Highlights Manchester United have had a disappointing campaign to say the least in the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag's side find themselves outside of the top four and having suffered as many defeats as they did in the entirety of the previous season.

Now, GIVEMESPORT has taken a look at Man Utd's top 10 worst players this season.

Manchester United haven't had the best of times this season. Let's not sugarcoat it. Things just haven't gone quite as smoothly in Erik ten Hag's second season at Old Trafford. Their last-placed finish in their Champions League group stage was the epitome of their woes this season and despite bringing in some major names in the summer, the entire squad has struggled to find any hint of form.

Some of the players have been worse than others, though, and we've decided to look at the entire squad and rank the 10 worst-performing players in the Red Devils' squad this season in the Premier League, based on their average WhoScored rating. To ensure it's a fair list, the only players considered are the ones that have appeared in at least five games this season, Without further ado then, let's get right into it.

10 Victor Lindelof

6.54 WhoScored rating in 12 appearances

Just making it onto the list is Victor Lindelof who has an average rating of 6.54 across 12 appearances. The centre-back has never really impressed all that much at Old Trafford following his move from Benfica in 2017, and that has shown this year. While a lot of the Red Devils' issues have been pointed at their struggles up top, they haven't particularly looked great at the back either.

Injuries to key stars have seen Lindelof feature more regularly than he probably expected, but he hasn't made the most of that opportunity, similar to the next player on this list.

9 Jonny Evans

6.48 WhoScored rating in eight appearances

Brought in during the summer to provide cover in the United defence, we don't think anyone expected Jonny Evans to have featured as often as he has so far this season. The former Leicester City man is 35 years old, and his best days are certainly behind him. That's shown through his performances this season too.

Sure, he's had a couple of solid outings, but for the most part, it's not been a great campaign for Evans and his WhoScored rating of 6.48 is a testament to that. If Ten Hag wants his side to compete at the top of the Premier League soon, it won't be with the Northern Irishman at the back.

8 Raphael Varane

6.45 WhoScored rating in eight appearances

Three players into this list and we're looking at our third centre-back. It's pretty clear that the club have really struggled in that area this season. Raphael Varane arrived at Old Trafford as a superstar following some very successful years at Real Madrid. Following his arrival, though, he's started to lose his touch and it's reflected in his form this year.

The star has also fallen out of favour somewhat with Ten Hag and is expected to leave Old Trafford in the future. With a WhoScored rating of 6.45, he might not be the biggest miss if he is to depart.

7 Sofyan Amrabat

6.44 WhoScored rating in nine appearances

When United signed Sofyan Amrabat in the summer, it was generally believed that he'd fix a lot of the club's issues in midfield. They'd been crying out for a player in his mould for quite some time, but things haven't gone quite the way that they probably expected them to when he first came through the door.

Instead, the Moroccan has found it hard to settle at the Red Devils, and he hasn't had the immediate impact in the middle of the park that was expected. He's gotten off to a very slow start and has played just nine times so far, averaging a 6.44 WhoScored rating along the way.

6 Christian Eriksen

6.38 WhoScored rating in 11 appearances

After he had a major impact at Brentford in his short time at the club, United snapped Christian Eriksen up on a free transfer last year. It's become pretty apparent, though, that he is no longer the level of player who can lead the way for an elite football club. He's certainly taken a step back this season especially.

His lack of defensive of capabilities makes him a liability whenever he's in the side, and is no longer considered a key figure in the team. With a WhoScored rating of 6.38, it feels safe to assume that the Dane's best days are behind him.

5 Mason Mount

6.37 WhoScored rating in eight appearances

Another of Ten Hag's signings in the summer that hasn't had the best of starts at Old Trafford, Mason Mount has been very poor by his own standards. After struggling in his final season at Chelsea, the Englishman has brought that poor form over to United with him and is looking like a majorly disappointing bit of business so far.

Mount has just one assist across all competitions and is yet to score a single goal for the Red Devils. Considering how much the club spent on him (£60m), his WhoScored rating of 6.37 is nowhere near good enough and surely raises questions of the kind of value of money the club have got for him.

4 Facundo Pellistri

6.34 WhoScored rating in seven appearances

With United's offensive struggles, they've pretty much turned to every single forward in the team to find any hint of success. Facundo Pellistri is a name on the fringes of the first team, but he's received a number of opportunities so far this campaign as a result of that. He hasn't capitalised on them, though, and has been fairly poor whenever he's featured.

With an average WhoScored rating of 6.34, it's fair to say he hasn't repaid the faith that Ten Hag showed in him and the manager won't be relying on him too heavily in the future, especially when you consider the number of wide options they have.

3 Anthony Martial

6.32 WhoScored rating in 13 appearances

Recently, it was announced that Anthony Martial would be leaving United at the end of the season, with the club unwilling to offer him a new deal once his current contract expires and it's hard to really blame them. Once a very promising forward, he's never really realised his potential in Manchester and the club are ready to give up.

This season, despite featuring 19 times in all competitions, the forward has scored just two goals. It's nowhere near good enough for someone entrusted to lead the forward line for a club like United and his WhoScored rating of 6.32 is a testament to how disappointing he has been. If Ten Hag wants to steer his side towards the peak of the Premier League, he'll need a prolific goalscorer and that just isn't Martial.

2 Rasmus Hojlund

6.23 WhoScored rating in 12 appearances

If you're going solely off of Rasmus Hojlund's performances in the Champions League, you'd think United had signed a world-beater when they brought him in this summer. With five goals in the competition, he is currently the joint-top scorer with Erling Haaland, a record that will likely change very soon following the Red Devils' exit from the tournament.

His form in the Premier League, though, has been a completely different story. The forward has failed to score a single goal in the league and his WhoScored rating of 6.23 is pretty abysmal considering Ten Hag spent over £60m on him. There's still plenty of time for the striker to turn his form around at Old Trafford, but he isn't off to a good start.

1 Lisandro Martinez

6.17 WhoScored rating in five appearances

Surprisingly, the worst-performing player for United in the Premier League this season, in terms of his WhoScored rating, is Lisandro Martinez. Now, it's harsh to judge him too much, considering he's played just five times in the league this season due to injury, but when he has been available, he hasn't been at his best.

Last season, the defender was one of the club's standout stars, but he hasn't replicated that level of form in the limited minutes he's seen so far this year. Once he's healthy, though, we expect his rating will shoot up. It's quite hard not to at 6.17.