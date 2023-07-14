As transfer fees continue to rise worldwide, teams are spending more money every year. Premier League sides in particular are regularly spending huge fees on individual players, which immediately raises expectations for new signings.

More often than not, this can lead to many major signings disappointing in the grand scheme of things, failing to live up to the lofty amounts of money that was spent bringing them in.

Every once in a while, though, a side manages to bag a bargain, bringing a player in on a relatively cheap deal before they exceed expectations.

Whether it's an ageing star on a free transfer or an unproven commodity on a cheap deal, there have been some truly incredible signings throughout the Premier League's history that can't be considered as anything other than sublime value.

With that being said, here are the 10 best value-for-money signings in Premier League history.

10 Andy Robertson - £8m

Following Hull City's relegation from the Premier League in 2017, Liverpool's pursuit of left-back Andy Robertson raised a few eyebrows within football.

There weren't many who believed the Scotsman had what it took to perform at the level of the Reds, but with a transfer fee of around £8m, at least the move wasn't one filled with risk.

Six years later, it's safe to say that Robertson has more than proven his doubters wrong. The 29-year-old hit the ground running at Anfield and has regularly been one of the best full-backs in the world since his arrival at the Reds.

With over 260 appearances so far, and a trophy cabinet most would be envious of, the decision to sign Robertson for just £8m is one that looks incredible in hindsight, and he is rightfully one of the best value signings in Premier League history.

9 Cesar Azpilicueta - £7m

Initially signed as a backup to Ashley Cole in 2012, few could have predicted the monumental success that Cesar Azpilicueta would go on to enjoy at Chelsea over the next decade.

Arriving for just £7m, expectations were relatively low for the full-back, but he quickly forced his way into the first-team at Stamford Bridge, replacing Cole and was consistently one of Chelsea's best players throughout his 11 seasons at the club.

Announcing his departure this summer, the Spaniard left Chelsea having made 508 appearances during his tenure at the club, the most of any non-English player in the Blues' history. Not bad for just £7m.

8 Vincent Kompany - £6m

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Vincent Kompany of Manchester City celebrates his team's victory at the end of the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on October 23, 2011 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

In the summer of 2008, Manchester City were on the verge of a takeover that would change the landscape of the club forever. Shortly before the history-altering event, though, the Citizens made one of their best signings of all time when they bought Vincent Kompany for £6m.

Having impressed at Hamburg, the Belgian defender was signed for what is now a bargain price. Over the next 11 years, the current Burnley manager made 360 appearances for City and was the club's captain during some of their finest years. Kompany led the club to four Premier League titles and even won the competition's Player of the Year award in 2011-12.

Of the 11 players City bought in the year that Kompany made the move to England, only Shay Given and Tal Ben Haim cost less than the centre-back, a testament to the great value signing he would go on to become.

7 James Milner - Free

While his impact hasn't been as eye-catching as some of the other names on this list, the fact James Milner cost Liverpool absolutely nothing, and he's been as good as he has for the Reds, is undisputedly one of the best value signings in Premier League history.

Allowed to leave Man City in 2015, many assumed Milner's time at the top of English football was coming to an end, so the move to Liverpool wasn't really expected to move any mountains.

Joining the Reds, though, rejuvenated Milner's career, and he took his game to another level. Over the next eight seasons, the Englishman made 332 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 26 goals and winning numerous trophies, including the Premier League and his first Champions League. Considering he cost Liverpool nothing at all, there's simply no denying how big a bargain he was.

6 N'Golo Kante - £5.6m

Despite spending just one season at Leicester City, N'Golo Kante's move to the King Power Stadium for £5.6m in the summer of 2015 is one of the best-value signings in Premier League history.

Arriving from Ligue 1 side Caen, the midfielder was exceptional right off the bat for the Foxes and was pivotal in their incredible Cinderella story as they won the Premier League title with 5000-1 odds.

After running the midfield for the club, Kante was quickly snapped up by Chelsea just a year after he joined Leicester for £32m. A £26m profit, as well as a Premier League trophy, is all the proof you need that this was one of the biggest bargain signings in Premier League history.

5 Edwin Van der Sar - £2m

Following Peter Schmeichel's departure from Manchester United in 1999, the Red Devils struggled to find a suitable replacement for the Dane, trying out a number of different players throughout the next five years, but none quite stuck.

That's what makes Edwin Van der Sar's move to Old Trafford, for just £2m, one of the greatest value signings in Premier League history.

The former Fulham shot-stopper immediately made an impact at United and made the goalkeeper position his own. He played a vital role in the Red Devils winning three straight Premier League titles and remained a first-team regular at Old Trafford until he retired in 2011, not bad for just a couple of million.

4 Nemanja Vidic - £7m

Signing on Christmas day 2005, Nemanja Vidic's £7m move to United was one hell of a Christmas present for the club. The Serbian really dominated at the back for the Red Devils and played an integral role in the success they enjoyed during the last eight years of Sir Alex Ferguson's reign at the club.

Vidic remained at Old Trafford for eight seasons, making 300 appearances in all competitions before he left to join Inter Milan in 2014. Having played such a pivotal role at Old Trafford and guiding the club through a period of dominance, there's no way to look at Vidic's £7m transfer as anything less than one of the best-value moves in Premier League history.

3 Seamus Coleman - £60k

Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Chelsea - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - May 1, 2022 Everton's Seamus Coleman celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for furth

While he may not have the trophies and accolades as others on this list, Seamus Coleman's transfer to Everton can't be looked at as anything other than a major bargain, considering he cost just £60k in 2009.

Joining from Irish side Sligo Rovers, the full-back has become a club legend for the Toffees, playing 409 games for the club over the last 14 years.

The defender even won Everton's Player of the Year award in 2013-14. A true bargain of a buy considering the return he's given the club over the years.

2 Patrick Vieira - £3.5m

Despite making just two appearances for AC Milan, Arsenal made the move for Patrick Vieira and brought him to London for just £3.5m in 1996.

Considering how little he'd proven himself at an elite level, the move could have gone very sour, but it actually went on to be one of the biggest bargains in Premier League history.

Spending nine years at the Gunners, the Frenchman made 406 appearances for Arsenal and scored 34 goals. He was a leader for the club and played a vital role in the side's unbeaten Premier League triumph during the 2003-04 season. Remaining at the Gunners until 2005, Vieira joined the club as an unknown talent and left a bona fide legend, not bad for just £3.5m.

1 Eric Cantona - £1.2m

In terms of instant impact, ability and success, it's pretty clear that Eric Cantona is the best-value signing in Premier League history. Signed from Leeds United for just £1.2m, the Frenchman immediately transformed the Red Devils and played a pivotal role in their success during the 1990s.

The low price was a result of Cantona's turbulent personality and his strained relationship with Leeds, and while his wild antics certainly didn't slow down at United, he was still a huge bargain for such a small fee when his on-pitch production is taken into account.

The Frenchman made 185 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 82 goals, but his impact went way beyond his own statistics. In five years at Old Trafford, Cantona won the Premier League on four different occasions. The only time they lost out on the trophy was the 1994-95 season, one in which he was limited to just 21 league games as a result of a suspension. If that doesn't highlight the significant impact he had on the club, nothing will.

Two Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year awards are also an indication of the incredible work he did at United, and while he only played at the club for five seasons, retiring in 1997, there's absolutely no disputing that for just £1.2m, he was the best-value transfer in Premier League history.