The ownership of Premier League clubs has never been so important. Years ago, football fans probably couldn't care less who owned their club. Now, it's vital you have an owner willing to dip into their deep pockets to fund transfers.

The likes of Newcastle and Manchester City are now essentially being owned by states, while there's an increasing number of billionaire owners. If you don't have a rich owner, it's going to be very difficult to be competitive in the greatest league in the world. But which clubs have the richest owners ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League season?

Well, with help from Planet Football, we've ranked every Premier League owner in terms of their wealth. Some of the money involved is simply ridiculous.

Premier League owners ranked by riches Rank Club Owner(s) Net worth 1. Newcastle United Saudi Public Investment Fund, RB Sports & Media, PCP Capital Partners £489billion 2. Manchester United Glazer Family, Sir Jim Ratcliffe £22.01billion 3. Manchester City Abu Dhabi United Group, Silver Lake £17.37billion 4. Chelsea Todd Boehly, Hansjorg Wyss, Mark Walter £12.47billion 5. Arsenal Stan Kroenke £10.18billion 6. Aston Villa Wes Edens, Nassef Sawiris £9.39billion 7. Everton 777 Partners £8billion 8. Liverpool John W. Henry, Tom Werner £7.74billion 9. Fulham Shahid Khan £6.24billion 10. West Ham United David Sullivan, Daniel Kretinsky £5.76billion 11. Wolverhampton Wanderers Guo Guangchang, Liang Xinjun, Wang Qunbin £5.45billion 12. Tottenham Hotspur Joe Lewis, Daniel Levy £4.58billion 13. Crystal Palace John Textor, David Blitzer, Josh Harris, Steve Parish £4.34billion 14. Bournemouth William P. Foley £1.26billion 15. Brighton & Hove Albion Tony Bloom £1.03billion 16. Nottingham Forest Evangelos Marinakis £489million 17. Brentford Matthew Benham £220million 18. Sheffield United Abdullah bin Musaid Al Saud £158million 19. Luton Town David Wilkinson £25.74million 20. Burnley Alan Pace Unknown

1 Newcastle United – Saudi Public Investment Fund, RB Sports & Media, PCP Capital Partners

Net worth: £489billion

Newcastle have some of the richest - and most powerful - people in the world in charge of them. Chaired by Mohammed bin Salman and governed by Al-Rumayyan, Newcastle could follow in Manchester City's footsteps in terms of dominating English football in years to come. They've already had a spell in the Champions League and will no doubt continue to splash their almost unlimited cash when the opportunities arise.

Only two years into the project, there has been a marked improvement in the club's fortunes on the pitch as Eddie Howe was the man selected by the new ownership group to replace Steve Bruce shortly after the takeover was completed. That decision has certainly been vindicated thus far.

2 Manchester United – Glazer Family, Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Net worth: £22.01 billion

There are very few football club owners who are more hated by their own fan base than the Glazers. The brothers took control of the club following their father's - Malcolm Glazer's - death. Accused of neglecting the training facilities and Old Trafford, Joel and Avram Glazer have been known to spend eye-watering sums on players such as Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho, and Ángel Di María over the years.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe purchased 27% of United in February 2024, with the club confirming the deal. The British billionaire also owns OGC Nice in Ligue 1, and this could cause complications as both clubs cannot enter the Champions League. According to Forbes, Ratcliffe's net worth sits at around £18.3 billion, which makes United the second-richest club when also adding the wealth of the Glazer family.

3 Manchester City – Abu Dhabi United Group, Silver Lake

Net worth: £17.37billion

Sheikh Mansour bought Manchester City back in 2008, and they've been transformed into the best club side in world football. Mansour is the deputy prime minister of the United Arab Emirates and is part of the royal family of Abu Dhabi. Since being at the club, he's witnessed an incredible era of success with the club winning all three domestic trophies on numerous occasions (the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup) as well as the Champions League.

The improvement over the 15 years of Mansour's ownership has seen Man City overtake Man United as the top club in Manchester. While it may be impossible to become a bigger club globally than their fierce rivals, City have had a much more successful decade and are perhaps the best football team in world football. Also the key cog of the City Football Group, which brings Girona and Palermo under their control, their influence across the globe is only growing.

4 Chelsea – Todd Boehly, Hansjorg Wyss, Mark Walter

Net worth: £12.47billion

Todd Boehly bought Chelsea from Roman Abramovich for £4.2 billion and has already invested a lot of money into the club without many results. In fact, Boehly has funded more than one billion in transfers on 30 different players. Boehly is the co-founder and chairman of a private investment firm called Elridge Industries. He also owns a stake in the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team.

Chelsea may be an example of money not being a right to be successful. Many of the signings brought in during Boehly's tenure are young and will take time to grow to their full potential, but results have been at an all-time low, with no Premier League team losing more games in the competition in 2023 than the Blues.

5 Arsenal – Stan Kroenke

Net worth: £10.18billion

Stan Kroenke married Ann Walton, an heiress of the US supermarket Walmart, in 1974. He then founded a real estate development group. Under Kroenke's ownership, Arsenal suffered many years of nothingness but are now genuine title contenders under Mikel Arteta. He also owns other sports teams including the LA Rams, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Rapids.

Kroenke was once criticised for not investing enough money in the playing staff, but those complaints have been put to bed. Declan Rice is the most expensive signing made in the Gunners' history - for £105 million from West Ham - and was a big part of the extremely busy summer 2023 transfer window.

6 Aston Villa – Wes Edens, Nassef Sawiris

Net worth: £9.39billion

Nassef Sawiris is the youngest son of Egyptian billionaire, Onsi Sawiris. He saved Aston Villa from apparent administration under Tony Xia, buying a 55 percent controlling stake. He also owns a stake in Adidas. He has funded the club generously in recent years with Unai Emery leading them into Europe following some big-money signings.

Moussa Diaby, Pau Torres, Youri Tielemans, and Nicolo Zaniolo were brought in prior to the 2023/24 season and Aston Villa have shocked everyone by being in contention for the Premier League title after the first half of the campaign. With the upward trajectory of the club since their return to the top flight in 2019, it is expected that the spending will continue going forward.

7 Everton - 777 Partners

Net worth: £8billion

Everton's 777 Partners who are worth a huge £8 billion, and they already have stakes in seven other football clubs - Sevilla, Genoa, Standard Liege, Red Star, CR Vasco da Gama, Hertha Berlin and Melbourne Victory. 777 co-founder Josh Wander told L'Equipe in September 2022: "777 Partners is a company based in Miami, we are a holding – I insist – we are not an investment fund."

However, the firm are currently unsure whether their takeover of the club will be completed, despite their deal to buy the club from Farhad Moshiri being approved by the Financial Conduct Authority in December. The Premier League require further information before 777 pass the owners' and directors' test. The league's chief executive said in January that they were weeks away from a decision back in January, but the process has continued to drag on.

8 Liverpool – John W. Henry, Tom Werner

Net worth: £7.74billion

John Henry is the head of Fenway Sports Group and has been in charge of Liverpool since 2010. He appeared to ask for investment companies to help fund the club in 2022 with rumours that it was up for sale. But he later retracted that. He also owns the Boston Red Sox.

Considering there are seven clubs with wealthier owners than the Reds, their success since Jürgen Klopp's arrival in October 2015 is rather remarkable. It has to be said, however, that FSG have always dipped into their pockets to make transfers happen when the manager requests they do so. Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, and Darwin Núñez are the most expensive signings under the American consortium's ownership.

9 Fulham – Shahid Khan

Net worth: £6.24billion

Shahid Khan also owns NFL side Jacksonville Jaguars and is the co-owner of wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling with his son, Tony. It is Tony that appears to take more of a hands-on role with the football club.

Over the past decade, Fulham have endured an up-and-down time with multiple relegations and promotions. The smartest piece of investment the Khan's have made during their time at the club was the decision to appoint Marco Silva as the manager, as the Portuguese boss has got the Cottagers back into the Premier League and looking likely to stay for the foreseeable future.

10 West Ham – David Sullivan, Daniel Kretinsky

Net worth: £5.76billion

David Sullivan and the late David Gold earned their fortunes in the adult industry. They initially owned Birmingham before buying their boyhood club, West Ham, in 2010. Ever since, the fortunes of the club have fluctuated several times, but has also seen the club lift a European trophy in 2023. The UEFA Europa Conference League is the first trophy the Hammers have lifted since the FA Cup success in 1980.

The move to the London Stadium and the decision to demolish the famous Boleyn Ground was one of the most unpopular calls made by any Premier League owners. The up-turn in fortunes under David Moyes - in the Scot's second stint in the dug-out - to become a consistent feature in European football, has proved it may have been the right move for the club long-term.

11 Wolves – Guo Guangchang, Liang Xinjun, Wang Qunbin

Net worth: £5.45billion

Guo Guangchang has been chairman of the Fosun Group, based in Shanghai and Hong Kong. He bought Wolves in 2016 for just £45 million and helped return them to the Premier League. Despite the extreme wealth of the Wolves owners, the club have still been forced to restrict themselves in the transfer market in 2023 in order to adhere to Financial Fair Play rules.

For a large portion of their time in charge, the ownership group have looked to recruit Portuguese players and even managers. Ruben Neves was the biggest piece of business done, signing the youngest-ever Porto captain while still playing in the English second tier. The midfielder was moved on in 2023 to raise funds to meet the FFP requirements.

12 Tottenham – Joe Lewis, Daniel Levy

Net worth: £4.58billion

Daniel Levy may be the chairman of Tottenham, but Joe Lewis is ENIC Group's major shareholder (70.6%). ENIC have been at Spurs since 2001 and, while Levy is seen at every match, Lewis lives in the tax exile of the Bahamas. Levy is often viewed as the bad guy by Spurs fans, but ultimately he isn't the man who controls the club entirely.

Lewis was accused of being in charge of an insider trading scheme in July 2023, something that has been denied by the man himself. It is yet to be seen if any charges are brought against him and what impact that would have on Tottenham as a result.

13 Crystal Palace – John Textor, David Blitzer, Josh Harris, Steve Parish

Net worth: £4.34billion

Josh Harris also owns NHL's New Jersey Devils and NBA's Philadelphia 76ers along with business partner David Blitzer. Steve Parish has been the club chairman since 2010. Crystal Palace found themselves in dire financial straights prior to Parish's appointment as chairman.

The Eagles have now spent more than a decade in the Premier League after achieving promotion in 2013. Never threatening to finish in the upper section of the league table, the club are also rarely involved in a relegation scrap. The financial stability of the side has allowed them to remain stable in their position as a mid-table Premier League team.

14 Bournemouth – William P. Foley

Net worth: £1.26billion

US billionaire Bill Foley assumed control at the Vitality Stadium in 2023. He's the chairman of Fidelity National Financial, Cannae Holdings and Black Knight Financial Services. He also owns NHL side, Vegas Golden Knights and a stake in French Ligue 1 club FC Lorient.

There was an expectation that the beginning of Foley's time in charge of the Cherries would be in the Championship, but the miracles worked by Gary O'Neil and co in the 2022/23 season ensured the club's top-flight status. There was an influx of signings as a result and Andoni Iraola looks to have been a smart appointment.

15 Brighton – Tony Bloom

Net worth: £1.03billion

Tony Bloom actually made his billions through gambling, specifically poker. He bought his boyhood club in 2009 and has overseen their incredible rise with a clear philosophy and incredible success in the transfer market.

Like Brentford, the Seagulls operate by using clever scouting methods to unearth gems from all across the globe to develop before being sold to the highest bidder. The best example of this came when Moises Caicedo was brought in for a nominal fee and became one of the best-performing midfielders in English football. This earned the Ecuadorian defensive midfielder a move to Chelsea for £115 million, making him the most expensive signing in Premier League history.

16 Nottingham Forest – Evangelos Marinakis

Net worth: £489million

The Greek hasn't held back in terms of investing in the transfer market following Nottingham Forest's return to the Premier League. It worked as they managed to stay up during the 2022/23 campaign. Evangelos Marinakis also owns Olympiacos.

Nottingham Forest have signed an incredible number of players which is a blessing and a curse as those players helped keep the iconic club in the Premier League, but has caused endless selection headaches and training issues simply due to the volume of players around the place. Nuno Espirito Santo has been appointed to replace Steve Cooper in a decision that hasn't gone down well with the Forest fan base, although Marinakis stuck with Cooper in the difficult moments previously.

17 Brentford – Matthew Benham

Net worth: £220million

The Brentford fan established his wealth through gambling firms such as Matchbook and Smartodds. He took control of the Bees in 2012 and also owns Danish side FC Midtjylland. He's become a bit of a hero among the fanbase with a statistical model helping Brentford establish themselves as a regular Premier League club, as well as helping build a brand-new stadium.

Brentford, along with Brighton - as previously mentioned - are two of the best-run clubs in Europe, never mind just in England. Bringing in young players that can be moulded and grown into stars in the making, and then selling them on to bigger clubs for a huge profit is the way the Bees have operated successfully to become a staple in the Premier League.

18 Sheffield United – Abdullah bin Musaid Al Saud

Net worth: £158million

Abdullah bin Musaid Al Saud is the former general president of Saudi Arabia's General Sports Authority. He purchased a 50 percent stake in then-League One club Sheffield United and became co-chairman with Kevin McCabe. In 2019, he assumed full control of the club after a High Court decision.

The value of the club has sky-rocketed since he took charge. Having been handed a transfer ban for the 2022/23 season, the Blades were still able to return to the Premier League with automatic promotion from the Championship. Like Burnley and Luton, Sheffield United have struggled to spend the vast amounts of money that other sides in the league have.

19 Luton Town – David Wilkinson

Net worth: £25.74million

Luton achieving promotion to the Premier League is an incredible success story. David Wilkinson was voted chairman in 2018 and is a lifelong Luton fan. Wilkinson was a founding member of Luton Town 2020, the consortium of supporters who led the club out of administration in 2008.

Everyone involved with the club will be drinking in every last moment of the Premier League journey. The ability to bring in several big-money signings upon their promotion was not there, meaning it was never going to be easy for Rob Edwards to guide the Hatters to survival. As of December 2023, the club with the lowest wealth on record are still in with a chance of extending their stay in the top tier.

20 Burnley – Alan Pace

Net worth: Unknown

Alan Pace is the managing partner of ALK Capital. Velocity Sports Partners (VSP), the sports investment department of ALK Capital, purchased an 84 percent share in Burnley for £170 million in December 2020. However, Pace's net worth is currently unknown.

Burnley may have landed back in the top division in English football under Vincent Kompany, but it is still clear that the Clarets may struggle to compete with the majority of clubs around them financially. The model of bringing in young players may cost them their Premier League status in the short-term, but hold them in good stead for the long-term.