 12, as the club's leading play-maker. So all things considered, despite the lack of trophies, the Belgian international enjoyed a successful debut season with the Red Devils.

Romelu Lukaku's 2017/18 stats Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 34 16 7 Champions League 8 5 0 FA Cup 6 5 2 EFL Cup 2 0 0 UEFA Super Cup 1 1 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt

7 Anthony Martial

Manchester United signed Anthony Martial from Monaco in 2015 for £36m, potentially rising to £58m, making him the world's most expensive teenage footballer at the time. The Frenchman announced himself to Old Trafford on his United debut when he scored a quite brilliant goal against Liverpool. Martial went on to net 18 times that season and laid on 11 assists.

The teenage forward picked up an FA Cup winners medal at the end of the campaign and played a key role in achieving the feat, scoring a dramatic stoppage-time winner against Everton in the semi-finals of the competition. Martial certainly enjoyed a productive debut season.

Anthony Martial's 2015/16 stats Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 31 11 4 FA Cup 7 2 5 Champions League 6 2 0 EFL Cup 2 1 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt

6 Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney joined Manchester United in 2004 from Everton in a deal worth an initial £20m, potentially rising to £27m. 18 at the time, the promising forward was tipped to achieve lofty heights at United and his first season at the club was certainly a fruitful one. Rooney netted 17 times whilst laying on five assists across all competitions and scored a memorable hat-trick on his Champions League debut against Fenerbahce.

The only thing missing that season was silverware. Sir Alex Ferguson's side finished third in the Premier League, they exited the Champions League in the round of 16 and were beaten by Chelsea in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) before suffering defeat to Arsenal in the FA Cup final.

Wayne Rooney's 2004/05 stats Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 29 11 4 Champions League 6 3 1 FA Cup 6 3 0 EFL Cup 2 0 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt

5 Dimitar Berbatov

Manchester United outlaid a reported £30.75m on the signing of Dimitar Berbatov from fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in September 2008. The prolific centre-forward had just come off the back of a 23-goal season with the North Londoners and was joining a United side in search of a third consecutive top-flight title. Berbatov netted 14 goals in his debut campaign with the Red Devils and laid on 11 assists, as his side sure enough tasted Premier League glory once more.

The former Bulgaria international found the net four times in the Champions League, helping United to reach the final of the competition in successive seasons, though, this time it ended in defeat to Barcelona, unlike their penalty shootout triumph in Moscow against Chelsea the previous term. Nonetheless, Berbatov enjoyed a fruitful first year at the club.

Dimitar Berbatov's 2008/09 stats Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 32 9 11 Champions League 9 4 0 FA Cup 3 1 0 Club World Cup 0 0 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt

4 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Manchester United signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a free transfer in 2016 following the expiry of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. 34 at the time, the Sweden international was already established as one of the greatest strikers of his generation and he further cemented that notion in his first season at United. Ibrahimovic struck 28 times and provided 10 assists across 46 appearances before sustaining significant knee ligament damage in April that ruled him out of action for the remainder of the season.

Notwithstanding that, the veteran forward was crowned a Europa League, EFL Cup and Community Shield champion that term and finished as the club's top scorer.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's 2016/17 stats Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 28 17 5 Europa League 11 5 4 EFL Cup 5 4 1 Community Shield 1 1 0 FA Cup 1 1 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt

3 Javier Hernandez

Manchester United signed Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez from Mexican top-flight side Chivas in 2010 and his first season in red was certainly a productive one, as he struck 20 goals in all competitions. The former Mexico international won the Community Shield on his United debut and scored in the 3-1 victory against Chelsea. Chicharito picked up a Premier League winners medal at the end of his first season and netted four times en route to the Champions League final, where his side suffered a 3-1 defeat to Pep Guardiola's relentless Barcelona side.

The instinctive finisher won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award, so it's fair to say, his debut season was a very successful one.

Chicharito's 2010/11 stats Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 27 13 2 Champions League 9 4 1 FA Cup 5 1 2 EFL Cup 3 1 0 Community Shield 1 1 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt

2 Ruud van Nistelrooy

Manchester United finally landed the signature of PSV striker Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2001 after a previous attempt to sign him almost a year prior collapsed due to a failed medical. United outlaid British record transfer fee worth £19m on the Dutchman and he immediately hit the ground running in his debut campaign. Van Nistelrooy scored a whopping 36 goals whilst providing eight assists and was crowned the Champions League top scorer.

The former Netherlands international picked up the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award at the end of the season, though, despite his best efforts, silverware eluded his team.

Ruud van Nistelrooy's 2001/02 stats Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 32 23 5 Champions League 14 10 3 FA Cup 2 2 0 Community Shield 1 1 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt

1 Robin van Persie

Robin van Persie takes the number one spot for the best debut season as a Manchester United striker, netting a whopping 30 goals in all competitions, of which 26 came in the Premier League to win the Golden Boot Award. The former Netherlands international joined the Red Devils from Arsenal in 2012 for a fee worth £24m and his addition fired the club to the league title in what turned out to be Sir Alex Ferguson's final season in charge.

Van Persie wasn't just about goals, though, as he recorded a remarkable 15 assists, evincing his terrific play-making ability. The Dutch forward picked up the club's Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year Award at the end of the campaign and admitted "I have to be fair - it's beyond expectations."