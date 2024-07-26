Highlights Assessing quarterbacks relies more on the eye test than team success.

Dak Prescott's potential contract extension is uncertain, given his playoff struggles and inflated stats vs. weak teams.

Trevor Lawrence has fallen short of expectations.

It's obvious that there is superb quarterback talent in the NFL, and so many conversations surround the position.

Those discussions are heavily subjective, creating mixed opinions about players' statuses and where they stand in the league.

Ranking and assessing quarterbacks have more to do with the eye test than their teams' success. For example, San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Brock Purdy has been to a conference championship game and a Super Bowl in his two seasons as the starting signal caller. Meanwhile, Los Angeles Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert has never won a playoff game.

It may seem that Purdy is the better quarterback, but Herbert outclasses Purdy in physical talent like arm strength. The situation, coaching, and surrounding talent can elevate a player's status. The Chargers quarterback has talent around him, but coaching and overall culture have prevented the quarterback from taking that next step, while Purdy has benefitted from an excellent coaching staff and supporting cast.

This list is subjective, and not everyone will agree with these rankings of the most overrated quarterbacks--that's what makes it subjective. Nonetheless, this attempts to assess the position while providing statistics to support the claims.

1 Dak Prescott

The 30-year-old quarterback has struggled in the biggest moments in his career.

Dak Prescott's potential contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys has been a major talking point this offseason.

The 30-year-old quarterback is entering the final year of his deal and is seeking a new contract that could reach $60 million per season. A number exponentially high for a player with two career playoff wins.

If the Cowboys don't end up signing the veteran quarterback and letting him walk - which would be the right decision - Dallas would take on a $40 million dead cap hit just for Prescott to not be on the roster. That makes it even more evident that Jerry Jones and the front office are not sure Prescott is the long-term solution. A conference championship game may be the only saving grace for Prescott's future in Dallas.

Prescott finished inside the top five for the MVP award, throwing for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. It was his best statistical season, but I would argue these numbers were inflated and came against bad teams and defenses. If that seems like a harsh criticism, let's take a look at Prescott's last four seasons as a favorite and underdog, including the playoffs.

Dak Prescott's Last Four Seasons (Including Playoffs) Category Favorite Underdog Record 33-10 *1-10 Cowboys' Points Per Game 33.7 16.7 Total TD-TO 109-39 14-16 Passer Rating 105.1 82.5 *Last in NFL (minimum 10 games)

As seen, Prescott beats up mediocre teams and struggles mightily against legitimate competition.

If these data points seem unfair, just look at what Dallas' front office is telling you. Despite his best statistical season, the Cowboys are reluctant to give him a contract extension. Waiting this long to sign Prescott to a new deal makes things more difficult as the quarterback market grows. Jared Goff and Trevor Lawrence each signed contracts worth at least $50 million per season. If the Cowboys were interested in getting a deal done, it would have been in their best interest to sign the quarterback earlier in the offseason before other teams agreed to new contracts with their quarterbacks.

This season will be telling for Prescott's future in Dallas. My money would be on him signing with a team that needs a quarterback and is willing to overpay him. Dallas still has to sign CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons, who should be higher on the priority list.

2 Jalen Hurts

Other than 2022 - when the Eagles reached the Super Bowl - the 25-year-old quarterback has been mostly underwhelming.

After reaching the Super Bowl in 2022, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles took a major step back in 2023.

After starting 10-1, the Eagles imploded, losing five of their final six games before falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round.

Although Philadelphia started the season out hot, the offense, defense, and Hurts specifically did not look sharp.

After signing a five-year, $255 million contract, including $179.4 million guaranteed, the 25-year-old quarterback did everything but live up to that money last season.

Hurts struggled with turnovers, as he threw 15 interceptions and fumbled nine times, losing five of those cough-ups. He threw for only 23 touchdowns - his career high - and although he rushed for 15 touchdowns, most came on the 'tush-push' play.

Jalen Hurts Career Stats Year Games Completion Percentage Passing Yards TD-INT 2020 15 52.0 1,061 6-4 2021 15 61.3 3,144 16-9 2022 15 66.5 3,701 22-6 2023 17 65.4 3,858 23-15

The number of weapons that Hurts had at his disposal - A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, D'Andre Swift, and Dallas Goedert - he looked like an average quarterback. To be fair, he was dealing with an injury of some sort last season, but that's why the consistent utilization of the 'tush push' was puzzling. Nonetheless, for a quarterback making $51 million per season, Hurts had better improve his performance this season.

With the hiring of Kellen Moore as the offensive coordinator and the signing of Saquon Barkley, Hurts should see an uptick in production. He has no excuses, and if he struggles again, the Eagles could be in déjà vu, as they paid a quarterback after his third season, and it didn't work out - Carson Wentz. I don't think it will happen - with the immense offensive talent - but there could be murmurs in Philadelphia if things go south again this season.

3 Trevor Lawrence

The former first-overall pick has not lived up to the "generational" talent label since entering the league in 2021.

Since being drafted first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021, Trevor Lawrence has been touted as the next superstar quarterback. However, we have yet to see anything close to that.

Let's take 2021 out of the equation for Lawrence, as Urban Meyer destroyed everything in his path as the Jaguars' head coach. Meyer didn't even last a full season as the head man in charge in Jacksonville. Let's focus on what the 24-year-old quarterback has done since Doug Pederson took over the head coaching duties in 2022: 17 wins, 16 losses, 46 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions.

His lone playoff win was a 27-point comeback against the Chargers, in which he threw four first-half interceptions. Not to mention, Brandon Staley was Los Angeles' head coach then, and he spoon-fed the Jaguars that game in the second half. Herbert was also disappointing in the second half of that game.

Despite that, Jacksonville signed Lawrence to a five-year, $275 million contract earlier this offseason. To be fair, the Jaguars had no choice. Lawrence is better than any alternative, and if the front office believes the Clemson product can develop into their franchise quarterback, now is the time to sign him before Prescott, Jordan Love, Tua Tagovailoa, and Purdy sign their new deals in the near future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Trevor Lawrence has thrown 39 interceptions in three seasons as a starter, including 17 in 2021 and 14 in 2023.

After missing out on the playoffs entirely last season - starting the season 8-3 - Lawrence and the Jaguars cannot afford to struggle again in 2024.

4 Tua Tagovailoa

Another first-round pick in 2021, Tagovailoa is also seeking a contract extension this offseason.

Tua Tagovailoa is entering the final season of his rookie contract, and is seeking a lucrative contract extension this offseason.

However, the Miami Dolphins have been reluctant to give the 26-year-old quarterback a deal within the market value.

Similarly to Prescott, the Alabama product is a front-runner and struggles against teams with winning records.

Tua Tagovailoa by Opponent: 2023 Season (Including Playoffs) Category Made Playoffs in 2022 Missed Playoffs in 2022 Record 1-6 10-1 Completion Percentage 62.8 71.7 Passing Yards Per Game 227.6 293.6 TD-INT 8-7 22-8 Passer Rating 80.8 110.7

In addition to falling short against playoff-caliber teams, Tagovailoa's performance drops off towards the end of the season when the weather gets cold.

Over the past two seasons, the Dolphins went 16-6 in games between September and November while posting a 4-10 record in December and January.

If Tagovailoa wants to be taken seriously, he must beat good teams and adjust when the weather gets colder. If not, it would be hard to argue that he should receive a new contract from Miami.

5 Kirk Cousins

Making the most guaranteed money in league history is not something you would correlate with Kirk Cousins, but it's true.

In all honesty, Kirk Cousins and Dak Prescott are eerily similar quarterbacks.

Both quarterbacks have posted monster numbers in the regular season as they pad their stats against weak opponents or in 'garbage' time.

They are also similar in playoff woes, as Prescott is 2-4 in the playoffs, while Cousins posts a 1-3 playoff career. Both quarterbacks underwhelm in the biggest moments for their teams.

The 35-year-old quarterback is 16-47 against teams with a winning record, and it's not like his surrounding cast has been subpar.

Nonetheless, the Atlanta Falcons gave Cousins a four-year, $180 million contract with $100 million guaranteed.

Lucky for Cousins, the NFC South is abysmal, and he must be serviceable to win the division. However, I do not expect much from him if/when the Falcons reach the playoffs.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.