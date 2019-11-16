Highlights Manchester United have had a mix of excellent and poor goalkeepers throughout the years, ranging from Peter Schmeichel to Victor Valdes.

Edwin van der Sar and David de Gea are two of United's best goalkeepers in recent times, with both playing a crucial role in the club's success.

Andre Onana, United's current number one, has endured a tough start to his career at Old Trafford, but has the ability and time to come good for the Red Devils.

The bedrock of every Premier League title-winning team is a water-tight defence, and that includes a world class goalkeeper. The man between the sticks needs to instill confidence in his backline, not only by being a consistent shot-stopper, but by also commanding his defenders in open play and during set-pieces.

If you look down the years, it's hard to say that a bad goalkeeper has ever lifted the prestigious silverware come May. Just look at the likes of Peter Schmeichel, Petr Cech, David Seaman, Alisson. We could go on.

Manchester United have been no stranger to excellent 'keepers over the years, something which has helped them win 13 Premier League titles, but it is an area they have sought to improve in recent times. Fans thought a new dawn had been ushered in when they signed Andre Onana to replace veteran goalkeeper David de Gea, but he has made a shaky start to his career at Old Trafford, which already includes some high-profile mistakes like his errors against Galatasaray in the Champions League.

Now a few months into his time at United, though, where does he compare to some of the other United goalkeepers who took to the turf in the Premier League? Well, the team at GIVEMESPORT thought we would take a trip down memory lane and rank all 24 goalkeepers that the Red Devils have fielded in the English top-flight from worst to best.

We've considered factors such as how much playing time they had, the impact they had in the club winning trophies, and, of course, clean sheets. And while some of the best shot-stoppers in Premier League history have donned the famous United jersey, so too have some absolute shockers.

Manchester United's Premier League goalkeepers ranked Position Goalkeeper Years at club Premier League Appearances (for United) 1. Peter Schmeichel 1991-1999 252 2. Edwin van der Sar 2005-2011 186 3. David de Gea 2011-2023 415 4. Fabien Barthez 2000-2004 92 5. Raimond van Der Gouw 1996-2002 37 6. Tim Howard 2003-2007 45 7. Andre Onana 2023-present 14 8. Ben Foster 2005-2010 12 9. Roy Carroll 2001-2005 94 10. Tomasz Kuszczak 2006-2012 32 11. Mark Bosnich 1989-1991, 1999-2001 23 12. Sergio Romero 2015-2021 7 13. Anders Lindegaard 2010-2015 19 14. Dean Henderson 2015-2023 13 15. Gary Walsh 1985-1995 13 16. Andy Goram 2001 2 17. Kevin Pilkington 1992-1998 6 18. Ricardo 2002-2005 1 19. Ben Amos 2008-2015 1 20. Joel Pereira 2015-2021 1 21. Victor Valdes 2014-2016 2 22. Paul Rachubka 2000-2002 1 23. Nick Culkin 1997-2002 1 24. Massimo Taibi 1999-2000 4

24 Massimo Taibi

Part of United's worst XI in the Premier League era, could anybody else really be number 24? Signed in 1999 from AC Venezia, the Italian only made four appearances for the recently crowned European Champions.

Making his debut against Liverpool where he was crowned Man of the Match, Massimo Taibi would then become infamous at the Theatre of Dreams when he made a horrific mistake and let a shot from Matt Le Tissier roll through his legs against Southampton, which earned him the nickname, 'The Blind Venetian'. That was bad enough, but his fourth and final United appearance was the nail in the coffin, as a few weeks later against Chelsea, Taibi shipped five. He joined Reggina on loan in January 2000, before then joining permanently in July that same year.

23 Nick Culkin

Not quite so infamous as Taibi, but Nick Culkin's United career was hardly memorable. He is actually a history-maker for holding the record for the shortest debut in Premier League history. He replaced Raymond Van der Gouw in stoppage time against Arsenal in 1999, and that was his only league appearance in five years at Old Trafford. Not ideal.

Loaned to Hull City, Bristol City, and Livingston in that time, he was ultimately allowed to join Queens Park Rangers, where he remained for three years. He actually joined non-league FC United Of Manchester in 2014, becoming the first player to play for both Man United and FC United of Manchester.

22 Paul Rachubka

Like Culkin, Paul Rachubka was another United academy graduate, and also only made one league appearance - against Leicester City when Fabien Barthez was injured in the warm-up. Those 90 minutes were all he got, however, with the shot-stopper then embarking on a series of loans to Royal Antwerp and Oldham Athletic before his eventual permanent departure to Charlton Athletic.

Having bounced around English football and joined the likes of Huddersfield, Leeds, and Bolton, he ended his career in 2018 after a short spell at Kerala Blasters, going on to become an accountant. For sheer longevity, he ranks slightly higher than both Culkin and Taibi.

21 Victor Valdes

He might be an icon for Barcelona, but he's anything but that at Manchester United. Victor Valdes, having made 536 appearances for the Blaugrana, decided to give himself a new challenge in 2014 and moved to another European giant, becoming one of Louis Van Gaal's first signings at Old Trafford.

It's fair to say that his time in England was slightly less successful, however, as Valdes made just two league appearances for the Red Devils, making more appearances for the under-21s. That says it all really, although he was always going to be deputising for David de Gea (more on him later).

20 Joel Pereira

Joining United at just 16-years-old in 2012, there was hope that Joel Pereira might one day blossom into an excellent 'keeper for the club. But while he might have been dubbed 'the best goalkeeper of the next generation' by Jose Mourinho, he played just a single game for United in the league in a 2-0 victory against Crystal Palace in 2017.

Pereira spent time on loan at clubs across Europe, including in his native Portugal at Vitoria Setubal and also Huddersfield, before he eventually permanently left in 2021. Now a back-up in League One for Reading, it's fair to say he did not live up to Mourinho's expectations.

19 Ben Amos

Another one appearance wonder in the Premier League. Despite being predicted to be a key presence in the England setup in 2007, Ben Amos rarely got a chance to shine for the Red Devils during his seven-year stay at Old Trafford. That solitary league outing came against Stoke City, with the youngster keeping a clean sheet in a 2-0 victory.

While more opportunities came in cup competitions, he would not get the chance to build his Premier League tally at all during his career. He did, however, manage to get his hands on a League Cup winners medal in 2008/09 after making an appearance in the competition. After years bouncing around the Football League at Bolton, Cardiff, and Charlton, he now plys his trade for Wigan Athletic.

18 Ricardo

Yet again someone with just one Premier League appearance on his record, but someone who's only moment in the sun was certainly eventful. Bought by United from Spanish side Real Valladolid, Ricardo would only play one half of football in the English top-flight. Coming on as a substitute for Fabian Barthez in April 2003, one of the first things that the goalkeeper did was give away a penalty when he brought down Andy Cole.

However, he made amends shortly after, saving David Dunn's penalty and helping his side triumph 3-1 in the end. Just four other appearances would come his way, all of them in the Champions League, before he subsequently left permanently in July 2005 for Osasuna. But for sheer eventfulness alone, he ranks above the rest of the one-appearance wonders.

17 Kevin Pilkington

Being third-choice behind a certain Schmeichel meant that Kevin Pilkington was always going to be restricted in terms of playing time, but he did ultimately make six league appearances in six years between 1992 and 1998. One of the forgotton members of the Class of 92, he kept two clean sheets in those appearances, but is remembered by United fans more for his mistake in a 3-0 League Cup defeat to York City.

Leaving the Theatre of Dreams to then play for the likes of Mansfield, Notts County and Luton, he never got to play another minute of Premier League football before retiring. Now back in the top-flight as a goalkeeping coach at Luton, he ranks higher than those below him simply because of total games played.

16 Andy Goram

Loved by Rangers fans and Scots, United were in dire need of a shot-stopper as they challenged for the Premier League title in 2000/01 when both Barthez and Raimond van Der Gouw were out injured. They turned to someone who made 43 appearances for the Tartan Army, hoping he could fill the void until one of their two options recovered.

Andy Goram didn't believe he'd been made an offer at first, but he took on the challenge and made just two appearances for United, once in a 4-2 win against Coventry, and then in a 2-1 loss to Southampton. His efforts were enough to get United over the line, with Goram crowned a Premier League champion and given cult-hero status at Old Trafford.

15 Gary Walsh

Walsh made many of his 50 league appearances for the club before the Premier League era, with just 13 coming in the modern-day English top-flight. However, during the 1994/95 season, Schmeichel was ruled out with an injury, allowing Walsh a chance to play for 10 Premier League games. He conceded just 12 goals during that time but soon lost his place to the Dane upon his return.

That would be his final season with the Red Devils as well, as he went on to join Middlesbrough in 1995 before also going to play for Bradford and Wigan. His decade at Old Trafford means it would be rude to put him any lower, but 15th feels about right.

14 Dean Henderson

After impressing on loan at Sheffield United, many thought that Dean Henderson would be the man to challenge David de Gea for the No.1 shirt during the 2020/21 season. And although he did make a handful of appearances in the league for United, he never really shrugged off the mantle of backup.

Thirteen appearances included five clean sheets too, and while he was out of favour at United, other clubs spotted his talent. Following a decent season out on loan at Nottingham Forest, he permanently left Manchester to sign for Crystal Palace. He is yet to make a league appearance at Selhurst Park, however, having picked up an injury during his debut in the league cup against his old club.

13 Anders Lindegaard

Like the aforementioned Henderson, Anders Lindegaard never shook off the backup label that he was stuck with after joining United for £3.5 million in 2010. Some might have thought he would replace the ageing Edwin van der Sar, but the Red Devils then picked out David de Gea as the man to lead them forward.

All in all, Lindegaard played just 29 matches during his time at the club, with 19 of those coming in the Premier League, and one of those being Sir Alex Ferguson's final United game. He looked decent whenever called upon, though, keeping clean sheets in nine of his league outings. Given that he failed to add to that tally after leaving in 2015, however, it would be unfair to the other options to put him higher.

12 Sergio Romero

Usurping David de Gea, as many other backups previously discussed found out, was always going to be a challenge, and it was one that Sergio Romero ultimately never managed. But despite making just seven league appearances during six seasons at the club, he was always seen as a reliable option to call upon when needed.

Making a further 54 appearances in cup competitions, the Argentine helped his side lift the FA Cup in 2015/16, as well as the League Cup and the Europa League in 2016/17. Not many footballers can claim they had a hand in all that success while also being responsible for breaking a Guinness World Record.

11 Mark Bosnich

Many people will forget that Mark Bosnich actually signed for Manchester United in 1989, but he only played three games before returning to Australia and then joining Aston Villa. However, that was not the end of his story at Old Trafford. Re-signing in 1999, he played 23 Premier League games as the club strolled to the title that season.

However, Bosnich fell out of favour once again, with Sir Alex Ferguson replacing him with Fabian Barthez. The gaffer revealed in 2013 that the Australian was a “a terrible professional” in his 2013 autobiography, which perhaps reveals why he was cut loose in 2001.

10 Tomasz Kuszczak

Signed in July 2006 from fellow English side West Bromwich Albion, Tomasz Kuszczak was always destined to be a back-up to the impressive Van der Sar. That being said, he still made a fair few appearances for the Red Devils during his six years at Old Trafford - 61 to be precise - with 32 outings in the Premier League.

He once feared that his time at United would be cut short after standing up to Sir Alex Ferguson after a 4-0 defeat to West Ham in the League Cup back in 2010, but Kuszczak would spend two more years at the club before eventually leaving for Brighton. A three-time Premier League champion, it's certainly fair to say that United have had worse shot-stoppers on their books over the years.

9 Roy Carroll

Roy Carroll will always be remembered for that comedy mistake against Tottenham at Old Trafford, allowing Pedro Mendes’ halfway line strike to cross the line. And somehow he got away with it! Remarkably, the Northern Irishman played 72 times for the club, including 26 times in the Premier League during the 2004/05 campaign, where he conceded just 16 goals, keeping 15 clean sheets in the process. Going on to play for West Ham, Rangers, Derby, and many, many more clubs, he was certainly a decent 'keeper, just not an excellent one.

8 Ben Foster

Another solid goalkeeper that just couldn’t make it as a No.1 at United. Signed in 2005 from Stoke City, Ben Foster would make just 23 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions, with 12 of those coming in the Premier League, before his eventual permanent departure to Birmingham City in 2010.

However, his record as a English top-flight goalkeeper at other clubs is what gets him the edge over other backups in a lower position. Going on to make a total of 390 Premier League appearances over the course of his career at United, Birmingham, Watford and West Brom, Foster is 49th in the all-time charts for appearances in the division, ahead of the likes of Ashley Cole and Dwight Yorke. He might not have been a stand-out shot-stopper for United, but his reputation in the league helps him out here.

7 Andre Onana

Before we get crucified for having him either too low or too high, hear us out. Onana hasn't had the best start to life at United, with blunders against Bayern Munich, Galatasaray, and Brentford not helping him settle at Old Trafford. That being said, the 2022/23 Champions League finalist is hardly a worse keeper than the aforementioned names on this list, and has already made some excellent saves this season.

Given that he is only a few months into his five-year deal, there is plenty of time for the 27-year-old to bounce back from a disappointing start to his United career. But has he been at the club long enough or done enough to rise above the other names on this list? Arguably not.

6 Tim Howard

It looked as though Tim Howard would be the man to finally replace Schmeichel as he played 32 times in the 2003/04 season. However, it coincided with United finishing third in consecutive seasons, and the American eventually lost his place to Van der Sar.

Aside from his debut season, he was largely a backup for United, but Howard did go on to play more than 400 times for Everton before retiring after a spell at Colorado Rapids. One of two 'keeper's in this list to score a goal, he's unfortunate to miss out on a top five spot.

5 Raimond van Der Gouw

Joining United in 1996 from Vitesse Arnheim, Raimond van Der Gouw was a reliable No.2 to Schmeichel for many years before he competed with Bosnich from 1999 onwards. However, the Dutchman was much more dependable and had a larger impact on United's success in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Playing 60 times for the Red Devils during his six-year stint at the club, Van Der Gouw had a hand in two Premier League triumphs, and also received a Champions League winners medal in 1999. One of the oldest players to ever don the famous jersey, he left United for West Ham in 2002, making no appearances at all during his solitary year at Upton Park.