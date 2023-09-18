Highlights Newcastle United has had the toughest run of fixtures so far and sits in 11th place with a mixed record of wins and losses.

Manchester City is currently undefeated, conceding only three goals, and has had a relatively easy set of fixtures.

Chelsea has had the easiest run of fixtures but finds themselves in 14th place with only one victory so far.

All 20 Premier League sides – bar Burnley and Luton – have played five fixtures of the new season and have all endured various degrees of success. As things stand, Manchester City are yet to lose and have conceded a mere three goals, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Arsenal make up the rest of the top four, while Manchester United and Chelsea are, well in the bottom half of the standings.

A graphic has emerged online to show which teams in the Premier League have had the easiest runs in the first five games since the new campaign got underway. Every team’s strength of schedule for the first five games of the 2023/24 Premier League fixtures have been calculated using the average Opta rankings of each team – used to measure fixture difficulty.

So which team has had the easiest run-in so far while – on the other hand – which team has had to compete with some of the Premier League’s trickiest customers? Read on to find out!

Newcastle United – 13

Despite having the toughest run in the topflight so far, Newcastle resides in 11th place with five games played. An emphatic 5-1 win over Aston Villa kicked things off, but that result was followed by three consecutive losses against Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton. A Callum Wilson penalty picked up all three points at home against Brentford last time out, however, and they will now look to build on that with a smoother run of games on the horizon.

Bournemouth – 25.2

Bournemouth are yet to win a game, though considering they’ve had to play West Ham, Liverpool, Tottenham, Brentford and Chelsea, it comes as little surprise. In that sequence, however, they have picked up three draws and sit in 15th place as a result.

Wolverhampton Wanderers – 33.8

Having been unfortunate to lose to Manchester United in their opening 2023/24 fixture, Gary O’Neil’s side have picked up just three points following. That came against a winless Everton, while they have endured three losses against Brighton, Liverpool and Crystal Palace. Ouch.

Manchester United – 39.6

If the Old Trafford faithful can take any comfort in their insipid start to 2023/24, it’s that they have endured a difficult run. Having to face north London duo Arsenal and Tottenham and Brighton in your first five fixtures is no easy feat and it’s seemingly taken its toll on Erik ten Hag and his group of players. Wins against Nottingham Forest and Wolves have come, though some would say the match result against the former – as mentioned – didn’t represent the run of the game.

Crystal Palace – 43.8

The capital club have had a real mixed bag of results, having won and lost two games apiece with a 1-1 draw with cross-London rivals Brentford wedged in between. Arsenal and Aston Villa have both put Palace to the sword, but Roy Hodgson has managed to carve wins against Sheffield United and Wolves in his side’s opening five fixtures, despite it being fairly tough from Opta’s perspective.

Luton Town – 45.8

Life in the Premier League for the Hatters has not been as fruitful as they would have hoped. Brighton and Chelsea both dismissed them with three-goal advantages in the two opening fixtures, while West Ham and Fulham – albeit not as comfortable – have also been victorious. In four games, they have scored just two and conceded 10.

Brighton & Hove Albion – 47.4

West Ham’s shock 3-1 win over Roberto De Zerbi’s high-flying Brighton outfit is the only lowlight for the Italian thus far. Besides that, results in their favour have been a recurring theme, having waltzed past Luton, Wolves, Newcastle and Manchester United.

Liverpool – 47.8

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool look back at the races, having not dropped points since the opening fixture against Chelsea, one in which they drew 1-1. Four wins on the bounce have followed with two of those being against Newcastle and Aston Villa.

Fulham – 48.4

With two under the belt since the new campaign kicked off, Fulham have had to face Arsenal and Manchester City already. Albeit losing to the latter, a draw against the former would have lifted Craven Cottage spirits. Their two victories came against Everton and Luton.

Nottingham Forest – 48.8

Forest have had to face Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea in their opening four fixtures, though the last two have not exactly been performing at the highest of levels of late. Still, a 1-0 win over Chelsea took their win tally up to two after beating Sheffield United 2-1 earlier in the season.

Aston Villa – 48.8

Both Liverpool and Newcastle enjoyed comfortable wins against Unai Emery and his men, winning 3-0 and 5-1 respectively. Villa, however, have also been doing some comfortable winning of their own against Everton, Burnley and Crystal Palace and now sit in 7th spot after five games.

Everton – 49.2

Oh, Everton. The Toffees are among the exclusive five-club group not to have tasted victory yet this term. The solitary draw against Sheffield United sits between four losses, despite three of them being 1-0, though Aston Villa did manage to ship four past them in a 4-0 rout during gameweek two.

Brentford – 49.4

Alongside Bournemouth, Brentford have amassed the most draws so far this season (3), with those coming against London duo Tottenham and Crystal Palace and also Bournemouth themselves. The sole 3-0 win against Fulham and their latest 1-0 loss to Newcastle – combined with their trio of draws – see them dwell in midtable.

Sheffield United – 50.2

Still yet to win a game, Sheffield United have had a, per Opta, fairly easy run of fixtures upon their return to the Premier League. Forest, Palace, Manchester City and Tottenham have all stolen three points, while the Blades were able to nick one as they drew 2-2 with Everton.

Burnley – 50.6

In Vincent Kompany’s first season at the helm in the English topflight, he has the current joint-worst defensive record, having conceded 11 in three games. They had the small matter of Manchester City to deal with on the opening fixture of 2023/24 and have not improved their results since following losses to Villa and Tottenham.

West Ham United – 55.8

The reigning Europa Conference League champions are off to a flyer this campaign, accruing 10 points from five games. They have drawn to Bournemouth and lost to Manchester City, but enjoyed a three-game win streak in between, beating Chelsea and Brighton in the process.

Arsenal – 56.4

The Emirates-based outfit have resumed their fine form from last term, only dropping points in a 2-2 draw with Fulham in gameweek three. Granted they have only played Forest, Palace, Everton and Manchester United, but early positive signs continue to grow for Mikel Arteta amid an all-important season.

Manchester City – 58.4

Flying at the top of the table is Pep Guardiola’s imperious Manchester City – imagine our surprise. They have effortlessly breezed past any team in their way and have conceded just three goals so far, but were blessed by playing two of the promoted teams in their first five fixtures: Burnley and Sheffield United.

Tottenham Hotspur – 66.4

Ange Postecoglou has worked miracles in the north London camp by earning 13 points from a possible 15. They dropped points on the opening weekend but have since won four domestic games on the trot, despite them – by Opta’s rankings – relatively straightforward.

Chelsea – 69.4

Despite having the easiest run of fixtures so far, Chelsea find themselves sitting in a solemn 14th place. Their only victory of the season came against Luton, though draws and against Liverpool and Bournemouth and losses to West Ham and Forest paint the real picture at Stamford Bridge at the moment.