Newcastle United have had some incredible players don the famous black and white shirt in their history. Despite suffering two relegations during the ill-fated Mike Ashley era, the Magpies are and have been an integral part of the Premier League, serving up some of the top flight's most memorable games. This article reveals Newcastle United's top 11 all-time players, and why they are so adored by the club's supporters.

The list has been created using specific criteria such as the player's impact while playing for Newcastle United, appearances made and any notable achievements, whether that's individual accolades or club trophies.

11 Paul Gascoigne

Paul Gascoigne is remembered fondly for his time on Tyneside, albeit a relatively short one. While the midfielder was coming through the ranks at St James' Park, he was captain of the Newcastle United youth side that lifted the FA Youth Cup in 1984/85. He broke into the first-team when he was just 17 years old, and went on to make 92 appearances for the club, scoring 21 times. His form for Newcastle United saw Tottenham Hotspur pay a then-British record transfer fee of £2.2 million.

Paul Gascoigne at Newcastle United Appearances 92 Goals 21 Notable Achievements FA Youth Cup WInner 1984/85

10 Malcolm Macdonald

Malcolm Macdonald spent five seasons at Newcastle United, and during that time he became the fifth-highest goalscorer in the club's history, which is quite an achievement for such a short stint. The striker scored 138 goals in 257 appearances during his time on Tyneside, including twice in the 1973/74 FA Cup semi-final against Burnley. Macdonald joined Newcastle United from Luton Town and made an immediate impact by scoring a hat-trick on his debut for the club against Liverpool.

Malcolm Macdonald at Newcastle United Appearances 257 Goals 138 Notable Achievements FA Cup Runner-Up, First Division Top Goalscorer 1975

9 Gary Speed

Gary Speed's trademark runs into the box will always be fondly remembered by Newcastle United supporters. He was a midfielder who arguably had the whole package, he was dangerous with his head and was comfortable with either foot. Speed was a very accomplished player, and it showed in his performances for the club. The midfielder was part of the side that fell short in consecutive FA Cup finals during the 1997/98 and 1998/99 seasons. Speed's departure to Bolton Wanderers in 2004 contributed to Sir Bobby Robson's downfall at the club. He did not want to lose Speed, but the club went over the manager's head, and Speed was replaced by Nicky Butt.

Gary Speed at Newcastle United Appearances 213 Goals 29 Notable Achievements FA Cup Runner-Up 1997/98 & 1998/99

8 Shay Given

Shay Given is arguably one of the best goalkeepers in Premier League history, and the majority of his playing career was spent at St James' Park, making over 450 appearances for the club before moving to Manchester City in 2009. Given's 463 appearances for Newcastle United places him third on their all-time list. Given is also the most capped player in Europe for the Magpies in the club's history with 54. The Irishman remained at Newcastle for 12 years and is rightly regarded as a Newcastle United legend.

Shay Given at Newcastle United Appearances 463 Clean Sheets 132 Notable Achievements FA Cup Runner-Up 1997/98

7 Kevin Keegan

A Newcastle United list would feel wrong without Kevin Keegan's name included. He first arrived on Tyneside in 1982, and would later return as manager of the club on two occasions, in 1992 and 2008. Despite playing under 100 games during his playing career with Newcastle United, his impact on the club was extraordinary. In 78 games, Keegan scored 48 times. Keegan and Newcastle United were a match made in heaven. He received a euphoric welcome, the mutual love continued, and is still fondly thought of at St James' Park.

Kevin Keegan at Newcastle United Appearances 78 Goals 48 Notable Achievements Newcastle United Player of the Year 1982/83 & 1983/84

6 Rob Lee

Rob Lee won promotion to the newly formed Premier League in his first season with Newcastle United and was a vital cog in Keegan's 'entertainers' side. The midfielder made 267 appearances in the Premier League, placing him fourth in the club's all-time appearance list. Lee was underrated. This arguably prevented him from earning more than his 21 England caps, and the midfielder was a part of the England squad during the 1998 World Cup. Lee spent 10 years at St James' Park and had four managers during his time at the club; Keegan, Kenny Dalglish, Ruud Gullit and Sir Bobby Robson.

Rob Lee at Newcastle United Appearances 303 Goals 44 Notable Achievements Football League First Division 1992/93

5 Peter Beardsley

Peter Beardsley had two spells with Newcastle United, from 1983-1987 and 1993-1997. His two periods with the club were sandwiched between moves to Liverpool and Everton. Beardsley's mazy runs are fondly remembered at St James' Park, and he was a vital part of Keegan's 'entertainers.' The forward scored 119 times in 326 appearances for Newcastle United and is regarded as one of the most gifted players to pull on the famous black and white shirt.

Peter Beardsley at Newcastle United Appearances 326 Goals 119 Notable Achievements Newcastle United Play of the Year 1984/85 & 1985/86

4 Bobby Moncur

Bobby Moncur is regarded as one of Newcastle United's best-ever captains. Having done what so many have failed to do, he lifted a major trophy at St James' Park in the shape of the Inter-City Fairs Cup in 1969, which remains the club's last major trophy. Three of his seven goals for the club came in the two-legged Fairs Cup final. Moncur admitted before Newcastle United's 2022/23 Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester United it's a title he'd rather not have (the club's last captain to win a major trophy); "I'm in a club I don't really want to be in." The former captain is now a club ambassador and craves to see another captain lift a major trophy for the club.

Bobby Moncur at Newcastle United Appearances 359 Goals 7 Notable Achievements Inter-City Fairs Cup

3 Hughie Gallacher

Hughie Gallacher scored 463 goals during his career - 143 of those came during his time with Newcastle United, in just 174 appearances for the club. His tally places him fourth in the club's all-time leading goalscorer list. Gallacher captained the side during the 1926/27 season when the club won the First Division title, and the striker scored an incredible 39 times in 41 games in what was a memorable campaign for Gallacher and Newcastle United. The striker was also lethal in front of goal for Scotland, scoring an astonishing 24 goals in just 20 appearances for the national side. Gallacher was eventually sold to Chelsea for £10,000, which was a lot of money in those days, and he made his debut against Newcastle United in front of a sold-out St James' Park.

Hughie Gallacher at Newcastle United Appearances 174 Goals 143 Notable Achievements Football League First Division 1926/27

2 Jackie Milburn

Jackie Milburn held the record of the club's all-time leading goalscorer with 200 goals until Alan Shearer surpassed him in 2006. The striker lifted three FA Cups during his time with the club, and a statue of the striker stands outside the famous Gallowgate stand. The club also named a stand after him, such was his impact on the club. Milburn scored in two of the three FA Cup finals he appeared in for Newcastle United and is rightly regarded as one of the best players to ever pull on the black and white shirt. Milburn spent 14 seasons at St James' Park. Only one other player has played in more, the man who broke his goal record, Shearer.

Jackie Milburn at Newcastle United Appearances 397 Goals 200 Notable Achievements FA Cup 1950/51, 1951/52 & 1954/55

1 Alan Shearer

Arguably the best player to never win a trophy at Newcastle United. The lack of trophies at St James' Park was made up by the number of individual records Alan Shearer broke while at St James' Park. The striker is the Premier League's all-time leading goalscorer, and holds the same accolade for Newcastle United, breaking Jackie Milburn's record of 200 goals in February 2006 against Portsmouth. Rather fittingly, the striker scored his last goal for the club in a 4-1 thrashing of arch-rivals, Sunderland. His last goal was number 206 for the club, and he remains Newcastle United's all-time leading goalscorer, with no current player even close to breaking it.