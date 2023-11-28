Highlights Mo Salah has scored a number of great goals in his Liverpool career, making him one of their best-ever players.

His goal against Tottenham Hotspur showcased his ability to slip past defenders and score in stunning fashion, adding to his reputation as a big-game performer.

Salah's strike against Chelsea was a rocket into the top corner, proving his former club wrong for letting him go and highlighting his incredible left-footed ability.

Over the years, Liverpool have had some greats. Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush, and Steven Gerrard instantly spring to mind. And current winger Mohamed Salah deserves his spot right up amongst those legends.

It's crazy to think that the Egyptian arrived at Anfield in 2017 having previously been labelled a Premier League "flop" after his struggles at Chelsea. Indeed, he played just 19 times for the Blues, scoring two goals, before getting his career back on track with Fiorentina and then Roma.

But Salah was an instant hit with the Reds, scoring 32 Premier League goals in his debut season. He then became the quickest player to reach the milestone of 50 strikes for Liverpool, doing so on his 65th appearance. But he has brought more than just goals to the team.

Under Jurgen Klopp, the winger tasted glory time and time again since returning to England, playing a pivotal role as his side have lifted the Champions League, Premier League, Club World Cup, FA Cup and League Cup. With this, it's fair to say he will go down as a true club legend.

In the future, when fans recall Salah's playing years, they may discuss his blistering speed, fancy footwork, and many other assets, but the main focus will no doubt be on his goals. And while he still has some way to go before he reaches Rush's record tally of 346 in Liverpool colours, the Egyptian certainly has a collection of beauties capable of matching anyone's in the club's history.

With that being the case, GIVEMESPORT has decided to rank his top 10 greatest goals for the Reds. As well as the aesthetics of the strikes, when formulating the list, we've also taken into account just how important the efforts were in the context of each game. Enjoy.

11 Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United - March 2023

In fairness, this goal was the most beautiful effort ever netted by Salah, but it deserves a spot on this list for a few reasons. First of all, it came in a game that will be forever fondly remembered by Reds across the globe.

Klopp and co thumped bitter rivals Manchester United 7-0, with Salah making it 4-0 in the 66th minute. The ball broke to the 31-year-old on the bounce and he instinctively lashed it in off the bar using his right foot. It took him level with Robbie Fowler as the club's all-time top scorer in the Premier League. He claimed that record outright later in the game when he added a second (his 129th in total) from close range.

10 West Ham 1-3 Liverpool - January 2021

Salah had already scored a stunner in this game but it was his second goal that ranks ninth on our list due to the beautiful build-up. Football is, after all, a team sport and this attack showed perfect chemistry between three Liverpool players.

It began with a West Ham corner being headed away to safety. Trent Alexander-Arnold gets onto the ball on the edge of his own area and sprays a fantastic switch for Xherdan Shaqiri to run onto. Now in the opposition half, the Swiss midfielder doesn't even take a touch as he hits a first-time ball into the box. Salah brings it down effortlessly before flicking it into the net. It's one of the greatest counterattacks you'll ever see, as just two passes take the ball from one end of the pitch to another.

9 Southampton 3-1 Liverpool - April 2019

Under the guidance of Klopp, and with Salah's rapid pace, Liverpool have scored more than a few counterattacking goals over the years, and his effort against Southampton is another example. Picking the ball up from inside his own half, the winger drove forward with purpose before placing his effort just past the outstretched arms of the opposition goalkeeper.

This goal was a pretty good display of some of the 31-year-old's best attributes – such as speed, dribbling and composure – but it was also an important strike too. Indeed, this was his 50th league goal for the Reds in all competitions. He did this in 69 appearances, which was three outings quicker than the previous record set by Fernando Torres.

8 Red Bull Salzburg 0-2 Liverpool - December 2019

This next goal makes the list purely on aesthetical merit. Salah doesn't score that many goals with his right foot – just 22 of his 149 Premier League goals – so this one is also a bit of a collector's item.

Coming up against Red Bull Salzburg in Europe, the Egyptian raced onto an under-hit backpass but had plenty to do with the finish. With one touch he knocked past the goalkeeper and then from the tightest of angles, he swept the ball into the back of the net to send his side into the last 16 of the Champions League.

7 Liverpool 5-2 Roma - April 2018

In Salah's debut season with the Reds, he fired the club to a Champions League final (where they would lose to Real Madrid). To make it that far, he was drawn up against his former side Roma and showed his class with two fine goals.

The first one, in particular, stands out as he picks the ball up on the edge of the box before cutting onto his left foot and bending in an exquisite shot right into the far top corner. It was a great goal, but perhaps Roma should have known to expert this sort of trademark finish from their former player. At least he didn't celebrate.

6 Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United - January 2020

Sometimes in football, there is nothing wrong with going direct. In fact, a route one sort of goal can be as good as it gets, especially when it comes against bitter rivals. This was the case for Liverpool vs Man Utd in early 2020.

In stoppage time, goalkeeper Alisson booted a long ball on for Salah to chase, he held off Dan James before slotting past David de Gea. “We’re going to win the league,” sang the home fans. It was still only January, but they weren't wrong. No wonder Alisson charged up the pitch to celebrate with Salah.

5 Liverpool 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur - February 2018

You'll notice from this list that Salah so often delivers in the big games, and in the 2018/19 season, he would crush Tottenham Hotspur dreams with a penalty in the Champions League final. Months before that, though, in the same campaign, he would be the scourge of Spurs again.

This time, playing at home in the Premier League, the Egyptian would net twice in a 2-2 draw. His second goal off the game was a thing of wonder as he somehow slipped between a number of Spurs bodies, with the ball glued to his feet, to then lift a sublime finish just above the reach of the onrushing Hugo Lloris.

4 Watford 0-5 Liverpool - October 2021

This certainly wasn't the most important goal of his career but it is right up there with the very best. Claudio Ranieri was overseeing his first match in charge of Watford and may have been regretting his choices as Liverpool won 5-0 at Vicarage Road.

Roberto Firmino netted a hat-trick but it was Salah's strike that really caught the eye. The twinkle-toed winger danced between three Watford players, before sitting another down, checking back and then placing the ball past Ben Foster. What's more, this was his second wonder goal in as many games – but more on that later...

3 Liverpool 1-1 Everton - December 2017

A goal in a Merseyside derby will always be cherished by Liverpool fans, but when it's one as good as this it will last long in the memory. Salah showed remarkable strength to hold off his man, before quickly pushing the ball past Idrissa Gana Gueye and whipping the ball into the top corner.

Truth be told, though, it was a pretty controversial call to name this as a Puskas winner, so it doesn't break into our top two. After all, James Milner said it was only his "7th best goal of the season" anyway.

2 Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City - October 2021

For as much as Salah has won in a Liverpool shirt, he probably could have double the trophy count were it not for Manchester City. Pep Guardiola and co have been the Reds' biggest adversaries in the Klopp era and they were held to a draw on this match in 2021, with City later winning the league.

At least, though, Salah got to embarrass a few of his opponents as he scored one of the goals of the season. He held off Joao Cancelo, sat down Bernardo Silva, before skipping past Aymeric Laporte and then finding the back of the net. What makes this goal even more remarkable is that he scored another beauty just weeks later (in his very next league appearance) against Watford as mentioned above.

1 Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea - April 2019

Coming in at number one on our list is this absolute rocket scored against the Blues in 2019. Picking up the ball near the touchline, he stepped inside on his left foot and then absolutely leathered a shot right into the top corner to send the Reds to the top of the league.

To make it even more special is the fact that it came against his former club. With this one strike of the left foot, he proved to everyone at Chelsea, without a doubt, they made a huge mistake in letting him go. Just listen to the noise of the ball hitting the back of the net, it doesn't come much sweeter than that.