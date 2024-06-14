Highlights Kylian Mbappe is well in the mix for the Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament after a stellar performance in the 2022 World Cup.

England's talent pool, including Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, are strong contenders for the award.

Toni Kroos' sentimental vote could increase if Germany wins as this tournament marks his farewell to professional soccer.

There are a whole host of stars lining up for the 24 nations taking part at Euro 2024, and those hoping to take home glory will also have one eye on the individual awards and for anyone to be in contention for Player of the Tournament by 14th July, they will have to play a key role in their team’s success.

Gianluigi Donnarumma won the award at Euro 2020 thanks to some exceptional performances in goal for Italy, but there are a huge number of high-profile players ahead of him in the power rankings for this summer's honour. Winning the tournament does not automatically mean that a player from that particular nation will win the top individual award, but it certainly goes a long way to helping make the decision. The award was officially introduced as part of the 1996 tournament and has been won by such sporting stars as Zinedine Zidane and Andreas Iniesta.

GIVEMESPORT takes a look at some of those expected to fight it out for claims to be the player of the tournament, considering several factors that affect their particular ranking among their peers:

Ranking factors

We've determined the order based on the following:

Importance to their nation

Big moments in tournaments previously

General form before the tournament

Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament Power Rankings # Player Nation 1 Kylian Mbappe France 2 Jude Bellingham England 3 Harry Kane England 4 Phil Foden England 5 Toni Kroos Germany 6 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 7 Kevin De Bruyne Belgium 8 Bukayo Saka England

8 Bukayo Saka

Nation: England

Ahead of the tournament, England are favourites for glory at Euro 2024 and the betting to be named Player of the Tournament is dominated by Three Lions' stars too. Bukayo Saka has been in excellent form for club and country over the last few years and will be looking to banish the demons of a crucial final penalty miss against Italy in Euro 2020. It could be said that how Saka bounced back from that personal failure has been the making of him as a footballer, as he continually goes from strength to strength on the pitch, and has made himself an integral member of the team for Arsenal and the Three Lions. If Saka can perform well down England's right flank and help the team progress, he will be in contention for the Player of the Tournament award come the end of June.

Bukayo Saka's International Stats Games 33 Goals 11 Assists 7

7 Kevin De Bruyne

Nation: Belgium

Having failed to find success during Belgium's Golden Generation, the responsibility to lead on the pitch sits squarely on Kevin De Bruyne's shoulders. With the retirements of Eden Hazard and Vincent Kompany in recent seasons, the Manchester City midfielder is one of the elder statesmen among a group of players who are looking to obtain a trophy that their predecessors could not.

He will have to be at his brilliant best if his country is to go deep in the competition, but if he can combine well with club-mate Jeremy Doku, the De Rode Duivels could surprise a few in Germany. For De Bruyne, this may be the final chance of glory for his nation, but if he can hit the ground running, he will certainly be in contention for the Best Player award.​​​​​

Kevin De Bruyne's International Stats Games 101 Goals 27 Assists 49

6 Cristiano Ronaldo

Nation: Portugal

Whilst the Portuguese icon may firmly be in the twilight stages of his playing career, you would be remiss to doubt Cristiano Ronaldo's focus and ambition to win a second European Championship for his beloved Portugal. There have been some calls for Ronaldo to be moved on from the national team in recent years, but he is still seen as integral to the squad by his manager. Roberto Martinez's squad is littered with star-studded talent that will be hoping to go all the way in Germany, spearheaded in attack by a 39-year-old veteran in the form of Ronaldo. Having received the Golden Boot in Euro 2020, Ronaldo will be looking to go one better this time and further cement his footballing legacy by picking up the Player of the Tournament award. In what could be his final European Championships, one thing is for sure, CR7 will want the spotlight firmly on him.

Cristiano Ronaldo's International Stats Games 206 Goals 128 Assists 46

5 Toni Kroos

Nation: Germany

Having announced his retirement from professional football earlier this season, Kroos ended his international exile to have one last hurrah for Germany on home soil at this tournament and if Die Mannschaft do the business this summer, then the sentimental vote could go to the veteran playmaker. Having already won the FIFA World Cup in Brazil back in 2014, the European Championship is the only trophy left for Kroos to add to his already glittering cabinet.

The former Real Madrid star has just said his goodbyes to the Bernabeu following his shock decision to retire after Euro 2024 and there won't be a dry eye in the house if he helps Germany become European champions over the next month.

Kroos was instrumental in helping guide Real Madrid to the Champions League final and assisting Los Blancos to their 15th UCL triumph, and he could play a key role in summer success for his country too. If that does end up happening and Germany is victorious, then the likelihood of winning this award will increase dramatically, particularly as the competition is being held in Germany.

Toni Kroos' International Stats Games 109 Goals 17 Assists 21

4 Phil Foden

Nation: England

The 2023/24 season was a coming-of-age campaign for Phil Foden. Having helped Manchester City to a fourth consecutive Premier League title, the midfield maestro swept the board with the club's end-of-season awards accordingly.

If the ‘Stockport Iniesta’ can find a similar level of performance for England at the Euro’s, he will certainly be in the conversation for the tournament's best player.

Foden bagged 19 goals for City this season and he will have a crucial role to play in the frontline for England this summer too, and plenty of opposition defences could find him too hot to handle.

The only question mark for Foden is whether he can translate club form to the international stage, something he has struggled to do consistently when called upon for the Three Lions. The omissions of Jack Grealish and James Maddison from Gareth Southgate's squad will mean an increased reliance on Foden through the middle, which could allow the midfielder to thrive.

Phil Foden's International Stats Games 34 Goals 4 Assists 8

3 Harry Kane

Nation: England

Harry Kane could follow in Alan Shearer’s golden-booted footsteps if the Three Lions prolong their stay in this competition. Shearer was the last England striker to win the top scorer award at Euro ‘96, but the Geordie forward could not take home the player of the tournament trophy.

England is amongst the tournament favourites and Kane is the second favourite to finish as the top scorer in the competition, and the England skipper will get plenty of opportunities to stake his claim for top scorer as well as the best player in the entire competition.

Since leaving Tottenham Hotspur and the Premier League last summer, Kane has upped his game since joining Bayern Munich and directly had a hand in 56 goals this season, scoring on 44 occasions. That kind of form makes him a lively contender to land the top individual prize, and he will be more motivated than ever to bring home a trophy for England, especially donning the armband as captain of the squad.

Harry Kane's International Stats Games 91 Goals 63 Assists 19

2 Jude Bellingham

Nation: England

Of all of England’s supreme talent that will be kicking off in Gelsenkirchen on 16th June, Bellingham is the pick of the bunch.

Having played a starring role for Real Madrid on their way to La Liga success and the Champions League final, if the midfield powerhouse can continue his fine domestic form on the international stage, it could propel him into the reckoning for this award too, especially if England finally live up to their expectations and are victorious in the tournament.

The boy from Stourbridge has had a fantastic start to his professional football career and is also among the favourites to take home the Ballon d'Or, which is a phenomenal position to be in at only 20 years of age. Having been awarded the number 10 shirt for England for the tournament, Southgate's belief in Bellingham's importance for his country's success is clear for all to see.

Jude Bellingham's International Stats Games 29 Goals 3 Assists 5

1 Kylian Mbappe

Nation: France

Kylian ​​​​​​​Mbappé is no stranger to impacting on the world’s biggest stage. In 2022, at the Qatar World Cup, Mbappé was second only to Lionel Messi in the player of the tournament reckoning. Still, he is favourite to go one better at Euro 2024 this summer, following confirmation of his transfer to Real Madrid from PSG.

The French superstar bagged a hat-trick in the World Cup final, and he is expected to lead Les Bleus to a deep run in Germany over the next couple of months, with the expectation that topping a group of Austria, Netherlands and Poland should not be a difficult task for Mbappé and Co.

Domestically, he bagged 27 goals in a largely disappointing campaign for PSG, who won the French title but came up short in their main aim of winning the Champions League, but glory for France this summer would make up for that, especially with the disappointment of their exit from the tournament in 2021 against Switzerland weighing heavy on the nation, with Mbappé himself looking to improve having missed a crucial penalty in the shootout loss.

Mbappé has scored seven goals in his last eight games for France, and he will almost certainly have a big say in how well they do this summer. He will be hoping to scoop an award that team-mate Antoine Griezmann was able to take home in 2016, when France were the host nation.

Kylian Mbappé's International Stats Games 79 Goals 47 Assists 33

