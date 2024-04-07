Highlights Players like Myles Garrett and Joe Burrow have already solidified themselves as some of the best at their positions.

Several No. 1 picks over the last decade, such as Baker Mayfield and Jadeveon Clowney, have shown promise at times but have been largely inconsistent.

Younger players like Bryce Young and Travon Walker haven't accomplished much yet but have the potential to rise in the coming years.

The No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft is one of the most prized possessions in the entire sport.

Each year, one lucky team gets to choose first from a pool of hundreds of draft-eligible players, and in theory, these players should be one of, if not the best, from their draft class. However, scouting isn’t so simple.

Despite being selected in the exact same spot, the first overall picks of the last decade show a wide range of outcomes.

Before delving into the list, keep in mind this is a ranking of the players’ respective careers as a whole. Naturally, the more recent draft picks will find themselves lower on this list, not necessarily due to skill, but because they have accomplished less so far. These rankings, of course, will be subject to change in the coming years.

1 Myles Garrett, 2017

The reigning DPOY grabs the top spot

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Myles Garrett, taken with the top pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2017, never needed a Defensive Player of the Year trophy to be worthy of the No. 1 overall pick. But it certainly doesn’t hurt his already impressive resume.

It was evident early on in Garrett’s career that he was a force to be reckoned with. He recorded seven sacks in 11 games as a rookie and only improved as his career progressed. At 28 years old, Garrett appears to be well on his way to the Hall of Fame and is already one of the best defensive players of this generation.

Myles Garrett Career Stats and Accolades Games 100 Tackles 305 Tackles For Loss 94 Sacks 88.5 Pro Bowls 5 All-Pro Teams 5

Of course, the great Patrick Mahomes was taken nine picks later, but the quarterback position was never in play for the top pick. Analysts were even taken aback when the Bears drafted Mitchell Trubisky with the second overall selection. Realistically speaking, Garrett was the best player the Browns could’ve taken with that pick.

2 Joe Burrow, 2020

Burrow has made his mark in the early years of his career

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Burrow and the 2019 LSU Tigers will forever live on in immortality, as their on-field dominance and swagger gave the team and its players aura and mystique. Burrow was the leader of the pack, oozing with charisma and confidence. The selling point of the Heisman Trophy winner's game, though, was always his prowess on the field.

Joe Burrow Career Stats and Accolades Games 52 Pass Yards 14,083 Pass TD/INT 97/37 Rating 98.6 Pro Bowls 1

Though not the most physically intimidating prospect, Burrow’s game was as pro-ready as it gets. His processing and ball placement were top-of-the-line, making him a low-risk selection in the 2020 draft.

Through four years, injuries have been the only thing to hold Burrow back. In the two years Burrow has stayed healthy, the Cincinnati Bengals have embarked on deep postseason runs, including a trip to the Super Bowl. Some can argue that Burrow has become over-covered or overrated by the NFL media, but it’s hard to argue that he hasn’t been as advertised.

3 Jared Goff, 2016

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jared Goff is still just 29 years old, but to many NFL fans, it feels like he’s already lived several lives. He entered the league as the top overall pick, poised to be the Los Angeles Rams’ next great quarterback.

After a catastrophic rookie season in 2016, Goff found his footing with Sean McVay and took the Rams to the Super Bowl following the 2018 campaign. However, the Cal product regressed and was traded to the Detroit Lions in 2021, and his first season in the Motor City offered little assurance to Detroit fans.

Finally, under Ben Johnson's tutelage, Goff saw a career revival and has been one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the league the last couple of years.

Jared Goff Career Stats and Accolades Games 117 Pass Yards 30,429 Pass TD/INT 185/82 Rating 93.6 Pro Bowls 3

In his eight seasons in the NFL, Goff has gone through enough trials and tribulations to last a lifetime and then some. Yet he’s always landed on his feet. He’s thrown for 59 touchdowns and 19 interceptions in his last two years and looks to have another productive season in 2024. Even if he’s not a superstar player, Goff has been a solid starter for the better part of a decade.

4 Kyler Murray, 2019

Murray still has the talent to be an elite quarterback

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

When people say, “Football is a game of inches,” they are primarily referring to the game itself. However, this adage can also apply to individual players.

In a world where Kyler Murray is 6-foot-2, he might be the best quarterback on the face of the planet. He has the athleticism, arm strength, accuracy, and football IQ, but one conspicuous limitation to his game is size.

Murray is 5-foot-10 and under 210 pounds, making him one of the most undersized starting quarterbacks of the Super Bowl era.

Kyler Murray Career Stats and Accolades Games 65 Pass Yards 15,647 Pass TD/INT 94/46 Rating 92.2 Rush Yards 2,448 Rush TD 26 Pro Bowls 2

Murray, taken No. 1 by the Arizona Cardinals in 2019, has still enjoyed success in the league, making Pro Bowls in 2021 and 2022. But his diminutive stature has led to injuries and an inconsistent playing style.

Murray is still considered a good starting quarterback and one of the best in the NFC. As he enters his age-27 season, several questions remain. Namely, can he take his game to the next level? Does he have the ability to sustain high-level play throughout a 17-game season?

Until these questions have definitive answers, Murray’s status on this list and in the quarterback rankings is opaque. For now, he lands close to the middle, with room for movement both ways.

5 Jadeveon Clowney, 2014

Clowney has disappointed some but still performed at a respectable level

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Jadeveon Clowney could easily go down as one of the most frustrating players of his time. He was a breathtaking talent at South Carolina and projected as an elite edge in the NFL. Despite playing alongside J.J. Watt with the Houston Texans, Clowney never had the breakthrough many thought he would.

He was a good run defender and had respectable sack numbers in his final years with the Texans, but his snap-to-snap consistency left much to be desired.

Jadeveon Clowney Career Stats and Accolades Games 126 Tackles 363 Tackles for Loss 99 Sacks 52.5 Pro Bowls 3 All-Pro Teams 1

Most recently, Clowney registered a career-best 9.5 sacks in 2023 with the Baltimore Ravens. While this uptick in production is promising, it’s important not to overlook the talent that surrounded him in Baltimore.

Calling Clowney a straight-up bust might be a little harsh. After all, he’s made three Pro Bowls and has been an NFL starter for nearly a decade. Relative to his draft position and potential, however, he never quite met expectations. Perhaps he'll up his status with the Carolina Panthers.

6 Baker Mayfield, 2018

Mayfield has appeared to revive his career in Tampa Bay

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

One of the more wholesome storylines of the 2023 season was Baker Mayfield’s career resurgence. He'd been kicked to the curb by the Cleveland Browns, who took him with the top pick in 2018, after they traded for Deshaun Watson.

Following a failed stint in Carolina and a few games with the Rams, many questioned whether Mayfield had a real future in the league. All concerns were dashed when Baker led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the playoffs and posted some of the best numbers of his career.

Baker Mayfield Career Stats and Accolades Games 89 Pass Yards 20,332 Pass TD/INT 130/74 Rating 88.1 Pro Bowls 1

Mayfield will never be Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen. But with the right supporting cast, he’s produced. With his coordinator from last season leaving for Carolina, it will be interesting to see how Mayfield performs in 2024. Nevertheless, he’s redeemed himself and proven that his 2020 season wasn’t a flash in the pan.

7 Trevor Lawrence, 2021

Lawrence needs to take his game to the next level

Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Lawrence might be the ultimate litmus test for football fans. Those who focus on cumulative stats or wins and losses are quick to label Lawrence’s first three seasons as a disappointment. But those who have genuinely watched the Jacksonville Jaguars play over the last two years can acknowledge his growth.

Trevor Lawrence Career Stats and Accolades Games 50 Pass Yards 11,770 Pass TD/INT 58/39 Rating 85.0 Pro Bowls 1

As far as attributes go, Lawrence is the total package. Beyond the basics, such as frame and arm talent, Lawrence’s football acumen continues to improve. He maneuvers the pocket particularly well for a player with a large frame, and his ability to read defenses and work through his reads is impressive for such a young player.

Admittedly, Lawrence’s production has to eventually reflect this growth. With the rest of the AFC South improving, though, Jacksonville’s quarterback will need to shoulder the load in 2024.

Through three years, Lawrence has exhibited all the necessary traits of a franchise quarterback. It’s now a matter of putting them all together for weeks at a time.

8 Jameis Winston, 2015

Winston never overcame his turnover problem

Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK

Jameis Winston was truly chaos personified. Think of a gambler, not one who carefully plots his moves one step at a time, but one who determines before he even knows what he’s looking at that he’s going all in.

Whether he wins this wager or not, he’ll continue to go all in, no matter how much money he’s lost. Now, put that mentality into a quarterback. That’s Jameis Winston.

Jameis Winston Career Stats and Accolades Games 93 Pass Yards 22,104 Pass TD/INT 141/99 Rating 87.0 Pro Bowls 1

Winston, taken first overall by the Buccaneers in 2015, did just enough to keep Tampa Bay wondering during his first five seasons in the league. He had a big arm and could make every throw in the book.

The problem was Winston didn’t always know when to make certain throws, often forcing balls to covered receivers. The worst part of it all was that Winston was capable of reading defenses; he was just so impulsive and reckless that he couldn’t resist the urge to hunt the big play, which is why he once recorded one of the highest interception totals in NFL history in 2019. However, that was also the same season in which he recorded one of the highest passing-yard totals of all time.

Despite posting historically high interception numbers, Winston’s career as a starter wasn’t all bad. He briefly showcased a more controlled playing style with the New Orleans Saints in 2021 before an ACL injury ended his season. Winston is now with the Cleveland Browns and will likely be a backup for the remainder of his career.

9 Travon Walker, 2022

The Jaguars' edge seems to be on the right track

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

It’s rare that a No. 1 overall pick flies under the radar, but that's exactly what has happened with Travon Walker. His rise to the top pick was a sight to behold in itself. After a record-breaking performance at the NFL Combine, the Georgia alum ascended draft boards, going from a fringe first-rounder to the first player to hear his name called.

Travon Walker Career Stats and Accolades Games 32 Tackles 101 Tackles For Loss 15 Sacks 13.5 Pro Bowls 0

Lacking refinement as a pass rusher, Walker was inconsistent as a rookie with the Jaguars, only notching 3.5 sacks. He looked more comfortable as a sophomore, finishing with 10 sacks and 52 total tackles. Walker hasn’t matched the production of No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson thus far, but he’s done enough over two years to avoid the bust label.

As Walker enters his third season, the bar will start to rise. For him to be worthy of the top pick, he needs to make the transition from a good defensive player to one of the best. For now, he sits in the ninth spot.

10 Bryce Young, 2023

Young still has plenty of time to climb on this list

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Young finds himself at the bottom of this list due to a small sample size more than anything else. He’s only played one NFL season, and his performance didn’t exactly amaze anyone. For now, he’s accomplished the least of anyone on this list, but that has the chance to change.

The Carolina Panthers have already added multiple pass-catchers to the roster, and new coach Dave Canales is bound to be an upgrade over Frank Reich.

Bryce Young Career Stats and Accolades Games 16 Pass Yards 2,877 Pass TD/INT 11/10 Rating 73.7 Pro Bowls 0

C.J. Stroud’s exhilarating rookie season has only added to the pressure on Young for 2024, but in the context of this list, how Stroud and Anthony Richardson perform in the coming years won’t affect Young’s ranking.

If Young can revert to the Alabama version of himself that saw him compared to the likes of Drew Brees, he won’t be a bottom dweller for much longer.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.