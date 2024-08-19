Highlights In the NFL, each season helps determine a player's worth in the eyes of the media and fans.

However, recency bias doesn't affect some players as much as it does others, and sometimes players are viewed as being better, or worse, than they actually are.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the five most overrated, as well as the five most underrated players in the NFL today.

For some NFL players, it can take a long time to build up their legacy, and their reputation in the eyes of the media. For others, it doesn't take as long, and it can happen in the blink of an eye, with a string of excellent or poor games. One way or another, each notable player will eventually come to a point where the media and the fans have a consensus opinion regarding their value.

Sometimes, players' reputations quickly change based on their recent performances, but others can see their reputations remain the same. Even if they play better or worse than how the rest of the football world views them, their value in the eyes of that world stays the same. For some players, this leads to them becoming overrated, and for others, they become underrated.

1 Overrated - Austin Ekeler

Ekeler isn't a bad player, but he shouldn't be viewed as one of the best running backs in the league

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Ekeler isn't a bad running back by any means, but NFL Fantasy Football has inflated his true value.

As an undrafted free agent in 2017, Austin Ekeler made a very solid career for himself. It took him a couple of years with the Los Angeles Chargers to work his way up the depth chart and become a starter, but once he did, he began to prove his worth as a runner and a pass-catcher.

Austin Ekeler in 2023 Stat Ekeler Carries 179 Rushing Yards 628 Yards per Carry 3.5 Rushing TD 5 Receptions 51 Receiving Yards 436 Receiving TD 1

Ekeler missed a couple of games, but he started in 14, which is almost a full season. Ekeler's ability as a pass-catching back has made him extremely popular in fantasy football, but it seems that hype has also carried into the real football world. Hopefully, he can get back to his former level of production with the Washington Commanders .

2 Underrated - Kyren Williams

Williams is considered a good player, but in reality, he could be one of the best backs in the league

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kyren Williams had an excellent season in 2023. After only getting 35 carries in his rookie season in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams turned to him as their starter the following year. It's safe to say he didn't make them regret that decision. Williams had an excellent year, finishing third in the league in rushing yards.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Williams was one of the most effective players in the league during his time on the field in 2023. Williams averaged the most rushing yards per game in the entire league with 95.3 and also finished sixth in yards per carry at an even 5.0.

Kyren Williams in 2023 Stat Williams Games 12 Rushing Yards 1,144 Yards per Attempt 5.0 Rushing TD 12 Yards per Game 95.3

Most people don't realize just how effective Williams was in 2023. He finished third in rushing yards despite playing in just 12 games while leading the league in yards per game and averaging five yards per carry. If he'd played a full season, Williams likely would have been the best statistical back in the NFL in 2023.

3 Overrated - Joey Bosa

Despite a quiet past two seasons, Bosa is considered one of the best edge rushers in the league by many

Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Joey Bosa had a very impressive start to his career. In 2016, his rookie year, he won the Defensive Player of the Year award and managed to make the Pro Bowl in four of the next five years. However, ever since the 2021 season, Bosa has struggled to make much of an impact at all.

Joey Bosa in 2023 Stat Bosa Games 9 Forced Fumbles 1 Sacks 6.5 QB Hits 8 Tackles 20 Tackles for a Loss 6

Bosa has struggled to stay healthy over the past two years, which is kind of out of his control. However, the truth is, we've gone two full years without Bosa eclipsing seven sacks, and many still consider him one of the game's best edge rushers. He's got the right mindset heading into 2024, which is a good sign.

4 Underrated - Travon Walker

Walker has been labeled a bust by many but quietly had a solid 2023 season

Mandatory credit: Perry Knotts / Getty Images

Travon Walker was drafted with the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft , which naturally gave him a ton of expectations heading into his first NFL season. He struggled a bit in his rookie year, which caused a lot of members of the media and fans to label him a bust.

Travon Walker in 2023 Stat Walker Games 17 Sacks 10.0 QB Hits 19 Tackles 52 Tackles for a Loss 10

Walker quietly put together a very solid second season, and earned some praise from his teammates. He reached double digits in sacks, had nearly 20 QB hits, and managed to reach double digits in TFL as well. Now, Walker hasn't lived up to expectations as the first overall pick, but for most to write him off as a bust isn't quite fair.

5 Overrated - Jared Goff

Goff has played well, but is it him or the Lions' system?

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Jared Goff has had some ups and downs during his career. He had some nice times with the Rams, but they eventually sent him to the Detroit Lions in favor of Matthew Stafford . Since then, Goff has been solid with Detroit, and they even made it to the NFC Championship Game with Goff at quarterback in 2023.

Jared Goff in 2023 Stat Goff Completion % 67.3% Passing Yards 4,575 Yards per Attempt 7.6 Passing TD 30 Interceptions 12 Passer Rating 97.9

Statistically, Goff was great in 2023. There's no denying that. However, while Goff has a strong arm and can throw accurately, his performance has vastly improved under the Lions system. It's strange that Goff isn't considered a system quarterback, yet players like Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa are.

6 Underrated - Nico Collins

Collins has been one of the best receivers in the league, yet he doesn't get recognized as one

Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Nico Collins was the Houston Texans third round selection back in 2021, and he's blossomed into an absolute star. With subpar quarterback play over the first two years of his career, he struggled to make much of an impact at first. However, once he teamed up with C.J. Stroud in 2023, Collins really turned it on.

Nico Collins in 2023 Stat Collins Receptions 80 Receiving Yards 1,297 Yards per Reception 16.2 Receiving TD 8

Collins reached career highs in every stat category in 2023 and proved his worth as one of the best receivers in the league. If he can continue playing at this pace over the next couple of years, he'll likely eventually get the respect he deserves. Right now, though, Collins is one of the more underrated players in the league.

7 Overrated - Alvin Kamara

Kamara doesn't get it done at a high level anymore as a rusher

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Alvin Kamara , over the years, has been one of the better dual-threat running backs, being able to get it done as a runner, and a pass-catcher as well. However, like Ekeler, who is higher on this list, fantasy football has kept him involved in conversations regarding the league's best backs.

Alvin Kamara in 2023 Stat Kamara Carries 180 Rushing Yards 694 Yards per Attempt 3.9 Rushing TD 5 Receptions 75 Receiving Yards 466 Receiving TD 1

As a pass-catching back, Kamara remains valuable, and that keeps him as one of the better running backs in fantasy football. However, he has started to decline as a runner. In 2023, he posted the lowest rushing yards total of his career, and his 3.9 yards per carry were inefficient. He's not a bad player by any means, but he should not be considered one of the best running backs in the league.

8 Underrated - DaRon Bland

Bland quickly became a turnover machine at just 24 years old

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

DaRon Bland was a fifth round selection in the 2022 draft. Bland didn't have a ton of expectations coming into his career, which is normal for a day-three pick. However, Bland has blown those expectations out of the water, and has become an interception magnet for the Dallas Cowboys .

DaRon Bland in 2024 Stat Bland Interceptions 9 INT TD 5 Passes Defended 15 Tackles 69

Bland grabbed five picks in his rookie season and then followed that up with one of the most impressive seasons by any defender in recent memory in 2023. Bland grabbed nine interceptions and returned a whopping five for a touchdown.

He's become one of the most intimidating cornerbacks in the league at just 24 years old, and yet he still doesn't get as much appreciation as he should, as he's often left out of conversations regarding the best cornerbacks in the league.

9 Overrated - Deebo Samuel

Samuel is a great weapon on offense, but he shouldn't be considered one of the best receivers in the league

© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Don't get it twisted, Deebo Samuel Sr. is one of the more versatile players in the league. His ability to produce while lined up as both a receiver and a running back is rare. However, he's been talked about as one of the top receivers in the league, and that argument might be giving him a little too much credit.

Deebo Samuel in 2023 Stat Samuel Receptions 60 Receiving Yards 892 Yards per Reception 14.9 Receiving TD 7 Carries 37 Rushing Yards 225 Rushing TD 5

As an overall weapon, any team would love to have Samuel. Having a guy who can catch the ball 60 times and run the ball 37 times, like Samuel did in 2023, gives any offense an added dimension. However, he just hasn't produced consistently enough as a receiver to be given credit as one of the elite receivers in the league just yet.

10 Underrated - Breece Hall

Hall was one of the few bright spots on the Jets' offense in 2023

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Breece Hall was incredible in 2023, and he was really one of the few good aspects of an otherwise miserable New York Jets ' offense. Hall was able to contribute both as a runner and a passer, and he ended up finishing the year with the fourth-most all-purpose yards in 2023, with 1,585.

Breece Hall in 2023 Carries 223 Rushing Yards 994 Yards per Attempt 4.5 Rushing TD 5 Receptions 76 Receiving Yards 591 Receiving TD 4

Hall really did it all. He was efficient as a rusher, gaining 4.5 yards per carry and finishing just shy of 1,000 rushing yards. As a pass-catcher, he became Zach Wilson 's best friend for most of the year, grabbing a whopping 76 receptions. After his excellent 2023 season, Hall should be considered an elite running back, yet he's not quite getting that respect yet.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.