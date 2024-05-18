Highlights The Philadelphia Eagles hope to rebound against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024.

The NFL's schedule is officially out, so the world knows when to circle their calendars. In many locker rooms, that sentiment isn't much different. Coaches and players alike are itching to let out lingering frustrations from their long offseason.

As the Super Bowl champions (again), the Kansas City Chiefs will have plenty of teams dressing for revenge against them this season. So will the Detroit Lions, who crushed plenty of dreams and have a revenge game of their own. Two of this season's playoff rematches are in Week 1.

Here are the nine playoff rematches that litter the 2024 NFL season:

2024 Postseason Rematches Week Matchup Date 1 Baltimore Ravens @ Kansas City Chiefs September 5 1 Los Angeles Rams @ Detroit Lions September 8 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions September 15 4 Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers September 29 7 Kansas City Chiefs @ San Francisco 49ers October 20 11 Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills November 17 12 San Francisco 49ers @ Green Bay Packers November 24 17 Baltimore Ravens @ Houston Texans December 25 17 Detroit Lions @ San Francisco 49ers December 30

1 Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Week 4)

Unless the collapse wasn't a mirage, the Eagles are a much better team

The Philadelphia Eagles couldn't do anything right by the end of the 2023 regular season despite championship aspirations. They dropped five of their last six, including losses to the lowly Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants in consecutive weeks. Philly's defense allowed 30.3 points per game during that stretch. An offense that averaged 25.2 points per game (7th) only reached 20 points in two of those six contests.

It bled into their postseason date with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whom they beat by 14 points on the road in Week 3. Tampa Bay took the important game 32-9, showing how far the Eagles had fallen.

It's unlikely that the late-season version of the Eagles is the true identity of a team that was moments away from a Super Bowl win less than two years ago. It isn't a mistake that their encore was a 10-1 start to the 2023 season. Expect the Eagles to regroup in 2024, including a Week 4 victory against their 2023 eliminator.

2 Kansas City Chiefs @ San Francisco 49ers (Week 7)

A healthy 49ers team should be favored against anybody, especially at home

Although their Super Bowl rematch ended with another defeat in February, this one should not. The championship bout took overtime, so it's not as if Kansas City is head and shoulders above the San Francisco 49ers. Home-field advantage will be enough to help the 49ers cling to a potential 10-point lead this time.

When LB Dre Greenlaw tore his Achilles in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs hadn't scored yet, so it's fair to wonder what his impact will be for a full game. Also, Kansas City lost their Super Bowl rematch with the Eagles during the 2023 season, and that was at home.

These are probably going to be the NFL's two best teams again, so it won't be easy. Yet, the 49ers should have everything they need to exact revenge, physically and mentally.

3 Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills (Week 11)

The chapters in this story have been recycled recently

It's known by now that the Buffalo Bills can't beat the Mahomes-era Chiefs when it matters. The NFC East and Tom Brady have new company in Buffalo's nightmares. However, to their credit, the Bills always fight when Kansas City is on their schedule, which is why it's always must-see TV.

While the Chiefs have the last three postseason victories, Buffalo has owned the regular season lately. Last year's wild finish was the third straight year where the Bills beat Kansas City. All of those regular season battles came in Arrowhead Stadium. Now that it is in Buffalo, expect the Bills to air out more frustrations. Even if it means nothing come January, again.

4 Detroit Lions @ San Francisco 49ers (Week 17)

The team seeking revenge in this one probably shouldn't be

In Levi's Stadium, with the franchise's first trip to the Super Bowl on the line, the Detroit Lions held a 24-7 halftime lead. What unfolded during the next 30 minutes resulted in one of the best seasons in Lions history coming to a heartbreaking halt. Still, the fact that last year's Detroit team, with an obviously weak secondary, had a 17-point lead in San Francisco speaks volumes.

So, when Week 17 rolls around, expect Dan Campbell to get his troops fired up for revenge like no other head coach can. With playoff seeding likely on the line, as it was in Detroit's penultimate 2023 game, expect the Lions to go all-out for a victory. If their desired improvements in the secondary pan out, Detroit could formally dethrone the Niners as the NFC's best team after this game.

5 San Francisco 49ers @ Green Bay Packers (Week 12)

How did the 49ers make it through the NFC?

The Green Bay Packers' shocking 2023 also ran into the 49ers buzzsaw. Their playoff game in Levi's Stadium included a seven-point Packers lead entering the fourth quarter. A missed field goal with 6:21 changed everything, as San Francisco later grabbed a 24-21 lead with just over a minute left.

The Packers, despite a -2 turnover differential, let that game get away from them on the road. Fortunately, this time the Packers will host, and their home-field advantage is superb. With another year of experience under their belt, this should be a much better team. Don't be surprised if Green Bay also avenges their season-ending loss to the 49ers.

6 Baltimore Ravens @ Kansas City Chiefs (Week 1)

The AFC's top seed could have its tiebreaker determined to start the season

Putting the Baltimore Ravens this low was tough, as they had the NFL's best record last season. That was carried by the best scoring defense in the NFL and two-time MVP QB Lamar Jackson. However, opening the season in Arrowhead against the defending champs is probably the toughest assignment on this list.

The Ravens can win this game, as at their best Baltimore can bully every team in the league. Yet, unlike a solid chunk of this list, Baltimore's playoff defeat came at home. That explosive offense was a shell of itself all afternoon. These games are beginning to get into the unlikely territory.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Baltimore Ravens averaged 28.4 points per game last season, the fourth-most in the NFL. That number was 31.9 points per game at home. In the AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs held the Ravens to 10 points.

7 Baltimore Ravens @ Houston Texans (Week 17)

Houston may not be on that level...yet

The most malleable entry on the list, how the Houston Texans fare on Christmas depends on how much the team has truly grown during the offseason. For now, based on what happened in the playoffs, Houston can't keep up with the Ravens for 60 minutes. The Texans are a tough team with great coaching, but Baltimore is a bonafide Super Bowl contender.

In January, the Ravens were 24 points better. One Stefon Diggs and home-field advantage isn't worth that much, even in the franchise's wildest dreams. Payback could happen in this one, but don't expect it to.

8 Los Angeles Rams @ Detroit Lions (Week 1)

The Rams probably have one path to a win in this one

Los Angeles Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford spent plenty of time in Ford Field, so he won't be affected by a raucous Sunday Night Football crowd. That was evident in LA's one-point playoff loss in January. However, this defense that no longer employs Aaron Donald will have its hands full all night long.

If Detroit's additions at cornerback gel already, this game is over. If not, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua dicing up Detroit's back seven will be the path to a Rams win. Even if the passing game excels, it's difficult to envision Los Angeles' defense getting enough stops for a victory.

9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions (Week 2)

Any given Sunday?

If most people had to rank the worst playoff teams from a year ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be at the bottom of that list. They had the worst rushing attack in the NFL and took advantage of the league's weakest division. As one of the two playoff teams that didn't win at least 10 games, few teams fear the Bucs right now.

One thing working against Tampa in this game is that it's Week 2, so those opening-day jitters will be gone for everybody. In a straight-up battle, the Lions are the better team on paper. Especially in Ford Field, where this game will be played. Unfortunately, the Buccaneers are the least likely team to exact revenge in 2024.

