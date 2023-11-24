Highlights The 2023 NFL season has seen a record number of rookie quarterbacks starting games, tying the previous record set in 2019.

Several rookie quarterbacks, such as Jaren Hall and Clayton Tune, have faced setbacks and now have slim chances of starting for the rest of the season.

Quarterbacks like Tommy DeVito and C.J. Stroud have had impressive performances, leading their teams to victories their debut seasons.

The idea that NFL quarterbacks are progressively becoming younger is affirmed by the 2023 season. This year has set an NFL record, excluding strike seasons, with ten rookie quarterbacks already starting a game through the first 11 weeks of the campaign. Here's how each of those 10 youngsters has fared so far in their freshman seasons as pros.

Read more: What the Dallas Cowboys need to do to win the NFC East

10 Jaren Hall, Minnesota Vikings

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports



2023 Draft: Round 5, Pick 164

Jaren Hall came in for the rescue when Kirk Cousins was injured late in a Week 8 win over the Green Bay Packers. However, in Week 9, during his starting debut against the Atlanta Falcons, the fifth-round draft pick faced a setback, suffering a concussion late in the first quarter.

Enter Josh Dobbs at quarterback, who led the Minnesota Vikings to a nail-biting 31-28 victory. While it's a bummer, Hall's chances of starting for the rest of the season seem slim unless Dobbs encounters an unexpected twist of fate.

9 Clayton Tune, Arizona Cardinals

Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports



2023 Draft: Round 5, Pick 139

For the initial eight weeks of the NFL season, the Arizona Cardinals relied on the aforementioned Dobbs as their starting quarterback. However, the team traded Dobbs to the Minnesota Vikings at the deadline, paving the way for the fifth-round pick to take the reins temporarily.

Regrettably for Clayton Tune, his starting debut coincided with a formidable challenge against the Cleveland Browns' historic defense. Tune only managed to complete 11 of 20 passes for 58 yards while adding 28 yards on the ground as Cleveland dominated in a decisive 27-0 victory over Arizona. With starter Kyler Murray back and playing like he never left, the likelihood of Tune starting another game this season seems slim, barring any unforeseen circumstances such as an all-hands-on-deck tank job.

8 Will Levis, Tennessee Titans

2023 Draft: Round 2, Pick 33

Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis faced difficulties throughout Week 11's 34-14 blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite completing 13 of 17 passing attempts for 158 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions, Levis struggled to lead the Titans' offense, which only gained 82 yards in the first half.

Levis' quality of play has seen a noticeable dip since he burst onto the scene with his four-touchdown debut performance a few weeks ago. In the two games after that, Levis threw zero touchdowns and two picks. Against the Jaguars, the offense was completely ineffective until garbage time, when Levis took advantage to throw a couple more scores.

With his draft pedigree, Levis should really be higher on this list, and the Titans will certainly be hoping that he can jump a few spots by the end of this campaign. The franchise certainly seems to have a lot of their future success hinging on Levis working out as a franchise QB.

7 Aidan O'Connell, Las Vegas Raiders

2023 Draft: Round 4, Pick 135

The Las Vegas Raiders snagged Aidan O'Connell in the fourth round of the 2023 draft and gave him his debut start against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4. Frequent back injuries to starter Jimmy Garoppolo saw O'Connell get his shot, and he managed 238 passing yards despite enduring seven sacks in a 24-17 loss.

When Garoppolo hit the pine again due to poor performance, Josh McDaniels went with veteran Brian Hoyer, who struggled mightily. After McDaniels was canned, new head coach Antonio Pierce went back to O'Connell, who continued his momentum with 209 passing yards in a 30-6 home win against the New York Giants in Week 9.

He threw another touchdown in a win over the New York Jets the following week, but he crashed back down to Earth in Week 11 against the Miami Dolphins. While he was able to keep the game close and throw for a career high 271 yards, he was also intercepted three times, which is not a recipe for success. However, the Raiders have looked their best with Pierce at the helm and O'Connell under center. How the rookie finishes this campaign will surely factor into how Las Vegas moves forward at the QB position in 2024.

6 Tyson Bagent, Chicago Bears

2023 Draft: Undrafted

Tyson Bagent stepped up when Justin Fields was sidelined during the Chicago Bears' Week 6 clash with the Vikings. He also took charge in the following four games, orchestrating a convincing 30-12 win against the Raiders in his first start. However, his momentum took a hit with consecutive losses to the Los Angeles Chargers and the New Orleans Saints.

Bagent didn't have a flawless audition; he committed rookie mistakes and appeared overwhelmed at certain points; however, he led the Bears to a 16-13 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 10, making it the second time in the common draft era that a No. 1 overall rookie quarterback took on an undrafted rookie quarterback.

Bagent completed 20 of 33 passes for 162 yards, avoiding mistakes that could have hurt the Bears. The crucial play came with 1:26 left, as Bagent made a gutsy throw to Darnell Mooney for a game-sealing first down. Fields looked good in his return in Week 11, however, which means Bagent will once again be relegated to backup duties for the remainder of the season barring another injury to Fields.

5 Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Cleveland Browns

2023 Draft: Round 5, Pick 140

Selected in the fifth round in April, Dorian Thompson-Robinson showcased promise during the preseason and stepped in for Deshaun Watson late in Week 3's victory over the Tennessee Titans.

However, in his start against the Baltimore Ravens the following week, he faced difficulties, throwing three interceptions and taking four sacks in a 28-3 loss. Subsequently, P.J. Walker took over the starting role in place of Watson.

Then, after Watson went down for the year in Week 10, the Browns decided to go back to the rookie. During Week 11's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thompson-Robinson aimed to bounce back after that tough start in Week 4. He succeeded by playing with composure against a top flight defense.

He completed all four of his passes on the final drive, which set up the game-winning field goal. Thompson-Robinson finished the game with 24 completions out of 43 attempts, gaining 165 yards with one interception. It wasn't flawless, but he certainly outplayed Pittsburgh's second-year signal caller Kenny Pickett.

4 Tommy DeVito, New York Giants

2023 Draft: Undrafted

After making his first two appearances in relief of Tyrod Taylor and Daniel Jones, Tommy DeVito finally got his chance to start in Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys, and, to put it mildly, it did not go well for him. He threw two touchdowns, but he only amassed 86 passing yards and also threw a pick in the 49-17 drubbing.

DeVito must've gone home and got a stern talking to from his parents, because he came out the next week looking like a different man. The undrafted rookie delivered a near flawless performance in Week 11 by throwing three touchdown passes and posting a 137.7 passer rating as he led the New York Giants to a 31-19 victory over the Washington Commanders.

This win ended the Giants' three-game losing streak, though we wouldn't expect it to lead to a winning streak. The Giants are likely to end up with a top draft pick in 2024, so they'll have to make a decision between drafting a new guy or staying with Jones and his massive contract. Or, in by far the most unlikely scenario, they could roll the dice with DeVito, but that's only a possibility if DeVito plays the way he played against the worst pass defense in football (Washington) every week. Fat chance of that, sorry Mrs. DeVito.

3 Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

2023 Draft: Round 1, Pick 1

The Carolina Panthers made a bold move, trading up with the Bears to secure Bryce Young as the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. While he's been the starting quarterback for all but one game this season (Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks), the Panthers faced a tough start, losing their first six games before finally clinching a narrow 15-13 victory over the Houston Texans in Week 8.

Young has improved throughout the season, but only very incrementally. He doesn't have much help surrounding him on one of the least talented rosters in football, but he has not passed the eye test either. He has shown an inability to consistently make simple throws, a lack of arm strength at times, and his fear in the pocket has been palpable on many occasions, leading to rushed throws and unnecessary scrambles.

The early returns are not promising for the first overall pick, but, to be fair, it is early yet. The real issue is that the Panthers clearly thought they'd be further along in Young's first year, as they traded their 2024 first rounder (which is looking more and more likely to be another No. 1 overall pick) to the Bears to get Young.

2 Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

2023 Draft: Round 1, Pick 4

Anthony Richardson became the third quarterback chosen in the first four selections of the 2023 draft when the Indianapolis Colts selected him fourth overall. He started and looked solid in a Week 1 loss in which he contributed two total touchdowns, but unfortunately, he had to exit Week 2's win over fellow rookie QB C.J. Stroud early due to a concussion.

Nevertheless, Richardson made a comeback in Week 4, contributing three total touchdowns in a 29-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. However, in Week 5, he had to leave the game again against the Tennessee Titans in the first half due to a shoulder injury that turned out to be season-ending. Richardson flashed a ton of potential, and he certainly has the physical tools to become a Cam Newton-esque bowling ball of a running quarterback.

1 C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

2023 Draft: Round 1, Pick 2

In the 2023 draft, C.J. Stroud was selected second overall by the Houston Texans, right behind Young, and Texans fans are undoubtedly thrilled with the choice they were left with. While Young has struggled mightily, Stroud has been breaking rookie records left and right, though it is worth noting that half of Stroud's losses this year have come against the other two first round rookie QBs.

Stroud set a rookie record for most pass attempts to start a career without an interception, with 192. Week 9 marked another significant milestone for Stroud as he set a rookie single-game record with 470 passing yards in a thrilling comeback win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which he also threw five touchdowns.

He also won a duel against Joe Burrow the following week and managed to engineer a victory in Week 11 despite throwing three interceptions. Stroud clearly has a high football IQ and the smarts to avoid silly mistakes. Pair that with a rocket arm, pinpoint accuracy, and the athleticism of a skill player, and the Texans may just have the next big thing at quarterback.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Read more: C.J. Stroud: Houston Texans rookie QB setting records in his debut month