Highlights Michael Olowokandi failed to live up to expectations as the top pick in the 1998 NBA Draft.

Pervis Ellison struggled with injuries and didn't fulfill the potential expected of the 1989 top pick.

Deandre Ayton has been a consistent center for the Phoenix Suns, contributing to their successful playoff run.

The Pacific Division has had the top pick in the NBA Draft five times since 1989. When a team has the top pick, they hope to use it to change their franchise's fortunes, rising from the bottom to the top. That isn't always the case. Sometimes, the top pick can elevate a team into a contender, and sometimes, they don't live up to the expectations. The following group crosses that entire spectrum.

These five players combined for six All-Star appearances, a Rookie of the Year Award, and a Most Improved Player of the Year Award. The Los Angeles Clippers have made two of the division's last number one-overall picks, and the Sacramento Kings , Phoenix Suns , and Golden State Warriors have each made one.

Pacific Division First-Overall Picks Team Total First-Overall Picks Last First-Overall Pick Notable Players Golden State Warriors 3 1995 Joe Barry Caroll, Joe Smith Los Angeles Clippers 3 2009 Danny Manning, Blake Griffin Los Angeles Lakers 3 1982 Elgin Baylor, Magic Johnson, James Worthy Phoenix Suns 1 2018 Deandre Ayton Sacramento Kings 1 1989 Pervis Ellison

5 Michael Olowokandi

Michael Olowokandi never became a star

Michael Olowokandi went first overall in the 1998 NBA Draft. The Clippers hoped Olowokandi would become their franchise player. However, Olowokandi never became the player the Clippers planned on. The team struggled during his time in Los Angeles, never making the playoffs. Olowokandi's best season in Los Angeles was 2002-03. He averaged 12.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game.

Michael Olowokandi Career Stats Games 500 PPG 8.3 RPG 6.8 APG 0.7

Olowokandi went on to play in Minnesota and Boston. His only playoff experience came in the 2003-04 season when the Kevin Garnett -led Minnesota Timberwolves made it to the conference finals. The Clippers missed out on Dirk Nowitzki , Vince Carter , and Paul Pierce when they selected Olowokandi in the 1998 NBA Draft. The Kandi Man didn't experience the same success as his peers.

4 Pervis Ellison

Pervis Ellison didn't live up to the hype

The Sacramento Kings selected Pervis Ellison with the top pick in the 1989 NBA Draft. Ellison never became a dominant NBA player like the Kings had hoped. In fact, they traded him after his first season. Ellison went to Washington and, in his second season there, won the NBA Most Improved Player Award, averaging 20.0 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game. However, Ellison didn't sustain this success, often struggling with injuries.

Pervis Ellison Career Stats Games 474 PPG 9.5 RPG 6.7 APG 1.5

The Kings had the opportunity to select nine future All-Stars in this draft, including Tim Hardaway, Shawn Kemp, and Glenn Rice. Their choice affected the future of their franchise, showing the significance of getting the number-one pick right. While the injuries and slow start to his career hindered Ellison's abilities, ultimately the Kings missed out on some star talent.

3 Joe Smith

Joe Smith had a long career as a role player

Joe Smith was the top pick in the 1995 NBA Draft. The Golden State Warriors took the power forward to play alongside Tim Hardaway and Latrell Sprewell. He finished third place in Rookie of the Year voting, averaging 15.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. Smith was primarily a starter from 1995-96 to 2004-05, averaging 12.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. He wasn't an All-Star, but he was clearly a solid role player.

Joe Smith Career Stats Games 1030 PPG 10.9 RPG 6.4 PPG 1.0

Later in his career, Smith transitioned to a role off the bench. He was an NBA journeyman, playing with 12 teams in his 17-year career. He played with Allen Iverson, Kevin Garnett, Kobe Bryant , and Kevin Durant . In the second half of his career, he played in 62 playoff games with five different teams. The Warriors could have used this pick to select one of the class's six All-Stars, including Kevin Garnett, Michael Finley, and Rasheed Wallace.

2 Deandre Ayton

Deandre Ayton has proven to be a reliable NBA center

In 2018, the Phoenix Suns selected Deandre Ayton with the top pick. Ayton has become a consistent center for the Suns, averaging a double-double in his rookie season and every season since. Ayton has not become an All-Star, but he consistently finished around the rim (career 59.2 field goal percentage) and rebounds the basketball. Ayton's value has been hurt by the league's growing emphasis on outside shooting while Ayton plays more like a traditional five.

Deandre Ayton Career Stats Games 358 PPG 16.7 RPG 10.5 PPG 1.6

In 2020-21, Ayton got his first taste of the postseason. Devin Booker led the scoring, and Chris Paul ran the offense. Ayton rebounded and finished around the rim. The Suns advanced within two wins of the NBA title. Ayton has since been dealt to the Portland Trail Blazers . He continues to contribute consistently, averaging 16.7 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.

1 Blake Griffin

The high-flying Blake Griffin had a solid career

The Los Angeles Clippers selected Blake Griffin with the top pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. Griffin won the 2011 dunk contest and the 2010-11 Rookie of the Year Award. He joined fellow high-flying big DeAndre Jordan to create a formidable frontcourt. Chris Paul joined the Clippers in the 2011-12 season, and the trio formed Lob-City. The Clippers played an exciting brand of basketball but saw little postseason success. Griffin advanced past the second round of the playoffs once. He played in one playoff game for the Celtics in 2022-23.

Blake Griffin Career Stats Games 765 PPG 19.0 RPG 8.0 PPG 4.0

After his time in Los Angeles, Griffin played for the Detroit Pistons , Brooklyn Nets , and Boston Celtics . Injuries began slowing his career in 2018-19. Griffin came off the bench in his last two stops, hoping to help a playoff team improve their depth. Griffin was a six-time All-Star and a highlight dunker. Griffin was part of a strong draft class, including Stephen Curry , James Harden , and DeMar DeRozan . He retired from the NBA in April 2024.

All stats provided by Basketball Reference